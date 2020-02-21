-
-
Win probabilities: World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
-
February 21, 2020
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
-
Extended Highlights
Justin Thomas' Round 2 highlights from WGC-Mexico
2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Round 2
Top 10 win probabilities:
- Bryson DeChambeau (1, -11, 19.6%)
- Justin Thomas (T4, -9, 19.2%)
- Rory McIlroy (6, -8, 18.1%)
- Hideki Matsuyama (T4, -9, 15.2%)
- Patrick Reed (T2, -10, 14.0%)
- Erik Van Rooyen (T2, -10, 7.9%)
- Paul Casey (T7, -5, 1.0%)
- Tyrrell Hatton (T7, -5, 0.8%)
- Tommy Fleetwood (T11, -3, 0.6%)
- Sebastian Munoz (T7, -5, 0.5%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Patrick Reed +5.4
Around the Green: Kevin Na +2.6
Approach the Green: Sebastian Munoz +4.8
Off-the-tee: Scottie Scheffler +2.2
Total: Erik van Rooyen +8.3
NOTE: These reports are based off the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of The WGC-Mexico Championship, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.
-
-
