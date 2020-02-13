-
-
Cut prediction: The Genesis Invitational
-
February 13, 2020
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
- February 13, 2020
-
Extended Highlights
Rory McIlroy's Round 1 highlights from Genesis
2020 The Genesis Invitational, Round 1
Scoring Conditions:
Overall: +0.41 strokes per round
Morning wave: +0.15
Afternoon wave: +0.67
Current cutline (top 65 and ties):
83 players at +1 or better (T65)
Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:
- 1 over par: 26.7%
- 2 over par: 23.6%
- Even par: 19.5%
Top 10 win probabilities:
- Rory McIlroy (T7, -3, 15.7%)
- Matt Kuchar (1, -7, 9.8%)
- Jon Rahm (T33, -1, 6.6%)
- Patrick Reed (T7, -3, 5.7%)
- Patrick Cantlay (T7, -3, 5.5%)
- Tiger Woods (T17, -2, 4.6%)
- Jason Day (T7, -3, 2.9%)
- Brooks Koepka (T17, -2, 2.9%)
- Justin Rose (T17, -2, 2.8%)
- Bryson DeChambeau (T7, -3, 2.5%)
NOTE: These reports are based off the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of The Genesis Invitational, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.