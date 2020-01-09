-
Cut prediction: Sony Open in Hawaii
January 09, 2020
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Ryan Palmer sticks tee shot to set up birdie at the Sony Open
2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 1 (Delayed due to darkness)
Scoring Conditions:
Overall: +2.04 strokes per round
Morning wave: +2.60
Afternoon wave: +1.45
Current cutline (top 65 and ties)
87 players at +2 or better (T63rd position)
Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:
- 2 over par: 26.9%
- 1 over par: 23.6%
- 3 over par: 19.1%
Top 10 win probabilities:
- Collin Morikawa (1, -5, 25.4%)
- Patrick Reed (T16, -1, 8.2%)
- Rory Sabbatini (T6, -2, 4.3%)
- Ryan Palmer (T2, -3, 3.8%)
- Corey Conners (T6, -2, 3.6%)
- Marc Leishman (T6, -2, 3.5%)
- Sungjae Im (T16, -1, 3.1%)
- Abraham Ancer (T16, -1, 3.1%)
- Justin Thomas (T63, 2, 2.8%)
- Matt Jones (T2, -3, 2.7%)
NOTE: These reports are based off the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Sony Open in Hawaii, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.