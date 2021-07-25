×
Statistics » Approach the Green » Going for the Green - Hit Green Pct.

Going for the Green - Hit Green Pct.

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 21.37

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS % SUCCESSES ATTEMPTS RTP-SUCCESSES RTP-NOT GOING FOR THE GRN
1 1 Cam Davis 82 35.47 72 203 -79 +14.00
2 2 Bryson DeChambeau 67 33.51 65 194 -69 +3.00
3 6 Michael Kim 69 31.91 30 94 -31 +2.00
4 3 Cameron Champ 67 31.76 54 170 -53 +15.00
5 4 Louis Oosthuizen 69 30.91 34 110 -41 -17.00
6 7 Josh Teater 50 30.88 21 68 -21 -8.00
7 8 Luke List 85 30.58 63 206 -72 +5.00
8 9 Adam Schenk 100 30.57 48 157 -47 -7.00
9 5 Justin Thomas 71 30.37 41 135 -47 -7.00
10 10 Adam Scott 62 28.81 34 118 -36 +1.00
11 11 James Hahn 64 28.57 32 112 -36 -1.00
12 14 Joseph Bramlett 78 28.38 42 148 -45 +5.00
13 13 Jon Rahm 74 27.61 45 163 -49 -3.00
14 15 Daniel Berger 71 27.45 42 153 -46 -17.00
15 16 Jason Kokrak 79 27.38 46 168 -47 -6.00
T16 18 Nate Lashley 72 27.27 30 110 -30 -2.00
T16 20 Patrick Reed 73 27.27 39 143 -43 -10.00
18 34 Matthew Wolff 52 27.20 34 125 -43 +7.00
19 12 Rob Oppenheim 74 27.08 26 96 -28 -17.00
20 19 Hudson Swafford 70 27.05 33 122 -30 -1.00
21 21 Sam Burns 72 26.85 40 149 -42 -7.00
22 T23 Grayson Murray 53 26.67 24 90 -25 +13.00
23 22 Henrik Norlander 86 26.47 45 170 -48 -8.00
24 29 Lanto Griffin 89 26.29 46 175 -48 -13.00
25 T25 Bo Hoag 87 26.21 38 145 -38 -24.00
26 T23 Will Zalatoris 82 26.14 40 153 -44 -9.00
T27 T25 Cameron Smith 73 26.09 36 138 -39 -11.00
T27 T25 Paul Casey 63 26.09 30 115 -31 -6.00
29 28 Rory McIlroy 61 26.03 38 146 -35 -6.00
30 43 Kevin Tway 60 25.66 29 113 -30 -12.00
31 31 Zach Johnson 78 25.62 31 121 -29 -6.00
32 32 Kevin Na 70 25.58 33 129 -36 -7.00
33 33 Jim Herman 60 25.49 26 102 -25 -13.00
34 35 Harold Varner III 80 25.33 38 150 -40 -5.00
35 42 Sergio Garcia 65 25.29 43 170 -46 -5.00
36 36 Jordan Spieth 76 25.17 38 151 -39 -9.00
T37 T37 Webb Simpson 61 25.00 31 124 -35 -15.00
T37 17 Bo Van Pelt 72 25.00 27 108 -29 -22.00
T37 T37 Xander Schauffele 67 25.00 38 152 -45 +1.00
40 39 Keegan Bradley 82 24.86 44 177 -46 -6.00
41 30 J.T. Poston 83 24.73 46 186 -52 +3.00
42 51 Roger Sloan 78 24.60 31 126 -32 -10.00
T43 41 Tyler McCumber 62 24.22 31 128 -30 -3.00
T43 45 Sungjae Im 107 24.22 62 256 -70 +1.00
45 72 Ryan Armour 76 24.07 26 108 -24 -21.00
46 47 Will Gordon 88 23.91 44 184 -42 +13.00
47 T52 Erik van Rooyen 65 23.89 27 113 -27 -3.00
48 50 Martin Laird 74 23.74 33 139 -33 -5.00
49 40 Gary Woodland 64 23.70 32 135 -34 +6.00
50 48 Adam Long 83 23.62 30 127 -28 E
51 T52 Jhonattan Vegas 80 23.61 34 144 -37 +5.00
52 55 Charley Hoffman 95 23.43 41 175 -45 -15.00
53 57 Sam Ryder 84 23.40 33 141 -35 +2.00
54 90 Troy Merritt 98 23.39 29 124 -29 -18.00
T55 44 Ben Martin 48 23.29 17 73 -15 -5.00
T55 61 Nick Watney 56 23.29 17 73 -17 +5.00
57 58 Tyrrell Hatton 57 23.23 23 99 -22 -2.00
T58 T59 Brendan Steele 78 23.13 34 147 -31 +2.00
T58 T59 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 23.13 31 134 -32 -1.00
60 T70 Martin Trainer 59 23.08 24 104 -25 +8.00
61 62 Si Woo Kim 83 23.04 44 191 -43 E
T62 63 Scott Brown 80 22.92 33 144 -35 +6.00
T62 46 Rafael Campos 58 22.92 22 96 -14 +5.00
64 87 Brice Garnett 90 22.88 27 118 -31 -20.00
65 54 Charl Schwartzel 82 22.86 40 175 -42 +6.00
T66 T93 Kris Ventura 72 22.83 29 127 -31 +5.00
T66 64 Max Homa 81 22.83 29 127 -33 -12.00
68 65 Marc Leishman 71 22.76 28 123 -28 -11.00
69 66 Brian Harman 91 22.75 38 167 -40 -24.00
70 49 Tom Lewis 82 22.73 35 154 -36 -9.00
T71 67 Kevin Streelman 90 22.64 36 159 -36 -19.00
T71 T77 Chesson Hadley 68 22.64 24 106 -25 +5.00
T71 T99 Cameron Tringale 86 22.64 36 159 -38 -23.00
74 68 Carlos Ortiz 83 22.63 43 190 -50 -2.00
75 69 Harris English 79 22.60 40 177 -41 -12.00
76 T70 Corey Conners 91 22.58 35 155 -32 -10.00
77 75 Satoshi Kodaira 74 22.46 31 138 -24 -6.00
78 102 Brandon Hagy 74 22.39 30 134 -30 +3.00
79 76 Ryan Palmer 71 22.35 38 170 -41 -4.00
80 T77 Dustin Johnson 61 22.30 31 139 -32 +2.00
81 117 Beau Hossler 86 22.22 40 180 -44 +3.00
T82 82 Talor Gooch 87 22.11 42 190 -42 -5.00
T82 83 John Huh 56 22.11 21 95 -17 -11.00
84 56 Chez Reavie 80 22.00 22 100 -19 -6.00
85 T104 Hank Lebioda 70 21.98 20 91 -17 -27.00
86 73 Harry Higgs 70 21.92 32 146 -32 +6.00
87 84 Phil Mickelson 64 21.88 28 128 -26 +10.00
88 80 Dylan Frittelli 72 21.83 31 142 -31 +14.00
T89 T77 Adam Hadwin 82 21.64 29 134 -30 -1.00
T89 T88 Michael Gligic 80 21.64 29 134 -28 -7.00
T91 85 Joel Dahmen 78 21.60 27 125 -26 -2.00
T91 T88 Rory Sabbatini 71 21.60 27 125 -26 -10.00
93 81 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 21.50 23 107 -25 -7.00
T94 T93 Emiliano Grillo 90 21.43 27 126 -29 +5.00
T94 98 Wyndham Clark 78 21.43 36 168 -37 +11.00
96 T104 Vaughn Taylor 80 21.35 19 89 -21 -33.00
97 92 Brian Gay 64 21.28 20 94 -23 -12.00
98 T107 Chase Seiffert 78 21.24 24 113 -20 -10.00
99 128 Maverick McNealy 72 21.17 29 137 -26 -12.00
T100 95 Kramer Hickok 65 21.15 22 104 -22 +4.00
T100 106 Mark Hubbard 94 21.15 33 156 -34 -28.00
102 86 Tom Hoge 88 21.08 35 166 -37 -17.00
103 110 Stewart Cink 74 21.05 32 152 -37 -1.00
T104 116 Kyle Stanley 90 20.97 26 124 -28 +1.00
T104 T118 Michael Gellerman 47 20.97 13 62 -13 -1.00
106 112 Matthew NeSmith 86 20.92 41 196 -45 -5.00
107 T129 Austin Cook 72 20.91 23 110 -23 -16.00
108 T99 Sebastián Muñoz 93 20.81 41 197 -42 -10.00
109 91 Charles Howell III 70 20.80 26 125 -25 -10.00
110 101 Anirban Lahiri 60 20.79 21 101 -26 -10.00
T111 109 D.J. Trahan 66 20.72 23 111 -22 E
T111 103 Brooks Koepka 52 20.72 23 111 -24 -2.00
113 147 Ben Taylor 48 20.69 12 58 -14 +2.00
114 97 Richy Werenski 84 20.54 38 185 -39 -15.00
115 T107 Sung Kang 84 20.28 29 143 -26 +20.00
116 113 Jason Day 66 20.27 30 148 -31 E
117 114 Viktor Hovland 74 20.25 33 163 -30 -16.00
118 T118 Hunter Mahan 59 20.22 18 89 -19 +2.00
119 126 Patrick Rodgers 100 20.20 41 203 -45 -2.00
120 115 Tommy Fleetwood 57 20.18 22 109 -20 +3.00
T121 T118 Xinjun Zhang 68 20.00 19 95 -16 +4.00
T121 T118 Francesco Molinari 42 20.00 12 60 -11 +3.00
T121 122 Tyler Duncan 90 20.00 34 170 -30 E
124 123 Scottie Scheffler 93 19.80 39 197 -40 -1.00
125 124 Hideki Matsuyama 78 19.67 36 183 -40 -5.00
126 125 Matt Jones 90 19.63 32 163 -33 -3.00
127 136 Keith Mitchell 76 19.61 30 153 -28 +2.00
128 132 Scott Harrington 79 19.59 29 148 -34 +8.00
129 127 Billy Horschel 81 19.57 27 138 -30 -5.00
130 96 Bubba Watson 71 19.48 30 154 -33 +1.00
T131 155 Camilo Villegas 73 19.35 24 124 -29 -1.00
T131 T141 Bill Haas 44 19.35 12 62 -12 -7.00
133 138 Sepp Straka 94 19.34 35 181 -34 -7.00
134 111 Rhein Gibson 56 19.30 11 57 -12 -2.00
135 133 Mackenzie Hughes 82 19.29 27 140 -32 -1.00
136 151 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 19.27 21 109 -23 -4.00
137 131 Doug Ghim 84 19.26 26 135 -20 -23.00
138 134 Nick Taylor 88 19.23 35 182 -36 -11.00
139 135 Joaquin Niemann 89 19.21 39 203 -43 -7.00
140 T141 Patton Kizzire 92 19.13 35 183 -38 -30.00
141 137 Doc Redman 76 19.12 26 136 -25 -8.00
T142 143 Bronson Burgoon 70 19.05 24 126 -24 +1.00
T142 139 C.T. Pan 76 19.05 24 126 -20 -3.00
T142 148 Ryan Brehm 56 19.05 20 105 -18 +8.00
145 140 Abraham Ancer 85 18.99 30 158 -33 -13.00
T146 153 Cameron Percy 77 18.87 20 106 -19 -10.00
T146 163 Brian Stuard 100 18.87 20 106 -21 -42.00
148 T149 Tony Finau 81 18.84 26 138 -30 -5.00
149 144 Alex Noren 78 18.79 31 165 -32 -10.00
T150 159 Kevin Stadler 43 18.75 12 64 -13 -1.00
T150 145 Jamie Lovemark 42 18.75 12 64 -10 +6.00
152 T129 Pat Perez 96 18.67 28 150 -31 -21.00
153 146 Kevin Kisner 69 18.63 19 102 -23 -11.00
154 T149 Russell Henley 75 18.46 24 130 -23 -13.00
155 152 Aaron Wise 68 18.42 28 152 -23 E
156 154 J.B. Holmes 50 18.35 20 109 -17 -4.00
157 156 Padraig Harrington 44 18.18 12 66 -11 E
158 158 Branden Grace 73 18.10 19 105 -20 -8.00
159 157 Scott Stallings 76 17.81 26 146 -27 -6.00
160 167 Michael Thompson 74 17.78 24 135 -26 -1.00
T161 T161 Henrik Stenson 47 17.65 9 51 -10 +2.00
T161 T161 Seamus Power 50 17.65 15 85 -12 -8.00
163 T171 Sebastian Cappelen 54 17.57 13 74 -16 -4.00
164 188 Ryan Moore 44 17.50 14 80 -12 -13.00
165 166 Lucas Glover 86 17.33 26 150 -24 -8.00
166 169 Patrick Cantlay 69 17.24 25 145 -26 -4.00
167 T171 Collin Morikawa 69 17.14 24 140 -24 -9.00
168 179 Jason Dufner 84 17.12 19 111 -20 -23.00
169 T186 Jimmy Walker 74 16.94 21 124 -23 -1.00
170 173 Danny Lee 61 16.90 24 142 -21 +10.00
171 164 Sean O'Hair 49 16.85 15 89 -17 -10.00
172 165 Peter Malnati 78 16.84 16 95 -19 -17.00
173 T174 Brandt Snedeker 82 16.81 19 113 -19 -33.00
174 170 Byeong Hun An 82 16.76 29 173 -27 +1.00
175 T174 K.J. Choi 52 16.67 7 42 -6 -20.00
176 178 Danny Willett 51 16.36 9 55 -11 -5.00
177 201 Jonathan Byrd 44 16.28 7 43 -6 -4.00
T178 T174 Brendon Todd 87 16.19 17 105 -23 -32.00
T178 180 Shane Lowry 67 16.19 17 105 -16 -9.00
180 T184 Russell Knox 88 16.18 22 136 -24 -10.00
181 168 Aaron Baddeley 54 16.13 10 62 -11 -11.00
182 191 Andrew Putnam 85 16.10 19 118 -18 -30.00
183 182 Rickie Fowler 76 16.06 22 137 -21 -9.00
184 T186 Chris Kirk 78 15.97 19 119 -20 -6.00
185 183 Lee Westwood 53 15.96 15 94 -12 +10.00
186 T174 Mark Anderson 54 15.87 10 63 -10 -15.00
187 T184 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 15.79 6 38 -6 -9.00
188 181 Matt Kuchar 67 15.74 17 108 -18 -12.00
189 T194 Chris Baker 54 15.71 11 70 -10 +3.00
190 192 K.H. Lee 94 15.51 29 187 -32 +6.00
191 189 Justin Rose 50 15.49 11 71 -13 -3.00
192 190 Tim Wilkinson 46 15.38 6 39 -7 -4.00
193 193 Denny McCarthy 86 14.29 20 140 -20 -17.00
194 T194 Andrew Landry 64 13.91 16 115 -14 -4.00
195 197 Matt Wallace 59 13.70 10 73 -10 -7.00
196 200 Robert Streb 70 13.64 15 110 -17 -4.00
197 196 Nelson Ledesma 46 13.24 9 68 -12 -3.00
198 199 Vincent Whaley 82 13.10 19 145 -23 -3.00
199 198 Luke Donald 54 13.04 9 69 -9 -19.00
200 202 J.J. Spaun 72 12.24 12 98 -8 -17.00
201 203 Scott Piercy 73 11.92 18 151 -18 +2.00
202 204 Kelly Kraft 44 11.76 6 51 -6 -2.00
203 206 Robby Shelton 80 11.46 18 157 -16 +5.00
204 205 Ian Poulter 68 11.24 10 89 -11 -10.00
205 207 David Hearn 68 10.00 5 50 -4 -16.00
206 208 Fabián Gómez 54 2.08 1 48 -1 -2.00

The percent of time a player attempting to go for the green is successful. A player is assumed to be going for the green if the first shot on a par 4 or second shot on a par 5 lands on or around the green. If the second shot on a par 5 lands in the water, it is included as well. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green; the shot must be determined by a laser to be included. (486)