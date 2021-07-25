Going for the Green - Hit Green Pct.

The percent of time a player attempting to go for the green is successful. A player is assumed to be going for the green if the first shot on a par 4 or second shot on a par 5 lands on or around the green. If the second shot on a par 5 lands in the water, it is included as well. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green; the shot must be determined by a laser to be included. (486)
