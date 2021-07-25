×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Approach the Green » Left Rough Proximity

Left Rough Proximity

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 44' 11"

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG ATTEMPTS TOTAL DISTANCE (FEET) RELATIVE TO PAR
1 1 Jonathan Byrd 44 29' 11" 38 1,135.500 +1.00
2 2 Ben Martin 48 31' 2" 40 1,245.583 -1.00
3 3 Ryan Moore 44 34' 10" 38 1,322.917 +3.00
4 4 Josh Teater 50 35' 1" 52 1,826.000 -1.00
5 5 Michael Gellerman 47 36' 1" 43 1,553.083 +7.00
6 6 Martin Laird 74 37' 1" 57 2,112.667 +1.00
T7 15 Camilo Villegas 73 37' 9" 144 5,438.500 +14.00
T7 14 Stewart Cink 74 37' 9" 119 4,489.500 +16.00
T7 8 Vaughn Taylor 80 37' 9" 87 3,284.167 +8.00
10 11 Dustin Johnson 61 37' 10" 79 2,986.583 +7.00
T11 13 Scott Stallings 76 37' 11" 97 3,678.333 +9.00
T11 10 Rafael Campos 58 37' 11" 57 2,161.500 -3.00
T11 28 Nelson Ledesma 46 37' 11" 61 2,313.500 +6.00
14 7 Aaron Baddeley 54 38' 2" 47 1,792.917 +5.00
15 12 Seamus Power 50 38' 3" 37 1,414.583 -2.00
16 9 Adam Schenk 100 38' 6" 131 5,040.667 +4.00
17 16 Bronson Burgoon 70 38' 8" 82 3,169.833 +2.00
18 17 Russell Henley 75 38' 9" 103 3,994.833 -10.00
T19 T18 Carlos Ortiz 83 38' 10" 118 4,580.417 +15.00
T19 T18 Charley Hoffman 95 38' 10" 115 4,467.917 -4.00
T19 T26 J.J. Spaun 72 38' 10" 46 1,786.917 +5.00
22 31 Kevin Tway 60 39' 1" 80 3,128.583 +7.00
23 T21 Sam Burns 72 39' 3" 81 3,178.917 +10.00
24 T23 Jamie Lovemark 42 39' 4" 74 2,911.583 -2.00
T25 T35 Andrew Landry 64 39' 6" 81 3,202.833 +8.00
T25 T46 Joel Dahmen 78 39' 6" 76 2,999.583 +13.00
T25 T21 Cameron Percy 77 39' 6" 101 3,985.500 +3.00
28 29 James Hahn 64 39' 7" 74 2,930.500 +3.00
29 41 Hunter Mahan 59 40' 1" 92 3,686.250 +14.00
T30 32 Rhein Gibson 56 40' 2" 65 2,611.417 +9.00
T30 T33 Bo Hoag 87 40' 2" 96 3,858.417 -3.00
T30 T39 Will Gordon 88 40' 2" 129 5,177.667 +15.00
T30 20 Sam Ryder 84 40' 2" 91 3,654.583 +2.00
T30 T33 Max Homa 81 40' 2" 94 3,773.083 +26.00
35 T35 K.J. Choi 52 40' 3" 62 2,493.500 +20.00
T36 T53 Grayson Murray 53 40' 4" 67 2,702.167 +17.00
T36 25 Hank Lebioda 70 40' 4" 75 3,023.083 +5.00
38 T39 Abraham Ancer 85 40' 5" 61 2,465.000 +15.00
T39 T35 Austin Cook 72 40' 6" 101 4,092.083 +14.00
T39 T44 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 40' 6" 109 4,411.083 +19.00
41 T26 Rob Oppenheim 74 40' 8" 67 2,725.000 +8.00
42 30 Peter Malnati 78 40' 9" 123 5,010.083 +10.00
43 T44 Ian Poulter 68 40' 10" 54 2,206.833 +7.00
T44 42 Nick Watney 56 40' 11" 84 3,437.417 +1.00
T44 T51 Byeong Hun An 82 40' 11" 132 5,400.917 +26.00
T46 50 Mark Anderson 54 41' 0" 41 1,680.500 +7.00
T46 T46 Beau Hossler 86 41' 0" 131 5,372.917 +33.00
T48 T48 Patrick Cantlay 69 41' 1" 82 3,371.500 E
T48 43 Harry Higgs 70 41' 1" 112 4,601.167 +21.00
50 57 Chez Reavie 80 41' 3" 75 3,095.417 +17.00
51 T51 Anirban Lahiri 60 41' 4" 71 2,937.333 -3.00
T52 T48 Ryan Brehm 56 41' 5" 93 3,850.083 +6.00
T52 T53 Talor Gooch 87 41' 5" 113 4,684.333 +1.00
T54 T65 Wyndham Clark 78 41' 6" 132 5,481.833 +5.00
T54 60 Chase Seiffert 78 41' 6" 78 3,234.250 +3.00
T56 55 Joaquin Niemann 89 41' 7" 136 5,652.833 -1.00
T56 T65 Bo Van Pelt 72 41' 7" 94 3,907.000 +16.00
T58 T61 Luke Donald 54 41' 8" 67 2,791.833 +9.00
T58 56 Emiliano Grillo 90 41' 8" 115 4,788.417 +11.00
60 T77 Chesson Hadley 68 41' 9" 97 4,046.750 +20.00
61 58 Branden Grace 73 41' 11" 85 3,562.250 +3.00
T62 T104 Chris Baker 54 42' 0" 39 1,638.167 +6.00
T62 T23 Bill Haas 44 42' 0" 37 1,553.750 +4.00
64 59 Kevin Kisner 69 42' 1" 65 2,737.250 -5.00
T65 T75 Chris Kirk 78 42' 3" 120 5,067.000 +7.00
T65 T61 Justin Thomas 71 42' 3" 89 3,757.750 -3.00
67 64 Zach Johnson 78 42' 4" 123 5,209.833 +5.00
68 T69 Patrick Rodgers 100 42' 5" 159 6,741.667 +9.00
T69 T69 Will Zalatoris 82 42' 7" 98 4,171.167 -1.00
T69 T69 C.T. Pan 76 42' 7" 97 4,129.917 +12.00
T71 T65 Charles Howell III 70 42' 9" 79 3,375.500 -2.00
T71 72 J.B. Holmes 50 42' 9" 113 4,832.750 +13.00
T71 T35 David Hearn 68 42' 9" 61 2,608.833 +5.00
74 68 Sepp Straka 94 42' 10" 147 6,299.250 +20.00
75 T75 Padraig Harrington 44 42' 11" 50 2,146.583 +16.00
T76 T77 Paul Casey 63 43' 0" 62 2,663.750 +6.00
T76 80 Nate Lashley 72 43' 0" 123 5,292.833 +9.00
T76 T73 Adam Long 83 43' 0" 82 3,527.833 +19.00
79 T100 Jason Dufner 84 43' 1" 113 4,872.667 +9.00
80 T100 Cameron Champ 67 43' 4" 70 3,035.917 +4.00
T81 T61 Keith Mitchell 76 43' 5" 111 4,820.583 +8.00
T81 T92 Scott Harrington 79 43' 5" 106 4,602.167 +11.00
T83 T89 Pat Perez 96 43' 6" 121 5,259.583 +15.00
T83 T89 Sergio Garcia 65 43' 6" 86 3,743.833 +8.00
T83 T81 Harris English 79 43' 6" 82 3,563.750 +4.00
T83 79 Cameron Tringale 86 43' 6" 144 6,267.917 +5.00
T83 T81 Shane Lowry 67 43' 6" 81 3,526.250 +11.00
T83 T73 Kyle Stanley 90 43' 6" 78 3,390.167 +7.00
T83 T81 Martin Trainer 59 43' 6" 106 4,613.333 +20.00
90 T89 Dylan Frittelli 72 43' 8" 102 4,453.417 +18.00
T91 85 Rory Sabbatini 71 43' 9" 87 3,809.833 +12.00
T91 86 Tyler McCumber 62 43' 9" 94 4,113.667 +14.00
T93 88 Doug Ghim 84 43' 10" 89 3,904.083 +17.00
T93 T95 Luke List 85 43' 10" 129 5,659.667 +10.00
T95 T95 Charl Schwartzel 82 43' 11" 112 4,918.167 +8.00
T95 87 Hudson Swafford 70 43' 11" 86 3,780.167 +13.00
97 T95 Erik van Rooyen 65 44' 1" 79 3,484.917 +23.00
98 T98 Troy Merritt 98 44' 2" 109 4,813.583 +19.00
T99 T92 Jordan Spieth 76 44' 3" 117 5,172.917 +7.00
T99 T92 Matt Jones 90 44' 3" 126 5,578.917 +8.00
T101 T107 Russell Knox 88 44' 6" 96 4,273.833 +23.00
T101 T102 Patton Kizzire 92 44' 6" 147 6,547.167 +10.00
103 T102 Scottie Scheffler 93 44' 7" 136 6,059.750 +4.00
T104 T104 Collin Morikawa 69 44' 8" 62 2,767.833 +16.00
T104 T104 Danny Willett 51 44' 8" 47 2,098.833 +13.00
T106 84 Sebastian Cappelen 54 44' 9" 66 2,955.917 +15.00
T106 T142 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 44' 9" 88 3,938.917 +13.00
T106 T107 Alex Noren 78 44' 9" 91 4,074.833 +1.00
T106 109 Robby Shelton 80 44' 9" 123 5,506.167 +19.00
110 110 Jim Herman 60 44' 11" 77 3,461.583 +13.00
T111 T111 Xinjun Zhang 68 45' 0" 78 3,508.083 +25.00
T111 T111 Harold Varner III 80 45' 0" 102 4,593.083 +12.00
T111 T111 Matt Wallace 59 45' 0" 65 2,922.917 +12.00
T114 T125 Brendon Todd 87 45' 1" 86 3,876.500 +15.00
T114 160 Louis Oosthuizen 69 45' 1" 73 3,293.750 +9.00
116 T125 Andrew Putnam 85 45' 2" 107 4,834.250 +13.00
T117 T114 Patrick Reed 73 45' 3" 92 4,163.750 +4.00
T117 T118 J.T. Poston 83 45' 3" 109 4,933.333 +15.00
T119 T135 Robert Streb 70 45' 4" 114 5,165.333 +15.00
T119 T135 Jimmy Walker 74 45' 4" 139 6,297.167 +39.00
T121 T114 Scott Piercy 73 45' 5" 72 3,272.667 +19.00
T121 T137 Kevin Stadler 43 45' 5" 59 2,678.917 +19.00
T121 T114 Joseph Bramlett 78 45' 5" 86 3,903.583 +3.00
T121 T148 Roger Sloan 78 45' 5" 87 3,954.583 +6.00
T121 T114 Bryson DeChambeau 67 45' 5" 106 4,816.583 +10.00
T126 T125 Ben Taylor 48 45' 6" 53 2,410.917 +8.00
T126 T118 Sungjae Im 107 45' 6" 102 4,640.917 +18.00
T126 T118 D.J. Trahan 66 45' 6" 76 3,459.833 +9.00
T129 T128 Ryan Armour 76 45' 7" 70 3,193.167 +10.00
T129 T121 Lucas Glover 86 45' 7" 99 4,513.250 +11.00
T129 T121 Brian Harman 91 45' 7" 83 3,784.500 +15.00
T129 T121 Lanto Griffin 89 45' 7" 132 6,012.667 +21.00
133 145 Tom Lewis 82 45' 8" 99 4,524.667 +20.00
T134 T128 Webb Simpson 61 45' 9" 84 3,840.833 +9.00
T134 132 Brian Gay 64 45' 9" 104 4,756.000 +25.00
T134 T128 Ryan Palmer 71 45' 9" 92 4,210.750 +3.00
T134 T128 Justin Rose 50 45' 9" 70 3,201.750 +17.00
138 141 Gary Woodland 64 45' 10" 82 3,757.083 +16.00
139 T133 Si Woo Kim 83 45' 11" 94 4,316.083 -3.00
T140 T98 Matthew NeSmith 86 46' 0" 76 3,494.333 +4.00
T140 T139 Tom Hoge 88 46' 0" 118 5,430.417 +18.00
T140 T142 Vincent Whaley 82 46' 0" 117 5,381.583 +5.00
143 T137 Michael Gligic 80 46' 1" 107 4,932.250 +14.00
144 T139 Nick Taylor 88 46' 2" 140 6,464.500 +22.00
145 T121 Kris Ventura 72 46' 4" 90 4,167.000 +14.00
T146 T148 Matthew Wolff 52 46' 5" 81 3,759.750 +17.00
T146 T153 Tony Finau 81 46' 5" 107 4,965.500 +6.00
148 T150 Rickie Fowler 76 46' 6" 109 5,071.333 +13.00
149 T142 Satoshi Kodaira 74 46' 8" 74 3,450.667 +11.00
150 146 Cam Davis 82 46' 9" 142 6,638.000 +9.00
T151 147 Phil Mickelson 64 46' 10" 128 5,999.417 +13.00
T151 T150 Brandt Snedeker 82 46' 10" 89 4,166.083 +16.00
T153 170 Keegan Bradley 82 46' 11" 98 4,596.000 +15.00
T153 T158 Brandon Hagy 74 46' 11" 108 5,069.167 +7.00
155 T161 John Huh 56 47' 1" 60 2,827.250 +10.00
T156 152 Viktor Hovland 74 47' 3" 84 3,968.167 +10.00
T156 T167 Tyler Duncan 90 47' 3" 90 4,253.917 +20.00
T158 T153 Daniel Berger 71 47' 4" 73 3,456.583 -2.00
T158 T153 Rory McIlroy 61 47' 4" 84 3,978.500 +18.00
T158 T158 Fabián Gómez 54 47' 4" 59 2,791.500 +16.00
T161 T156 Francesco Molinari 42 47' 5" 57 2,704.667 +4.00
T161 T156 Corey Conners 91 47' 5" 90 4,269.583 +13.00
163 T161 Denny McCarthy 86 47' 8" 110 5,246.333 +16.00
164 T167 Sung Kang 84 47' 9" 139 6,640.750 +28.00
165 T161 Kevin Na 70 47' 10" 90 4,307.750 +19.00
166 T164 Brooks Koepka 52 47' 11" 64 3,068.333 +8.00
T167 166 Kevin Streelman 90 48' 0" 108 5,182.083 +21.00
T167 T171 K.H. Lee 94 48' 0" 133 6,388.417 +8.00
169 T167 Mackenzie Hughes 82 48' 1" 126 6,059.000 +15.00
170 T171 Kramer Hickok 65 48' 3" 47 2,268.667 +4.00
171 T179 Brian Stuard 100 48' 4" 92 4,445.417 +8.00
T172 173 Doc Redman 76 48' 5" 89 4,308.083 +11.00
T172 174 Maverick McNealy 72 48' 5" 69 3,338.667 +13.00
T174 T175 Brendan Steele 78 48' 7" 105 5,099.750 +16.00
T174 T175 Jason Kokrak 79 48' 7" 94 4,566.000 +13.00
T176 T177 Henrik Norlander 86 48' 8" 103 5,008.917 +19.00
T176 T179 Michael Thompson 74 48' 8" 88 4,280.417 +7.00
T176 T177 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 48' 8" 58 2,821.250 +2.00
179 184 Brice Garnett 90 48' 11" 73 3,571.667 +14.00
180 181 Hideki Matsuyama 78 49' 1" 101 4,961.333 +23.00
181 186 Bubba Watson 71 49' 2" 90 4,423.000 +7.00
T182 T182 Jhonattan Vegas 80 49' 5" 103 5,085.833 +7.00
T182 T182 Sebastián Muñoz 93 49' 5" 108 5,333.583 +10.00
184 185 Cameron Smith 73 49' 9" 75 3,728.167 +9.00
185 187 Adam Scott 62 50' 0" 77 3,851.333 +20.00
186 197 Sean O'Hair 49 50' 6" 79 3,989.167 +11.00
187 188 Xander Schauffele 67 50' 7" 73 3,695.000 +5.00
188 189 Jon Rahm 74 50' 11" 75 3,819.750 +15.00
189 190 Kelly Kraft 44 51' 0" 48 2,447.083 +6.00
T190 195 Mark Hubbard 94 51' 2" 89 4,553.500 +27.00
T190 191 Tyrrell Hatton 57 51' 2" 55 2,813.667 +8.00
T192 T193 Scott Brown 80 51' 4" 89 4,566.083 +22.00
T192 192 Danny Lee 61 51' 4" 92 4,724.667 +18.00
194 T193 Jason Day 66 51' 5" 99 5,092.333 +7.00
195 199 Adam Hadwin 82 51' 10" 119 6,171.750 +21.00
T196 196 Michael Kim 69 52' 5" 103 5,402.417 +8.00
T196 198 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 52' 5" 45 2,360.417 +14.00
198 201 Matt Kuchar 67 52' 9" 68 3,588.667 +2.00
199 200 Richy Werenski 84 53' 5" 141 7,530.667 +28.00
200 202 Billy Horschel 81 54' 2" 81 4,390.750 +23.00
201 203 Aaron Wise 68 54' 3" 93 5,043.667 +13.00
202 204 Tommy Fleetwood 57 54' 11" 63 3,461.667 +14.00
203 205 Henrik Stenson 47 56' 7" 57 3,225.583 +21.00
204 206 Lee Westwood 53 56' 10" 60 3,408.167 +14.00
205 207 Tim Wilkinson 46 57' 8" 34 1,959.417 +7.00
206 208 Marc Leishman 71 58' 8" 57 3,346.000 +11.00

The average distance remaining to the hole for all approach shots hit from the left rough. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, and the shot must not originate from on or around the green. The shot also must end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (432)