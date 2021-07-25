×
Fairway Proximity

Fairway Proximity

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 32' 9"

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG ATTEMPTS TOTAL DISTANCE (FEET) RELATIVE TO PAR
T1 1 Kyle Stanley 90 29' 2" 962 28,066.583 -72.00
T1 2 Emiliano Grillo 90 29' 2" 853 24,885.833 -99.00
3 3 Doug Ghim 84 29' 3" 943 27,584.167 -115.00
4 4 Collin Morikawa 69 29' 7" 725 21,466.583 -130.00
5 5 Chris Kirk 78 29' 10" 826 24,643.000 -96.00
T6 T22 Michael Gellerman 47 29' 11" 399 11,936.000 -34.00
T6 6 Paul Casey 63 29' 11" 618 18,486.167 -77.00
8 T7 Jason Dufner 84 30' 0" 955 28,646.000 -60.00
T9 T7 Justin Thomas 71 30' 1" 648 19,486.750 -90.00
T9 T7 K.J. Choi 52 30' 1" 577 17,365.750 -21.00
T11 T22 Mark Anderson 54 30' 2" 400 12,060.333 -52.00
T11 T12 Michael Kim 69 30' 2" 561 16,943.083 -23.00
T13 T10 Russell Henley 75 30' 3" 905 27,385.000 -101.00
T13 T10 Tyrrell Hatton 57 30' 3" 540 16,320.333 -78.00
T13 T12 Chez Reavie 80 30' 3" 949 28,722.167 -85.00
T13 T12 Cameron Percy 77 30' 3" 746 22,549.333 -77.00
17 T12 Brendan Steele 78 30' 4" 867 26,272.750 -84.00
T18 T16 Charley Hoffman 95 30' 5" 868 26,376.167 -117.00
T18 T18 Matthew Wolff 52 30' 5" 514 15,630.333 -31.00
T20 T18 Vaughn Taylor 80 30' 6" 876 26,693.417 -85.00
T20 T16 Joseph Bramlett 78 30' 6" 653 19,933.750 -47.00
T20 T18 Tom Hoge 88 30' 6" 1,031 31,476.250 -90.00
T23 T27 Russell Knox 88 30' 9" 1,039 31,950.417 -99.00
T23 T18 Harry Higgs 70 30' 9" 764 23,489.833 -92.00
T23 T24 Ryan Palmer 71 30' 9" 723 22,211.833 -96.00
T23 T24 Jamie Lovemark 42 30' 9" 367 11,295.667 +1.00
27 T34 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 30' 10" 678 20,898.917 -47.00
T28 T29 Francesco Molinari 42 30' 11" 395 12,200.750 -41.00
T28 T29 Marc Leishman 71 30' 11" 661 20,427.167 -71.00
T28 T29 Sam Burns 72 30' 11" 723 22,356.250 -102.00
T28 T36 Brian Stuard 100 30' 11" 1,194 36,951.000 -108.00
T32 T24 Keegan Bradley 82 31' 0" 944 29,254.667 -107.00
T32 T36 Grayson Murray 53 31' 0" 418 12,963.833 -10.00
T32 T27 Hank Lebioda 70 31' 0" 656 20,322.167 -81.00
T32 T29 Ryan Armour 76 31' 0" 943 29,221.083 -102.00
T36 T36 Doc Redman 76 31' 1" 890 27,697.000 -63.00
T36 T48 Nick Watney 56 31' 1" 501 15,588.500 +6.00
T36 T36 Rob Oppenheim 74 31' 1" 718 22,327.500 -64.00
T36 T34 Cameron Tringale 86 31' 1" 956 29,678.250 -139.00
T40 T41 Patton Kizzire 92 31' 2" 1,014 31,607.917 -131.00
T40 T29 Camilo Villegas 73 31' 2" 752 23,434.750 -75.00
T42 T41 Viktor Hovland 74 31' 3" 694 21,685.917 -85.00
T42 T41 Brooks Koepka 52 31' 3" 459 14,336.833 -77.00
T44 T54 Tony Finau 81 31' 4" 688 21,543.750 -94.00
T44 T45 Carlos Ortiz 83 31' 4" 920 28,844.083 -131.00
T44 T45 Harold Varner III 80 31' 4" 864 27,074.917 -91.00
T44 40 Cam Davis 82 31' 4" 937 29,389.833 -118.00
T44 T41 Maverick McNealy 72 31' 4" 759 23,757.417 -89.00
T49 T83 Josh Teater 50 31' 5" 425 13,337.500 -52.00
T49 T45 Fabián Gómez 54 31' 5" 424 13,324.750 -20.00
T49 T48 Scott Stallings 76 31' 5" 817 25,645.000 -75.00
T49 T60 Peter Malnati 78 31' 5" 723 22,690.750 -42.00
T49 T48 Max Homa 81 31' 5" 704 22,125.833 -85.00
T49 T48 Corey Conners 91 31' 5" 947 29,728.000 -113.00
T49 T60 Erik van Rooyen 65 31' 5" 650 20,437.333 -51.00
T49 T48 Daniel Berger 71 31' 5" 771 24,206.583 -103.00
T57 T54 Danny Lee 61 31' 6" 733 23,106.333 -26.00
T57 T60 Troy Merritt 98 31' 6" 1,040 32,799.917 -85.00
T57 T54 Adam Scott 62 31' 6" 612 19,296.083 -80.00
T57 T60 Ryan Moore 44 31' 6" 585 18,414.167 -59.00
T61 T58 Kevin Streelman 90 31' 7" 977 30,881.750 -111.00
T61 T58 Henrik Norlander 86 31' 7" 994 31,410.500 -98.00
T61 T68 Sam Ryder 84 31' 7" 798 25,205.833 -53.00
T64 T60 Anirban Lahiri 60 31' 8" 575 18,205.917 -56.00
T64 T60 Jim Herman 60 31' 8" 742 23,516.500 -55.00
T64 T70 Andrew Landry 64 31' 8" 785 24,830.167 -55.00
T64 T72 Lanto Griffin 89 31' 8" 929 29,438.500 -105.00
T64 T60 Jon Rahm 74 31' 8" 690 21,838.583 -124.00
T69 T54 Sebastian Cappelen 54 31' 9" 419 13,311.583 -13.00
T69 T68 Cameron Smith 73 31' 9" 679 21,580.167 -94.00
T71 T70 C.T. Pan 76 31' 10" 753 23,982.750 -57.00
T71 T77 James Hahn 64 31' 10" 724 23,018.750 -90.00
T71 T83 Luke Donald 54 31' 10" 557 17,733.167 -47.00
T74 T72 Will Zalatoris 82 31' 11" 757 24,142.750 -72.00
T74 T60 Stewart Cink 74 31' 11" 783 24,987.083 -99.00
T74 T72 Tim Wilkinson 46 31' 11" 331 10,572.583 -23.00
T74 T106 Scott Piercy 73 31' 11" 758 24,208.833 -55.00
T78 T75 Lucas Glover 86 32' 0" 924 29,558.250 -75.00
T78 T94 David Hearn 68 32' 0" 639 20,448.833 -39.00
T78 T94 Chesson Hadley 68 32' 0" 669 21,418.750 -47.00
T78 T83 Tom Lewis 82 32' 0" 861 27,528.167 -84.00
T78 T75 Kelly Kraft 44 32' 0" 342 10,947.417 -9.00
T83 T94 Joel Dahmen 78 32' 1" 847 27,149.667 -53.00
T83 T83 Mark Hubbard 94 32' 1" 1,170 37,513.000 -128.00
T83 T83 Tyler McCumber 62 32' 1" 578 18,521.917 -26.00
T83 T83 Kevin Stadler 43 32' 1" 450 14,449.833 +17.00
T83 T77 Justin Rose 50 32' 1" 432 13,858.583 -41.00
T83 T77 Bryson DeChambeau 67 32' 1" 589 18,900.750 -96.00
T83 T101 Sepp Straka 94 32' 1" 862 27,642.917 -111.00
T83 T77 Will Gordon 88 32' 1" 791 25,402.167 -48.00
T91 T106 Adam Schenk 100 32' 2" 944 30,399.083 -98.00
T91 T48 Aaron Baddeley 54 32' 2" 431 13,862.917 -44.00
T91 T106 Luke List 85 32' 2" 848 27,243.500 -81.00
T91 T83 Seamus Power 50 32' 2" 452 14,545.667 -70.00
T91 T83 Branden Grace 73 32' 2" 645 20,726.500 -49.00
T91 T94 Matthew NeSmith 86 32' 2" 1,022 32,891.417 -90.00
T91 T101 J.J. Spaun 72 32' 2" 691 22,211.750 -40.00
T91 T83 Joaquin Niemann 89 32' 2" 929 29,919.333 -136.00
T99 T94 Dustin Johnson 61 32' 3" 589 18,982.500 -70.00
T99 T83 Chris Baker 54 32' 3" 460 14,849.667 -31.00
T99 T94 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 32' 3" 421 13,585.750 -38.00
T99 T77 Scott Brown 80 32' 3" 808 26,075.250 -58.00
T99 T94 Zach Johnson 78 32' 3" 923 29,739.833 -88.00
T104 T101 Aaron Wise 68 32' 4" 729 23,566.833 -59.00
T104 T83 Michael Thompson 74 32' 4" 924 29,847.833 -68.00
T106 T106 Jason Kokrak 79 32' 5" 794 25,728.083 -133.00
T106 T101 Rickie Fowler 76 32' 5" 835 27,060.833 -68.00
T106 T106 Abraham Ancer 85 32' 5" 922 29,885.917 -115.00
T106 T106 Brian Harman 91 32' 5" 970 31,406.583 -136.00
T106 T106 Nate Lashley 72 32' 5" 706 22,886.583 -66.00
T111 T115 Jhonattan Vegas 80 32' 6" 712 23,117.500 -46.00
T111 T115 Sergio Garcia 65 32' 6" 681 22,125.667 -82.00
T111 T101 Roger Sloan 78 32' 6" 727 23,601.417 -88.00
T114 T115 Brice Garnett 90 32' 7" 895 29,188.083 -101.00
T114 T115 Austin Cook 72 32' 7" 862 28,076.083 -71.00
T114 113 Bo Van Pelt 72 32' 7" 688 22,388.917 -31.00
T117 T115 Bronson Burgoon 70 32' 8" 658 21,514.167 -46.00
T117 T115 Hideki Matsuyama 78 32' 8" 865 28,232.750 -110.00
T119 T133 Bo Hoag 87 32' 9" 994 32,586.250 -83.00
T119 114 Chase Seiffert 78 32' 9" 730 23,907.000 -37.00
T119 T121 Rory McIlroy 61 32' 9" 582 19,039.333 -52.00
T119 T123 Richy Werenski 84 32' 9" 1,004 32,871.000 -80.00
T119 T121 Sebastián Muñoz 93 32' 9" 1,019 33,338.583 -90.00
T119 T123 Pat Perez 96 32' 9" 1,014 33,240.833 -108.00
125 T123 J.B. Holmes 50 32' 10" 478 15,687.083 -25.00
T126 T127 Martin Laird 74 32' 11" 860 28,321.417 -70.00
T126 T130 Matt Kuchar 67 32' 11" 728 23,963.417 -58.00
T126 T133 Dylan Frittelli 72 32' 11" 638 21,015.750 -45.00
T126 T127 Shane Lowry 67 32' 11" 669 22,026.917 -47.00
T130 T136 Gary Woodland 64 33' 0" 650 21,429.000 -49.00
T130 T127 John Huh 56 33' 0" 663 21,902.333 -43.00
T130 T141 Ben Taylor 48 33' 0" 331 10,930.750 -43.00
T130 T130 Nick Taylor 88 33' 0" 1,041 34,352.333 -106.00
T134 T133 Si Woo Kim 83 33' 1" 875 28,975.667 -86.00
T134 T130 Keith Mitchell 76 33' 1" 642 21,263.167 -41.00
T136 T149 Louis Oosthuizen 69 33' 2" 640 21,252.583 -98.00
T136 T155 Cameron Champ 67 33' 2" 662 21,940.167 -41.00
T138 T141 Robby Shelton 80 33' 3" 848 28,197.667 -49.00
T138 T136 Webb Simpson 61 33' 3" 600 19,933.750 -110.00
T138 T136 Xinjun Zhang 68 33' 3" 601 19,987.000 -13.00
T138 T141 Rhein Gibson 56 33' 3" 439 14,596.667 -18.00
T142 T136 Satoshi Kodaira 74 33' 4" 835 27,818.833 -81.00
T142 T149 Adam Long 83 33' 4" 931 31,071.417 -50.00
T142 T141 Sungjae Im 107 33' 4" 1,272 42,378.417 -169.00
T142 T136 Scott Harrington 79 33' 4" 780 25,976.750 -42.00
T146 T145 Kevin Na 70 33' 5" 765 25,573.583 -89.00
T146 T161 Byeong Hun An 82 33' 5" 755 25,241.167 -44.00
T146 T145 Hudson Swafford 70 33' 5" 716 23,910.417 -44.00
T149 T155 K.H. Lee 94 33' 6" 996 33,394.750 -45.00
T149 T164 Andrew Putnam 85 33' 6" 889 29,744.667 -68.00
T149 T155 Sean O'Hair 49 33' 6" 544 18,237.417 -32.00
T152 T145 Kevin Tway 60 33' 7" 561 18,856.583 -42.00
T152 154 Tyler Duncan 90 33' 7" 997 33,474.833 -46.00
T152 T123 Jonathan Byrd 44 33' 7" 303 10,185.750 -17.00
T152 T149 Bubba Watson 71 33' 7" 689 23,110.500 -52.00
T152 T149 Wyndham Clark 78 33' 7" 747 25,074.833 -58.00
T157 T161 Brandt Snedeker 82 33' 8" 889 29,906.167 -86.00
T157 T155 Patrick Cantlay 69 33' 8" 675 22,718.083 -100.00
T157 T155 Scottie Scheffler 93 33' 8" 904 30,447.833 -114.00
T160 T149 Ben Martin 48 33' 9" 408 13,772.583 -26.00
T160 T166 Sung Kang 84 33' 9" 860 29,035.583 +14.00
T160 T161 Kevin Kisner 69 33' 9" 771 26,033.583 -74.00
T163 T164 Kramer Hickok 65 33' 10" 700 23,693.333 -37.00
T163 T145 Rafael Campos 58 33' 10" 460 15,547.667 -26.00
T165 T166 Adam Hadwin 82 33' 11" 986 33,406.250 -73.00
T165 T166 Talor Gooch 87 33' 11" 936 31,734.500 -109.00
T165 T166 Brandon Hagy 74 33' 11" 622 21,119.917 -31.00
T168 171 Michael Gligic 80 34' 0" 718 24,403.417 -62.00
T168 T155 Nelson Ledesma 46 34' 0" 399 13,574.667 -32.00
170 170 Robert Streb 70 34' 1" 711 24,226.333 -46.00
T171 T172 Harris English 79 34' 2" 834 28,470.167 -101.00
T171 T172 Phil Mickelson 64 34' 2" 591 20,178.583 -21.00
173 174 Xander Schauffele 67 34' 3" 597 20,428.833 -98.00
T174 T176 Brian Gay 64 34' 5" 708 24,371.667 -25.00
T174 175 Ryan Brehm 56 34' 5" 357 12,281.667 -2.00
T174 T176 Jordan Spieth 76 34' 5" 686 23,614.750 -98.00
T174 T176 Mackenzie Hughes 82 34' 5" 802 27,616.333 -51.00
178 T180 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 34' 6" 816 28,169.167 -43.00
T179 179 Padraig Harrington 44 34' 7" 342 11,835.083 -12.00
T179 T183 J.T. Poston 83 34' 7" 931 32,231.917 -89.00
181 T188 Charles Howell III 70 34' 9" 674 23,437.667 -70.00
182 T183 Rory Sabbatini 71 34' 10" 817 28,430.083 -54.00
T183 T186 Denny McCarthy 86 34' 11" 954 33,333.000 -58.00
T183 185 Matt Jones 90 34' 11" 841 29,374.833 -85.00
T183 T180 Kris Ventura 72 34' 11" 607 21,173.583 -19.00
T186 T180 Beau Hossler 86 35' 0" 802 28,054.417 -79.00
T186 T186 Charl Schwartzel 82 35' 0" 831 29,062.667 -68.00
T188 T188 Matt Wallace 59 35' 1" 479 16,788.583 -34.00
T188 T193 Brendon Todd 87 35' 1" 943 33,114.083 -96.00
T188 T188 Patrick Rodgers 100 35' 1" 901 31,644.417 -66.00
191 T191 Billy Horschel 81 35' 2" 713 25,059.583 -74.00
192 T199 Vincent Whaley 82 35' 4" 671 23,704.000 -76.00
T193 T195 Lee Westwood 53 35' 5" 500 17,727.917 -19.00
T193 T195 Jason Day 66 35' 5" 701 24,841.000 -62.00
T193 T199 D.J. Trahan 66 35' 5" 534 18,911.250 -20.00
T196 T191 Bill Haas 44 35' 6" 351 12,463.167 -28.00
T196 T197 Tommy Fleetwood 57 35' 6" 492 17,480.500 -23.00
198 T199 Alex Noren 78 35' 7" 836 29,743.000 -84.00
T199 202 Jimmy Walker 74 35' 9" 709 25,333.917 -37.00
T199 T197 Patrick Reed 73 35' 9" 749 26,771.750 -112.00
201 203 Danny Willett 51 36' 0" 365 13,138.833 -19.00
202 204 Ian Poulter 68 36' 3" 617 22,376.917 -38.00
203 T205 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 36' 11" 643 23,754.750 -73.00
204 T205 Martin Trainer 59 37' 9" 529 19,967.750 -11.00
205 207 Hunter Mahan 59 37' 11" 494 18,744.000 +3.00
206 208 Henrik Stenson 47 38' 3" 374 14,298.667 +13.00

The average distance remaining to the hole for all approach shots hit from the fairway (or the tee box on a par 3). The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, and the shot must not originate from on or around the green. The shot also must end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (431)