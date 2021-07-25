×
Statistics » Approach the Green » Going for the Green

Going for the Green

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 55.13

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS % ATTEMPTS NON-ATTEMPTS RTP-GOING FOR THE GREEN RTP-NOT GOING FOR THE GRN
1 1 Bryson DeChambeau 67 76.02 168 53 -120 +3
2 2 Sergio Garcia 65 75.00 162 54 -97 -5
3 3 Xander Schauffele 67 73.79 152 54 -98 +1
4 4 Luke List 85 72.04 201 78 -129 +5
5 6 Rory McIlroy 61 70.79 143 59 -80 -6
6 7 Dustin Johnson 61 70.16 134 57 -69 +2
7 14 Ryan Brehm 56 70.15 94 40 -38 +8
8 12 Keith Mitchell 76 70.09 150 64 -75 +2
9 8 Brooks Koepka 52 69.87 109 47 -72 -2
10 9 Joaquin Niemann 89 69.82 199 86 -119 -7
11 10 Jon Rahm 74 69.66 163 71 -113 -3
12 11 Ryan Palmer 71 69.39 170 75 -108 -4
13 5 Cameron Champ 67 69.23 162 72 -99 +15
14 16 Tyler McCumber 62 68.72 123 56 -64 -3
15 13 Viktor Hovland 74 68.64 162 74 -86 -16
16 15 Will Gordon 88 68.58 179 82 -94 +13
17 19 Matthew Wolff 52 67.82 118 56 -85 +7
18 17 Sungjae Im 107 67.55 256 123 -146 +1
T19 18 Si Woo Kim 83 67.26 189 92 -107 E
T19 22 Bubba Watson 71 67.26 150 73 -89 +1
21 23 Beau Hossler 86 66.79 179 89 -103 +3
T22 T20 Jason Kokrak 79 66.67 164 82 -103 -6
T22 T20 Webb Simpson 61 66.67 124 62 -64 -15
24 24 Patrick Cantlay 69 65.91 145 75 -82 -4
25 29 Matthew NeSmith 86 65.55 196 103 -117 -5
T26 T27 Scottie Scheffler 93 65.54 194 102 -123 -1
T26 T27 Harris English 79 65.54 175 92 -103 -12
28 25 Cam Davis 82 65.35 198 105 -127 +14
29 26 Sepp Straka 94 65.22 180 96 -101 -7
30 31 Collin Morikawa 69 65.12 140 75 -84 -9
31 32 Patrick Rodgers 100 64.92 198 107 -116 -2
32 30 Gary Woodland 64 64.90 135 73 -75 +6
33 T33 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 64.42 134 74 -80 -1
34 35 Jason Day 66 64.35 148 82 -82 E
35 36 Hideki Matsuyama 78 64.31 182 101 -112 -5
36 T37 Adam Scott 62 64.09 116 65 -69 +1
37 T47 Keegan Bradley 82 63.90 177 100 -104 -6
38 43 Joseph Bramlett 78 63.88 145 82 -89 +5
39 T33 Dylan Frittelli 72 63.55 136 78 -67 +14
40 40 Daniel Berger 71 63.49 153 88 -95 -17
41 41 Phil Mickelson 64 63.45 125 72 -58 +10
42 42 Talor Gooch 87 63.42 189 109 -109 -5
43 T53 Rafael Campos 58 63.33 95 55 -50 +5
44 44 Billy Horschel 81 63.30 138 80 -73 -5
45 T37 Vincent Whaley 82 63.27 143 83 -83 -3
46 45 Charl Schwartzel 82 63.24 172 100 -100 +6
47 T47 Byeong Hun An 82 63.20 170 99 -73 +1
48 46 Charley Hoffman 95 63.14 173 101 -88 -15
49 39 Jhonattan Vegas 80 63.11 142 83 -85 +5
50 49 Carlos Ortiz 83 63.00 189 111 -112 -2
51 50 Sam Burns 72 62.98 148 87 -102 -7
52 51 Grayson Murray 53 62.94 90 53 -39 +13
53 58 Kris Ventura 72 62.56 127 76 -68 +5
T54 57 Stewart Cink 74 62.50 150 90 -81 -1
T54 52 J.T. Poston 83 62.50 185 111 -106 +3
T54 T53 Aaron Wise 68 62.50 150 90 -84 E
57 55 Tommy Fleetwood 57 62.21 107 65 -58 +3
58 56 Cameron Smith 73 62.16 138 84 -97 -11
59 59 Lee Westwood 53 61.84 94 58 -47 +10
60 60 Wyndham Clark 78 61.83 162 100 -93 +11
61 61 Matt Jones 90 61.69 161 100 -99 -3
T62 64 Maverick McNealy 72 61.54 136 85 -68 -12
T62 62 Will Zalatoris 82 61.54 152 95 -102 -9
64 63 Jordan Spieth 76 61.48 150 94 -88 -9
65 66 Brandon Hagy 74 61.17 126 80 -76 +3
66 65 Danny Lee 61 61.04 141 90 -72 +10
67 69 D.J. Trahan 66 60.99 111 71 -54 E
68 67 J.B. Holmes 50 60.89 109 70 -50 -4
69 70 Bronson Burgoon 70 60.87 126 81 -63 +1
70 73 Scott Piercy 73 60.73 150 97 -79 +2
71 71 Alex Noren 78 60.66 165 107 -93 -10
T72 68 Tony Finau 81 60.62 137 89 -78 -5
T72 72 Sebastián Muñoz 93 60.62 197 128 -109 -10
74 74 Paul Casey 63 60.21 115 76 -77 -6
T75 T76 Justin Thomas 71 60.00 132 88 -85 -7
T75 75 Sam Ryder 84 60.00 141 94 -63 +2
77 80 Patrick Reed 73 59.83 143 96 -86 -10
78 T76 Charles Howell III 70 59.81 125 84 -72 -10
79 82 Robby Shelton 80 59.70 157 106 -74 +5
80 79 Henrik Norlander 86 59.65 170 115 -88 -8
81 78 Scott Harrington 79 59.51 147 100 -75 +8
82 81 Brian Harman 91 59.43 167 114 -103 -24
83 83 K.H. Lee 94 59.05 186 129 -106 +6
84 85 Michael Gligic 80 59.03 134 93 -68 -7
85 84 Richy Werenski 84 58.54 185 131 -96 -15
86 86 Abraham Ancer 85 58.30 158 113 -94 -13
87 91 Scott Brown 80 58.06 144 104 -76 +6
88 88 Seamus Power 50 57.93 84 61 -59 -8
89 90 Hudson Swafford 70 57.82 122 89 -72 -1
90 93 Harold Varner III 80 57.65 147 108 -81 -5
91 87 Tom Lewis 82 57.52 153 113 -78 -9
92 95 Harry Higgs 70 57.48 146 108 -84 +6
93 96 Tyler Duncan 90 57.43 170 126 -73 E
94 94 Padraig Harrington 44 57.39 66 49 -32 E
95 92 Lanto Griffin 89 57.19 175 131 -102 -13
96 89 Kevin Tway 60 57.14 108 81 -60 -12
97 97 Max Homa 81 56.95 127 96 -80 -12
98 98 Lucas Glover 86 56.82 150 114 -73 -8
99 105 Louis Oosthuizen 69 56.70 110 84 -73 -17
100 114 Martin Trainer 59 56.59 103 79 -50 +8
101 99 Kevin Streelman 90 56.58 159 122 -71 -19
102 100 Marc Leishman 71 56.42 123 95 -58 -11
103 101 Scott Stallings 76 56.37 146 113 -72 -6
104 103 Satoshi Kodaira 74 56.10 138 108 -67 -6
105 T108 Cameron Tringale 86 55.99 159 125 -91 -23
106 104 Mackenzie Hughes 82 55.82 139 110 -82 -1
107 120 Erik van Rooyen 65 55.67 113 90 -65 -3
108 110 Patton Kizzire 92 55.56 180 144 -106 -30
109 106 Tyrrell Hatton 57 55.37 98 79 -52 -2
110 107 Kevin Na 70 55.36 129 104 -86 -7
111 111 Roger Sloan 78 55.26 126 102 -66 -10
112 T108 Anirban Lahiri 60 55.19 101 82 -65 -10
113 112 C.T. Pan 76 55.02 126 103 -67 -3
114 113 Corey Conners 91 54.77 155 128 -81 -10
115 116 Nick Taylor 88 54.65 182 151 -97 -11
116 119 Hunter Mahan 59 54.60 89 74 -43 +2
117 117 Brendan Steele 78 54.44 147 123 -72 +2
118 115 Adam Schenk 100 54.17 156 132 -98 -7
119 118 Ben Martin 48 54.07 73 62 -42 -5
120 121 Justin Rose 50 53.79 71 61 -33 -3
121 135 Chase Seiffert 78 53.55 113 98 -54 -10
122 127 Camilo Villegas 73 53.45 124 108 -74 -1
123 122 Nate Lashley 72 53.43 109 95 -56 -2
124 126 Robert Streb 70 53.17 109 96 -61 -4
125 102 Josh Teater 50 53.13 68 60 -50 -8
126 124 Kramer Hickok 65 53.06 104 92 -58 +4
127 125 Matt Wallace 59 52.94 72 64 -39 -7
128 123 Rickie Fowler 76 52.90 137 122 -60 -9
129 136 Doug Ghim 84 52.76 134 120 -67 -23
130 129 Martin Laird 74 52.45 139 126 -86 -5
131 134 Emiliano Grillo 90 52.28 126 115 -68 +5
132 128 Chris Baker 54 52.24 70 64 -25 +3
133 130 James Hahn 64 52.11 111 102 -65 -1
134 137 Tom Hoge 88 52.04 166 153 -91 -17
135 132 Shane Lowry 67 52.00 104 96 -56 -9
136 131 Nelson Ledesma 46 51.97 66 61 -35 -3
137 138 Michael Thompson 74 51.72 135 126 -72 -1
138 133 Pat Perez 96 51.55 150 141 -94 -21
139 144 Ben Taylor 48 51.33 58 55 -41 +2
140 139 Chesson Hadley 68 50.96 106 102 -61 +5
141 140 Doc Redman 76 50.94 136 131 -61 -8
T142 142 Ian Poulter 68 50.86 89 86 -48 -10
T142 141 Sean O'Hair 49 50.86 89 86 -45 -10
144 143 Russell Henley 75 50.78 130 126 -73 -13
145 145 Michael Gellerman 47 50.41 62 61 -32 -1
146 146 Mark Anderson 54 50.40 63 62 -33 -15
147 147 Sung Kang 84 50.35 142 140 -64 +20
148 148 Andrew Landry 64 50.22 115 114 -52 -4
149 149 Rory Sabbatini 71 50.20 125 124 -65 -10
T150 163 Bo Van Pelt 72 50.00 108 108 -54 -22
T150 160 Bill Haas 44 50.00 62 62 -36 -7
T150 150 Xinjun Zhang 68 50.00 94 94 -45 +4
T150 156 Chris Kirk 78 50.00 118 118 -61 -6
154 164 Jimmy Walker 74 49.80 122 123 -62 -1
155 153 Branden Grace 73 49.76 103 104 -49 -8
156 154 Bo Hoag 87 49.66 145 147 -80 -24
157 155 Jamie Lovemark 42 49.61 64 65 -33 +6
158 157 Brice Garnett 90 49.58 118 120 -68 -20
159 158 Jim Herman 60 49.51 102 104 -50 -13
160 165 John Huh 56 49.47 94 96 -53 -11
161 151 Joel Dahmen 78 49.41 125 128 -63 -2
162 152 Matt Kuchar 67 49.32 108 111 -55 -12
163 159 Francesco Molinari 42 49.18 60 62 -37 +3
164 161 Danny Willett 51 49.11 55 57 -32 -5
165 162 Henrik Stenson 47 49.04 51 53 -21 +2
166 167 J.J. Spaun 72 49.00 98 102 -45 -17
167 166 Denny McCarthy 86 48.94 138 144 -63 -17
168 169 Sebastian Cappelen 54 48.32 72 77 -36 -4
169 174 Adam Long 83 48.11 127 137 -69 E
170 170 Ryan Moore 44 47.62 80 88 -31 -13
171 171 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 47.32 106 118 -59 -7
172 175 Adam Hadwin 82 47.18 134 150 -81 -1
173 172 Zach Johnson 78 47.08 121 136 -65 -6
T174 173 Kevin Kisner 69 47.00 102 115 -51 -11
T174 168 Michael Kim 69 47.00 94 106 -54 +2
176 178 Cameron Percy 77 46.49 106 122 -59 -10
177 176 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 45.99 109 128 -60 -4
178 177 Mark Hubbard 94 45.88 156 184 -88 -28
179 191 Aaron Baddeley 54 45.59 62 74 -38 -11
180 T179 Kevin Stadler 43 45.39 64 77 -30 -1
181 184 Kyle Stanley 90 45.26 124 150 -53 +1
182 186 Nick Watney 56 45.06 73 89 -39 +5
183 182 Russell Knox 88 44.88 136 167 -77 -10
184 T179 Rob Oppenheim 74 44.86 96 118 -75 -17
185 183 Kelly Kraft 44 44.74 51 63 -21 -2
186 185 Austin Cook 72 44.00 110 140 -62 -16
187 190 Hank Lebioda 70 43.54 91 118 -62 -27
188 192 Brian Gay 64 43.52 94 122 -53 -12
189 189 Andrew Putnam 85 43.07 118 156 -58 -30
190 187 Brandt Snedeker 82 42.80 113 151 -70 -33
191 188 Jonathan Byrd 44 42.16 43 59 -24 -4
192 193 Peter Malnati 78 41.67 95 133 -57 -17
193 195 Troy Merritt 98 41.61 124 174 -75 -18
194 194 Ryan Armour 76 41.06 108 155 -58 -21
195 197 Jason Dufner 84 40.96 111 160 -52 -23
196 196 Brendon Todd 87 40.86 105 152 -67 -32
197 199 Rhein Gibson 56 40.14 57 85 -31 -2
198 200 Chez Reavie 80 39.53 100 153 -49 -6
199 198 Luke Donald 54 38.55 69 110 -26 -19
200 202 Fabián Gómez 54 38.40 48 77 -25 -2
201 201 Tim Wilkinson 46 37.50 39 65 -26 -4
202 203 Vaughn Taylor 80 35.74 89 160 -49 -33
203 204 Brian Stuard 100 33.23 106 213 -60 -42
204 206 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 29.69 38 90 -24 -9
205 207 David Hearn 68 27.93 50 129 -28 -16
206 208 K.J. Choi 52 24.85 42 127 -21 -20

The percent of time a player goes for the green with the first shot on a par 4 or the second shot on a par 5 on a hole where it is a viable option (at least one player went for the green on that hole). A player is assumed to be going for the green if the first shot on a par 4 or second shot on a par 5 lands on or around the green. If the second shot on a par 5 lands in the water, it is included as well. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green; the shot must be determined by a laser to be included. (419)