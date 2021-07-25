Proximity to Hole from < 10 yards

The average distance to the hole (in feet) after hitting the ball onto the putting surface from around the green and the shot taken was less than 10 yards from the hole. Only those shots determined by a laser will be included. (Note: 'Around the green' indicates the player is within 30 yards of the edge of the green). (382)
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.