Proximity to Hole from < 10 yards

Proximity to Hole from < 10 yards

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 3' 8"

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG DTP TOTAL DISTANCE (FEET) # OF SHOTS SCRAMBLING RANK
1 1 Seamus Power 50 2' 2" 101.750 47 3
2 T2 Hank Lebioda 70 2' 4" 139.583 59 4
T3 T2 Vincent Whaley 82 2' 5" 153.250 64 55
T3 T2 Bill Haas 44 2' 5" 60.000 25 42
T3 T2 Anirban Lahiri 60 2' 5" 162.667 67 79
6 T2 Cameron Tringale 86 2' 6" 209.667 83 6
7 T8 Adam Schenk 100 2' 7" 183.000 71 47
T8 10 Bo Hoag 87 2' 8" 165.750 63 27
T8 T11 Joseph Bramlett 78 2' 8" 141.917 53 157
T10 T11 Bo Van Pelt 72 2' 9" 157.833 57 172
T10 7 Sean O'Hair 49 2' 9" 122.250 45 32
T10 T14 Josh Teater 50 2' 9" 111.417 40 100
T10 T11 Xander Schauffele 67 2' 9" 112.250 41 135
T14 T14 Collin Morikawa 69 2' 10" 183.000 64 156
T14 T14 Max Homa 81 2' 10" 179.417 63 58
T14 T14 Webb Simpson 61 2' 10" 119.000 42 1
T14 T45 Chris Baker 54 2' 10" 142.833 50 52
T14 T14 Billy Horschel 81 2' 10" 146.333 52 130
T19 T27 Brian Stuard 100 2' 11" 318.500 108 43
T19 T8 Fabián Gómez 54 2' 11" 122.250 42 26
T19 T36 Hunter Mahan 59 2' 11" 111.500 38 188
T19 T27 Nick Watney 56 2' 11" 146.750 51 148
T19 T21 Zach Johnson 78 2' 11" 228.167 78 105
T19 T21 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 2' 11" 130.167 45 118
T19 T21 Patrick Cantlay 69 2' 11" 158.917 54 2
T26 T36 Michael Kim 69 3' 0" 236.667 79 146
T26 T27 Tyler Duncan 90 3' 0" 295.083 99 114
T26 T27 Ian Poulter 68 3' 0" 130.000 43 13
T26 T45 Jonathan Byrd 44 3' 0" 115.000 38 11
T26 T21 Cameron Percy 77 3' 0" 197.083 66 160
T26 T21 Rickie Fowler 76 3' 0" 201.500 67 150
T26 T27 Kevin Kisner 69 3' 0" 189.000 63 103
T26 T27 C.T. Pan 76 3' 0" 187.083 62 78
T26 T27 Kyle Stanley 90 3' 0" 231.667 78 93
T26 T27 Hideki Matsuyama 78 3' 0" 244.083 81 84
T36 T36 Henrik Stenson 47 3' 1" 96.250 31 179
T36 T36 Jhonattan Vegas 80 3' 1" 183.083 60 160
T36 T36 Ryan Moore 44 3' 1" 191.167 62 73
T36 T36 Brandon Hagy 74 3' 1" 166.833 54 139
T36 T36 Aaron Wise 68 3' 1" 184.500 60 106
T36 T14 Chase Seiffert 78 3' 1" 183.500 59 71
T42 T45 Sebastián Muñoz 93 3' 2" 309.750 97 136
T42 T45 Alex Noren 78 3' 2" 233.083 73 79
T42 T14 Charles Howell III 70 3' 2" 166.000 53 5
T42 T45 Charley Hoffman 95 3' 2" 309.917 98 50
T42 T63 Robert Streb 70 3' 2" 177.167 56 47
T42 T21 Ben Martin 48 3' 2" 165.167 52 95
T42 T45 Dustin Johnson 61 3' 2" 179.833 57 142
T42 T45 Jim Herman 60 3' 2" 202.167 64 198
T50 T55 Jason Kokrak 79 3' 3" 223.417 68 165
T50 T55 Jamie Lovemark 42 3' 3" 198.667 61 39
T50 T55 Harris English 79 3' 3" 193.250 60 18
T50 T36 Ryan Armour 76 3' 3" 263.750 81 85
T50 T55 Vaughn Taylor 80 3' 3" 302.417 93 25
T50 T55 Camilo Villegas 73 3' 3" 265.167 81 49
T50 T55 Nate Lashley 72 3' 3" 188.083 58 41
T50 T45 Scott Piercy 73 3' 3" 244.167 75 82
T50 T55 Wyndham Clark 78 3' 3" 232.000 71 45
T59 T45 Ben Taylor 48 3' 4" 100.833 30 55
T59 T45 Michael Gellerman 47 3' 4" 99.250 30 186
T59 T55 Sam Ryder 84 3' 4" 225.083 67 185
T59 T71 J.J. Spaun 72 3' 4" 184.333 55 139
T59 T63 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 3' 4" 87.667 26 101
T59 T71 Luke List 85 3' 4" 257.583 77 134
T59 T63 Ryan Brehm 56 3' 4" 128.750 39 151
T59 T63 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 3' 4" 291.250 88 182
T59 T63 Brian Gay 64 3' 4" 208.333 62 158
T59 T63 Francesco Molinari 42 3' 4" 164.667 49 119
T59 T63 Kevin Na 70 3' 4" 246.083 73 36
T59 T71 K.H. Lee 94 3' 4" 355.583 107 98
T71 T71 Patton Kizzire 92 3' 5" 267.417 78 133
T71 T63 James Hahn 64 3' 5" 216.333 64 77
T71 T82 Sergio Garcia 65 3' 5" 162.250 47 55
T71 T71 Matt Kuchar 67 3' 5" 168.917 50 123
T71 T71 Si Woo Kim 83 3' 5" 298.667 88 23
T71 T71 Tom Lewis 82 3' 5" 291.000 85 129
T71 T71 Bryson DeChambeau 67 3' 5" 216.250 63 63
T71 T71 Doug Ghim 84 3' 5" 283.917 84 9
T79 T82 Kramer Hickok 65 3' 6" 155.583 44 120
T79 T82 Sam Burns 72 3' 6" 240.083 69 177
T79 T82 Viktor Hovland 74 3' 6" 204.083 58 97
T79 T82 Scottie Scheffler 93 3' 6" 368.750 105 99
T79 T97 Mark Hubbard 94 3' 6" 374.333 108 87
T79 T82 Lee Westwood 53 3' 6" 134.250 38 187
T79 T82 K.J. Choi 52 3' 6" 202.500 58 89
T79 T82 Martin Laird 74 3' 6" 246.083 70 171
T79 T97 Brandt Snedeker 82 3' 6" 269.417 77 145
T79 T82 Brendon Todd 87 3' 6" 256.583 73 67
T79 T82 Scott Brown 80 3' 6" 265.167 76 76
T79 T82 Byeong Hun An 82 3' 6" 358.833 103 88
T79 T82 Hudson Swafford 70 3' 6" 194.417 56 202
T92 T97 Carlos Ortiz 83 3' 7" 285.250 79 115
T92 T97 Satoshi Kodaira 74 3' 7" 277.333 78 70
T92 T36 Mark Anderson 54 3' 7" 120.750 34 74
T92 T97 Henrik Norlander 86 3' 7" 306.167 85 66
T92 T97 Branden Grace 73 3' 7" 229.083 64 85
T92 T82 Rhein Gibson 56 3' 7" 154.833 43 120
T92 T97 Xinjun Zhang 68 3' 7" 223.500 63 113
T92 T97 Marc Leishman 71 3' 7" 187.750 53 131
T92 T97 Matt Jones 90 3' 7" 285.000 80 24
T92 T97 Charl Schwartzel 82 3' 7" 304.583 85 34
T92 T144 D.J. Trahan 66 3' 7" 178.250 50 153
T92 T121 Luke Donald 54 3' 7" 172.667 48 128
T92 T97 Tim Wilkinson 46 3' 7" 127.583 36 8
T92 T97 Paul Casey 63 3' 7" 224.750 63 60
T92 T97 Phil Mickelson 64 3' 7" 209.750 58 201
T92 T82 Stewart Cink 74 3' 7" 211.917 59 163
T92 T82 Nelson Ledesma 46 3' 7" 171.333 48 165
T92 T112 Austin Cook 72 3' 7" 281.333 78 96
T92 T97 Jon Rahm 74 3' 7" 208.833 58 72
T92 T71 Sepp Straka 94 3' 7" 294.417 82 149
T112 T121 Tom Hoge 88 3' 8" 416.500 113 83
T112 T132 Chesson Hadley 68 3' 8" 231.500 63 107
T112 T112 Cameron Smith 73 3' 8" 206.833 57 61
T112 T112 Cam Davis 82 3' 8" 329.500 89 147
T112 T112 Jason Dufner 84 3' 8" 315.333 86 54
T112 T121 David Hearn 68 3' 8" 203.750 55 91
T112 T112 Brian Harman 91 3' 8" 322.667 89 12
T112 T112 Scott Harrington 79 3' 8" 277.417 76 155
T112 T112 Tommy Fleetwood 57 3' 8" 128.583 35 143
T112 T97 Tony Finau 81 3' 8" 221.917 60 111
T122 T121 Rory McIlroy 61 3' 9" 187.583 50 180
T122 T132 Emiliano Grillo 90 3' 9" 291.250 77 104
T122 T121 Russell Knox 88 3' 9" 309.333 83 31
T122 T121 Andrew Landry 64 3' 9" 345.000 92 154
T122 T121 Shane Lowry 67 3' 9" 189.250 51 170
T122 T112 Grayson Murray 53 3' 9" 179.667 48 206
T122 T121 J.B. Holmes 50 3' 9" 202.583 54 195
T122 T144 Chez Reavie 80 3' 9" 287.500 77 132
T122 T121 Rory Sabbatini 71 3' 9" 253.333 68 183
T122 T121 Erik van Rooyen 65 3' 9" 309.083 83 164
T122 T132 Kris Ventura 72 3' 9" 261.083 69 196
T133 T132 Kelly Kraft 44 3' 10" 157.083 41 175
T133 T132 Sungjae Im 107 3' 10" 329.583 86 40
T133 T121 Robby Shelton 80 3' 10" 389.500 102 127
T133 T132 Nick Taylor 88 3' 10" 386.917 100 64
T133 T132 Adam Scott 62 3' 10" 173.833 45 200
T133 T132 Kevin Stadler 43 3' 10" 167.417 44 205
T133 T112 Rob Oppenheim 74 3' 10" 272.833 71 46
T133 T132 Jason Day 66 3' 10" 208.833 54 29
T133 T132 Peter Malnati 78 3' 10" 319.333 84 169
T133 T132 Keegan Bradley 82 3' 10" 326.500 85 107
T143 T156 Sebastian Cappelen 54 3' 11" 181.000 46 178
T143 T169 Troy Merritt 98 3' 11" 366.667 93 44
T143 T144 Brendan Steele 78 3' 11" 314.833 81 126
T143 T132 Brice Garnett 90 3' 11" 277.167 71 20
T143 T144 Justin Rose 50 3' 11" 148.000 38 199
T143 T144 Talor Gooch 87 3' 11" 350.417 90 22
T143 T144 Will Zalatoris 82 3' 11" 236.250 60 69
T143 T144 Matt Wallace 59 3' 11" 151.250 39 184
T143 T144 Tyler McCumber 62 3' 11" 280.417 72 181
T143 T144 Martin Trainer 59 3' 11" 256.250 65 174
T153 T144 Beau Hossler 86 4' 0" 290.417 73 107
T153 T156 Daniel Berger 71 4' 0" 212.250 53 30
T153 T156 Doc Redman 76 4' 0" 340.917 85 28
T153 T144 Pat Perez 96 4' 0" 397.917 99 14
T153 T156 Padraig Harrington 44 4' 0" 123.917 31 190
T153 T144 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 4' 0" 273.833 68 152
T153 T169 Scott Stallings 76 4' 0" 267.500 67 14
T153 T156 Chris Kirk 78 4' 0" 305.250 77 21
T153 T156 Adam Hadwin 82 4' 0" 369.167 92 75
T162 T163 Rafael Campos 58 4' 1" 161.833 40 159
T162 T163 Kevin Streelman 90 4' 1" 251.917 62 139
T162 T173 Aaron Baddeley 54 4' 1" 228.000 56 6
T162 T163 Patrick Rodgers 100 4' 1" 345.250 85 168
T162 T169 Matthew NeSmith 86 4' 1" 288.417 71 189
T167 T163 Lanto Griffin 89 4' 2" 339.417 81 116
T167 T163 Adam Long 83 4' 2" 327.167 78 124
T167 T169 Maverick McNealy 72 4' 2" 304.500 73 33
T167 T163 Bronson Burgoon 70 4' 2" 312.583 75 107
T167 T173 Michael Thompson 74 4' 2" 358.750 86 94
T167 T173 Andrew Putnam 85 4' 2" 291.667 70 17
T173 T173 Russell Henley 75 4' 3" 304.167 71 10
T173 T173 Jordan Spieth 76 4' 3" 276.333 65 51
T173 T173 Dylan Frittelli 72 4' 3" 303.250 71 92
T173 T173 Lucas Glover 86 4' 3" 354.083 84 90
T173 T182 Denny McCarthy 86 4' 3" 307.333 73 62
T173 T173 Harold Varner III 80 4' 3" 279.833 66 122
179 181 Justin Thomas 71 4' 4" 247.583 57 35
T180 T182 John Huh 56 4' 5" 264.500 60 68
T180 T186 Gary Woodland 64 4' 5" 268.500 61 192
T180 T156 Michael Gligic 80 4' 5" 303.750 69 81
T180 T182 Mackenzie Hughes 82 4' 5" 250.167 57 138
T180 T182 Abraham Ancer 85 4' 5" 453.250 103 19
T185 T190 Keith Mitchell 76 4' 6" 276.667 61 173
T185 T190 Richy Werenski 84 4' 6" 429.833 95 116
T185 T190 Kevin Tway 60 4' 6" 192.250 43 137
T185 T186 Patrick Reed 73 4' 6" 304.667 68 38
T185 T186 Harry Higgs 70 4' 6" 380.500 85 176
T185 T190 Louis Oosthuizen 69 4' 6" 246.833 55 14
T185 T198 Jimmy Walker 74 4' 6" 330.917 73 194
T192 T198 Bubba Watson 71 4' 7" 288.083 63 162
T192 T190 Danny Willett 51 4' 7" 132.333 29 167
T192 T190 Joaquin Niemann 89 4' 7" 346.333 76 64
T195 T196 Tyrrell Hatton 57 4' 8" 273.750 59 53
T195 T186 Joel Dahmen 78 4' 8" 379.750 82 112
T197 T196 Roger Sloan 78 4' 9" 287.083 60 59
T197 T198 Corey Conners 91 4' 9" 415.250 88 102
T197 203 J.T. Poston 83 4' 9" 430.333 90 144
200 201 Brooks Koepka 52 4' 10" 206.333 43 125
T201 T204 Cameron Champ 67 4' 11" 338.667 69 197
T201 202 Ryan Palmer 71 4' 11" 382.667 78 37
T203 206 Sung Kang 84 5' 1" 408.417 80 193
T203 T204 Danny Lee 61 5' 1" 408.083 80 191
205 207 Will Gordon 88 5' 3" 429.500 82 203
206 208 Matthew Wolff 52 5' 5" 253.167 47 204

The average distance to the hole (in feet) after hitting the ball onto the putting surface from around the green and the shot taken was less than 10 yards from the hole. Only those shots determined by a laser will be included. (Note: 'Around the green' indicates the player is within 30 yards of the edge of the green). (382)