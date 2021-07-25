×
Statistics » Around the Green » Proximity to Hole from 10-20 yards

Proximity to Hole from 10-20 yards

Season
Time Period
Tournament
Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 7' 1"

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG DTP TOTAL DISTANCE (FEET) # OF SHOTS SCRAMBLING RANK
1 1 Webb Simpson 61 5' 4" 725.250 135 1
T2 T3 Chris Kirk 78 5' 7" 1,094.750 197 21
T2 T3 Mark Anderson 54 5' 7" 428.500 77 74
T2 2 Camilo Villegas 73 5' 7" 1,056.750 188 49
5 5 Cameron Tringale 86 5' 9" 1,151.417 201 6
6 6 Branden Grace 73 5' 10" 979.750 167 85
T7 T15 Patrick Reed 73 5' 11" 1,063.833 179 38
T7 T7 Vaughn Taylor 80 5' 11" 1,041.500 175 25
T9 T10 Kevin Na 70 6' 0" 1,074.333 179 36
T9 T7 Fabián Gómez 54 6' 0" 570.000 95 26
T9 T10 Brendon Todd 87 6' 0" 999.833 166 67
T12 T15 Scott Brown 80 6' 1" 1,116.833 183 76
T12 T10 Scott Harrington 79 6' 1" 1,186.917 196 155
T12 T15 Paul Casey 63 6' 1" 783.250 128 60
T12 T7 Bill Haas 44 6' 1" 474.750 78 42
T12 T10 Pat Perez 96 6' 1" 1,296.167 213 14
T12 T15 Matt Kuchar 67 6' 1" 955.417 156 123
T12 T15 Patrick Cantlay 69 6' 1" 999.667 164 2
T19 T22 Hank Lebioda 70 6' 2" 818.333 133 4
T19 T22 Wyndham Clark 78 6' 2" 1,229.917 200 45
T19 T15 Jonathan Byrd 44 6' 2" 405.417 66 11
T19 T22 Lucas Glover 86 6' 2" 1,271.917 206 90
T19 T22 J.B. Holmes 50 6' 2" 741.333 121 195
T19 T15 Brian Stuard 100 6' 2" 1,359.000 221 43
T19 T22 Harris English 79 6' 2" 1,153.917 188 18
T19 T22 Bo Hoag 87 6' 2" 1,215.500 198 27
T27 T30 Byeong Hun An 82 6' 3" 1,308.667 209 88
T27 T22 Patton Kizzire 92 6' 3" 1,354.167 218 133
T27 T37 Jason Dufner 84 6' 3" 1,157.583 184 54
T27 T30 Alex Noren 78 6' 3" 1,331.083 213 79
T27 T30 Jason Day 66 6' 3" 947.583 151 29
T27 T37 Luke Donald 54 6' 3" 727.167 117 128
T27 T37 Aaron Baddeley 54 6' 3" 629.917 101 6
T27 T47 Sergio Garcia 65 6' 3" 1,045.500 167 55
T27 T10 Brandon Hagy 74 6' 3" 1,006.417 161 139
T27 T30 Matt Wallace 59 6' 3" 666.750 106 184
T27 T30 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 6' 3" 595.333 95 101
T38 T37 Corey Conners 91 6' 4" 1,147.333 181 102
T38 T37 Si Woo Kim 83 6' 4" 1,251.917 198 23
T38 T37 Kramer Hickok 65 6' 4" 939.667 148 120
T38 T47 Doug Ghim 84 6' 4" 1,038.250 165 9
T38 T37 Rob Oppenheim 74 6' 4" 937.500 148 46
T38 T37 Sung Kang 84 6' 4" 1,269.500 201 193
T38 T37 Brendan Steele 78 6' 4" 1,199.833 190 126
T45 T37 Adam Hadwin 82 6' 5" 1,365.333 214 75
T45 T56 John Huh 56 6' 5" 1,044.583 162 68
T45 T47 Brian Harman 91 6' 5" 1,448.750 225 12
T45 T47 Charley Hoffman 95 6' 5" 1,200.667 186 50
T45 T22 Sean O'Hair 49 6' 5" 751.667 117 32
T45 T47 K.J. Choi 52 6' 5" 774.250 121 89
T45 T47 Denny McCarthy 86 6' 5" 1,374.083 215 62
T45 T47 Xander Schauffele 67 6' 5" 807.000 126 135
T45 T47 Daniel Berger 71 6' 5" 999.417 156 30
T45 T62 Tyler McCumber 62 6' 5" 942.083 146 181
T45 T47 Sungjae Im 107 6' 5" 1,563.583 244 40
T56 T56 Harold Varner III 80 6' 6" 1,291.917 199 122
T56 T56 Francesco Molinari 42 6' 6" 603.167 93 119
T56 T62 Charles Howell III 70 6' 6" 1,021.250 157 5
T56 T62 Luke List 85 6' 6" 1,290.167 198 134
T56 T56 Tony Finau 81 6' 6" 1,111.250 170 111
T61 T62 C.T. Pan 76 6' 7" 1,065.167 162 78
T61 T62 Anirban Lahiri 60 6' 7" 846.000 128 79
T61 T74 Harry Higgs 70 6' 7" 1,085.500 164 176
T61 T56 Tom Lewis 82 6' 7" 1,212.833 185 129
T61 T74 Andrew Landry 64 6' 7" 1,121.583 170 154
T61 T62 Ben Martin 48 6' 7" 515.333 78 95
T61 T62 Seamus Power 50 6' 7" 527.083 80 3
T61 T62 Kevin Streelman 90 6' 7" 1,317.917 200 139
T61 T62 Robby Shelton 80 6' 7" 1,499.583 227 127
T61 T62 Aaron Wise 68 6' 7" 863.500 132 106
T71 T74 Hideki Matsuyama 78 6' 8" 1,321.083 197 84
T71 T74 Cameron Smith 73 6' 8" 1,069.000 161 61
T71 T83 David Hearn 68 6' 8" 674.000 101 91
T71 T83 Nate Lashley 72 6' 8" 1,052.000 158 41
T71 T30 Brandt Snedeker 82 6' 8" 1,260.917 190 145
T71 T90 D.J. Trahan 66 6' 8" 890.917 133 153
T71 T74 Jordan Spieth 76 6' 8" 1,110.000 167 51
T71 T74 Russell Knox 88 6' 8" 1,280.583 191 31
T71 T74 Robert Streb 70 6' 8" 1,144.583 172 47
T71 T74 Grayson Murray 53 6' 8" 721.000 108 206
T71 T62 Rickie Fowler 76 6' 8" 1,239.667 187 150
T71 T74 Henrik Norlander 86 6' 8" 1,307.000 195 66
T83 T83 Tommy Fleetwood 57 6' 9" 774.000 114 143
T83 T56 Peter Malnati 78 6' 9" 1,167.333 173 169
T83 T83 Justin Thomas 71 6' 9" 961.417 142 35
T83 T83 Matt Jones 90 6' 9" 1,280.417 190 24
T83 T83 Mackenzie Hughes 82 6' 9" 1,378.917 204 138
T83 T90 Cam Davis 82 6' 9" 1,525.583 226 147
T83 T83 Tyler Duncan 90 6' 9" 1,552.417 231 114
T90 T90 Sebastián Muñoz 93 6' 10" 1,482.917 216 136
T90 T90 Scott Piercy 73 6' 10" 1,277.667 188 82
T90 T90 Ian Poulter 68 6' 10" 1,107.250 162 13
T90 T90 Rory Sabbatini 71 6' 10" 1,159.917 170 183
T90 T62 K.H. Lee 94 6' 10" 1,751.000 255 98
T90 T90 Tyrrell Hatton 57 6' 10" 879.833 128 53
T90 T90 Lanto Griffin 89 6' 10" 1,396.250 205 116
T97 T110 Andrew Putnam 85 6' 11" 1,279.167 185 17
T97 T110 Scott Stallings 76 6' 11" 1,169.250 170 14
T97 T102 Jamie Lovemark 42 6' 11" 612.167 88 39
T97 T102 Lee Westwood 53 6' 11" 867.250 125 187
T97 T102 Tim Wilkinson 46 6' 11" 447.583 65 8
T97 T90 Sepp Straka 94 6' 11" 1,394.917 202 149
T97 T102 Tom Hoge 88 6' 11" 1,767.250 255 83
T104 T110 Abraham Ancer 85 7' 0" 1,179.833 168 19
T104 T110 Max Homa 81 7' 0" 1,200.083 172 58
T104 T122 J.T. Poston 83 7' 0" 1,499.833 214 144
T104 T122 Ben Taylor 48 7' 0" 548.250 78 55
T104 T128 Maverick McNealy 72 7' 0" 1,117.167 160 33
T104 T110 Viktor Hovland 74 7' 0" 1,113.833 160 97
T104 T110 Charl Schwartzel 82 7' 0" 1,240.917 178 34
T104 T122 Chez Reavie 80 7' 0" 1,339.667 191 132
T104 T110 Xinjun Zhang 68 7' 0" 1,177.417 168 113
T104 T110 Carlos Ortiz 83 7' 0" 1,390.583 199 115
T104 T102 Joseph Bramlett 78 7' 0" 1,039.833 148 157
T115 T90 Nelson Ledesma 46 7' 1" 641.333 91 165
T115 T102 Roger Sloan 78 7' 1" 989.000 139 59
T115 T90 Joel Dahmen 78 7' 1" 1,301.667 184 112
T115 T102 Rafael Campos 58 7' 1" 911.000 129 159
T115 T90 Dustin Johnson 61 7' 1" 967.083 137 142
T115 T122 Kyle Stanley 90 7' 1" 1,311.750 185 93
T115 T110 Dylan Frittelli 72 7' 1" 1,072.917 152 92
T115 T110 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 7' 1" 1,250.583 177 152
T115 T128 Jimmy Walker 74 7' 1" 1,375.167 195 194
T115 T122 Marc Leishman 71 7' 1" 1,045.583 147 131
T115 T102 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 7' 1" 1,226.000 174 182
T115 T110 Martin Trainer 59 7' 1" 1,082.333 152 174
T115 T122 Matthew NeSmith 86 7' 1" 1,346.583 189 189
T128 T128 Mark Hubbard 94 7' 2" 1,833.500 256 87
T128 T128 Doc Redman 76 7' 2" 1,383.583 192 28
T128 T136 Josh Teater 50 7' 2" 491.667 69 100
T128 T128 Billy Horschel 81 7' 2" 955.583 134 130
T128 T136 Kevin Tway 60 7' 2" 1,030.750 144 137
T128 T128 Danny Willett 51 7' 2" 685.250 96 167
T128 T136 Chris Baker 54 7' 2" 662.917 93 52
T135 T136 Troy Merritt 98 7' 3" 1,550.750 215 44
T135 T136 Danny Lee 61 7' 3" 1,198.167 166 191
T135 T136 Bubba Watson 71 7' 3" 1,081.833 149 162
T135 T136 Rory McIlroy 61 7' 3" 984.833 136 180
T135 T136 Brian Gay 64 7' 3" 1,176.917 163 158
T135 T136 Vincent Whaley 82 7' 3" 1,171.417 161 55
T135 T136 Richy Werenski 84 7' 3" 1,745.500 241 116
T135 T136 Bryson DeChambeau 67 7' 3" 1,013.417 140 63
T135 T136 Joaquin Niemann 89 7' 3" 1,427.917 196 64
T135 T136 Talor Gooch 87 7' 3" 1,604.333 221 22
T145 T128 Michael Kim 69 7' 4" 971.583 133 146
T145 T150 Adam Schenk 100 7' 4" 1,480.833 201 47
T145 T150 Ryan Palmer 71 7' 4" 1,407.500 191 37
T145 T150 Justin Rose 50 7' 4" 674.167 92 199
T145 T150 Adam Scott 62 7' 4" 919.750 126 200
T145 T150 Ryan Brehm 56 7' 4" 611.917 83 151
T145 T150 Martin Laird 74 7' 4" 1,189.583 162 171
T145 T158 Keegan Bradley 82 7' 4" 1,343.167 183 107
T145 T150 Shane Lowry 67 7' 4" 885.083 121 170
T154 T163 Michael Gligic 80 7' 5" 1,048.917 142 81
T154 T30 Rhein Gibson 56 7' 5" 688.167 93 120
T154 T158 Jhonattan Vegas 80 7' 5" 1,125.583 152 160
T154 T158 Nick Taylor 88 7' 5" 1,579.250 213 64
T154 T150 Bo Van Pelt 72 7' 5" 1,066.500 143 172
T154 T163 Stewart Cink 74 7' 5" 1,083.250 146 163
T154 T158 Collin Morikawa 69 7' 5" 1,073.333 144 156
T154 T136 J.J. Spaun 72 7' 5" 1,004.083 135 139
T162 T163 Beau Hossler 86 7' 6" 1,477.417 198 107
T162 T163 Scottie Scheffler 93 7' 6" 1,505.000 200 99
T162 T163 Will Zalatoris 82 7' 6" 1,324.000 176 69
T162 T163 Jon Rahm 74 7' 6" 1,091.833 146 72
T162 T178 Ryan Moore 44 7' 6" 1,002.917 133 73
T162 T163 Jason Kokrak 79 7' 6" 1,065.250 142 165
T162 T178 Gary Woodland 64 7' 6" 1,323.583 176 192
T169 T163 Emiliano Grillo 90 7' 7" 1,177.750 156 104
T169 T174 Michael Thompson 74 7' 7" 1,468.583 194 94
T169 T178 Brice Garnett 90 7' 7" 1,150.833 151 20
T169 T174 Kevin Kisner 69 7' 7" 1,172.250 155 103
T169 T178 Bronson Burgoon 70 7' 7" 1,148.250 152 107
T169 T163 Adam Long 83 7' 7" 1,688.917 222 124
T169 T163 Kevin Stadler 43 7' 7" 882.000 116 205
T169 T128 Nick Watney 56 7' 7" 794.583 105 148
T169 T174 Louis Oosthuizen 69 7' 7" 935.833 124 14
T169 T178 Ryan Armour 76 7' 7" 1,308.333 172 85
T169 T178 Cameron Percy 77 7' 7" 987.833 130 160
T169 T158 Austin Cook 72 7' 7" 1,458.583 193 96
T169 T174 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 7' 7" 1,056.167 139 118
T169 T163 Erik van Rooyen 65 7' 7" 1,109.083 147 164
T183 T178 Henrik Stenson 47 7' 8" 648.917 85 179
T183 T178 Phil Mickelson 64 7' 8" 1,136.417 148 201
T185 T188 Zach Johnson 78 7' 9" 1,300.500 168 105
T185 T188 Michael Gellerman 47 7' 9" 606.250 78 186
187 T178 Hunter Mahan 59 7' 10" 1,079.500 138 188
T188 T198 Chase Seiffert 78 7' 11" 1,230.417 155 71
T188 T192 Patrick Rodgers 100 7' 11" 1,638.250 206 168
T190 T195 Keith Mitchell 76 8' 0" 1,246.750 156 173
T190 T178 James Hahn 64 8' 0" 1,162.833 145 77
T190 T192 Jim Herman 60 8' 0" 1,104.583 138 198
T193 191 Satoshi Kodaira 74 8' 1" 1,348.500 167 70
T193 T195 Russell Henley 75 8' 1" 1,502.250 185 10
T193 T192 Sam Ryder 84 8' 1" 1,385.250 172 185
T193 T195 Sam Burns 72 8' 1" 1,343.500 167 177
197 T198 Padraig Harrington 44 8' 2" 806.333 99 190
198 T200 Kris Ventura 72 8' 3" 1,243.167 151 196
T199 202 Brooks Koepka 52 8' 4" 917.667 110 125
T199 T200 Chesson Hadley 68 8' 4" 1,202.250 144 107
201 T203 Will Gordon 88 8' 5" 1,333.333 158 203
202 205 Hudson Swafford 70 8' 7" 1,127.833 131 202
203 T203 Sebastian Cappelen 54 8' 8" 981.750 113 178
T204 208 Cameron Champ 67 8' 10" 1,327.167 150 197
T204 T206 Matthew Wolff 52 8' 10" 995.917 113 204
206 T206 Kelly Kraft 44 8' 11" 810.000 91 175

The average distance to the hole (in feet) after hitting the ball onto the putting surface from around the green and the shot taken was greater than or equal to 10 yards and less than 20 yards from the hole. Only those shots determined by a laser will be included. (Note: 'Around the green' indicates the player is within 30 yards of the edge of the green). (381)