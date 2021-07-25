×
Statistics » Around the Green » Proximity to Hole from 20-30 yards

Proximity to Hole from 20-30 yards

Season
Time Period
Tournament
TOUR Average 9' 7"

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG DTP TOTAL DISTANCE (FEET) # OF SHOTS SCRAMBLING RANK
1 1 Tim Wilkinson 46 6' 0" 228.833 38 8
T2 4 Joseph Bramlett 78 6' 11" 471.667 68 157
T2 3 Collin Morikawa 69 6' 11" 454.917 66 156
4 5 Kevin Na 70 7' 2" 650.417 91 36
T5 T6 Danny Willett 51 7' 4" 330.333 45 167
T5 T6 Matt Wallace 59 7' 4" 430.417 59 184
T7 T8 Robert Streb 70 7' 7" 638.167 84 47
T7 T8 Aaron Baddeley 54 7' 7" 402.500 53 6
T9 T8 Seamus Power 50 7' 8" 413.083 54 3
T9 T8 Cameron Smith 73 7' 8" 553.417 72 61
11 12 Patrick Cantlay 69 7' 9" 598.083 77 2
12 13 Scottie Scheffler 93 7' 10" 796.000 102 99
T13 T14 Tom Hoge 88 8' 0" 879.917 110 83
T13 T21 Scott Harrington 79 8' 0" 728.083 91 155
T13 T14 Ian Poulter 68 8' 0" 626.833 78 13
T13 T14 K.J. Choi 52 8' 0" 454.417 57 89
T17 T17 Byeong Hun An 82 8' 1" 813.417 101 88
T17 T17 Adam Hadwin 82 8' 1" 995.167 123 75
T17 T24 Maverick McNealy 72 8' 1" 576.500 71 33
T17 T17 Wyndham Clark 78 8' 1" 895.667 111 45
T21 T21 Jordan Spieth 76 8' 2" 735.750 90 51
T21 T21 Kyle Stanley 90 8' 2" 685.333 84 93
23 T24 Vaughn Taylor 80 8' 3" 649.750 79 25
T24 T27 Rob Oppenheim 74 8' 4" 547.667 66 46
T24 T27 Francesco Molinari 42 8' 4" 391.833 47 119
T24 T35 Tony Finau 81 8' 4" 622.917 75 111
T24 T27 Justin Thomas 71 8' 4" 643.667 77 35
T24 T27 Jon Rahm 74 8' 4" 614.417 74 72
T24 T27 Mark Hubbard 94 8' 4" 1,115.667 134 87
T30 T32 Talor Gooch 87 8' 5" 1,030.750 123 22
T30 T38 Michael Gellerman 47 8' 5" 260.500 31 186
T30 T32 Alex Noren 78 8' 5" 987.417 117 79
T33 T43 Sergio Garcia 65 8' 6" 614.417 72 55
T33 T24 Jonathan Byrd 44 8' 6" 324.333 38 11
T33 T35 Vincent Whaley 82 8' 6" 829.667 98 55
T33 T35 Harold Varner III 80 8' 6" 742.167 87 122
T37 T38 Robby Shelton 80 8' 7" 856.250 100 127
T37 T17 Pat Perez 96 8' 7" 828.667 97 14
T37 T38 Brandt Snedeker 82 8' 7" 921.750 107 145
T37 T43 David Hearn 68 8' 7" 575.417 67 91
T37 T38 J.B. Holmes 50 8' 7" 600.667 70 195
T37 T38 Branden Grace 73 8' 7" 633.833 74 85
T43 T50 Andrew Putnam 85 8' 8" 920.333 106 17
T43 T43 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 8' 8" 491.667 57 101
T43 T70 Chase Seiffert 78 8' 8" 643.917 74 71
T43 T43 Kelly Kraft 44 8' 8" 363.750 42 175
T43 T58 Adam Long 83 8' 8" 701.833 81 124
T43 T43 Ben Taylor 48 8' 8" 189.833 22 55
T49 T43 Hank Lebioda 70 8' 9" 561.333 64 4
T49 T50 Sepp Straka 94 8' 9" 997.417 114 149
T49 T58 Doug Ghim 84 8' 9" 842.000 96 9
T49 T32 Chesson Hadley 68 8' 9" 587.000 67 107
T49 T50 Chris Kirk 78 8' 9" 699.750 80 21
T49 T50 Brian Stuard 100 8' 9" 821.583 94 43
T49 T50 Brian Harman 91 8' 9" 1,037.917 119 12
T56 T50 Charl Schwartzel 82 8' 10" 1,006.583 114 34
T56 T50 D.J. Trahan 66 8' 10" 540.583 61 153
T58 T61 Paul Casey 63 8' 11" 598.833 67 60
T58 T70 Chez Reavie 80 8' 11" 647.917 73 132
T58 T61 Jason Day 66 8' 11" 710.083 80 29
T58 T61 Tommy Fleetwood 57 8' 11" 702.583 79 143
T58 T70 Dylan Frittelli 72 8' 11" 813.083 91 92
T58 T61 Hudson Swafford 70 8' 11" 642.000 72 202
T58 T61 Satoshi Kodaira 74 8' 11" 801.167 90 70
T58 T61 Xander Schauffele 67 8' 11" 751.667 84 135
T58 T61 Patrick Rodgers 100 8' 11" 1,163.500 131 168
T58 T61 Sungjae Im 107 8' 11" 1,205.833 135 40
T58 T61 Cam Davis 82 8' 11" 958.750 108 147
T69 T50 Michael Kim 69 9' 0" 686.750 76 146
T69 T70 Kramer Hickok 65 9' 0" 711.750 79 120
T69 T58 Joel Dahmen 78 9' 0" 735.500 82 112
T69 T86 Dustin Johnson 61 9' 0" 632.500 70 142
T69 T70 Jamie Lovemark 42 9' 0" 520.000 58 39
T69 T70 Kevin Streelman 90 9' 0" 827.750 92 139
T69 T43 Nick Watney 56 9' 0" 486.833 54 148
T69 T79 Luke List 85 9' 0" 979.333 109 134
T77 T79 Matt Jones 90 9' 1" 1,139.833 126 24
T77 T79 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 9' 1" 598.667 66 182
T77 T79 Camilo Villegas 73 9' 1" 691.000 76 49
T77 T79 Xinjun Zhang 68 9' 1" 643.833 71 113
T77 T79 K.H. Lee 94 9' 1" 1,155.333 127 98
T77 T70 Russell Knox 88 9' 1" 911.833 100 31
T77 T79 Shane Lowry 67 9' 1" 788.833 87 170
T84 T86 Gary Woodland 64 9' 2" 716.833 78 192
T84 T107 Louis Oosthuizen 69 9' 2" 625.250 68 14
T84 T86 Jason Dufner 84 9' 2" 984.667 107 54
T84 T86 Padraig Harrington 44 9' 2" 484.917 53 190
T84 T86 Aaron Wise 68 9' 2" 979.083 107 106
T84 T86 Denny McCarthy 86 9' 2" 1,192.083 130 62
T84 T86 Tyrrell Hatton 57 9' 2" 543.000 59 53
T91 T97 Brooks Koepka 52 9' 3" 536.667 58 125
T91 T97 Max Homa 81 9' 3" 848.750 92 58
T91 T97 Sam Burns 72 9' 3" 645.833 70 177
T91 T97 Rory Sabbatini 71 9' 3" 919.833 99 183
T91 T97 Adam Scott 62 9' 3" 737.083 80 200
T91 T97 Nate Lashley 72 9' 3" 711.500 77 41
T91 T86 Roger Sloan 78 9' 3" 803.667 87 59
T91 T97 Harris English 79 9' 3" 974.250 105 18
T91 T70 Cameron Tringale 86 9' 3" 897.750 97 6
T100 T107 Patrick Reed 73 9' 4" 892.083 96 38
T100 T112 Patton Kizzire 92 9' 4" 1,037.667 111 133
T100 T107 Anirban Lahiri 60 9' 4" 634.833 68 79
T100 T119 Ryan Moore 44 9' 4" 524.583 56 73
T100 T97 Jhonattan Vegas 80 9' 4" 917.000 98 160
T100 T107 Nick Taylor 88 9' 4" 1,305.917 140 64
T100 T112 Charles Howell III 70 9' 4" 773.833 83 5
T100 T107 Viktor Hovland 74 9' 4" 664.000 71 97
T108 T112 Will Zalatoris 82 9' 5" 910.083 97 69
T108 T86 Austin Cook 72 9' 5" 959.583 102 96
T108 T112 Zach Johnson 78 9' 5" 993.000 105 105
T108 T112 Martin Laird 74 9' 5" 741.417 79 171
T108 T127 Michael Thompson 74 9' 5" 826.167 88 94
T108 T70 Scott Brown 80 9' 5" 787.833 84 76
T108 T122 Fabián Gómez 54 9' 5" 434.083 46 26
T108 T132 John Huh 56 9' 5" 499.250 53 68
T108 T112 Russell Henley 75 9' 5" 680.917 72 10
T117 T97 Keegan Bradley 82 9' 6" 958.917 101 107
T117 T86 Bo Hoag 87 9' 6" 925.000 97 27
T117 T122 Harry Higgs 70 9' 6" 991.583 104 176
T117 T122 Scott Stallings 76 9' 6" 976.083 103 14
T117 T142 Luke Donald 54 9' 6" 532.833 56 128
T117 T122 Brian Gay 64 9' 6" 730.917 77 158
T117 T119 Abraham Ancer 85 9' 6" 908.250 96 19
T117 T119 Matthew NeSmith 86 9' 6" 1,005.417 106 189
T125 T127 James Hahn 64 9' 7" 701.083 73 77
T125 T127 Rhein Gibson 56 9' 7" 565.333 59 120
T125 T142 Mark Anderson 54 9' 7" 372.167 39 74
T128 T127 Rory McIlroy 61 9' 8" 733.333 76 180
T128 T112 Josh Teater 50 9' 8" 407.000 42 100
T128 T122 Martin Trainer 59 9' 8" 744.500 77 174
T131 T132 Si Woo Kim 83 9' 9" 1,209.750 124 23
T131 T132 Lucas Glover 86 9' 9" 897.917 92 90
T131 T132 Ryan Palmer 71 9' 9" 602.417 62 37
T131 T132 C.T. Pan 76 9' 9" 850.250 87 78
T131 T132 Danny Lee 61 9' 9" 772.667 79 191
T136 T142 Grayson Murray 53 9' 10" 451.500 46 206
T136 T142 Phil Mickelson 64 9' 10" 855.000 87 201
T136 T142 Marc Leishman 71 9' 10" 755.917 77 131
T136 T132 Richy Werenski 84 9' 10" 1,108.083 113 116
T136 T97 Matthew Wolff 52 9' 10" 569.667 58 204
T141 T157 Will Gordon 88 9' 11" 1,064.833 107 203
T141 T148 Bryson DeChambeau 67 9' 11" 813.000 82 63
T141 T127 Ryan Armour 76 9' 11" 806.083 81 85
T141 T148 Peter Malnati 78 9' 11" 880.667 89 169
T141 T148 Hideki Matsuyama 78 9' 11" 1,051.917 106 84
T141 T132 Troy Merritt 98 9' 11" 1,247.000 126 44
T147 T153 Henrik Norlander 86 10' 0" 1,012.167 101 66
T147 T86 Sebastian Cappelen 54 10' 0" 511.333 51 178
T147 T132 Stewart Cink 74 10' 0" 802.500 80 163
T147 T153 Lee Westwood 53 10' 0" 708.917 71 187
T147 T148 Sung Kang 84 10' 0" 1,144.000 114 193
T147 T153 Adam Schenk 100 10' 0" 1,079.167 108 47
T147 T153 J.T. Poston 83 10' 0" 1,220.667 122 144
T154 T157 Doc Redman 76 10' 1" 859.917 85 28
T154 T132 Beau Hossler 86 10' 1" 1,059.500 105 107
T154 T157 Lanto Griffin 89 10' 1" 1,036.417 103 116
T154 T163 Bronson Burgoon 70 10' 1" 777.667 77 107
T158 T160 Andrew Landry 64 10' 2" 825.250 81 154
T158 T163 Michael Gligic 80 10' 2" 1,015.000 100 81
T158 T160 Jason Kokrak 79 10' 2" 931.833 92 165
T158 T160 Corey Conners 91 10' 2" 974.833 96 102
T162 T163 Daniel Berger 71 10' 3" 862.500 84 30
T162 T168 Rickie Fowler 76 10' 3" 1,094.167 107 150
T162 T168 Brendon Todd 87 10' 3" 1,080.250 105 67
T162 T163 Scott Piercy 73 10' 3" 973.083 95 82
T162 T176 Sean O'Hair 49 10' 3" 564.583 55 32
T167 T176 Cameron Percy 77 10' 4" 663.500 64 160
T167 T168 Justin Rose 50 10' 4" 403.750 39 199
T167 T168 Webb Simpson 61 10' 4" 611.333 59 1
T167 T180 Brice Garnett 90 10' 4" 1,113.833 108 20
T167 T168 Carlos Ortiz 83 10' 4" 999.583 97 115
T167 T168 Tyler Duncan 90 10' 4" 1,113.667 108 114
T167 T168 Sebastián Muñoz 93 10' 4" 1,178.500 114 136
T167 T176 Brandon Hagy 74 10' 4" 992.917 96 139
T175 T176 Joaquin Niemann 89 10' 5" 1,242.667 119 64
T175 T183 Jimmy Walker 74 10' 5" 1,269.167 122 194
T175 T148 Bubba Watson 71 10' 5" 794.417 76 162
T175 T142 Bill Haas 44 10' 5" 575.083 55 42
T179 T168 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 10' 6" 1,039.500 99 152
T179 T180 Kevin Kisner 69 10' 6" 829.667 79 103
181 182 Henrik Stenson 47 10' 7" 667.083 63 179
T182 T186 Bo Van Pelt 72 10' 8" 925.250 87 172
T182 T163 Rafael Campos 58 10' 8" 692.833 65 159
T182 185 Kevin Tway 60 10' 8" 958.000 90 137
T182 T183 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 10' 8" 929.833 87 118
T186 T186 Erik van Rooyen 65 10' 9" 774.250 72 164
T186 T189 Kris Ventura 72 10' 9" 772.083 72 196
188 T186 Charley Hoffman 95 10' 10" 1,019.917 94 50
T189 T192 Ryan Brehm 56 10' 11" 610.167 56 151
T189 T189 Brendan Steele 78 10' 11" 1,049.500 96 126
T189 191 Nelson Ledesma 46 10' 11" 447.333 41 165
192 200 Tyler McCumber 62 11' 0" 695.333 63 181
T193 T197 J.J. Spaun 72 11' 1" 796.583 72 139
T193 T192 Mackenzie Hughes 82 11' 1" 1,083.500 98 138
T193 T192 Billy Horschel 81 11' 1" 954.583 86 130
196 T192 Matt Kuchar 67 11' 2" 937.333 84 123
T197 202 Emiliano Grillo 90 11' 4" 746.250 66 104
T197 T192 Tom Lewis 82 11' 4" 1,088.583 96 129
199 203 Chris Baker 54 11' 6" 631.500 55 52
200 201 Sam Ryder 84 11' 7" 964.250 83 185
T201 206 Cameron Champ 67 11' 9" 925.917 79 197
T201 205 Jim Herman 60 11' 9" 882.667 75 198
203 T197 Hunter Mahan 59 11' 10" 909.250 77 188
204 T197 Ben Martin 48 12' 0" 445.500 37 95
205 207 Keith Mitchell 76 12' 3" 1,162.667 95 173
206 208 Kevin Stadler 43 14' 7" 495.083 34 205

The average distance to the hole (in feet) after hitting the ball onto the putting surface from around the green and the shot taken was greater than or equal to 20 yards and less than 30 yards from the hole. Only those shots determined by a laser will be included. (Note: 'Around the green' indicates the player is within 30 yards of the edge of the green). (380)