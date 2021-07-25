×
Statistics » Around the Green » Proximity to Hole from 30+ yards

Proximity to Hole from 30+ yards

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 12' 7"

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG DTP TOTAL DISTANCE (FEET) # OF SHOTS SCRAMBLING RANK
1 1 Jamie Lovemark 42 8' 11" 258.167 29 39
2 2 Matt Jones 90 9' 0" 582.917 65 24
3 3 Justin Thomas 71 9' 1" 382.000 42 35
4 4 Rory McIlroy 61 9' 2" 367.333 40 180
5 5 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 9' 3" 222.750 24 101
6 7 Hank Lebioda 70 9' 5" 338.167 36 4
7 T11 Nate Lashley 72 9' 7" 480.250 50 41
T8 T18 Ben Martin 48 9' 8" 252.167 26 95
T8 T9 Peter Malnati 78 9' 8" 522.917 54 169
10 T11 Tony Finau 81 9' 9" 449.417 46 111
T11 8 Dylan Frittelli 72 9' 10" 562.333 57 92
T11 14 Mark Anderson 54 9' 10" 235.833 24 74
T11 15 Erik van Rooyen 65 9' 10" 343.750 35 164
14 T9 Aaron Baddeley 54 9' 11" 218.333 22 6
15 T16 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 10' 0" 451.750 45 182
T16 T18 Pat Perez 96 10' 1" 594.833 59 14
T16 22 Tyler McCumber 62 10' 1" 506.167 50 181
T18 T11 Fabián Gómez 54 10' 2" 315.083 31 26
T18 T18 Patrick Reed 73 10' 2" 568.333 56 38
20 T25 Chase Seiffert 78 10' 4" 474.000 46 71
21 T23 Harris English 79 10' 5" 657.917 63 18
22 T18 Brendon Todd 87 10' 6" 640.583 61 67
T23 T37 Joel Dahmen 78 10' 7" 390.583 37 112
T23 T27 J.B. Holmes 50 10' 7" 498.167 47 195
T25 T30 Stewart Cink 74 10' 8" 556.417 52 163
T25 T30 John Huh 56 10' 8" 545.917 51 68
T25 T30 Anirban Lahiri 60 10' 8" 470.917 44 79
T25 T30 Kramer Hickok 65 10' 8" 447.833 42 120
T25 T30 Sebastián Muñoz 93 10' 8" 694.667 65 136
T30 T27 Wyndham Clark 78 10' 9" 806.917 75 45
T30 T30 Scott Piercy 73 10' 9" 590.333 55 82
T30 36 Jason Day 66 10' 9" 732.083 68 29
T33 T37 Seamus Power 50 10' 10" 302.417 28 3
T33 T23 Louis Oosthuizen 69 10' 10" 476.667 44 14
T33 T37 Brandon Hagy 74 10' 10" 561.833 52 139
T36 T41 Abraham Ancer 85 10' 11" 578.500 53 19
T36 T41 Kevin Tway 60 10' 11" 383.000 35 137
T38 T51 Kevin Stadler 43 11' 0" 351.083 32 205
T38 45 Matthew Wolff 52 11' 0" 418.250 38 204
T40 T51 Cameron Percy 77 11' 1" 442.250 40 160
T40 T25 Bill Haas 44 11' 1" 355.583 32 42
T40 44 Rhein Gibson 56 11' 1" 342.667 31 120
43 T37 Doug Ghim 84 11' 2" 434.667 39 9
T44 T46 Joaquin Niemann 89 11' 3" 823.917 73 64
T44 T46 Xinjun Zhang 68 11' 3" 438.167 39 113
T44 T51 Jason Dufner 84 11' 3" 586.667 52 54
T44 T46 Justin Rose 50 11' 3" 349.917 31 199
T48 T51 Nelson Ledesma 46 11' 4" 362.833 32 165
T48 T46 Harry Higgs 70 11' 4" 692.917 61 176
T48 T16 Michael Gellerman 47 11' 4" 204.167 18 186
T48 T51 Collin Morikawa 69 11' 4" 418.083 37 156
T48 T51 Si Woo Kim 83 11' 4" 723.583 64 23
53 57 Scottie Scheffler 93 11' 5" 721.583 63 99
T54 T58 C.T. Pan 76 11' 6" 665.750 58 78
T54 T58 Brendan Steele 78 11' 6" 530.500 46 126
T54 T58 Brian Harman 91 11' 6" 634.417 55 12
T57 61 Paul Casey 63 11' 7" 359.833 31 60
T57 T76 Patton Kizzire 92 11' 7" 706.500 61 133
T57 T41 Keegan Bradley 82 11' 7" 543.417 47 107
T60 T62 Mackenzie Hughes 82 11' 8" 770.583 66 138
T60 84 Tom Hoge 88 11' 8" 571.167 49 83
T60 T62 Andrew Putnam 85 11' 8" 837.833 72 17
T60 T85 Chris Kirk 78 11' 8" 503.333 43 21
T60 T62 Henrik Stenson 47 11' 8" 395.917 34 179
T60 T62 Rob Oppenheim 74 11' 8" 524.083 45 46
T60 T62 Kevin Kisner 69 11' 8" 642.583 55 103
T60 6 Josh Teater 50 11' 8" 314.917 27 100
T60 T69 Matthew NeSmith 86 11' 8" 757.833 65 189
T60 T62 Brooks Koepka 52 11' 8" 373.750 32 125
T60 T62 Xander Schauffele 67 11' 8" 558.083 48 135
T71 T69 Max Homa 81 11' 9" 365.167 31 58
T71 T69 Alex Noren 78 11' 9" 833.083 71 79
T71 T69 Padraig Harrington 44 11' 9" 212.167 18 190
T71 T69 Kevin Na 70 11' 9" 648.500 55 36
T71 T69 Byeong Hun An 82 11' 9" 726.833 62 88
T76 T76 Andrew Landry 64 11' 10" 438.250 37 154
T76 T76 Michael Gligic 80 11' 10" 603.583 51 81
T76 T76 Danny Willett 51 11' 10" 318.667 27 167
T76 T76 Jonathan Byrd 44 11' 10" 142.167 12 11
T76 T76 Sungjae Im 107 11' 10" 944.833 80 40
T76 T69 J.J. Spaun 72 11' 10" 496.833 42 139
T82 T88 Camilo Villegas 73 11' 11" 657.417 55 49
T82 T76 Roger Sloan 78 11' 11" 692.583 58 59
T82 T96 Joseph Bramlett 78 11' 11" 534.833 45 157
T85 T76 David Hearn 68 12' 0" 455.750 38 91
T85 T92 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 12' 0" 613.000 51 152
T85 T85 Phil Mickelson 64 12' 0" 540.583 45 201
T85 T101 Michael Kim 69 12' 0" 419.500 35 146
T85 T85 Will Zalatoris 82 12' 0" 527.667 44 69
T90 T96 Mark Hubbard 94 12' 1" 857.167 71 87
T90 T88 Talor Gooch 87 12' 1" 713.667 59 22
T90 T88 Robby Shelton 80 12' 1" 738.333 61 127
T90 T88 Jon Rahm 74 12' 1" 521.083 43 72
T90 T46 Bubba Watson 71 12' 1" 663.750 55 162
T95 T92 Francesco Molinari 42 12' 2" 255.333 21 119
T95 T96 Ryan Moore 44 12' 2" 304.917 25 73
T95 T92 K.H. Lee 94 12' 2" 874.500 72 98
T98 T96 Billy Horschel 81 12' 3" 771.333 63 130
T98 T96 Nick Watney 56 12' 3" 344.083 28 148
T98 T101 Patrick Rodgers 100 12' 3" 1,042.333 85 168
T101 T115 Brandt Snedeker 82 12' 4" 618.250 50 145
T101 T101 K.J. Choi 52 12' 4" 321.667 26 89
T101 T106 Troy Merritt 98 12' 4" 762.583 62 44
T101 T106 Brian Stuard 100 12' 4" 665.000 54 43
T105 T106 Robert Streb 70 12' 5" 695.000 56 47
T105 T106 Hudson Swafford 70 12' 5" 535.667 43 202
T105 T106 Jordan Spieth 76 12' 5" 707.083 57 51
T105 T106 Zach Johnson 78 12' 5" 671.000 54 105
T105 T106 Brian Gay 64 12' 5" 658.500 53 158
T105 T101 Bronson Burgoon 70 12' 5" 609.750 49 107
T105 T106 Maverick McNealy 72 12' 5" 696.167 56 33
T105 T120 Denny McCarthy 86 12' 5" 792.333 64 62
T105 T106 Doc Redman 76 12' 5" 622.667 50 28
114 T115 Martin Laird 74 12' 6" 548.833 44 171
T115 T92 Sung Kang 84 12' 7" 966.417 77 193
T115 T135 Chez Reavie 80 12' 7" 589.500 47 132
T115 119 Hideki Matsuyama 78 12' 7" 866.250 69 84
T118 T122 D.J. Trahan 66 12' 8" 657.083 52 153
T118 T130 Sean O'Hair 49 12' 8" 557.083 44 32
T118 T101 Adam Long 83 12' 8" 683.833 54 124
T121 T125 Richy Werenski 84 12' 9" 881.333 69 116
T121 T135 Cam Davis 82 12' 9" 801.167 63 147
T121 T130 J.T. Poston 83 12' 9" 967.917 76 144
T121 T142 Adam Hadwin 82 12' 9" 737.417 58 75
T121 T115 Sebastian Cappelen 54 12' 9" 432.917 34 178
T121 T122 Tyrrell Hatton 57 12' 9" 319.000 25 53
T121 T125 Rickie Fowler 76 12' 9" 623.167 49 150
T121 T115 Brice Garnett 90 12' 9" 703.250 55 20
T121 T122 Henrik Norlander 86 12' 9" 675.083 53 66
T130 T125 Ian Poulter 68 12' 10" 526.833 41 13
T130 T148 Jimmy Walker 74 12' 10" 809.000 63 194
T130 T125 Bryson DeChambeau 67 12' 10" 767.583 60 63
T130 T125 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 12' 10" 576.083 45 118
T134 T148 Beau Hossler 86 12' 11" 799.167 62 107
T134 T130 Matt Wallace 59 12' 11" 515.000 40 184
T134 T130 Charley Hoffman 95 12' 11" 686.750 53 50
T134 T130 Lanto Griffin 89 12' 11" 761.083 59 116
T138 T135 Danny Lee 61 13' 0" 611.250 47 191
T138 T135 Gary Woodland 64 13' 0" 507.083 39 192
T138 T135 Ryan Palmer 71 13' 0" 547.583 42 37
T138 T135 Patrick Cantlay 69 13' 0" 586.833 45 2
T138 T135 Viktor Hovland 74 13' 0" 717.250 55 97
T143 T152 Adam Schenk 100 13' 1" 656.083 50 47
T143 T142 Sepp Straka 94 13' 1" 850.250 65 149
T143 T142 Aaron Wise 68 13' 1" 931.750 71 106
T143 T142 Nick Taylor 88 13' 1" 900.250 69 64
T143 T142 Tommy Fleetwood 57 13' 1" 731.583 56 143
T143 T142 Dustin Johnson 61 13' 1" 629.500 48 142
T149 T120 Luke List 85 13' 2" 722.667 55 134
T149 T148 Sam Burns 72 13' 2" 619.667 47 177
T151 T152 Tim Wilkinson 46 13' 4" 240.167 18 8
T151 T152 Lee Westwood 53 13' 4" 600.000 45 187
T151 151 Russell Knox 88 13' 4" 666.083 50 31
T151 T152 Russell Henley 75 13' 4" 678.583 51 10
T155 T168 Ryan Armour 76 13' 5" 658.083 49 85
T155 T165 Charles Howell III 70 13' 5" 790.167 59 5
T155 T157 Kevin Streelman 90 13' 5" 803.667 60 139
T155 T152 Will Gordon 88 13' 5" 709.500 53 203
T159 T162 Sam Ryder 84 13' 6" 607.000 45 185
T159 160 Tyler Duncan 90 13' 6" 742.417 55 114
T159 T162 Cameron Tringale 86 13' 6" 919.417 68 6
162 161 Kelly Kraft 44 13' 7" 271.500 20 175
T163 T157 Vincent Whaley 82 13' 8" 858.417 63 55
T163 T162 Branden Grace 73 13' 8" 642.000 47 85
T163 T170 Charl Schwartzel 82 13' 8" 903.833 66 34
T166 T170 Scott Stallings 76 13' 9" 632.750 46 14
T166 T170 Michael Thompson 74 13' 9" 659.250 48 94
T166 T165 Cameron Smith 73 13' 9" 782.250 57 61
T169 T170 Satoshi Kodaira 74 13' 10" 772.917 56 70
T169 T178 Chesson Hadley 68 13' 10" 554.500 40 107
T169 T176 Scott Harrington 79 13' 10" 691.083 50 155
T169 T168 Webb Simpson 61 13' 10" 498.917 36 1
T173 T170 Ryan Brehm 56 14' 0" 516.500 37 151
T173 T176 Shane Lowry 67 14' 0" 712.750 51 170
T173 T157 Bo Hoag 87 14' 0" 700.083 50 27
T176 T183 Kyle Stanley 90 14' 1" 676.000 48 93
T176 T165 Sergio Garcia 65 14' 1" 675.083 48 55
T178 T178 Rory Sabbatini 71 14' 2" 847.833 60 183
T178 T178 Corey Conners 91 14' 2" 721.167 51 102
180 182 Jason Kokrak 79 14' 3" 769.167 54 165
T181 T189 Luke Donald 54 14' 4" 560.250 39 128
T181 T183 Lucas Glover 86 14' 4" 845.417 59 90
T183 T185 James Hahn 64 14' 5" 474.750 33 77
T183 T185 Carlos Ortiz 83 14' 5" 777.750 54 115
T183 T178 Chris Baker 54 14' 5" 390.250 27 52
T183 T185 Tom Lewis 82 14' 5" 866.333 60 129
T187 T185 Matt Kuchar 67 14' 6" 799.583 55 123
T187 T189 Daniel Berger 71 14' 6" 610.000 42 30
T189 T191 Harold Varner III 80 14' 7" 859.583 59 122
T189 T191 Emiliano Grillo 90 14' 7" 553.167 38 104
191 194 Austin Cook 72 14' 8" 585.833 40 96
T192 T199 Keith Mitchell 76 14' 10" 829.750 56 173
T192 T199 Jhonattan Vegas 80 14' 10" 654.083 44 160
T194 197 Adam Scott 62 14' 11" 744.000 50 200
T194 195 Martin Trainer 59 14' 11" 670.417 45 174
196 T170 Scott Brown 80 15' 0" 688.417 46 76
197 196 Cameron Champ 67 15' 1" 739.417 49 197
T198 T199 Ben Taylor 48 15' 2" 409.750 27 55
T198 198 Vaughn Taylor 80 15' 2" 394.667 26 25
200 203 Grayson Murray 53 15' 7" 358.167 23 206
201 202 Rafael Campos 58 16' 0" 448.333 28 159
202 205 Marc Leishman 71 16' 3" 715.000 44 131
203 206 Kris Ventura 72 16' 5" 786.500 48 196
204 204 Bo Van Pelt 72 16' 8" 781.750 47 172
205 207 Jim Herman 60 17' 1" 477.417 28 198
206 208 Hunter Mahan 59 18' 0" 648.167 36 188

The average distance to the hole (in feet) after hitting the ball onto the putting surface from around the green and the shot taken was greater than or equal to 30 yards from the hole. Only those shots determined by a laser will be included. (Note: 'Around the green' indicates the player is within 30 yards of the edge of the green). (379)