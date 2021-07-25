×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Around the Green » Sand Saves from < 10 yards

Sand Saves from < 10 yards

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 56.44

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS % # OF SAVES # OF BUNKERS
T1 T1 Padraig Harrington 44 100.00 4 4
T1 T1 Sean O'Hair 49 100.00 2 2
T1 T1 K.J. Choi 52 100.00 2 2
T1 T1 Hunter Mahan 59 100.00 4 4
T1 T1 Bill Haas 44 100.00 2 2
T1 T1 Jonathan Byrd 44 100.00 1 1
T1 T1 Scott Harrington 79 100.00 2 2
T1 T1 Rob Oppenheim 74 100.00 2 2
T1 T1 Seamus Power 50 100.00 4 4
T1 T1 Ryan Brehm 56 100.00 1 1
T1 T1 Webb Simpson 61 100.00 2 2
T1 T1 C.T. Pan 76 100.00 4 4
T1 T1 Anirban Lahiri 60 100.00 1 1
T1 T1 Russell Knox 88 100.00 2 2
T1 T1 Ben Martin 48 100.00 2 2
T1 T1 Daniel Berger 71 100.00 3 3
T1 T1 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 100.00 1 1
T1 T1 Brandon Hagy 74 100.00 4 4
T1 T1 Denny McCarthy 86 100.00 5 5
T1 T1 Xander Schauffele 67 100.00 1 1
T1 T1 Collin Morikawa 69 100.00 3 3
22 23 Sungjae Im 107 90.91 10 11
T23 T24 Cameron Tringale 86 87.50 7 8
T23 T29 Nate Lashley 72 87.50 7 8
T23 T24 Brian Stuard 100 87.50 7 8
T23 T24 Danny Lee 61 87.50 7 8
T23 T24 Zach Johnson 78 87.50 7 8
T28 T32 Matt Kuchar 67 85.71 6 7
T28 T29 Hideki Matsuyama 78 85.71 6 7
T30 T32 Brooks Koepka 52 83.33 5 6
T30 T32 Martin Laird 74 83.33 5 6
T30 T63 Martin Trainer 59 83.33 5 6
T33 T35 Sam Ryder 84 80.00 4 5
T33 T35 Sebastián Muñoz 93 80.00 4 5
T33 T35 Billy Horschel 81 80.00 4 5
T33 T35 Louis Oosthuizen 69 80.00 4 5
T33 T24 Jimmy Walker 74 80.00 8 10
T33 T35 Patrick Reed 73 80.00 4 5
T33 T35 Satoshi Kodaira 74 80.00 4 5
T33 T35 Michael Thompson 74 80.00 4 5
T33 T35 Xinjun Zhang 68 80.00 4 5
T33 T35 Jim Herman 60 80.00 4 5
43 T44 Troy Merritt 98 77.78 7 9
T44 T44 Rhein Gibson 56 75.00 3 4
T44 T44 Branden Grace 73 75.00 3 4
T44 T44 Dustin Johnson 61 75.00 3 4
T44 T44 Patrick Rodgers 100 75.00 3 4
T44 T44 Byeong Hun An 82 75.00 3 4
T44 T44 Jordan Spieth 76 75.00 6 8
T44 T63 Bo Hoag 87 75.00 3 4
T44 T44 Francesco Molinari 42 75.00 3 4
T44 T44 Sergio Garcia 65 75.00 3 4
T44 T44 Marc Leishman 71 75.00 3 4
T44 T29 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 75.00 6 8
T44 T44 Alex Noren 78 75.00 6 8
T44 T63 Erik van Rooyen 65 75.00 3 4
T44 T44 Maverick McNealy 72 75.00 9 12
58 57 Joel Dahmen 78 72.73 8 11
T59 T58 Patrick Cantlay 69 71.43 5 7
T59 T58 Hudson Swafford 70 71.43 5 7
T59 T58 Chris Kirk 78 71.43 5 7
T59 T58 Matt Jones 90 71.43 5 7
T59 T58 Cam Davis 82 71.43 5 7
T64 T63 Vincent Whaley 82 66.67 4 6
T64 T63 Kramer Hickok 65 66.67 4 6
T64 T63 Hank Lebioda 70 66.67 2 3
T64 T63 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 66.67 4 6
T64 T63 Jamie Lovemark 42 66.67 4 6
T64 T63 Rory Sabbatini 71 66.67 4 6
T64 T1 Charles Howell III 70 66.67 2 3
T64 T63 Tim Wilkinson 46 66.67 4 6
T64 T63 Luke Donald 54 66.67 2 3
T64 T63 Kevin Na 70 66.67 2 3
T64 T63 Emiliano Grillo 90 66.67 4 6
T64 T63 Scott Stallings 76 66.67 2 3
T64 T63 Sebastian Cappelen 54 66.67 2 3
T64 T63 Tyrrell Hatton 57 66.67 4 6
T78 T79 Keegan Bradley 82 63.64 7 11
T78 T79 Scott Brown 80 63.64 7 11
T78 T79 J.T. Poston 83 63.64 7 11
T78 T79 Keith Mitchell 76 63.64 7 11
T82 T83 Richy Werenski 84 62.50 5 8
T82 T83 Jason Dufner 84 62.50 5 8
T82 T83 Henrik Norlander 86 62.50 5 8
T82 T83 Adam Long 83 62.50 5 8
T82 T83 Harry Higgs 70 62.50 5 8
T87 T88 Adam Hadwin 82 60.00 6 10
T87 T44 Michael Gligic 80 60.00 3 5
T87 T108 Scott Piercy 73 60.00 3 5
T87 T88 Vaughn Taylor 80 60.00 3 5
T87 T108 Cameron Percy 77 60.00 3 5
T87 T88 Brian Gay 64 60.00 6 10
T87 T88 Charl Schwartzel 82 60.00 3 5
T87 T88 Bryson DeChambeau 67 60.00 3 5
T87 T88 Matt Wallace 59 60.00 3 5
T87 T88 Cameron Smith 73 60.00 3 5
T87 T88 Max Homa 81 60.00 3 5
T98 T96 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 57.14 4 7
T98 T96 Kevin Stadler 43 57.14 4 7
T98 T96 Brandt Snedeker 82 57.14 4 7
T98 T96 Sung Kang 84 57.14 4 7
T98 T96 Patton Kizzire 92 57.14 4 7
T103 T101 Brian Harman 91 55.56 5 9
T103 T101 Harold Varner III 80 55.56 5 9
T103 T101 Kris Ventura 72 55.56 5 9
T103 T101 Sam Burns 72 55.56 5 9
T107 T105 Si Woo Kim 83 54.55 6 11
T107 T105 Doug Ghim 84 54.55 6 11
T107 T105 Mark Hubbard 94 54.55 6 11
T110 T108 Tom Hoge 88 50.00 5 10
T110 T108 Peter Malnati 78 50.00 5 10
T110 T108 Justin Thomas 71 50.00 3 6
T110 T108 Kevin Tway 60 50.00 2 4
T110 T108 Rickie Fowler 76 50.00 1 2
T110 T108 Brendon Todd 87 50.00 2 4
T110 T108 Camilo Villegas 73 50.00 2 4
T110 T108 David Hearn 68 50.00 1 2
T110 T108 Jhonattan Vegas 80 50.00 1 2
T110 T108 Brice Garnett 90 50.00 4 8
T110 T108 Kevin Kisner 69 50.00 2 4
T110 T108 Bronson Burgoon 70 50.00 1 2
T110 T108 Ryan Armour 76 50.00 1 2
T110 T108 Lee Westwood 53 50.00 2 4
T110 T108 Aaron Baddeley 54 50.00 1 2
T110 T108 Justin Rose 50 50.00 1 2
T110 T108 Bo Van Pelt 72 50.00 2 4
T110 T108 Nick Taylor 88 50.00 2 4
T110 T108 Adam Scott 62 50.00 1 2
T110 T108 Doc Redman 76 50.00 3 6
T110 T108 Aaron Wise 68 50.00 3 6
T110 T108 Wyndham Clark 78 50.00 4 8
T110 T108 Joaquin Niemann 89 50.00 5 10
T110 T108 Scottie Scheffler 93 50.00 6 12
T110 T108 Talor Gooch 87 50.00 3 6
T110 T108 Austin Cook 72 50.00 3 6
T110 T108 Robby Shelton 80 50.00 4 8
T137 T137 Adam Schenk 100 42.86 3 7
T137 T137 Abraham Ancer 85 42.86 3 7
T137 T137 Paul Casey 63 42.86 3 7
T137 T137 J.B. Holmes 50 42.86 3 7
T137 T137 Dylan Frittelli 72 42.86 3 7
T137 T137 Danny Willett 51 42.86 3 7
T137 T137 K.H. Lee 94 42.86 3 7
T137 T158 Roger Sloan 78 42.86 3 7
T137 T137 Robert Streb 70 42.86 3 7
T146 T146 Carlos Ortiz 83 40.00 2 5
T146 T146 Andrew Putnam 85 40.00 4 10
T146 T146 Harris English 79 40.00 2 5
T146 T146 Shane Lowry 67 40.00 2 5
T146 T146 Jason Day 66 40.00 2 5
T146 T146 Rory McIlroy 61 40.00 2 5
T146 T146 Ryan Palmer 71 40.00 4 10
T146 T146 Will Zalatoris 82 40.00 2 5
T146 T146 Matthew Wolff 52 40.00 2 5
T155 T137 Sepp Straka 94 37.50 3 8
T155 T155 Luke List 85 37.50 3 8
T155 T155 Beau Hossler 86 37.50 3 8
158 157 Phil Mickelson 64 36.36 4 11
T159 T158 Charley Hoffman 95 33.33 3 9
T159 T158 Stewart Cink 74 33.33 1 3
T159 T158 Pat Perez 96 33.33 3 9
T159 T158 Mackenzie Hughes 82 33.33 2 6
T159 T186 Tom Lewis 82 33.33 2 6
T159 T158 Andrew Landry 64 33.33 2 6
T159 T158 Russell Henley 75 33.33 1 3
T159 T158 James Hahn 64 33.33 2 6
T159 T158 Rafael Campos 58 33.33 1 3
T159 T158 Jason Kokrak 79 33.33 2 6
T159 T158 Cameron Champ 67 33.33 2 6
T159 T158 Viktor Hovland 74 33.33 1 3
T159 T158 Corey Conners 91 33.33 2 6
T159 T158 Tyler McCumber 62 33.33 2 6
T173 T182 Tyler Duncan 90 28.57 2 7
T173 172 Tony Finau 81 28.57 2 7
T175 T173 Kyle Stanley 90 25.00 1 4
T175 T173 Lanto Griffin 89 25.00 1 4
T175 T173 J.J. Spaun 72 25.00 1 4
178 177 Will Gordon 88 22.22 2 9
T179 T178 Chesson Hadley 68 20.00 1 5
T179 T178 Matthew NeSmith 86 20.00 1 5
T179 T178 Chez Reavie 80 20.00 1 5
T179 T173 Ryan Moore 44 20.00 1 5
T179 T178 Bubba Watson 71 20.00 1 5
T184 T182 Kevin Streelman 90 16.67 1 6
T184 T182 Brendan Steele 78 16.67 1 6
186 185 Lucas Glover 86 12.50 1 8
T187 T186 Henrik Stenson 47 .00 0 1
T187 T186 D.J. Trahan 66 .00 0 1
T187 T186 Fabián Gómez 54 .00 0 1
T187 T186 Josh Teater 50 .00 0 1
T187 T186 Nick Watney 56 .00 0 2
T187 T186 John Huh 56 .00 0 1
T187 T186 Grayson Murray 53 .00 0 2
T187 T186 Joseph Bramlett 78 .00 0 2
T187 T186 Gary Woodland 64 .00 0 3
T187 T186 Chris Baker 54 .00 0 1
T187 T186 Chase Seiffert 78 .00 0 3
T187 T186 Kelly Kraft 44 .00 0 3
T187 T186 Jon Rahm 74 .00 0 2

The percent of time a player was able to get 'up and down' once in a greenside sand bunker (regardless of score) when the distance of the sand shot is less than 10 yards. Only those shots determined by a laser will be included. Note: 'Up and down' indicates it took the player 2 shots or less to put the ball in the hole from that point. (373)