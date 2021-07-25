×
Statistics » Around the Green » Sand Saves from 10-20 yards

Sand Saves from 10-20 yards

Season
Time Period
Tournament
Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 53.57

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS % # OF SAVES # OF BUNKERS
1 3 Webb Simpson 61 72.73 32 44
2 1 Jonathan Byrd 44 72.22 13 18
3 4 Cameron Smith 73 71.93 41 57
4 5 Matt Kuchar 67 71.15 37 52
5 2 Camilo Villegas 73 70.83 34 48
6 T6 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 70.59 24 34
7 T6 Brandon Hagy 74 69.81 37 53
8 10 Daniel Berger 71 69.23 36 52
9 8 Scott Brown 80 67.92 36 53
T10 13 Pat Perez 96 67.80 40 59
T10 11 Wyndham Clark 78 67.80 40 59
12 9 Chesson Hadley 68 67.65 23 34
13 12 Tony Finau 81 66.67 32 48
14 14 Zach Johnson 78 66.00 33 50
15 15 Dylan Frittelli 72 65.91 29 44
16 16 Brendon Todd 87 65.67 44 67
17 17 Russell Henley 75 65.38 34 52
18 18 Francesco Molinari 42 65.22 15 23
19 19 Brian Harman 91 65.15 43 66
20 24 Stewart Cink 74 64.29 27 42
21 21 Paul Casey 63 64.00 16 25
22 23 Cameron Tringale 86 63.93 39 61
23 22 Harris English 79 63.83 30 47
24 T30 Ryan Armour 76 63.41 26 41
25 20 Chris Kirk 78 63.01 46 73
26 27 Danny Willett 51 62.96 17 27
27 28 Marc Leishman 71 62.79 27 43
28 29 Brendan Steele 78 62.69 42 67
T29 T30 Jamie Lovemark 42 62.50 20 32
T29 36 Tom Lewis 82 62.50 35 56
T29 T25 Peter Malnati 78 62.50 30 48
T29 T30 Henrik Stenson 47 62.50 20 32
T29 T30 Tim Wilkinson 46 62.50 15 24
T29 T30 Bryson DeChambeau 67 62.50 25 40
35 37 Gary Woodland 64 62.22 28 45
36 T38 Louis Oosthuizen 69 61.76 21 34
37 40 K.J. Choi 52 61.70 29 47
38 T41 Lucas Glover 86 61.67 37 60
T39 43 Rory McIlroy 61 61.54 32 52
T39 T48 Ben Taylor 48 61.54 16 26
41 44 Andrew Putnam 85 61.36 27 44
42 T41 Patrick Reed 73 61.29 38 62
43 T30 Byeong Hun An 82 61.19 41 67
44 T25 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 60.78 31 51
45 T67 Maverick McNealy 72 60.42 29 48
T46 T48 Xander Schauffele 67 60.00 24 40
T46 T48 Matt Wallace 59 60.00 21 35
T46 T48 Rory Sabbatini 71 60.00 33 55
T46 47 John Huh 56 60.00 33 55
50 T48 Michael Kim 69 59.52 25 42
51 46 Scott Harrington 79 59.42 41 69
T52 45 Fabián Gómez 54 59.38 19 32
T52 T97 Bill Haas 44 59.38 19 32
T52 55 Sebastián Muñoz 93 59.38 38 64
T55 54 Robby Shelton 80 59.26 48 81
T55 56 Justin Rose 50 59.26 16 27
57 57 Jason Day 66 59.09 26 44
58 T63 Hank Lebioda 70 58.97 23 39
59 T38 J.J. Spaun 72 58.33 21 36
60 62 Matt Jones 90 58.06 36 62
T61 T63 Seamus Power 50 57.89 11 19
T61 T63 Kramer Hickok 65 57.89 33 57
63 T67 Max Homa 81 57.78 26 45
T64 T90 Sean O'Hair 49 57.69 15 26
T64 69 Tyrrell Hatton 57 57.69 15 26
66 70 Tommy Fleetwood 57 57.58 19 33
67 60 J.T. Poston 83 57.50 46 80
68 71 Nick Taylor 88 57.38 35 61
69 72 Jon Rahm 74 57.14 28 49
70 73 Si Woo Kim 83 56.90 33 58
71 59 Denny McCarthy 86 56.86 29 51
72 76 Ian Poulter 68 56.76 21 37
73 66 Kyle Stanley 90 56.72 38 67
74 77 Patrick Cantlay 69 56.67 17 30
75 T79 Charley Hoffman 95 56.45 35 62
T76 T94 Charl Schwartzel 82 56.36 31 55
T76 81 C.T. Pan 76 56.36 31 55
T78 T48 Emiliano Grillo 90 56.25 27 48
T78 T82 Scott Piercy 73 56.25 27 48
T78 T82 Josh Teater 50 56.25 9 16
T78 T82 Collin Morikawa 69 56.25 18 32
82 T88 Jordan Spieth 76 56.10 23 41
T83 T90 Doc Redman 76 56.00 28 50
T83 T90 Corey Conners 91 56.00 28 50
85 T82 Patton Kizzire 92 55.88 38 68
86 58 Bo Van Pelt 72 55.81 24 43
87 T94 Kevin Na 70 55.77 29 52
88 78 Mark Hubbard 94 55.68 49 88
T89 T79 Tyler Duncan 90 55.56 35 63
T89 61 Doug Ghim 84 55.56 25 45
T89 T94 Robert Streb 70 55.56 30 54
T89 T106 Lanto Griffin 89 55.56 35 63
93 T82 Adam Hadwin 82 55.38 36 65
T94 T108 Harry Higgs 70 55.36 31 56
T94 100 Talor Gooch 87 55.36 31 56
96 101 Viktor Hovland 74 55.32 26 47
T97 T103 Jimmy Walker 74 55.00 33 60
T97 105 Alex Noren 78 55.00 33 60
99 T106 Ryan Palmer 71 54.84 34 62
100 87 Troy Merritt 98 54.67 41 75
T101 T108 Danny Lee 61 54.55 30 55
T101 T97 Vaughn Taylor 80 54.55 30 55
T101 117 Luke List 85 54.55 36 66
104 110 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 54.39 31 57
T105 93 Martin Trainer 59 54.35 25 46
T105 111 Will Zalatoris 82 54.35 25 46
T105 T74 Rob Oppenheim 74 54.35 25 46
T108 T74 Nate Lashley 72 54.17 26 48
T108 112 Justin Thomas 71 54.17 26 48
110 T103 Austin Cook 72 54.10 33 61
T111 T113 Abraham Ancer 85 54.00 27 50
T111 T113 Xinjun Zhang 68 54.00 27 50
113 116 Phil Mickelson 64 53.97 34 63
114 T144 Charles Howell III 70 53.85 21 39
115 127 Jason Dufner 84 53.70 29 54
116 T97 Dustin Johnson 61 53.57 15 28
117 T118 Richy Werenski 84 53.42 39 73
T118 121 Kelly Kraft 44 53.33 16 30
T118 T118 Sung Kang 84 53.33 40 75
120 122 Luke Donald 54 53.13 17 32
121 T123 Billy Horschel 81 53.06 26 49
122 130 Bo Hoag 87 53.03 35 66
123 T113 Chez Reavie 80 52.94 27 51
T124 102 Rafael Campos 58 52.50 21 40
T124 129 James Hahn 64 52.50 21 40
126 T131 Padraig Harrington 44 52.17 12 23
T127 T123 Bronson Burgoon 70 52.00 26 50
T127 T118 Cam Davis 82 52.00 39 75
129 135 Kevin Kisner 69 51.85 28 54
T130 T136 Brooks Koepka 52 51.72 15 29
T130 T136 Harold Varner III 80 51.72 30 58
132 138 Mackenzie Hughes 82 51.61 32 62
T133 T139 Shane Lowry 67 51.43 18 35
T133 T139 Jason Kokrak 79 51.43 18 35
T133 T125 Kevin Tway 60 51.43 18 35
136 T88 Brice Garnett 90 51.11 23 45
T137 142 Jhonattan Vegas 80 50.98 26 51
T137 143 Hunter Mahan 59 50.98 26 51
139 134 Vincent Whaley 82 50.91 28 55
140 141 K.H. Lee 94 50.63 40 79
T141 133 Michael Thompson 74 50.00 27 54
T141 T144 Henrik Norlander 86 50.00 30 60
T141 128 Keegan Bradley 82 50.00 20 40
T141 T125 Roger Sloan 78 50.00 18 36
T141 171 Sergio Garcia 65 50.00 23 46
T141 T144 David Hearn 68 50.00 13 26
T141 T144 Martin Laird 74 50.00 21 42
T141 T131 Matthew NeSmith 86 50.00 24 48
T141 T144 Joaquin Niemann 89 50.00 30 60
150 151 Sungjae Im 107 49.40 41 83
151 152 Beau Hossler 86 49.15 29 59
152 153 Scottie Scheffler 93 49.09 27 55
153 154 Branden Grace 73 49.02 25 51
154 T144 Erik van Rooyen 65 48.89 22 45
155 155 Andrew Landry 64 48.84 21 43
T156 156 Anirban Lahiri 60 48.78 20 41
T156 T168 D.J. Trahan 66 48.78 20 41
158 157 Aaron Wise 68 48.57 17 35
159 T160 Adam Schenk 100 48.21 27 56
160 T160 Sam Burns 72 48.15 26 54
T161 T177 Ryan Brehm 56 47.62 10 21
T161 T168 Ryan Moore 44 47.62 20 42
163 159 Russell Knox 88 47.54 29 61
164 175 Scott Stallings 76 47.37 27 57
T165 T185 Michael Gligic 80 47.06 16 34
T165 T185 Mark Anderson 54 47.06 8 17
T165 158 Grayson Murray 53 47.06 16 34
168 167 Adam Long 83 46.88 30 64
169 166 Brian Gay 64 46.81 22 47
170 184 Will Gordon 88 46.67 28 60
171 172 Lee Westwood 53 46.15 18 39
172 163 Sepp Straka 94 45.95 34 74
173 T164 Michael Gellerman 47 45.83 11 24
T174 T173 Hudson Swafford 70 45.45 20 44
T174 T173 Carlos Ortiz 83 45.45 25 55
176 176 Hideki Matsuyama 78 45.10 23 51
177 170 Rickie Fowler 76 44.90 22 49
T178 T197 Aaron Baddeley 54 44.83 13 29
T178 T180 Kevin Stadler 43 44.83 13 29
180 179 Cameron Percy 77 44.74 17 38
181 188 Brandt Snedeker 82 44.62 29 65
182 T180 Jim Herman 60 44.44 16 36
183 183 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 44.19 19 43
T184 T164 Ben Martin 48 44.00 11 25
T184 T189 Tyler McCumber 62 44.00 22 50
T186 T177 Chris Baker 54 43.48 10 23
T186 182 Tom Hoge 88 43.48 30 69
188 187 Brian Stuard 100 43.42 33 76
189 193 Kris Ventura 72 43.40 23 53
T190 T189 Kevin Streelman 90 42.86 24 56
T190 192 Nick Watney 56 42.86 15 35
192 191 J.B. Holmes 50 42.50 17 40
T193 194 Sam Ryder 84 42.22 19 45
T193 195 Chase Seiffert 78 42.22 19 45
195 196 Adam Scott 62 41.82 23 55
196 T197 Rhein Gibson 56 41.67 10 24
197 199 Keith Mitchell 76 41.07 23 56
198 200 Sebastian Cappelen 54 40.82 20 49
199 201 Bubba Watson 71 39.02 16 41
200 203 Satoshi Kodaira 74 37.78 17 45
201 T206 Matthew Wolff 52 37.50 12 32
202 202 Joel Dahmen 78 37.25 19 51
203 204 Patrick Rodgers 100 35.85 19 53
204 T206 Cameron Champ 67 35.56 16 45
205 205 Nelson Ledesma 46 32.14 9 28
206 T206 Joseph Bramlett 78 31.82 14 44

The percent of time a player was able to get 'up and down' once in a greenside sand bunker (regardless of score) when the distance of the sand shot is greater than or equal to 10 yards and less than 20 yards. Only those shots determined by a laser will be included. Notes: 'Up and down' indicates it took the player 2 shots or less to put the ball in the hole from that point. (372)