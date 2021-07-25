×
Statistics » Approach the Green » Birdie or Better Percentage - < 125 yards

Birdie or Better Percentage - < 125 yards

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 22.90

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS % TOTAL BIRDIES TOTAL HOLES
1 3 Aaron Baddeley 54 33.33 43 129
2 2 Sepp Straka 94 31.56 77 244
3 4 Seamus Power 50 31.09 37 119
4 1 Matt Kuchar 67 31.02 58 187
5 9 Brandt Snedeker 82 30.80 77 250
6 T5 Patrick Cantlay 69 30.77 60 195
7 18 David Hearn 68 30.29 53 175
8 8 Peter Malnati 78 30.27 79 261
9 7 Vaughn Taylor 80 30.17 73 242
10 10 Roger Sloan 78 29.91 70 234
11 T5 Nelson Ledesma 46 29.75 36 121
12 19 Luke Donald 54 29.63 48 162
13 17 Josh Teater 50 29.55 39 132
14 14 Hank Lebioda 70 29.52 62 210
15 28 Patton Kizzire 92 29.38 99 337
16 13 Daniel Berger 71 29.31 51 174
17 15 Cameron Smith 73 29.07 50 172
18 16 Kevin Kisner 69 29.05 61 210
19 12 Cameron Tringale 86 28.91 85 294
20 21 Joaquin Niemann 89 28.62 79 276
21 22 Abraham Ancer 85 28.51 67 235
22 20 Brian Stuard 100 28.43 85 299
23 23 Jordan Spieth 76 28.32 64 226
24 11 Ryan Moore 44 28.24 37 131
25 27 Ryan Palmer 71 28.17 60 213
26 24 Brendon Todd 87 28.10 59 210
27 30 Tyrrell Hatton 57 27.86 39 140
28 38 Tony Finau 81 27.85 61 219
29 31 Chase Seiffert 78 27.78 60 216
30 26 Troy Merritt 98 27.63 84 304
31 32 Brooks Koepka 52 27.54 38 138
32 33 Rory McIlroy 61 27.45 42 153
T33 35 Lee Westwood 53 27.27 30 110
T33 29 Mark Anderson 54 27.27 33 121
35 36 Kevin Streelman 90 27.24 70 257
36 50 Patrick Reed 73 27.18 56 206
37 40 Rory Sabbatini 71 27.08 65 240
38 37 Mark Hubbard 94 27.05 76 281
39 25 Andrew Putnam 85 26.92 63 234
40 41 Kelly Kraft 44 26.80 26 97
41 T43 Viktor Hovland 74 26.67 48 180
42 51 Bo Hoag 87 26.57 76 286
43 45 D.J. Trahan 66 26.54 43 162
44 39 Doug Ghim 84 26.34 64 243
45 47 Zach Johnson 78 26.23 64 244
T46 T48 K.J. Choi 52 26.14 40 153
T46 T48 Collin Morikawa 69 26.14 40 153
48 52 Aaron Wise 68 25.98 53 204
49 53 Brian Harman 91 25.95 68 262
50 34 Satoshi Kodaira 74 25.90 43 166
51 55 Henrik Norlander 86 25.86 60 232
52 57 Adam Scott 62 25.73 44 171
53 58 Jim Herman 60 25.71 45 175
54 54 Austin Cook 72 25.65 59 230
55 60 Xander Schauffele 67 25.56 34 133
56 62 Danny Willett 51 25.53 24 94
57 T67 Tom Lewis 82 25.51 75 294
58 64 Charley Hoffman 95 25.48 79 310
59 65 Sergio Garcia 65 25.46 55 216
60 63 Keith Mitchell 76 25.45 56 220
61 42 Dustin Johnson 61 25.41 46 181
62 66 Webb Simpson 61 25.36 35 138
63 46 Michael Gligic 80 25.23 56 222
64 59 Brice Garnett 90 25.12 53 211
T65 56 Ryan Armour 76 25.00 58 232
T65 T67 Marc Leishman 71 25.00 41 164
T67 T80 Beau Hossler 86 24.92 75 301
T67 T67 Adam Schenk 100 24.92 76 305
69 75 James Hahn 64 24.87 47 189
70 93 Sean O'Hair 49 24.84 39 157
71 89 Bo Van Pelt 72 24.77 53 214
72 72 Max Homa 81 24.76 52 210
73 73 Anirban Lahiri 60 24.62 49 199
74 104 Scott Stallings 76 24.60 62 252
75 74 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 24.59 30 122
76 140 Jonathan Byrd 44 24.51 25 102
T77 61 Jason Dufner 84 24.49 72 294
T77 105 Erik van Rooyen 65 24.49 48 196
79 T76 Andrew Landry 64 24.46 57 233
T80 T67 Fabián Gómez 54 24.43 32 131
T80 78 Harold Varner III 80 24.43 54 221
82 T67 Bill Haas 44 24.41 31 127
83 92 Rob Oppenheim 74 24.37 48 197
84 94 Louis Oosthuizen 69 24.36 38 156
85 82 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 24.27 50 206
T86 T76 Charles Howell III 70 24.24 48 198
T86 T100 J.J. Spaun 72 24.24 48 198
88 86 Scottie Scheffler 93 24.21 61 252
89 87 Harris English 79 24.20 38 157
90 88 Cam Davis 82 24.19 82 339
91 85 Nate Lashley 72 24.15 50 207
92 90 Shane Lowry 67 24.07 39 162
93 T80 Hunter Mahan 59 23.95 40 167
94 79 Vincent Whaley 82 23.89 54 226
95 107 Robert Streb 70 23.87 53 222
96 T83 Kevin Tway 60 23.86 47 197
T97 T83 Bronson Burgoon 70 23.81 45 189
T97 T102 Rhein Gibson 56 23.81 35 147
T97 T43 Michael Gellerman 47 23.81 25 105
T100 95 Sungjae Im 107 23.73 70 295
T100 106 Ben Martin 48 23.73 28 118
102 117 Joel Dahmen 78 23.72 60 253
103 96 Tim Wilkinson 46 23.66 22 93
104 97 Si Woo Kim 83 23.62 60 254
105 91 Harry Higgs 70 23.61 55 233
T106 T98 Paul Casey 63 23.60 38 161
T106 T98 Matt Jones 90 23.60 63 267
108 112 Brian Gay 64 23.58 54 229
109 T100 Jason Kokrak 79 23.56 49 208
110 131 Rickie Fowler 76 23.38 54 231
T111 113 Tyler Duncan 90 23.28 54 232
T111 109 Sam Burns 72 23.28 54 232
113 115 Chez Reavie 80 23.26 50 215
114 T122 Cameron Percy 77 23.24 56 241
115 110 Tommy Fleetwood 57 23.15 25 108
116 111 Jon Rahm 74 23.12 40 173
117 T125 Maverick McNealy 72 23.11 61 264
118 114 Justin Rose 50 22.95 28 122
119 T102 Chris Kirk 78 22.76 56 246
120 121 Billy Horschel 81 22.75 38 167
121 T122 Doc Redman 76 22.71 52 229
122 124 J.B. Holmes 50 22.70 42 185
123 145 Gary Woodland 64 22.58 42 186
124 T125 Kevin Na 70 22.54 39 173
T125 108 Scott Harrington 79 22.48 58 258
T125 118 Russell Knox 88 22.48 67 298
127 136 Joseph Bramlett 78 22.45 55 245
128 127 Russell Henley 75 22.44 46 205
129 130 Denny McCarthy 86 22.40 56 250
T130 128 Sebastián Muñoz 93 22.30 60 269
T130 116 Pat Perez 96 22.30 60 269
132 137 K.H. Lee 94 22.26 59 265
133 132 Ian Poulter 68 22.08 34 154
134 133 Justin Thomas 71 22.06 45 204
135 135 Luke List 85 22.05 56 254
136 134 Hideki Matsuyama 78 22.03 39 177
137 119 Jimmy Walker 74 21.85 52 238
138 146 Robby Shelton 80 21.79 51 234
139 129 Tom Hoge 88 21.77 64 294
140 138 Talor Gooch 87 21.76 47 216
T141 147 Matthew Wolff 52 21.74 35 161
T141 139 Alex Noren 78 21.74 45 207
T143 T141 Phil Mickelson 64 21.67 44 203
T143 T141 Corey Conners 91 21.67 52 240
145 143 Michael Thompson 74 21.43 48 224
146 144 Emiliano Grillo 90 21.31 52 244
147 T158 Scott Piercy 73 21.30 49 230
T148 120 Bubba Watson 71 21.28 40 188
T148 170 Chris Baker 54 21.28 30 141
150 148 Scott Brown 80 21.26 44 207
151 T150 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 21.01 25 119
152 161 Will Gordon 88 20.99 55 262
153 153 Nick Taylor 88 20.95 66 315
154 T154 Kyle Stanley 90 20.91 55 263
155 152 Lanto Griffin 89 20.87 53 254
156 149 Richy Werenski 84 20.82 51 245
T157 165 J.T. Poston 83 20.80 52 250
T157 157 Branden Grace 73 20.80 47 226
159 T158 Hudson Swafford 70 20.75 44 212
160 160 Jamie Lovemark 42 20.74 28 135
161 156 Chesson Hadley 68 20.69 42 203
162 175 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 20.57 43 209
163 163 Brandon Hagy 74 20.54 53 258
164 164 Mackenzie Hughes 82 20.45 45 220
165 167 Camilo Villegas 73 20.43 48 235
166 168 Adam Long 83 20.33 49 241
167 162 Ryan Brehm 56 20.13 31 154
168 166 Sebastian Cappelen 54 20.11 35 174
169 169 Dylan Frittelli 72 20.09 44 219
T170 T150 John Huh 56 20.00 29 145
T170 T172 Martin Laird 74 20.00 45 225
T170 T172 Padraig Harrington 44 20.00 18 90
T170 182 Ben Taylor 48 20.00 23 115
T174 171 Stewart Cink 74 19.92 52 261
T174 174 Lucas Glover 86 19.92 47 236
176 176 Danny Lee 61 19.89 36 181
177 180 Rafael Campos 58 19.85 26 131
T178 T178 Matt Wallace 59 19.70 26 132
T178 T178 Bryson DeChambeau 67 19.70 39 198
180 181 Jhonattan Vegas 80 19.49 46 236
181 183 Carlos Ortiz 83 19.39 57 294
182 177 Keegan Bradley 82 19.31 45 233
183 189 Patrick Rodgers 100 19.30 61 316
184 185 Kramer Hickok 65 19.28 32 166
185 186 Byeong Hun An 82 19.22 49 255
186 191 Sam Ryder 84 19.18 42 219
187 194 Cameron Champ 67 19.07 37 194
188 187 Matthew NeSmith 86 18.97 44 232
189 188 Brendan Steele 78 18.87 40 212
190 192 Tyler McCumber 62 18.81 38 202
191 190 Jason Day 66 18.54 33 178
192 193 Michael Kim 69 18.52 35 189
193 184 Kris Ventura 72 18.42 35 190
194 196 Charl Schwartzel 82 18.18 42 231
195 197 Adam Hadwin 82 17.86 45 252
196 195 Wyndham Clark 78 17.35 51 294
197 202 Kevin Stadler 43 16.67 25 150
198 198 C.T. Pan 76 16.27 34 209
199 200 Nick Watney 56 16.00 28 175
200 199 Xinjun Zhang 68 15.79 27 171
201 201 Francesco Molinari 42 15.70 19 121
202 203 Will Zalatoris 82 15.38 34 221
203 204 Sung Kang 84 15.25 36 236
204 206 Martin Trainer 59 14.95 29 194
205 205 Henrik Stenson 47 14.86 11 74
206 208 Grayson Murray 53 9.33 14 150

The percentage of time a player makes birdie with an approach shot of less than 125 yards. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, the shot must not originate from on or around the green, and it must also end on or around the green or in the hole. Shots from the tee box on a par 3 are included. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (361)