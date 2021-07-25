×
Birdie or Better Percentage - 175-200 yards

Birdie or Better Percentage - 175-200 yards

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 13.27

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS % TOTAL BIRDIES TOTAL HOLES
1 2 Cameron Champ 67 21.56 36 167
2 1 Joaquin Niemann 89 21.13 45 213
3 3 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 20.34 36 177
4 4 Jon Rahm 74 20.26 31 153
5 5 Collin Morikawa 69 20.11 37 184
6 6 Charley Hoffman 95 20.10 40 199
7 7 Rory McIlroy 61 20.00 27 135
8 8 Sam Burns 72 19.21 34 177
9 10 Xander Schauffele 67 19.02 31 163
10 11 Anirban Lahiri 60 18.84 26 138
11 22 Luke List 85 18.66 39 209
12 12 Lanto Griffin 89 18.62 46 247
13 T13 Justin Thomas 71 18.52 30 162
14 9 Cam Davis 82 18.49 49 265
T15 15 Viktor Hovland 74 18.39 32 174
T15 18 Josh Teater 50 18.39 16 87
17 16 Bryson DeChambeau 67 18.38 25 136
18 17 Jason Kokrak 79 18.37 36 196
19 30 Dustin Johnson 61 18.12 27 149
20 20 Brooks Koepka 52 18.10 21 116
21 T13 Rafael Campos 58 17.80 21 118
22 31 Kevin Tway 60 17.79 29 163
23 21 James Hahn 64 17.78 32 180
24 19 Stewart Cink 74 17.71 34 192
25 23 Cameron Smith 73 17.65 30 170
26 24 Daniel Berger 71 17.48 36 206
27 25 Carlos Ortiz 83 17.35 34 196
28 27 Brendan Steele 78 17.32 40 231
29 26 Emiliano Grillo 90 17.03 31 182
30 29 Kris Ventura 72 17.02 24 141
31 35 Doug Ghim 84 16.99 35 206
32 32 Adam Scott 62 16.77 27 161
33 T33 Webb Simpson 61 16.67 24 144
34 T62 Peter Malnati 78 16.49 31 188
35 T79 Maverick McNealy 72 16.47 28 170
36 36 Hudson Swafford 70 16.28 28 172
37 28 Joel Dahmen 78 16.24 32 197
38 37 Harold Varner III 80 16.16 32 198
39 38 Jordan Spieth 76 16.15 31 192
40 39 Lucas Glover 86 16.07 36 224
T41 T33 Adam Hadwin 82 16.06 40 249
T41 T40 Sebastián Muñoz 93 16.06 40 249
43 42 Roger Sloan 78 16.00 28 175
44 T45 Aaron Wise 68 15.79 30 190
45 43 Michael Thompson 74 15.74 37 235
46 89 Chesson Hadley 68 15.72 25 159
47 T45 Harry Higgs 70 15.67 34 217
48 48 Will Zalatoris 82 15.66 26 166
T49 44 Brian Stuard 100 15.65 46 294
T49 65 Nick Watney 56 15.65 23 147
51 49 Tyrrell Hatton 57 15.63 20 128
52 T62 Wyndham Clark 78 15.59 29 186
53 60 Patrick Reed 73 15.56 28 180
54 61 Sepp Straka 94 15.50 31 200
T55 T54 Sungjae Im 107 15.38 46 299
T55 T54 J.B. Holmes 50 15.38 22 143
57 53 Ryan Moore 44 15.33 23 150
58 56 Talor Gooch 87 15.29 39 255
59 57 Harris English 79 15.24 32 210
60 58 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 15.20 19 125
61 T79 Chris Baker 54 15.15 15 99
62 50 Tom Hoge 88 15.09 40 265
63 T62 Rory Sabbatini 71 15.08 30 199
T64 52 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 15.03 29 193
T64 T40 Joseph Bramlett 78 15.03 23 153
66 51 Cameron Percy 77 14.97 25 167
67 59 Bo Van Pelt 72 14.95 29 194
68 66 Kevin Kisner 69 14.94 26 174
69 68 Marc Leishman 71 14.88 25 168
70 47 Will Gordon 88 14.85 30 202
71 70 Billy Horschel 81 14.72 29 197
72 78 Patton Kizzire 92 14.71 35 238
73 T102 Louis Oosthuizen 69 14.69 26 177
74 71 Jim Herman 60 14.67 27 184
75 72 Kevin Na 70 14.65 29 198
76 85 Jhonattan Vegas 80 14.62 25 171
77 67 Tyler McCumber 62 14.52 18 124
T78 75 Patrick Cantlay 69 14.47 23 159
T78 T79 Vaughn Taylor 80 14.47 33 228
80 73 Cameron Tringale 86 14.40 36 250
81 77 Danny Lee 61 14.36 26 181
82 T86 Grayson Murray 53 14.29 16 112
83 T104 Keith Mitchell 76 14.20 24 169
84 82 Phil Mickelson 64 14.19 21 148
85 84 Kevin Streelman 90 14.12 36 255
86 74 Kyle Stanley 90 13.96 31 222
87 90 Seamus Power 50 13.86 14 101
88 91 Abraham Ancer 85 13.85 32 231
T89 92 Kramer Hickok 65 13.82 21 152
T89 76 Charl Schwartzel 82 13.82 30 217
91 T86 Bubba Watson 71 13.81 25 181
92 T108 J.T. Poston 83 13.79 36 261
93 94 Tommy Fleetwood 57 13.77 19 138
94 69 Charles Howell III 70 13.75 22 160
T95 83 Keegan Bradley 82 13.73 28 204
T95 121 Nelson Ledesma 46 13.73 14 102
97 93 Adam Schenk 100 13.65 34 249
98 100 Scottie Scheffler 93 13.57 30 221
99 101 Kelly Kraft 44 13.54 13 96
100 88 Matthew NeSmith 86 13.53 36 266
101 99 Patrick Rodgers 100 13.51 30 222
102 T104 Francesco Molinari 42 13.46 14 104
103 106 Hideki Matsuyama 78 13.42 31 231
T104 120 Satoshi Kodaira 74 13.36 31 232
T104 T108 Nick Taylor 88 13.36 33 247
106 T110 Paul Casey 63 13.33 20 150
107 T110 Andrew Landry 64 13.30 25 188
108 113 Branden Grace 73 13.29 23 173
T109 123 Brendon Todd 87 13.25 33 249
T109 114 Zach Johnson 78 13.25 31 234
T111 T102 Michael Gligic 80 13.11 24 183
T111 107 Beau Hossler 86 13.11 24 183
113 97 Bo Hoag 87 13.10 33 252
114 98 Rickie Fowler 76 13.04 27 207
115 T95 Sergio Garcia 65 13.01 19 146
116 118 Corey Conners 91 12.97 31 239
117 116 Robert Streb 70 12.94 22 170
118 T145 Luke Donald 54 12.84 19 148
119 T95 Pat Perez 96 12.77 30 235
T120 124 Matt Jones 90 12.68 26 205
T120 136 Scott Brown 80 12.68 27 213
122 125 Mackenzie Hughes 82 12.66 29 229
123 126 Ryan Palmer 71 12.65 21 166
124 117 Richy Werenski 84 12.64 34 269
125 127 Padraig Harrington 44 12.62 13 103
126 119 Denny McCarthy 86 12.60 33 262
127 T138 Bronson Burgoon 70 12.58 20 159
T128 T110 Scott Stallings 76 12.50 24 192
T128 T128 Justin Rose 50 12.50 13 104
T128 T154 Hunter Mahan 59 12.50 16 128
T128 T128 Max Homa 81 12.50 23 184
T132 131 Martin Laird 74 12.44 24 193
T132 141 Andrew Putnam 85 12.44 28 225
134 149 Michael Kim 69 12.36 22 178
135 193 Ryan Brehm 56 12.35 10 81
136 135 Sean O'Hair 49 12.30 15 122
137 153 J.J. Spaun 72 12.24 18 147
138 150 D.J. Trahan 66 12.18 19 156
139 122 Sam Ryder 84 12.11 23 190
140 T128 Byeong Hun An 82 12.08 25 207
141 T154 Brandt Snedeker 82 12.07 28 232
142 133 K.H. Lee 94 12.06 31 257
143 165 Ben Taylor 48 12.05 10 83
144 132 Erik van Rooyen 65 11.98 20 167
145 T138 Chris Kirk 78 11.94 24 201
146 140 Tom Lewis 82 11.93 26 218
147 142 C.T. Pan 76 11.86 23 194
148 143 Matt Wallace 59 11.85 16 135
T149 157 Mark Anderson 54 11.83 11 93
T149 137 Bill Haas 44 11.83 11 93
151 115 Martin Trainer 59 11.81 17 144
152 T145 Lee Westwood 53 11.76 16 136
153 147 Jason Day 66 11.72 17 145
154 T185 Michael Gellerman 47 11.70 11 94
155 151 Tim Wilkinson 46 11.63 10 86
T156 168 Rob Oppenheim 74 11.61 18 155
T156 152 Brian Harman 91 11.61 26 224
158 156 Henrik Norlander 86 11.54 27 234
T159 177 Jason Dufner 84 11.49 27 235
T159 134 Hank Lebioda 70 11.49 17 148
161 158 Shane Lowry 67 11.43 20 175
162 183 Chase Seiffert 78 11.40 22 193
163 173 Gary Woodland 64 11.39 18 158
164 161 Brandon Hagy 74 11.30 20 177
T165 144 Matthew Wolff 52 11.11 14 126
T165 166 Ryan Armour 76 11.11 25 225
T167 159 Chez Reavie 80 11.06 23 208
T167 148 Adam Long 83 11.06 26 235
169 T170 Sung Kang 84 11.02 26 236
T170 163 Danny Willett 51 11.00 11 100
T170 160 Austin Cook 72 11.00 23 209
172 167 Russell Henley 75 10.93 27 247
173 T170 Vincent Whaley 82 10.80 19 176
T174 162 Scott Harrington 79 10.70 20 187
T174 172 Brian Gay 64 10.70 20 187
176 169 Camilo Villegas 73 10.63 22 207
177 164 Troy Merritt 98 10.41 28 269
178 178 K.J. Choi 52 10.40 18 173
179 179 Alex Noren 78 10.37 25 241
180 180 Jamie Lovemark 42 10.34 12 116
181 187 Tyler Duncan 90 10.33 25 242
182 174 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 10.24 21 205
183 182 Ian Poulter 68 10.17 18 177
184 175 Russell Knox 88 10.13 24 237
185 184 Si Woo Kim 83 9.91 22 222
186 T189 David Hearn 68 9.88 16 162
187 181 Dylan Frittelli 72 9.82 16 163
188 176 Ben Martin 48 9.52 10 105
189 188 Brice Garnett 90 9.41 19 202
190 191 Scott Piercy 73 9.34 17 182
T191 T189 Tony Finau 81 9.15 15 164
T191 192 Mark Hubbard 94 9.15 28 306
193 194 Xinjun Zhang 68 8.94 16 179
194 195 Henrik Stenson 47 8.85 10 113
195 196 John Huh 56 8.38 15 179
196 203 Nate Lashley 72 8.18 13 159
197 198 Jimmy Walker 74 7.73 17 220
198 201 Matt Kuchar 67 7.29 14 192
199 204 Robby Shelton 80 7.21 16 222
200 197 Aaron Baddeley 54 6.96 8 115
201 202 Rhein Gibson 56 6.84 8 117
202 207 Kevin Stadler 43 6.78 8 118
203 205 Doc Redman 76 6.76 14 207
204 206 Fabián Gómez 54 6.14 7 114
205 200 Jonathan Byrd 44 6.10 5 82
206 208 Sebastian Cappelen 54 5.77 6 104

The percentage of time a player makes birdie or better with an approach shot of greater than or equal to 175 yards and less than 200 yards. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, and the shot must also end on or around the green or in the hole. Shots from the tee box on a par 3 are included. (358)