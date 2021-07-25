×
Approaches from 50-125 yards

Approaches from 50-125 yards

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 19' 1"

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL DISTANCE (FEET) # OF ATTEMPTS RELATIVE TO PAR
1 1 Nelson Ledesma 46 15' 8" 1,017.083 65 -16
2 T6 Brandt Snedeker 82 15' 9" 2,854.750 181 -48
3 2 Michael Gellerman 47 15' 10" 1,297.333 82 -14
4 T3 Matt Kuchar 67 16' 1" 2,262.833 141 -38
5 T3 Roger Sloan 78 16' 2" 2,604.167 161 -45
T6 T12 Josh Teater 50 16' 3" 1,576.917 97 -21
T6 8 Aaron Wise 68 16' 3" 2,393.917 147 -28
T8 5 Charles Howell III 70 16' 4" 2,073.167 127 -33
T8 11 Jason Dufner 84 16' 4" 3,619.000 222 -37
T8 T9 Russell Henley 75 16' 4" 2,352.833 144 -19
11 T6 Cameron Tringale 86 16' 5" 3,440.917 210 -54
T12 T9 Tom Hoge 88 16' 6" 3,403.083 206 -27
T12 T12 Max Homa 81 16' 6" 2,376.000 144 -35
14 14 Adam Scott 62 16' 7" 1,924.000 116 -13
15 T15 Doc Redman 76 16' 8" 2,787.000 167 -22
16 T17 Camilo Villegas 73 16' 9" 2,576.167 154 -23
17 19 Justin Thomas 71 16' 10" 2,255.583 134 -22
T18 T27 David Hearn 68 16' 11" 2,010.250 119 -29
T18 T17 Ben Taylor 48 16' 11" 1,183.417 70 -12
T20 T20 Sam Burns 72 17' 0" 2,620.167 154 -26
T20 T20 Kevin Streelman 90 17' 0" 3,158.500 186 -37
T20 T31 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 17' 0" 2,089.500 123 -15
T20 T20 Vaughn Taylor 80 17' 0" 2,963.500 174 -36
T20 T37 Sergio Garcia 65 17' 0" 2,476.500 146 -41
T20 T24 Dylan Frittelli 72 17' 0" 2,241.083 132 -20
T26 T20 Mark Anderson 54 17' 1" 1,555.167 91 -19
T26 T27 Andrew Landry 64 17' 1" 2,924.000 171 -24
T26 T24 K.J. Choi 52 17' 1" 2,088.500 122 -23
T26 T24 Cameron Smith 73 17' 1" 2,013.917 118 -29
T30 T27 Brooks Koepka 52 17' 2" 1,682.083 98 -20
T30 T41 Byeong Hun An 82 17' 2" 2,229.500 130 -19
T32 T31 Chris Kirk 78 17' 4" 2,942.000 170 -25
T32 33 Ryan Palmer 71 17' 4" 2,359.333 136 -32
T34 T34 Marc Leishman 71 17' 5" 1,986.000 114 -19
T34 T37 Satoshi Kodaira 74 17' 5" 2,072.167 119 -33
T34 T34 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 17' 5" 1,535.750 88 -12
T34 T34 Matt Wallace 59 17' 5" 1,462.833 84 -9
T38 T37 Tommy Fleetwood 57 17' 6" 1,225.000 70 -8
T38 T37 Tyrrell Hatton 57 17' 6" 1,886.833 108 -21
T38 T55 Bill Haas 44 17' 6" 1,348.750 77 -15
T41 T55 Hank Lebioda 70 17' 7" 2,518.500 143 -44
T41 T41 Richy Werenski 84 17' 7" 2,965.500 169 -24
T41 T45 Mark Hubbard 94 17' 7" 3,636.333 207 -39
T44 T45 Daniel Berger 71 17' 8" 2,171.583 123 -25
T44 T45 Collin Morikawa 69 17' 8" 1,977.333 112 -20
T44 T50 Aaron Baddeley 54 17' 8" 1,590.333 90 -27
T44 T45 Rory McIlroy 61 17' 8" 1,483.667 84 -18
T48 T50 Brian Gay 64 17' 9" 2,630.167 148 -30
T48 T72 Peter Malnati 78 17' 9" 2,929.167 165 -30
T48 T50 Sebastián Muñoz 93 17' 9" 3,333.750 188 -20
T48 T41 Doug Ghim 84 17' 9" 3,528.083 199 -34
T52 T55 Corey Conners 91 17' 10" 3,012.833 169 -24
T52 T55 Abraham Ancer 85 17' 10" 3,323.000 186 -39
T52 T27 John Huh 56 17' 10" 1,858.833 104 -12
T52 T55 Shane Lowry 67 17' 10" 2,085.167 117 -18
T52 T55 Hideki Matsuyama 78 17' 10" 2,102.750 118 -18
T52 T55 Cameron Percy 77 17' 10" 3,102.917 174 -22
T58 T63 Rory Sabbatini 71 17' 11" 2,937.333 164 -32
T58 T63 Henrik Norlander 86 17' 11" 3,027.000 169 -37
T58 T68 Russell Knox 88 17' 11" 4,180.000 233 -27
T58 T50 Joseph Bramlett 78 17' 11" 2,544.667 142 -28
T58 T63 Jon Rahm 74 17' 11" 2,225.917 124 -21
T63 T68 Erik van Rooyen 65 18' 0" 2,447.250 136 -27
T63 T68 Patrick Cantlay 69 18' 0" 2,413.083 134 -37
T63 T15 Jonathan Byrd 44 18' 0" 1,080.083 60 -12
T63 T78 Luke Donald 54 18' 0" 2,068.750 115 -27
T63 T68 Zach Johnson 78 18' 0" 3,115.333 173 -30
T63 T72 Rob Oppenheim 74 18' 0" 2,694.083 150 -15
T69 T72 Billy Horschel 81 18' 1" 2,113.750 117 -27
T69 T45 Stewart Cink 74 18' 1" 3,110.167 172 -19
T69 T63 Michael Gligic 80 18' 1" 2,785.667 154 -21
T72 T41 Keegan Bradley 82 18' 2" 2,973.500 164 -20
T72 T63 Ryan Brehm 56 18' 2" 1,343.917 74 -4
T72 T55 Keith Mitchell 76 18' 2" 2,236.667 123 -29
75 T76 Andrew Putnam 85 18' 3" 2,986.583 164 -26
T76 T91 Bo Hoag 87 18' 4" 3,954.667 216 -43
T76 T78 J.B. Holmes 50 18' 4" 1,707.250 93 -13
T76 T78 Tim Wilkinson 46 18' 4" 1,135.417 62 -9
T76 T81 Cam Davis 82 18' 4" 3,448.083 188 -31
T76 T76 Sepp Straka 94 18' 4" 2,881.833 157 -39
T81 T83 J.J. Spaun 72 18' 5" 2,616.500 142 -17
T81 T103 Scott Piercy 73 18' 5" 2,818.667 153 -20
T81 T103 Charl Schwartzel 82 18' 5" 2,446.667 133 -8
T81 T91 Scott Stallings 76 18' 5" 2,978.417 162 -24
T81 T81 Brendan Steele 78 18' 5" 3,027.000 164 -24
T86 T83 Danny Willett 51 18' 6" 1,037.583 56 -8
T86 T87 Emiliano Grillo 90 18' 6" 3,296.333 178 -22
T86 T83 Fabián Gómez 54 18' 6" 1,587.833 86 -9
T86 T83 Henrik Stenson 47 18' 6" 702.917 38 +1
T90 T87 Kevin Na 70 18' 7" 2,174.417 117 -18
T90 T72 Ryan Armour 76 18' 7" 3,439.083 185 -29
T90 T91 Ryan Moore 44 18' 7" 1,898.917 102 -17
T93 T91 Webb Simpson 61 18' 8" 1,732.417 93 -24
T93 T121 Patton Kizzire 92 18' 8" 4,214.750 226 -42
T93 T91 C.T. Pan 76 18' 8" 2,554.750 137 -4
T93 T91 Branden Grace 73 18' 8" 2,693.000 144 -17
T93 T87 Kyle Stanley 90 18' 8" 3,661.250 196 -18
T93 T99 Lanto Griffin 89 18' 8" 3,131.500 168 -21
T93 T87 Robby Shelton 80 18' 8" 2,954.000 158 -15
T93 T111 Maverick McNealy 72 18' 8" 3,403.917 182 -30
T93 T91 Vincent Whaley 82 18' 8" 2,384.833 128 -32
T102 T121 Patrick Reed 73 18' 9" 2,422.833 129 -29
T102 T99 Jason Day 66 18' 9" 2,027.667 108 -19
T102 T99 Brian Stuard 100 18' 9" 4,329.500 231 -42
T102 T111 D.J. Trahan 66 18' 9" 1,914.667 102 -16
T106 T103 Brian Harman 91 18' 10" 3,623.833 192 -38
T106 T111 Chez Reavie 80 18' 10" 3,130.583 166 -28
T106 T103 Danny Lee 61 18' 10" 2,105.333 112 -7
T106 T103 Kevin Kisner 69 18' 10" 3,032.250 161 -27
T106 T99 Brendon Todd 87 18' 10" 3,091.667 164 -31
T106 T103 Chesson Hadley 68 18' 10" 2,657.417 141 -12
T106 T111 Matthew NeSmith 86 18' 10" 2,971.917 158 -14
T113 T111 Harry Higgs 70 18' 11" 2,682.750 142 -24
T113 T103 Dustin Johnson 61 18' 11" 2,349.917 124 -32
T113 T111 Bubba Watson 71 18' 11" 2,323.750 123 -17
T113 T111 Francesco Molinari 42 18' 11" 1,457.417 77 -7
T117 T91 Sebastian Cappelen 54 19' 0" 1,957.833 103 -15
T117 T121 Si Woo Kim 83 19' 0" 3,330.167 175 -17
T117 T111 Tyler Duncan 90 19' 0" 3,319.583 175 -26
T120 T124 Tom Lewis 82 19' 1" 3,593.417 188 -50
T120 T128 Robert Streb 70 19' 1" 2,708.750 142 -26
T120 T124 Seamus Power 50 19' 1" 1,449.750 76 -19
T123 T128 Lucas Glover 86 19' 2" 3,223.917 168 -13
T123 T128 Nick Taylor 88 19' 2" 4,068.250 212 -33
T123 T134 Adam Long 83 19' 2" 3,302.750 172 -13
T123 T144 Joel Dahmen 78 19' 2" 3,541.000 185 -20
T123 T128 Anirban Lahiri 60 19' 2" 2,417.750 126 -20
T123 T132 Tyler McCumber 62 19' 2" 2,390.917 125 -7
T123 T111 Chase Seiffert 78 19' 2" 2,890.333 151 -27
T123 T111 Matthew Wolff 52 19' 2" 2,109.500 110 -6
T131 T139 Adam Schenk 100 19' 3" 3,741.500 194 -37
T131 T132 Viktor Hovland 74 19' 3" 2,230.250 116 -18
T133 T134 Austin Cook 72 19' 4" 3,348.250 173 -39
T133 T124 Rickie Fowler 76 19' 4" 3,216.083 166 -19
T133 T50 Kevin Tway 60 19' 4" 2,238.250 116 -20
T133 T146 James Hahn 64 19' 4" 2,431.167 126 -25
T133 T134 Charley Hoffman 95 19' 4" 3,905.667 202 -35
T133 T134 Lee Westwood 53 19' 4" 1,394.833 72 -17
T133 T124 Kevin Stadler 43 19' 4" 1,878.250 97 -7
140 T139 Will Gordon 88 19' 5" 2,908.083 150 -10
T141 T139 Bo Van Pelt 72 19' 6" 2,788.333 143 -29
T141 T142 Justin Rose 50 19' 6" 1,500.000 77 -1
T141 T152 Beau Hossler 86 19' 6" 3,647.333 187 -37
T144 T146 Jim Herman 60 19' 8" 2,635.000 134 -24
T144 T146 Jason Kokrak 79 19' 8" 2,947.167 150 -33
T144 T146 Kramer Hickok 65 19' 8" 2,480.667 126 -9
T144 T146 Joaquin Niemann 89 19' 8" 3,560.833 181 -38
T148 T152 Harold Varner III 80 19' 9" 3,057.167 155 -19
T148 T159 Tony Finau 81 19' 9" 2,897.333 147 -32
T148 T142 Troy Merritt 98 19' 9" 4,252.000 215 -33
T148 T134 Chris Baker 54 19' 9" 2,035.500 103 -11
T148 T152 Luke List 85 19' 9" 3,136.000 159 -20
153 T164 K.H. Lee 94 19' 10" 3,574.667 180 -14
T154 T176 Nick Watney 56 19' 11" 2,333.833 117 +1
T154 T159 Nate Lashley 72 19' 11" 2,709.750 136 -26
T154 T157 Kelly Kraft 44 19' 11" 1,374.333 69 -13
T154 T157 Talor Gooch 87 19' 11" 2,712.167 136 -22
T154 T144 Brandon Hagy 74 19' 11" 2,743.667 138 -22
T159 T159 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 20' 0" 1,781.000 89 -15
T159 156 Scott Harrington 79 20' 0" 3,315.583 166 -20
T159 T182 Sean O'Hair 49 20' 0" 2,260.417 113 -7
T159 T168 Jimmy Walker 74 20' 0" 2,699.917 135 -16
T159 T168 Gary Woodland 64 20' 0" 2,237.167 112 -5
T159 T152 Grayson Murray 53 20' 0" 1,758.750 88 +8
T165 T162 Jordan Spieth 76 20' 1" 2,831.583 141 -23
T165 T162 Jamie Lovemark 42 20' 1" 1,628.583 81 +1
T167 T164 Carlos Ortiz 83 20' 2" 3,932.417 195 -22
T167 T164 Mackenzie Hughes 82 20' 2" 2,966.167 147 -10
T169 T168 Paul Casey 63 20' 4" 2,215.000 109 -19
T169 T168 Xander Schauffele 67 20' 4" 1,687.167 83 -11
T171 T173 Sungjae Im 107 20' 5" 4,274.333 209 -31
T171 T173 Phil Mickelson 64 20' 5" 2,021.083 99 -12
T171 167 Michael Thompson 74 20' 5" 3,434.417 168 -17
174 T176 Martin Laird 74 20' 6" 3,264.500 159 -12
T175 T173 Ben Martin 48 20' 7" 1,710.417 83 -5
T175 T179 Denny McCarthy 86 20' 7" 3,438.333 167 -24
T177 T179 J.T. Poston 83 20' 8" 3,160.667 153 -17
T177 T188 Sam Ryder 84 20' 8" 2,994.833 145 E
T177 178 Brice Garnett 90 20' 8" 3,242.167 157 -29
T177 T179 Pat Perez 96 20' 8" 4,120.333 199 -25
181 T168 Martin Trainer 59 20' 10" 2,183.750 105 -6
T182 T182 Scottie Scheffler 93 20' 11" 3,868.167 185 -27
T182 T182 Padraig Harrington 44 20' 11" 1,106.750 53 +3
184 186 Will Zalatoris 82 21' 1" 3,227.500 153 -7
185 187 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 21' 2" 3,074.000 145 -15
T186 185 Wyndham Clark 78 21' 3" 3,380.167 159 -17
T186 194 Michael Kim 69 21' 3" 2,248.917 106 -5
188 T188 Ian Poulter 68 21' 4" 2,070.500 97 -10
T189 T195 Jhonattan Vegas 80 21' 6" 3,205.333 149 -13
T189 T190 Xinjun Zhang 68 21' 6" 2,257.833 105 +1
T189 T190 Hudson Swafford 70 21' 6" 3,244.167 151 -10
192 T192 Bronson Burgoon 70 21' 7" 2,548.833 118 -12
193 T197 Sung Kang 84 21' 8" 3,165.667 146 +10
194 T192 Matt Jones 90 21' 9" 3,630.667 167 -19
195 T197 Rhein Gibson 56 21' 11" 2,019.250 92 -3
T196 T197 Scott Brown 80 22' 0" 3,459.583 157 -9
T196 T195 Adam Hadwin 82 22' 0" 3,783.500 172 -10
198 206 Louis Oosthuizen 69 22' 1" 2,581.250 117 -13
199 T197 Bryson DeChambeau 67 22' 2" 2,326.833 105 -11
200 T201 Alex Noren 78 22' 3" 2,866.083 129 -10
T201 204 Rafael Campos 58 22' 4" 1,984.333 89 -5
T201 T201 Cameron Champ 67 22' 4" 2,683.417 120 -7
203 203 Kris Ventura 72 22' 6" 2,629.833 117 -6
T204 207 Patrick Rodgers 100 22' 11" 4,016.083 175 -2
T204 205 Harris English 79 22' 11" 2,776.917 121 -9
206 208 Hunter Mahan 59 23' 6" 2,488.083 106 -13

The average distance the ball comes to rest from the hole (in feet) when a player's approach is hit from a distance greater than or equal to 50 yards and less than 125 yards. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, and it must originate from the fairway (or the tee box on a par 3). The approach must also end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (340)