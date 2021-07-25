×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Approach the Green » Approaches from 125-150 yards

Approaches from 125-150 yards

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 23' 6"

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL DISTANCE (FEET) # OF ATTEMPTS RELATIVE TO PAR
1 1 Collin Morikawa 69 16' 5" 1,932.417 118 -31
2 2 Russell Henley 75 18' 7" 2,924.083 157 -34
3 3 K.J. Choi 52 19' 0" 1,557.500 82 -4
4 4 Justin Thomas 71 19' 1" 2,004.917 105 -15
5 5 Hideki Matsuyama 78 19' 3" 2,642.750 137 -27
6 6 Viktor Hovland 74 19' 10" 2,085.917 105 -25
7 8 Tony Finau 81 20' 1" 1,784.000 89 -20
8 7 Kyle Stanley 90 20' 2" 3,431.833 170 -23
T9 T10 Satoshi Kodaira 74 20' 4" 3,049.000 150 -20
T9 9 Nick Taylor 88 20' 4" 3,602.000 177 -36
T11 T12 Chez Reavie 80 20' 7" 3,704.083 180 -26
T11 T15 Harry Higgs 70 20' 7" 2,450.250 119 -21
T11 T12 Tom Hoge 88 20' 7" 3,002.917 146 -32
14 T12 Adam Scott 62 20' 8" 2,311.250 112 -13
15 T15 Camilo Villegas 73 20' 10" 2,419.833 116 -12
16 T17 Henrik Norlander 86 20' 11" 3,445.500 165 -13
T17 19 Francesco Molinari 42 21' 0" 1,261.917 60 -7
T17 T10 Matthew Wolff 52 21' 0" 1,655.917 79 -7
T19 T24 Mark Hubbard 94 21' 1" 3,644.333 173 -32
T19 T17 Cameron Percy 77 21' 1" 2,360.750 112 -14
T19 T20 Branden Grace 73 21' 1" 2,190.167 104 -16
T22 T20 Lanto Griffin 89 21' 2" 3,265.000 154 -20
T22 T26 Doug Ghim 84 21' 2" 3,951.917 187 -23
T24 T22 Brooks Koepka 52 21' 3" 1,574.667 74 -17
T24 T22 Ryan Palmer 71 21' 3" 2,568.000 121 -14
26 T24 Jamie Lovemark 42 21' 4" 1,239.083 58 -1
27 T26 Corey Conners 91 21' 5" 3,195.250 149 -27
T28 T30 Emiliano Grillo 90 21' 6" 3,329.500 155 -19
T28 T35 Vaughn Taylor 80 21' 6" 3,308.167 154 -23
T30 29 Stewart Cink 74 21' 7" 2,659.250 123 -8
T30 T52 Erik van Rooyen 65 21' 7" 1,941.500 90 -11
T30 70 Michael Gellerman 47 21' 7" 1,574.833 73 -11
T33 T30 Si Woo Kim 83 21' 8" 2,903.083 134 -14
T33 T30 Mackenzie Hughes 82 21' 8" 2,682.333 124 -20
T33 T49 David Hearn 68 21' 8" 2,249.083 104 -15
T33 T45 Brian Stuard 100 21' 8" 4,208.333 194 -28
T33 T30 Dustin Johnson 61 21' 8" 1,885.500 87 -13
T38 T26 Ryan Armour 76 21' 9" 3,431.333 158 -32
T38 T35 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 21' 9" 1,262.250 58 -3
T40 T37 Scottie Scheffler 93 21' 10" 2,966.583 136 -27
T40 T37 Richy Werenski 84 21' 10" 3,431.167 157 -13
T40 T30 Chris Kirk 78 21' 10" 3,474.167 159 -38
43 T39 Seamus Power 50 21' 11" 1,706.250 78 -13
T44 T41 Webb Simpson 61 22' 0" 2,355.500 107 -20
T44 T41 Kevin Streelman 90 22' 0" 3,675.250 167 -20
T44 T41 Cameron Smith 73 22' 0" 2,350.417 107 -20
T47 T39 Robby Shelton 80 22' 1" 2,957.667 134 -9
T47 T45 Doc Redman 76 22' 1" 3,716.583 168 -17
T47 T45 Rickie Fowler 76 22' 1" 2,853.750 129 -27
50 T49 Carlos Ortiz 83 22' 2" 3,304.417 149 -27
T51 T80 Mark Anderson 54 22' 3" 1,666.500 75 -8
T51 T41 Russell Knox 88 22' 3" 3,803.333 171 -21
T51 T61 K.H. Lee 94 22' 3" 3,577.583 161 -16
T51 T61 Ryan Moore 44 22' 3" 1,982.833 89 -11
T51 T52 Aaron Wise 68 22' 3" 2,852.833 128 -3
T56 T55 Harold Varner III 80 22' 4" 3,957.000 177 -17
T56 T55 Rory Sabbatini 71 22' 4" 2,524.333 113 -21
T56 T55 Danny Lee 61 22' 4" 2,388.333 107 E
T59 T63 Dylan Frittelli 72 22' 5" 2,014.333 90 -11
T59 T59 Anirban Lahiri 60 22' 5" 2,195.000 98 -16
T59 T63 Matt Kuchar 67 22' 5" 2,416.833 108 -12
62 T98 Josh Teater 50 22' 6" 1,441.250 64 -1
T63 T80 Scott Brown 80 22' 7" 3,005.083 133 -20
T63 T71 Cameron Tringale 86 22' 7" 3,590.083 159 -21
T65 T66 Kevin Kisner 69 22' 8" 2,403.583 106 -18
T65 T66 Tim Wilkinson 46 22' 8" 1,314.750 58 E
T65 T66 Paul Casey 63 22' 8" 2,308.417 102 -13
T65 T80 Tyler McCumber 62 22' 8" 2,062.750 91 -4
T65 T66 Bryson DeChambeau 67 22' 8" 2,015.500 89 -12
T70 T71 Max Homa 81 22' 10" 2,644.250 116 -11
T70 T71 Brian Harman 91 22' 10" 3,631.750 159 -18
T70 T63 Gary Woodland 64 22' 10" 2,328.250 102 -10
T70 T71 Xinjun Zhang 68 22' 10" 2,257.833 99 -16
T74 T75 Jason Dufner 84 22' 11" 4,215.250 184 -11
T74 T89 J.J. Spaun 72 22' 11" 2,818.417 123 -13
T74 T75 Matt Wallace 59 22' 11" 1,510.583 66 -21
T77 T80 Jon Rahm 74 23' 0" 2,389.500 104 -15
T77 T80 Kevin Na 70 23' 0" 3,131.833 136 -21
T77 T80 Zach Johnson 78 23' 0" 3,701.417 161 -18
T77 T80 Lucas Glover 86 23' 0" 4,002.083 174 -25
T77 T80 Jim Herman 60 23' 0" 2,940.083 128 -15
T77 T80 Brendan Steele 78 23' 0" 3,125.917 136 E
T77 T95 Patton Kizzire 92 23' 0" 3,569.333 155 -26
T77 T89 Keegan Bradley 82 23' 0" 3,640.250 158 -15
T85 T89 Jordan Spieth 76 23' 1" 2,189.750 95 -14
T85 T75 Louis Oosthuizen 69 23' 1" 2,559.500 111 -22
T85 T89 Nate Lashley 72 23' 1" 2,999.750 130 -17
T85 T89 Padraig Harrington 44 23' 1" 1,039.917 45 -6
T89 T110 Pat Perez 96 23' 2" 3,570.417 154 -19
T89 T103 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 23' 2" 2,692.000 116 -9
T89 T75 Rob Oppenheim 74 23' 2" 2,920.417 126 -16
T89 T95 C.T. Pan 76 23' 2" 3,153.833 136 -28
T89 T138 Ben Taylor 48 23' 2" 1,159.000 50 -4
T94 T98 Byeong Hun An 82 23' 3" 2,577.500 111 -8
T94 T98 Matt Jones 90 23' 3" 3,395.917 146 -20
T94 T123 Scott Piercy 73 23' 3" 3,073.833 132 -4
T94 T98 Phil Mickelson 64 23' 3" 2,025.250 87 -7
T94 T52 Aaron Baddeley 54 23' 3" 1,933.083 83 -8
T99 T103 Charley Hoffman 95 23' 4" 3,401.167 146 -26
T99 T95 Bill Haas 44 23' 4" 1,119.917 48 E
T99 T49 Jonathan Byrd 44 23' 4" 1,214.583 52 -4
T99 115 Brandt Snedeker 82 23' 4" 3,191.000 137 -21
T99 T59 Fabián Gómez 54 23' 4" 1,704.833 73 -5
T99 T103 Peter Malnati 78 23' 4" 2,940.083 126 -18
T99 T103 Jason Kokrak 79 23' 4" 2,914.750 125 -16
T106 T108 Martin Laird 74 23' 5" 3,136.000 134 -22
T106 T98 Kevin Stadler 43 23' 5" 1,450.583 62 E
T106 T110 Jimmy Walker 74 23' 5" 2,740.333 117 -17
T106 T116 Brian Gay 64 23' 5" 2,715.500 116 +1
T106 T103 Brandon Hagy 74 23' 5" 2,010.667 86 -5
T106 T55 Nelson Ledesma 46 23' 5" 1,430.417 61 -9
T112 T89 Michael Kim 69 23' 6" 2,275.667 97 -4
T112 T110 Kramer Hickok 65 23' 6" 2,935.083 125 -17
T112 T116 Hank Lebioda 70 23' 6" 2,276.583 97 -15
T112 T110 Rory McIlroy 61 23' 6" 2,423.750 103 -2
T116 T131 Troy Merritt 98 23' 7" 3,635.750 154 -21
T116 T75 Grayson Murray 53 23' 7" 1,346.083 57 -6
T116 T131 Roger Sloan 78 23' 7" 2,592.750 110 -16
T119 T116 J.B. Holmes 50 23' 8" 1,868.417 79 -2
T119 T116 Daniel Berger 71 23' 8" 2,671.833 113 -13
T119 T116 Patrick Cantlay 69 23' 8" 2,345.000 99 -7
T122 T116 Austin Cook 72 23' 9" 3,830.167 161 -11
T122 T123 Will Zalatoris 82 23' 9" 3,276.917 138 -6
T122 T108 Nick Watney 56 23' 9" 1,925.500 81 -3
T125 T123 Joseph Bramlett 78 23' 10" 2,621.917 110 +7
T125 T127 Harris English 79 23' 10" 3,149.167 132 -21
T125 T123 Brice Garnett 90 23' 10" 3,954.083 166 -24
T125 T127 Sam Burns 72 23' 10" 2,902.917 122 -21
T125 T127 Abraham Ancer 85 23' 10" 3,070.833 129 -22
T130 130 Joaquin Niemann 89 23' 11" 3,973.000 166 -24
T130 T151 Andrew Landry 64 23' 11" 3,159.250 132 -9
T132 T146 Adam Hadwin 82 24' 0" 3,935.833 164 -25
T132 T131 Tyrrell Hatton 57 24' 0" 1,994.917 83 -12
T132 T131 Billy Horschel 81 24' 0" 2,592.167 108 -10
T132 T116 Tyler Duncan 90 24' 0" 3,984.667 166 -9
T132 T131 Chase Seiffert 78 24' 0" 2,644.500 110 -4
T137 T138 Talor Gooch 87 24' 1" 3,396.250 141 -8
T137 T131 Sam Ryder 84 24' 1" 3,775.417 157 -10
T137 T140 Matthew NeSmith 86 24' 1" 4,186.167 174 -17
T137 T140 Rafael Campos 58 24' 1" 2,020.250 84 -14
T137 T140 Bo Hoag 87 24' 1" 3,664.333 152 -13
T142 T154 Tom Lewis 82 24' 2" 3,412.833 141 -9
T142 T131 Scott Stallings 76 24' 2" 3,531.000 146 -3
T142 T140 Marc Leishman 71 24' 2" 2,581.833 107 -12
T142 T140 Sebastián Muñoz 93 24' 2" 3,550.667 147 -19
T146 T154 Sean O'Hair 49 24' 3" 2,111.667 87 -5
T146 T151 Bo Van Pelt 72 24' 3" 2,494.500 103 +1
T146 T148 James Hahn 64 24' 3" 3,398.333 140 -24
T146 T158 Rhein Gibson 56 24' 3" 1,625.000 67 -10
T146 145 Shane Lowry 67 24' 3" 3,036.167 125 -13
151 T154 Jhonattan Vegas 80 24' 4" 3,210.917 132 -9
T152 T146 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 24' 5" 3,349.333 137 -18
T152 T110 Chris Baker 54 24' 5" 1,953.250 80 -8
T152 T148 Tommy Fleetwood 57 24' 5" 1,756.333 72 -10
T155 T148 John Huh 56 24' 6" 2,939.750 120 -12
T155 T170 Joel Dahmen 78 24' 6" 3,434.667 140 -9
157 T151 Chesson Hadley 68 24' 7" 2,876.917 117 -17
T158 T162 Michael Gligic 80 24' 8" 3,131.000 127 -13
T158 T167 Bubba Watson 71 24' 8" 2,489.833 101 -3
T158 T162 Sepp Straka 94 24' 8" 3,797.333 154 -13
T161 T158 Will Gordon 88 24' 9" 3,394.083 137 -20
T161 T154 Maverick McNealy 72 24' 9" 3,071.833 124 -10
T161 T158 Charles Howell III 70 24' 9" 3,218.750 130 -12
T161 166 Sergio Garcia 65 24' 9" 2,696.583 109 -4
T161 T162 Bronson Burgoon 70 24' 9" 2,723.167 110 -14
166 T167 Adam Long 83 24' 10" 3,830.667 154 -12
167 T162 Brendon Todd 87 24' 11" 3,141.167 126 -22
T168 T176 Michael Thompson 74 25' 0" 3,379.167 135 +2
T168 T180 Patrick Reed 73 25' 0" 2,452.750 98 -17
T168 T180 Andrew Putnam 85 25' 0" 3,527.417 141 -4
T168 T167 Sungjae Im 107 25' 0" 4,825.333 193 -18
T172 T170 Keith Mitchell 76 25' 1" 2,904.833 116 -5
T172 T170 Justin Rose 50 25' 1" 1,478.083 59 -1
T174 T158 D.J. Trahan 66 25' 2" 2,167.833 86 E
T174 T180 Luke List 85 25' 2" 4,051.750 161 -4
T174 T176 Patrick Rodgers 100 25' 2" 3,754.833 149 -18
T174 T170 Beau Hossler 86 25' 2" 2,796.250 111 +3
T174 T174 Wyndham Clark 78 25' 2" 3,046.917 121 -7
T179 T176 Xander Schauffele 67 25' 3" 2,423.917 96 -8
T179 T183 Sung Kang 84 25' 3" 3,857.250 153 +7
T179 T176 Hudson Swafford 70 25' 3" 3,007.917 119 -2
182 T174 J.T. Poston 83 25' 4" 3,624.667 143 -15
183 T183 Scott Harrington 79 25' 5" 3,455.667 136 -2
184 T189 Cameron Champ 67 25' 6" 2,930.500 115 +2
T185 T187 Vincent Whaley 82 25' 7" 2,812.000 110 -8
T185 196 Hunter Mahan 59 25' 7" 2,201.500 86 -8
T187 186 Kevin Tway 60 25' 8" 2,336.750 91 -3
T187 T183 Adam Schenk 100 25' 8" 4,357.083 170 +3
T187 T193 Cam Davis 82 25' 8" 4,026.583 157 -19
190 T197 Luke Donald 54 25' 11" 1,994.167 77 -3
191 T189 Charl Schwartzel 82 26' 0" 3,279.667 126 -9
192 T187 Sebastian Cappelen 54 26' 1" 1,719.583 66 +4
193 T189 Jason Day 66 26' 2" 3,223.250 123 -9
194 T193 Alex Noren 78 26' 4" 3,444.833 131 -10
T195 199 Ryan Brehm 56 26' 5" 1,453.917 55 +2
T195 195 Henrik Stenson 47 26' 5" 1,348.667 51 -8
197 T189 Denny McCarthy 86 26' 7" 4,329.750 163 -12
198 T197 Kelly Kraft 44 26' 8" 1,254.000 47 -2
199 200 Robert Streb 70 26' 9" 2,993.667 112 -4
200 201 Ben Martin 48 27' 2" 1,577.833 58 -9
201 T202 Martin Trainer 59 27' 3" 2,287.000 84 +5
202 T202 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 27' 5" 2,549.333 93 -16
203 204 Lee Westwood 53 27' 7" 2,042.333 74 +2
204 205 Danny Willett 51 27' 8" 1,823.917 66 +7
205 206 Kris Ventura 72 28' 0" 2,965.333 106 -1
206 208 Ian Poulter 68 28' 3" 2,708.750 96 -7

The average distance the ball comes to rest from the hole (in feet) when a player's approach is hit from a distance greater than or equal to 125 yards and less than 150 yards. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, and it must originate from the fairway (or the tee box on a par 3). The approach must also end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (339)