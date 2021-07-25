×
Statistics » Approach the Green » Approaches from 150-175 yards

Approaches from 150-175 yards

Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 27' 11"

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL DISTANCE (FEET) # OF ATTEMPTS RELATIVE TO PAR
T1 1 Michael Kim 69 23' 9" 2,491.583 105 +2
T1 2 Collin Morikawa 69 23' 9" 3,610.417 152 -16
T3 T4 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 24' 4" 1,802.500 74 -8
T3 3 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 24' 4" 3,332.500 137 -7
T3 T4 Brendan Steele 78 24' 4" 5,187.167 213 -31
T6 T4 Luke Donald 54 24' 6" 2,893.000 118 -12
T6 7 K.J. Choi 52 24' 6" 2,698.167 110 -9
8 T11 Robby Shelton 80 24' 7" 4,590.000 187 -12
T9 T8 Daniel Berger 71 24' 8" 3,967.500 161 -19
T9 T19 Chez Reavie 80 24' 8" 5,013.917 203 -16
T9 T8 Emiliano Grillo 90 24' 8" 4,510.750 183 -22
T9 T11 Russell Knox 88 24' 8" 5,225.667 212 -13
T13 T11 Jordan Spieth 76 24' 9" 2,923.667 118 -20
T13 T8 Grayson Murray 53 24' 9" 1,955.833 79 +2
T15 T14 Justin Thomas 71 24' 10" 2,727.750 110 -17
T15 T14 Paul Casey 63 24' 10" 3,102.167 125 -6
T17 T17 Russell Henley 75 25' 0" 5,183.500 207 -21
T17 T17 Jim Herman 60 25' 0" 4,170.417 167 -10
T17 T14 Tony Finau 81 25' 0" 3,626.250 145 -6
T20 T19 Justin Rose 50 25' 1" 2,457.417 98 -14
T20 T19 Jamie Lovemark 42 25' 1" 1,831.750 73 -4
T20 T19 Abraham Ancer 85 25' 1" 4,618.167 184 -7
23 23 Matthew NeSmith 86 25' 2" 5,533.083 220 -16
24 24 Kyle Stanley 90 25' 5" 5,366.917 211 -5
T25 T34 Keegan Bradley 82 25' 6" 5,530.500 217 -4
T25 T38 Michael Gellerman 47 25' 6" 1,961.250 77 +1
T27 T25 C.T. Pan 76 25' 7" 4,372.500 171 -11
T27 T25 Francesco Molinari 42 25' 7" 2,146.417 84 -3
T29 T38 Scott Piercy 73 25' 8" 4,076.583 159 -14
T29 T27 Danny Lee 61 25' 8" 4,575.333 178 +3
T29 T27 Henrik Norlander 86 25' 8" 5,872.750 229 -10
T32 T44 Chris Kirk 78 25' 10" 4,155.000 161 -16
T32 T27 Matthew Wolff 52 25' 10" 2,424.917 94 -5
T34 T34 Tom Hoge 88 25' 11" 5,364.583 207 -9
T34 T32 James Hahn 64 25' 11" 4,062.833 157 -7
T34 36 Hideki Matsuyama 78 25' 11" 4,902.083 189 -14
T34 T38 Joel Dahmen 78 25' 11" 3,910.250 151 -12
T34 T55 Josh Teater 50 25' 11" 2,152.583 83 E
T34 T27 Aaron Baddeley 54 25' 11" 2,048.167 79 -7
T40 37 Kevin Streelman 90 26' 0" 4,916.750 189 -23
T40 T27 Maverick McNealy 72 26' 0" 3,485.500 134 -5
T42 T38 Xander Schauffele 67 26' 1" 2,865.500 110 -10
T42 T38 Si Woo Kim 83 26' 1" 4,221.833 162 -14
T44 T44 Kevin Na 70 26' 2" 3,975.167 152 -19
T44 T47 Harry Higgs 70 26' 2" 4,338.667 166 -18
T44 T32 Sebastian Cappelen 54 26' 2" 2,096.000 80 -3
T47 T47 Scott Stallings 76 26' 3" 4,201.333 160 -12
T47 T47 Sung Kang 84 26' 3" 4,803.000 183 -16
T47 T47 Sam Ryder 84 26' 3" 3,933.417 150 -17
50 T38 Camilo Villegas 73 26' 5" 4,168.917 158 -16
T51 T66 Ryan Moore 44 26' 6" 3,520.083 133 -5
T51 T52 Lucas Glover 86 26' 6" 4,823.500 182 -3
T51 T52 Satoshi Kodaira 74 26' 6" 4,830.333 182 -12
T54 T62 Tyler Duncan 90 26' 7" 5,321.333 200 -5
T54 T55 Viktor Hovland 74 26' 7" 3,590.167 135 +2
T54 T55 Doc Redman 76 26' 7" 4,710.167 177 -18
T57 58 Brooks Koepka 52 26' 8" 2,080.333 78 -3
T57 T73 Bubba Watson 71 26' 8" 3,597.167 135 -2
T59 51 Kevin Stadler 43 26' 9" 2,218.250 83 +8
T59 T59 Matt Kuchar 67 26' 9" 4,038.167 151 -13
T59 T66 Byeong Hun An 82 26' 9" 4,113.667 154 -10
T59 T59 Cameron Smith 73 26' 9" 4,007.750 150 -9
T63 T73 Doug Ghim 84 26' 10" 4,802.083 179 -13
T63 T62 Jon Rahm 74 26' 10" 3,672.500 137 -12
T63 T52 Erik van Rooyen 65 26' 10" 3,569.833 133 -4
T63 T59 John Huh 56 26' 10" 3,887.917 145 -3
T67 T66 Tyrrell Hatton 57 26' 11" 2,771.917 103 -10
T67 T66 Mark Anderson 54 26' 11" 2,019.417 75 -3
T67 T44 Michael Thompson 74 26' 11" 5,685.583 211 -20
T67 T62 K.H. Lee 94 26' 11" 5,806.250 216 +2
71 T85 Denny McCarthy 86 27' 0" 5,212.083 193 -15
T72 T62 Rhein Gibson 56 27' 1" 2,650.500 98 -1
T72 T73 Ryan Palmer 71 27' 1" 3,656.917 135 -4
T72 T91 Jason Dufner 84 27' 1" 4,732.667 175 +1
T72 T66 Rob Oppenheim 74 27' 1" 3,951.750 146 -9
T72 72 Fabián Gómez 54 27' 1" 2,275.917 84 -6
T77 T77 Ryan Armour 76 27' 2" 5,837.333 215 -11
T77 T77 Brian Stuard 100 27' 2" 6,988.167 257 -14
T77 T81 Rickie Fowler 76 27' 2" 4,753.583 175 -10
T77 T77 Sam Burns 72 27' 2" 3,879.333 143 -13
T81 T81 Matt Wallace 59 27' 3" 2,806.583 103 -5
T81 T91 Lanto Griffin 89 27' 3" 5,225.250 192 -13
T81 T105 Brendon Todd 87 27' 3" 5,610.667 206 -13
T81 T91 Scott Brown 80 27' 3" 4,629.250 170 -2
T81 T81 Carlos Ortiz 83 27' 3" 4,817.583 177 -17
T86 T85 Andrew Putnam 85 27' 4" 5,164.833 189 -24
T86 T85 Rory McIlroy 61 27' 4" 3,417.333 125 -13
T86 T66 Chase Seiffert 78 27' 4" 3,993.667 146 +1
T86 T91 Richy Werenski 84 27' 4" 6,015.750 220 -8
T90 T116 Adam Schenk 100 27' 5" 4,665.750 170 -16
T90 T91 Corey Conners 91 27' 5" 5,345.833 195 -21
T90 T85 Cam Davis 82 27' 5" 4,575.583 167 -10
T90 T91 Talor Gooch 87 27' 5" 5,941.500 217 -18
T90 T73 J.J. Spaun 72 27' 5" 3,923.583 143 -1
T90 T91 Harold Varner III 80 27' 5" 4,857.667 177 -11
T90 T91 J.B. Holmes 50 27' 5" 2,303.833 84 -4
T90 T91 Dylan Frittelli 72 27' 5" 3,733.250 136 -5
T98 T101 Harris English 79 27' 6" 5,107.250 186 -15
T98 T91 Andrew Landry 64 27' 6" 4,129.000 150 -5
T98 T81 Mark Hubbard 94 27' 6" 7,360.750 268 -9
T98 T101 Joaquin Niemann 89 27' 6" 4,925.333 179 -20
T102 T105 Aaron Wise 68 27' 7" 4,133.833 150 -3
T102 T105 Billy Horschel 81 27' 7" 3,948.167 143 -10
T102 T77 Dustin Johnson 61 27' 7" 3,009.500 109 -2
T102 T85 Charl Schwartzel 82 27' 7" 4,741.000 172 -9
T106 T108 Martin Laird 74 27' 8" 5,236.417 189 -11
T106 T108 Tommy Fleetwood 57 27' 8" 2,765.083 100 +3
T106 T85 Hank Lebioda 70 27' 8" 4,202.167 152 +4
T109 T110 Bryson DeChambeau 67 27' 9" 3,218.500 116 -12
T109 T110 Max Homa 81 27' 9" 3,769.167 136 -7
T109 T116 Brice Garnett 90 27' 9" 6,102.083 220 -25
T109 T101 Tom Lewis 82 27' 9" 4,357.417 157 +4
T113 T110 Adam Hadwin 82 27' 10" 6,063.167 218 -7
T113 T123 Troy Merritt 98 27' 10" 6,597.500 237 -11
T113 T114 Charley Hoffman 95 27' 10" 4,261.250 153 -9
T113 T116 Austin Cook 72 27' 10" 5,148.833 185 -10
T117 T116 Will Zalatoris 82 27' 11" 3,738.167 134 -5
T117 T134 Brandt Snedeker 82 27' 11" 4,804.417 172 -7
T117 T101 Bronson Burgoon 70 27' 11" 3,881.083 139 -1
T117 T123 Louis Oosthuizen 69 27' 11" 2,817.750 101 -8
T117 T116 Shane Lowry 67 27' 11" 3,185.000 114 -2
T122 T123 Seamus Power 50 28' 0" 2,831.417 101 -2
T122 T123 Sungjae Im 107 28' 0" 7,653.000 273 -24
T122 T116 Tyler McCumber 62 28' 0" 3,468.917 124 -7
125 T114 Nate Lashley 72 28' 1" 4,488.750 160 -1
126 T127 Nick Taylor 88 28' 2" 5,823.083 207 -10
T127 T127 Stewart Cink 74 28' 3" 4,317.583 153 -13
T127 T147 D.J. Trahan 66 28' 3" 2,743.500 97 +2
T127 133 Cameron Percy 77 28' 3" 4,352.000 154 +9
T127 129 Xinjun Zhang 68 28' 3" 3,529.750 125 +5
T127 T134 Adam Long 83 28' 3" 5,250.417 186 -3
T132 T130 Kelly Kraft 44 28' 4" 2,070.500 73 +4
T132 T130 Wyndham Clark 78 28' 4" 3,796.500 134 -6
T134 T110 Chris Baker 54 28' 5" 2,756.167 97 -9
T134 T147 Nelson Ledesma 46 28' 5" 2,386.667 84 -3
T136 T150 Joseph Bramlett 78 28' 6" 3,393.583 119 E
T136 T145 Ben Martin 48 28' 6" 2,624.667 92 -3
T136 T134 Jason Kokrak 79 28' 6" 4,586.250 161 -23
T136 T134 Kevin Kisner 69 28' 6" 4,877.000 171 -15
T136 T134 Sebastián Muñoz 93 28' 6" 6,267.583 220 -15
T141 T139 Scottie Scheffler 93 28' 7" 4,745.750 166 -10
T141 T139 Alex Noren 78 28' 7" 4,314.417 151 -12
T141 T139 Tim Wilkinson 46 28' 7" 1,572.000 55 -7
T141 T139 Patton Kizzire 92 28' 7" 6,225.167 218 -28
T141 T139 Anirban Lahiri 60 28' 7" 3,225.667 113 +4
146 T145 Lee Westwood 53 28' 9" 2,905.167 101 E
T147 T150 Peter Malnati 78 28' 10" 4,036.500 140 +10
T147 T139 Keith Mitchell 76 28' 10" 3,289.000 114 +2
T147 T155 Will Gordon 88 28' 10" 4,669.083 162 +2
T150 T160 Sepp Straka 94 28' 11" 5,617.333 194 -8
T150 T155 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 28' 11" 4,423.583 153 -5
T150 149 Jason Day 66 28' 11" 4,110.250 142 E
T153 T150 Webb Simpson 61 29' 0" 3,508.917 121 -8
T153 T173 David Hearn 68 29' 0" 3,855.333 133 -9
T153 T150 Marc Leishman 71 29' 0" 4,030.417 139 -3
T156 T150 Cameron Tringale 86 29' 1" 5,065.833 174 -14
T156 T155 Rafael Campos 58 29' 1" 2,646.417 91 -5
T156 166 J.T. Poston 83 29' 1" 5,736.167 197 -18
T159 172 Luke List 85 29' 2" 4,752.417 163 E
T159 158 Zach Johnson 78 29' 2" 5,974.917 205 -11
T161 T160 Pat Perez 96 29' 3" 6,906.083 236 -22
T161 T130 Jonathan Byrd 44 29' 3" 1,783.667 61 +3
T161 T167 Jhonattan Vegas 80 29' 3" 4,061.917 139 -12
T161 178 Chesson Hadley 68 29' 3" 3,772.167 129 +1
T165 T170 Gary Woodland 64 29' 4" 3,930.333 134 +6
T165 159 Ben Taylor 48 29' 4" 1,845.667 63 -1
T167 T160 Patrick Reed 73 29' 5" 4,378.750 149 -13
T167 T163 Hudson Swafford 70 29' 5" 4,413.750 150 -4
T167 T163 Brian Harman 91 29' 5" 5,707.750 194 -7
T167 T163 Adam Scott 62 29' 5" 3,613.250 123 -13
171 T167 Kris Ventura 72 29' 6" 3,748.583 127 +4
T172 T167 Ian Poulter 68 29' 7" 3,787.833 128 -12
T172 T170 Vaughn Taylor 80 29' 7" 5,124.917 173 +8
T174 T173 Henrik Stenson 47 29' 10" 2,476.167 83 -1
T174 T180 Bo Hoag 87 29' 10" 5,995.667 201 +3
T174 T173 Branden Grace 73 29' 10" 3,459.583 116 -3
T174 T173 Patrick Cantlay 69 29' 10" 3,943.417 132 -10
T174 T173 Kramer Hickok 65 29' 10" 4,593.917 154 +10
179 191 Nick Watney 56 29' 11" 2,573.500 86 +15
180 T185 Jimmy Walker 74 30' 0" 3,904.667 130 -7
T181 T180 Rory Sabbatini 71 30' 1" 5,144.333 171 +5
T181 T188 Michael Gligic 80 30' 1" 4,066.750 135 +3
183 183 Brandon Hagy 74 30' 2" 3,593.000 119 +13
184 179 Sean O'Hair 49 30' 3" 3,331.750 110 +5
T185 T185 Phil Mickelson 64 30' 5" 3,861.750 127 +4
T185 184 Robert Streb 70 30' 5" 4,557.250 150 +3
T187 T180 Roger Sloan 78 30' 6" 4,453.250 146 E
T187 192 Charles Howell III 70 30' 6" 3,875.000 127 -4
T187 193 Bo Van Pelt 72 30' 6" 4,057.750 133 +13
T187 T188 Matt Jones 90 30' 6" 5,340.000 175 -4
191 T188 Patrick Rodgers 100 30' 8" 5,360.750 175 -1
192 T185 Kevin Tway 60 30' 9" 3,504.417 114 +3
193 199 Cameron Champ 67 30' 10" 3,634.333 118 +5
194 198 Scott Harrington 79 31' 0" 4,995.333 161 +3
T195 T195 Danny Willett 51 31' 2" 1,899.833 61 +1
T195 197 Vincent Whaley 82 31' 2" 3,860.583 124 E
197 T195 Sergio Garcia 65 31' 5" 4,235.667 135 +10
198 200 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 31' 8" 4,184.417 132 +1
T199 201 Beau Hossler 86 31' 10" 4,902.417 154 -1
T199 202 Mackenzie Hughes 82 31' 10" 5,322.167 167 +3
T199 203 Brian Gay 64 31' 10" 4,109.750 129 +11
202 205 Padraig Harrington 44 32' 7" 2,538.583 78 +1
203 T206 Ryan Brehm 56 32' 9" 2,291.833 70 +4
204 204 Bill Haas 44 33' 8" 2,189.250 65 +2
205 T206 Hunter Mahan 59 34' 6" 3,447.250 100 +8
206 208 Martin Trainer 59 36' 1" 3,677.250 102 +3

The average distance the ball comes to rest from the hole (in feet) when a player's approach is hit from a distance greater than or equal to 150 yards and less than 175 yards. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, and it must originate from the fairway (or the tee box on a par 3). The approach must also end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (338)