Statistics » Approach the Green » Approaches from 175-200 yards

Approaches from 175-200 yards

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 34' 7"

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL DISTANCE (FEET) # OF ATTEMPTS RELATIVE TO PAR
1 1 Doug Ghim 84 27' 9" 4,804.083 173 -12
2 2 Collin Morikawa 69 27' 10" 4,198.750 151 -15
3 4 Grayson Murray 53 29' 4" 2,319.750 79 +4
T4 3 Josh Teater 50 30' 2" 2,294.250 76 -5
T4 5 Tyler McCumber 62 30' 2" 2,958.500 98 -4
6 6 Viktor Hovland 74 30' 4" 4,065.833 134 -5
7 T7 Daniel Berger 71 30' 6" 5,180.833 170 -9
T8 T9 Jon Rahm 74 30' 7" 3,824.500 125 -15
T8 T9 Charley Hoffman 95 30' 7" 4,896.417 160 -13
T8 T9 Francesco Molinari 42 30' 7" 2,447.917 80 -2
11 12 Kelly Kraft 44 30' 8" 2,270.167 74 +7
12 T7 Kyle Stanley 90 30' 9" 5,779.667 188 E
13 15 Cameron Percy 77 30' 10" 4,128.750 134 -4
14 17 Bronson Burgoon 70 30' 11" 3,866.417 125 +7
15 16 Marc Leishman 71 31' 1" 3,883.333 125 -8
T16 13 Joel Dahmen 78 31' 5" 5,154.833 164 -9
T16 T18 Keegan Bradley 82 31' 5" 5,213.583 166 E
T16 T18 Harold Varner III 80 31' 5" 4,867.417 155 -4
T19 20 Patrick Cantlay 69 31' 6" 3,939.917 125 -9
T19 T24 Cameron Champ 67 31' 6" 4,123.417 131 -10
T19 14 Nelson Ledesma 46 31' 6" 2,612.167 83 +14
22 T21 Joseph Bramlett 78 31' 7" 3,977.333 126 -4
T23 T24 Hideki Matsuyama 78 31' 9" 5,741.500 181 -3
T23 T29 Sepp Straka 94 31' 9" 4,727.083 149 -5
T25 T27 Talor Gooch 87 31' 11" 5,965.500 187 -1
T25 T42 Jason Dufner 84 31' 11" 5,969.417 187 +5
T25 23 David Hearn 68 31' 11" 4,499.667 141 +16
T28 T21 Rob Oppenheim 74 32' 0" 4,250.583 133 +12
T28 26 Harry Higgs 70 32' 0" 5,274.667 165 +4
T28 T29 Tyler Duncan 90 32' 0" 6,311.000 197 +20
T28 T29 Will Zalatoris 82 32' 0" 3,844.250 120 -7
T32 T32 Rory McIlroy 61 32' 1" 3,270.750 102 -4
T32 T68 Nick Watney 56 32' 1" 3,659.500 114 E
T34 T35 Justin Rose 50 32' 2" 2,543.083 79 -1
T34 T47 Chris Baker 54 32' 2" 2,602.167 81 E
T34 T39 Russell Knox 88 32' 2" 6,201.333 193 +12
T34 49 Chesson Hadley 68 32' 2" 4,049.917 126 -2
T34 T32 Troy Merritt 98 32' 2" 6,698.167 208 +6
T34 T35 Sam Burns 72 32' 2" 4,346.833 135 -4
T34 T35 Joaquin Niemann 89 32' 2" 5,184.750 161 -15
T34 T35 Brooks Koepka 52 32' 2" 2,345.917 73 E
42 T39 Danny Lee 61 32' 3" 4,773.500 148 E
T43 T45 Kevin Stadler 43 32' 4" 3,106.000 96 +16
T43 T32 Sam Ryder 84 32' 4" 4,914.500 152 +4
T45 41 Tom Hoge 88 32' 5" 6,842.500 211 +7
T45 T27 Emiliano Grillo 90 32' 5" 4,825.583 149 -3
T45 T78 Mark Anderson 54 32' 5" 2,398.417 74 +2
48 T72 Louis Oosthuizen 69 32' 6" 4,355.000 134 -13
T49 T45 Seamus Power 50 32' 7" 2,706.750 83 -1
T49 T42 Cam Davis 82 32' 7" 6,328.750 194 -5
51 T50 James Hahn 64 32' 9" 4,616.583 141 -4
T52 T47 Michael Thompson 74 32' 10" 6,270.500 191 +1
T52 T61 Brian Stuard 100 32' 10" 8,444.000 257 -2
T52 T42 Ryan Brehm 56 32' 10" 1,870.417 57 +7
T52 T52 Adam Schenk 100 32' 10" 6,631.917 202 -2
T52 T50 Xander Schauffele 67 32' 10" 4,104.333 125 -16
T57 T52 Abraham Ancer 85 32' 11" 6,350.917 193 +2
T57 T52 Aaron Wise 68 32' 11" 4,604.333 140 -5
T57 T52 Tony Finau 81 32' 11" 4,209.250 128 +4
T60 T57 Justin Thomas 71 33' 0" 4,056.417 123 +2
T60 T57 Carlos Ortiz 83 33' 0" 5,213.833 158 -9
T60 T83 Lanto Griffin 89 33' 0" 5,867.417 178 -9
T60 T57 J.B. Holmes 50 33' 0" 3,599.833 109 -1
T60 T83 Michael Kim 69 33' 0" 4,095.917 124 +18
T65 T61 Max Homa 81 33' 1" 4,295.583 130 +5
T65 T61 Henrik Norlander 86 33' 1" 6,126.500 185 +7
T67 T68 Tommy Fleetwood 57 33' 2" 3,251.750 98 -2
T67 T52 Patton Kizzire 92 33' 2" 6,463.250 195 +1
T67 T68 Russell Henley 75 33' 2" 6,493.000 196 +8
T67 T89 Andrew Landry 64 33' 2" 5,277.000 159 +4
T71 T72 Jamie Lovemark 42 33' 3" 2,593.750 78 +7
T71 T72 Kevin Streelman 90 33' 3" 6,845.667 206 +2
T71 T83 Fabián Gómez 54 33' 3" 2,791.417 84 +4
T71 T72 Paul Casey 63 33' 3" 3,958.167 119 +9
T75 T78 Stewart Cink 74 33' 4" 5,004.333 150 -13
T75 T61 Chez Reavie 80 33' 4" 6,232.167 187 E
T75 T78 Webb Simpson 61 33' 4" 3,667.083 110 -13
T75 T78 Branden Grace 73 33' 4" 4,129.000 124 -2
T75 T78 Corey Conners 91 33' 4" 6,669.667 200 -1
T75 T72 Matthew Wolff 52 33' 4" 2,934.833 88 +7
T75 T57 Hank Lebioda 70 33' 4" 3,737.083 112 +3
T82 T61 Gary Woodland 64 33' 5" 3,873.417 116 -3
T82 T96 Adam Hadwin 82 33' 5" 6,521.667 195 -3
T82 T102 Tom Lewis 82 33' 5" 5,816.917 174 +6
T82 T83 Lucas Glover 86 33' 5" 6,043.333 181 +3
T82 T93 Luke List 85 33' 5" 5,479.667 164 -7
T87 T87 Ryan Moore 44 33' 6" 4,318.750 129 -6
T87 T89 Byeong Hun An 82 33' 6" 5,054.833 151 +11
T87 T72 Scott Stallings 76 33' 6" 5,260.500 157 +9
T90 T89 Billy Horschel 81 33' 7" 5,406.833 161 -3
T90 T89 Padraig Harrington 44 33' 7" 2,520.167 75 +4
T90 T107 Chase Seiffert 78 33' 7" 5,345.083 159 +6
T93 T93 Doc Redman 76 33' 8" 5,481.083 163 +12
T93 T104 Luke Donald 54 33' 8" 3,903.333 116 +3
T95 T96 Vaughn Taylor 80 33' 9" 6,439.750 191 +1
T95 T113 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 33' 9" 5,202.500 154 +11
T95 T96 Jason Kokrak 79 33' 9" 4,957.917 147 -13
T98 T99 Tyrrell Hatton 57 33' 10" 3,589.833 106 -4
T98 T61 Jhonattan Vegas 80 33' 10" 4,667.417 138 +13
T98 T68 Pat Perez 96 33' 10" 6,423.000 190 +4
T98 T99 Mark Hubbard 94 33' 10" 7,975.000 236 +8
T102 T116 Maverick McNealy 72 33' 11" 4,513.250 133 -3
T102 T93 Adam Long 83 33' 11" 6,541.500 193 +8
T104 T104 Kevin Na 70 34' 0" 5,306.500 156 -4
T104 T113 Ryan Armour 76 34' 0" 6,668.583 196 +5
T104 T104 Martin Laird 74 34' 0" 5,407.917 159 +11
T107 T102 Charl Schwartzel 82 34' 1" 5,933.333 174 +6
T107 T107 Zach Johnson 78 34' 1" 5,831.333 171 -1
T107 T87 Roger Sloan 78 34' 1" 4,974.083 146 -1
T107 T107 Shane Lowry 67 34' 1" 4,910.917 144 +5
T107 T107 Anirban Lahiri 60 34' 1" 3,713.917 109 -4
T107 T107 Cameron Smith 73 34' 1" 4,529.000 133 -6
T113 T133 J.J. Spaun 72 34' 2" 4,374.500 128 +6
T113 T61 Michael Gellerman 47 34' 2" 2,561.500 75 +1
T113 T113 K.J. Choi 52 34' 2" 4,683.417 137 +7
T113 T128 Bubba Watson 71 34' 2" 4,719.250 138 -3
T117 T116 Brendan Steele 78 34' 3" 5,990.000 175 -10
T117 T116 Jordan Spieth 76 34' 3" 4,550.833 133 -5
T117 T99 Cameron Tringale 86 34' 3" 6,603.000 193 -5
T117 T116 Si Woo Kim 83 34' 3" 5,586.333 163 +4
T117 T116 Sungjae Im 107 34' 3" 8,656.750 253 -8
T122 T116 Matthew NeSmith 86 34' 4" 7,305.250 213 +11
T122 T123 Brian Harman 91 34' 4" 6,049.083 176 -1
T124 T116 Sean O'Hair 49 34' 5" 3,581.250 104 +7
T124 T133 Andrew Putnam 85 34' 5" 6,059.667 176 -2
T124 T133 Peter Malnati 78 34' 5" 4,781.417 139 +12
T127 T126 Harris English 79 34' 6" 5,342.000 155 -8
T127 T123 Camilo Villegas 73 34' 6" 5,795.833 168 +4
T129 T126 John Huh 56 34' 7" 4,910.833 142 +8
T129 T128 Sebastián Muñoz 93 34' 7" 6,922.083 200 -5
T131 125 Richy Werenski 84 34' 8" 7,113.500 205 +9
T131 130 Bryson DeChambeau 67 34' 8" 3,398.500 98 -9
T131 T147 Erik van Rooyen 65 34' 8" 4,647.250 134 +4
T134 T131 Hudson Swafford 70 34' 9" 4,830.667 139 +2
T134 T131 C.T. Pan 76 34' 9" 5,070.000 146 +7
136 T133 Nick Taylor 88 34' 11" 7,157.250 205 +6
137 T141 Satoshi Kodaira 74 35' 0" 6,615.417 189 +9
T138 T138 Danny Willett 51 35' 1" 2,734.333 78 E
T138 140 Bill Haas 44 35' 1" 2,453.333 70 -4
T138 T138 Bo Van Pelt 72 35' 1" 5,829.333 166 +12
T141 T141 Adam Scott 62 35' 3" 4,051.833 115 -10
T141 T141 K.H. Lee 94 35' 3" 7,114.417 202 +19
143 145 Wyndham Clark 78 35' 4" 5,515.083 156 -7
144 137 Will Gordon 88 35' 6" 5,537.333 156 +9
T145 T147 Jim Herman 60 35' 8" 5,533.500 155 +8
T145 T160 Brendon Todd 87 35' 8" 7,523.250 211 -1
T145 144 Rickie Fowler 76 35' 8" 5,918.250 166 +6
T145 T147 Ryan Palmer 71 35' 8" 4,740.750 133 +5
T149 T150 Sergio Garcia 65 35' 9" 4,290.417 120 +1
T149 T162 Scott Piercy 73 35' 9" 4,820.750 135 +14
T151 T155 Scott Harrington 79 35' 10" 5,555.917 155 +10
T151 T155 Chris Kirk 78 35' 10" 5,810.167 162 +4
T151 T160 Austin Cook 72 35' 10" 5,987.750 167 +10
T154 T150 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 35' 11" 3,304.333 92 -3
T154 T150 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 35' 11" 5,167.417 144 -2
T154 T150 Mackenzie Hughes 82 35' 11" 5,823.083 162 +7
T154 T162 Dylan Frittelli 72 35' 11" 4,162.417 116 +5
T154 146 Robert Streb 70 35' 11" 4,844.250 135 +6
T154 165 Matt Kuchar 67 35' 11" 5,463.000 152 +15
160 T155 Phil Mickelson 64 36' 0" 4,029.250 112 +7
T161 T158 Tim Wilkinson 46 36' 1" 2,418.833 67 +7
T161 T168 Keith Mitchell 76 36' 1" 4,764.000 132 +7
T161 T158 Scottie Scheffler 93 36' 1" 6,135.667 170 +14
T164 167 Jimmy Walker 74 36' 5" 5,207.000 143 +15
T164 T107 Ben Martin 48 36' 5" 3,092.167 85 +7
T164 T150 Scott Brown 80 36' 5" 6,114.583 168 +23
T167 166 Patrick Reed 73 36' 6" 5,370.167 147 -7
T167 176 Brandt Snedeker 82 36' 6" 6,963.750 191 +10
T167 T168 Robby Shelton 80 36' 6" 6,208.583 170 +12
T170 173 Patrick Rodgers 100 36' 7" 6,404.500 175 +7
T170 T168 Alex Noren 78 36' 7" 6,654.417 182 +6
T170 T186 Dustin Johnson 61 36' 7" 4,243.667 116 +6
173 T168 Sung Kang 84 36' 8" 6,561.833 179 +19
T174 T174 Lee Westwood 53 36' 9" 3,748.167 102 +11
T174 T174 Kevin Kisner 69 36' 9" 4,885.083 133 E
T176 T177 Jason Day 66 36' 11" 4,463.333 121 +4
T176 185 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 36' 11" 6,309.750 171 +19
178 180 Xinjun Zhang 68 37' 1" 5,186.667 140 +14
T179 T183 Kevin Tway 60 37' 2" 4,381.833 118 E
T179 T162 Michael Gligic 80 37' 2" 5,236.417 141 +13
T179 T181 Matt Wallace 59 37' 2" 3,980.917 107 +5
T182 T183 Kramer Hickok 65 37' 3" 4,654.250 125 +6
T182 T194 Nate Lashley 72 37' 3" 4,503.417 121 +3
T184 192 J.T. Poston 83 37' 4" 7,272.750 195 +10
T184 179 Ben Taylor 48 37' 4" 2,462.750 66 -2
T186 T186 Matt Jones 90 37' 6" 5,287.167 141 +3
T186 T177 Brice Garnett 90 37' 6" 6,221.917 166 +15
188 T168 Jonathan Byrd 44 37' 7" 2,330.667 62 +5
189 188 Brandon Hagy 74 37' 9" 5,128.667 136 +12
T190 T189 Henrik Stenson 47 37' 10" 3,142.750 83 +14
T190 T189 Rory Sabbatini 71 37' 10" 6,168.333 163 +6
192 T189 Martin Trainer 59 37' 11" 4,168.417 110 +1
T193 193 Denny McCarthy 86 38' 1" 8,191.500 215 +10
T193 196 Bo Hoag 87 38' 1" 7,617.833 200 +3
195 T181 Aaron Baddeley 54 38' 2" 3,320.667 87 +15
196 T197 Sebastian Cappelen 54 38' 4" 2,948.583 77 +18
197 T200 Vincent Whaley 82 38' 8" 5,486.833 142 +7
198 199 Charles Howell III 70 38' 10" 4,930.333 127 +1
T199 204 D.J. Trahan 66 38' 11" 4,396.583 113 +17
T199 T197 Beau Hossler 86 38' 11" 5,909.167 152 +5
201 T202 Ian Poulter 68 39' 3" 5,332.750 136 +6
202 T202 Kris Ventura 72 39' 4" 4,167.250 106 +8
203 T200 Rafael Campos 58 39' 8" 3,686.333 93 +11
204 205 Rhein Gibson 56 40' 2" 3,374.583 84 +11
205 207 Brian Gay 64 40' 6" 6,119.417 151 +21
206 208 Hunter Mahan 59 42' 0" 4,154.917 99 +23

The average distance the ball comes to rest from the hole (in feet) when a player's approach is hit from a distance greater than or equal to 175 yards and less than 200 yards. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, and it must originate from the fairway (or the tee box on a par 3). The approach must also end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (337)