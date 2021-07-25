×
Approaches from > 200 yards

Approaches from > 200 yards

Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 52' 9"

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL DISTANCE (FEET) # OF ATTEMPTS RELATIVE TO PAR
1 1 Paul Casey 63 42' 10" 6,853.917 160 -49
T2 T2 Tyrrell Hatton 57 44' 3" 6,061.083 137 -29
T2 T2 Bryson DeChambeau 67 44' 3" 7,880.167 178 -51
4 4 Ryan Palmer 71 45' 4" 8,845.750 195 -52
5 5 Marc Leishman 71 45' 8" 7,906.250 173 -28
6 6 Michael Kim 69 46' 2" 5,769.417 125 -33
7 7 Matthew Wolff 52 46' 4" 6,490.167 140 -18
8 9 Tim Wilkinson 46 47' 7" 4,094.667 86 -14
T9 14 Emiliano Grillo 90 47' 10" 8,902.583 186 -33
T9 10 Viktor Hovland 74 47' 10" 9,706.500 203 -38
11 T11 Will Zalatoris 82 47' 11" 10,015.083 209 -47
12 T11 Will Gordon 88 48' 0" 8,827.833 184 -31
T13 8 Cam Davis 82 48' 5" 10,984.000 227 -53
T13 15 Justin Thomas 71 48' 5" 8,422.250 174 -37
T15 T11 Joseph Bramlett 78 48' 6" 7,276.333 150 -23
T15 T19 Cameron Champ 67 48' 6" 8,537.750 176 -30
T17 16 Chris Kirk 78 48' 7" 8,211.500 169 -21
T17 18 Vaughn Taylor 80 48' 7" 8,838.417 182 -34
T17 17 Charley Hoffman 95 48' 7" 9,768.500 201 -35
20 T19 Jon Rahm 74 48' 10" 9,711.917 199 -61
21 21 Carlos Ortiz 83 48' 11" 11,448.583 234 -60
22 24 Gary Woodland 64 49' 1" 8,983.750 183 -40
23 27 Tom Hoge 88 49' 3" 12,863.167 261 -29
T24 26 Jason Kokrak 79 49' 4" 10,263.750 208 -49
T24 34 Grayson Murray 53 49' 4" 5,572.417 113 -17
T24 22 Sebastian Cappelen 54 49' 4" 4,589.583 93 -17
T27 25 Scott Brown 80 49' 6" 8,856.167 179 -49
T27 T29 Sergio Garcia 65 49' 6" 8,412.083 170 -48
T29 T29 Brooks Koepka 52 49' 7" 6,644.750 134 -35
T29 T78 Michael Gellerman 47 49' 7" 4,511.417 91 -12
T31 35 Sam Ryder 84 49' 8" 9,537.333 192 -31
T31 T32 Corey Conners 91 49' 8" 11,481.000 231 -41
T31 T29 Luke List 85 49' 8" 9,788.500 197 -50
T34 T36 Brian Harman 91 49' 11" 12,376.417 248 -71
T34 T36 Phil Mickelson 64 49' 11" 8,229.750 165 -13
T34 23 Keegan Bradley 82 49' 11" 11,882.750 238 -68
T34 28 Erik van Rooyen 65 49' 11" 7,831.500 157 -13
38 40 Brendan Steele 78 50' 0" 8,942.667 179 -19
T39 48 Kyle Stanley 90 50' 1" 9,815.333 196 -25
T39 T49 Cameron Percy 77 50' 1" 8,563.250 171 -48
T39 T41 Sungjae Im 107 50' 1" 16,938.917 338 -86
42 43 Justin Rose 50 50' 2" 5,867.500 117 -23
T43 T44 Danny Lee 61 50' 3" 9,199.333 183 -26
T43 T36 Hank Lebioda 70 50' 3" 7,587.083 151 -28
45 T41 Maverick McNealy 72 50' 4" 9,212.333 183 -42
46 T44 Dustin Johnson 61 50' 5" 7,459.000 148 -30
T47 T53 Cameron Tringale 86 50' 6" 10,954.500 217 -45
T47 T36 Nick Watney 56 50' 6" 5,049.667 100 -8
T47 T49 Chez Reavie 80 50' 6" 10,607.167 210 -16
T47 T53 Matthew NeSmith 86 50' 6" 12,869.250 255 -55
51 T49 Daniel Berger 71 50' 7" 10,160.250 201 -37
T52 T62 Bo Hoag 87 50' 8" 11,351.750 224 -32
T52 T57 Tony Finau 81 50' 8" 8,973.667 177 -40
54 T44 Louis Oosthuizen 69 50' 9" 8,926.500 176 -42
T55 T60 Scott Stallings 76 50' 10" 9,656.167 190 -44
T55 T57 Harris English 79 50' 10" 12,048.333 237 -50
T55 T57 Kelly Kraft 44 50' 10" 3,967.083 78 -5
58 T60 K.J. Choi 52 50' 11" 6,317.500 124 +10
T59 T62 Padraig Harrington 44 51' 0" 4,540.500 89 -13
T59 T67 Michael Thompson 74 51' 0" 11,071.833 217 -33
T59 T67 Lanto Griffin 89 51' 0" 11,887.750 233 -40
T59 T62 Sebastián Muñoz 93 51' 0" 13,217.667 259 -29
T63 66 Collin Morikawa 69 51' 1" 9,713.333 190 -47
T63 T69 Brian Stuard 100 51' 1" 12,930.250 253 -22
T65 T69 Lee Westwood 53 51' 3" 7,583.833 148 -17
T65 52 Bo Van Pelt 72 51' 3" 7,178.583 140 -30
T65 T78 Doug Ghim 84 51' 3" 10,498.000 205 -33
T65 T69 Max Homa 81 51' 3" 9,027.167 176 -37
T65 T69 Joaquin Niemann 89 51' 3" 12,203.000 238 -38
T70 T73 Xander Schauffele 67 51' 4" 9,341.000 182 -52
T70 T73 Seamus Power 50 51' 4" 5,851.500 114 -35
T70 T44 Rafael Campos 58 51' 4" 5,182.417 101 -14
T70 T53 Patton Kizzire 92 51' 4" 11,036.167 215 -39
74 77 Cameron Smith 73 51' 5" 8,638.167 168 -30
T75 T78 Rory McIlroy 61 51' 6" 8,390.333 163 -16
T75 T94 Ryan Moore 44 51' 6" 6,693.083 130 -17
T77 T92 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 51' 7" 7,582.417 147 -25
T77 T53 Harry Higgs 70 51' 7" 8,716.167 169 -32
T77 T62 Kris Ventura 72 51' 7" 7,630.250 148 -22
80 82 Martin Laird 74 51' 8" 11,269.250 218 -37
T81 83 Doc Redman 76 51' 9" 10,923.167 211 -19
T81 T84 Sepp Straka 94 51' 9" 10,507.333 203 -46
T83 T84 Xinjun Zhang 68 51' 10" 6,734.667 130 -17
T83 T84 Webb Simpson 61 51' 10" 8,649.917 167 -43
T85 81 Chesson Hadley 68 51' 11" 8,042.417 155 -18
T85 T88 Adam Scott 62 51' 11" 7,374.250 142 -28
T85 T88 Sam Burns 72 51' 11" 8,568.833 165 -37
T85 T88 Scottie Scheffler 93 51' 11" 12,662.583 244 -65
T85 T73 Keith Mitchell 76 51' 11" 8,041.667 155 -17
T90 T84 Nate Lashley 72 52' 0" 8,169.083 157 -24
T90 T94 Mark Anderson 54 52' 0" 4,420.833 85 -24
T92 T105 Rhein Gibson 56 52' 1" 4,899.500 94 -14
T92 T112 Kevin Stadler 43 52' 1" 5,782.167 111 E
T94 T92 Russell Henley 75 52' 2" 10,388.583 199 -38
T94 T121 Ben Taylor 48 52' 2" 4,279.917 82 -24
96 T96 J.T. Poston 83 52' 3" 12,382.000 237 -47
T97 T99 Troy Merritt 98 52' 4" 11,570.000 221 -25
T97 T99 Pat Perez 96 52' 4" 12,193.500 233 -47
T99 T73 Bubba Watson 71 52' 5" 9,954.500 190 -28
T99 T96 Jim Herman 60 52' 5" 8,227.833 157 -15
T99 T99 Bronson Burgoon 70 52' 5" 8,432.667 161 -25
T99 T96 Mark Hubbard 94 52' 5" 14,845.000 283 -56
T103 T99 Harold Varner III 80 52' 6" 10,289.583 196 -42
T103 T99 Jamie Lovemark 42 52' 6" 3,990.083 76 -2
T103 T99 Anirban Lahiri 60 52' 6" 6,620.167 126 -19
T103 T108 Tom Lewis 82 52' 6" 10,289.417 196 -36
T103 T112 Rob Oppenheim 74 52' 6" 8,499.917 162 -35
T108 T105 Alex Noren 78 52' 7" 12,351.083 235 -56
T108 T105 Lucas Glover 86 52' 7" 11,460.250 218 -37
T108 111 Ryan Armour 76 52' 7" 9,833.667 187 -35
T111 T108 Zach Johnson 78 52' 8" 11,064.417 210 -32
T111 T125 Jhonattan Vegas 80 52' 8" 7,948.917 151 -27
T111 T108 Shane Lowry 67 52' 8" 8,802.000 167 -17
114 T115 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 52' 9" 10,966.833 208 -24
T115 114 Francesco Molinari 42 52' 11" 4,869.250 92 -22
T115 T115 Richy Werenski 84 52' 11" 13,326.000 252 -45
117 T115 Rickie Fowler 76 53' 0" 10,290.000 194 -16
T118 T137 James Hahn 64 53' 2" 8,509.833 160 -30
T118 T119 Branden Grace 73 53' 2" 8,243.750 155 -10
T118 T123 Peter Malnati 78 53' 2" 7,979.500 150 -14
T118 T119 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 53' 2" 5,635.000 106 -11
T122 T127 Adam Schenk 100 53' 3" 10,976.833 206 -45
T122 T129 Luke Donald 54 53' 3" 6,865.333 129 -7
124 T123 Wyndham Clark 78 53' 4" 9,273.000 174 -20
T125 T131 Scott Piercy 73 53' 5" 9,348.500 175 -33
T125 T145 Fabián Gómez 54 53' 5" 4,913.667 92 -7
T127 T127 Ian Poulter 68 53' 6" 8,450.583 158 -16
T127 T121 Stewart Cink 74 53' 6" 9,895.750 185 -46
T127 T164 Ben Martin 48 53' 6" 4,760.333 89 -16
T130 T129 Henrik Norlander 86 53' 7" 12,904.750 241 -42
T130 T131 Kevin Tway 60 53' 7" 6,377.750 119 -20
T132 T131 Hideki Matsuyama 78 53' 8" 12,834.750 239 -49
T132 T125 Ryan Brehm 56 53' 8" 5,256.000 98 -12
T134 T135 Hudson Swafford 70 53' 9" 8,385.917 156 -30
T134 T158 Brice Garnett 90 53' 9" 9,565.250 178 -36
136 T137 Mackenzie Hughes 82 53' 10" 10,812.583 201 -31
T137 T135 Robert Streb 70 53' 11" 9,054.667 168 -28
T137 T140 Sung Kang 84 53' 11" 10,626.833 197 -5
T137 T140 Kevin Streelman 90 53' 11" 12,178.500 226 -34
140 T115 Aaron Baddeley 54 54' 0" 4,970.667 92 -17
T141 T145 Kevin Na 70 54' 1" 10,982.417 203 -26
T141 T140 Adam Long 83 54' 1" 12,109.417 224 -30
T143 T140 Jason Dufner 84 54' 3" 10,092.583 186 -19
T143 147 Jason Day 66 54' 3" 10,912.333 201 -40
T143 T148 Joel Dahmen 78 54' 3" 11,060.333 204 -2
T143 154 Andrew Landry 64 54' 3" 9,220.833 170 -21
T147 T137 Brian Gay 64 54' 4" 8,741.500 161 -27
T147 T140 Patrick Rodgers 100 54' 4" 12,011.167 221 -53
T147 T148 Talor Gooch 87 54' 4" 13,699.083 252 -59
T150 T151 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 54' 5" 10,072.583 185 -41
T150 T148 Sean O'Hair 49 54' 5" 6,913.583 127 -30
T150 T151 C.T. Pan 76 54' 5" 8,818.333 162 -21
T150 T151 Kevin Kisner 69 54' 5" 10,824.167 199 -14
T154 T131 Patrick Reed 73 54' 7" 12,120.250 222 -45
T154 T155 Si Woo Kim 83 54' 7" 12,880.333 236 -48
156 T158 Kramer Hickok 65 54' 8" 8,961.417 164 -25
157 T155 Camilo Villegas 73 54' 9" 8,433.500 154 -29
158 T164 Byeong Hun An 82 54' 10" 11,242.083 205 -16
159 T158 Scott Harrington 79 54' 11" 8,618.833 157 -32
T160 T161 Danny Willett 51 55' 0" 5,608.750 102 -20
T160 168 J.J. Spaun 72 55' 0" 8,467.250 154 -15
T160 T155 Beau Hossler 86 55' 0" 10,717.333 195 -51
T163 T164 Abraham Ancer 85 55' 1" 12,500.917 227 -48
T163 T161 Dylan Frittelli 72 55' 1" 8,763.917 159 -13
T165 T169 Tyler McCumber 62 55' 2" 7,613.333 138 -4
T165 167 Patrick Cantlay 69 55' 2" 9,982.583 181 -36
167 T171 Russell Knox 88 55' 3" 12,375.500 224 -49
T168 T161 John Huh 56 55' 4" 8,248.500 149 -25
T168 T171 Brandon Hagy 74 55' 4" 7,581.417 137 -29
170 T171 Vincent Whaley 82 55' 5" 9,141.333 165 -44
T171 182 Andrew Putnam 85 55' 7" 11,951.750 215 -11
T171 174 Roger Sloan 78 55' 7" 8,946.750 161 -26
T173 T175 Matt Jones 90 55' 8" 11,695.000 210 -46
T173 T175 Henrik Stenson 47 55' 8" 6,628.167 119 +7
175 T180 Austin Cook 72 55' 9" 9,757.917 175 -21
176 T169 Adam Hadwin 82 55' 10" 13,063.000 234 -29
177 T190 Josh Teater 50 55' 11" 5,872.500 105 -25
T178 T180 J.B. Holmes 50 56' 0" 6,158.500 110 -5
T178 T178 Chris Baker 54 56' 0" 5,491.750 98 -3
T178 T175 Chase Seiffert 78 56' 0" 9,014.833 161 -13
181 T178 Matt Kuchar 67 56' 2" 9,769.750 174 -8
182 183 Jonathan Byrd 44 56' 3" 3,770.083 67 -9
183 184 Jordan Spieth 76 56' 4" 11,102.833 197 -37
184 T185 Tommy Fleetwood 57 56' 5" 8,466.083 150 -6
185 T185 Charl Schwartzel 82 56' 10" 12,613.833 222 -47
186 187 David Hearn 68 56' 11" 7,745.500 136 -2
187 T188 Tyler Duncan 90 57' 1" 14,388.500 252 -26
T188 T190 Denny McCarthy 86 57' 2" 12,118.333 212 -16
T188 T188 K.H. Lee 94 57' 2" 13,254.500 232 -35
190 T197 Michael Gligic 80 57' 4" 9,172.000 160 -43
191 T193 Rory Sabbatini 71 57' 9" 11,547.917 200 -14
T192 T193 Satoshi Kodaira 74 57' 11" 11,230.417 194 -25
T192 T197 Robby Shelton 80 57' 11" 11,475.583 198 -25
194 195 Nick Taylor 88 58' 0" 13,626.500 235 -35
195 196 D.J. Trahan 66 58' 3" 7,632.667 131 -22
196 203 Charles Howell III 70 58' 6" 9,301.333 159 -22
T197 192 Brandt Snedeker 82 58' 7" 12,071.250 206 -19
T197 T199 Aaron Wise 68 58' 7" 9,553.833 163 -20
199 T199 Brendon Todd 87 58' 8" 13,734.083 234 -27
200 T204 Jimmy Walker 74 59' 3" 10,731.167 181 -12
201 201 Bill Haas 44 59' 5" 5,348.917 90 -11
202 202 Nelson Ledesma 46 59' 6" 6,073.000 102 -15
203 206 Matt Wallace 59 59' 10" 6,998.167 117 -5
204 207 Billy Horschel 81 61' 2" 10,944.583 179 -24
205 T204 Martin Trainer 59 61' 7" 7,515.583 122 -15
206 208 Hunter Mahan 59 63' 3" 6,449.500 102 -8

The average distance the ball comes to rest from the hole (in feet) when a player's approach is hit from a distance greater than or equal to 200 yards. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, and it must originate from the fairway (or the tee box on a par 3). The approach must also end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (336)