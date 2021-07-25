×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Approach the Green » GIR Percentage - < 125 yards

GIR Percentage - < 125 yards

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 81.23

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS % GREENS HIT TOTAL HOLES RELATIVE TO PAR
1 1 K.J. Choi 52 89.77 158 176 -0.39
2 3 Henrik Norlander 86 88.31 340 385 -0.44
3 4 Matt Wallace 59 88.17 164 186 -0.40
4 2 Josh Teater 50 88.14 171 194 -0.49
5 9 Charles Howell III 70 87.01 268 308 -0.43
6 5 Jon Rahm 74 86.92 279 321 -0.56
7 6 Roger Sloan 78 86.67 299 345 -0.46
8 8 Collin Morikawa 69 86.59 239 276 -0.54
9 10 Bo Hoag 87 86.45 351 406 -0.47
10 11 Keegan Bradley 82 86.13 323 375 -0.46
11 19 Robert Streb 70 85.95 263 306 -0.44
12 14 Webb Simpson 61 85.83 206 240 -0.51
T13 20 Hank Lebioda 70 85.81 248 289 -0.49
T13 15 Daniel Berger 71 85.81 266 310 -0.56
15 17 Abraham Ancer 85 85.75 319 372 -0.50
16 13 J.J. Spaun 72 85.61 238 278 -0.39
17 T21 Aaron Wise 68 85.55 290 339 -0.46
18 23 Ryan Palmer 71 85.52 307 359 -0.54
19 25 Camilo Villegas 73 85.45 276 323 -0.46
T20 30 John Huh 56 85.33 192 225 -0.45
T20 18 Russell Knox 88 85.33 349 409 -0.41
22 24 Shane Lowry 67 85.31 209 245 -0.45
23 29 Stewart Cink 74 85.30 325 381 -0.42
24 26 Hideki Matsuyama 78 85.26 295 346 -0.52
25 27 Tim Wilkinson 46 85.25 104 122 -0.44
26 28 Brandt Snedeker 82 85.21 288 338 -0.52
27 16 Troy Merritt 98 85.13 332 390 -0.47
28 31 Adam Scott 62 85.10 217 255 -0.52
29 T32 Zach Johnson 78 85.03 284 334 -0.45
30 76 Louis Oosthuizen 69 84.86 213 251 -0.49
31 T32 Fabián Gómez 54 84.81 134 158 -0.40
32 7 Ben Taylor 48 84.76 139 164 -0.45
33 37 Lucas Glover 86 84.70 299 353 -0.41
T34 T21 Doug Ghim 84 84.62 297 351 -0.44
T34 38 Matthew NeSmith 86 84.62 341 403 -0.47
36 46 Cameron Percy 77 84.50 278 329 -0.40
37 35 D.J. Trahan 66 84.38 216 256 -0.42
38 42 Will Zalatoris 82 84.31 301 357 -0.44
39 T43 Patrick Cantlay 69 84.24 278 330 -0.52
40 39 David Hearn 68 84.21 176 209 -0.45
T41 T47 Seamus Power 50 84.10 164 195 -0.56
T41 T47 Brooks Koepka 52 84.10 201 239 -0.54
43 49 Corey Conners 91 84.08 317 377 -0.44
44 45 Bill Haas 44 84.00 147 175 -0.46
45 34 Andrew Putnam 85 83.95 272 324 -0.44
46 52 Patton Kizzire 92 83.92 402 479 -0.53
47 T43 Mark Anderson 54 83.91 146 174 -0.43
48 50 Kevin Kisner 69 83.90 245 292 -0.47
49 51 Brendan Steele 78 83.87 286 341 -0.41
T50 41 Cameron Tringale 86 83.85 353 421 -0.51
T50 12 Michael Gellerman 47 83.85 135 161 -0.40
52 53 Vaughn Taylor 80 83.77 253 302 -0.49
53 T54 Peter Malnati 78 83.73 278 332 -0.46
T54 36 Brice Garnett 90 83.71 262 313 -0.46
T54 T67 Bronson Burgoon 70 83.71 257 307 -0.42
56 58 Kramer Hickok 65 83.67 210 251 -0.40
57 59 Cameron Smith 73 83.62 245 293 -0.59
58 T54 Kyle Stanley 90 83.61 306 366 -0.39
59 71 Rob Oppenheim 74 83.58 224 268 -0.54
60 61 Richy Werenski 84 83.50 334 400 -0.44
T61 T63 Viktor Hovland 74 83.44 267 320 -0.50
T61 T63 Jason Day 66 83.44 257 308 -0.45
63 65 Matt Jones 90 83.42 332 398 -0.48
T64 57 Emiliano Grillo 90 83.38 291 349 -0.40
T64 66 Harold Varner III 80 83.38 286 343 -0.48
66 T67 Tommy Fleetwood 57 83.33 165 198 -0.50
67 T54 Chez Reavie 80 83.28 249 299 -0.39
68 40 Ryan Armour 76 83.23 263 316 -0.46
69 72 Rory Sabbatini 71 83.13 276 332 -0.48
70 74 Martin Laird 74 83.09 280 337 -0.45
71 75 Russell Henley 75 83.07 265 319 -0.44
72 81 Ben Martin 48 83.06 152 183 -0.45
73 77 Matt Kuchar 67 83.03 225 271 -0.52
T74 T89 Bo Van Pelt 72 83.00 249 300 -0.43
T74 82 Luke List 85 83.00 371 447 -0.49
76 79 Joaquin Niemann 89 82.96 375 452 -0.53
77 73 Beau Hossler 86 82.83 381 460 -0.46
78 80 Mark Hubbard 94 82.80 337 407 -0.51
79 78 Austin Cook 72 82.72 268 324 -0.44
80 62 Jason Dufner 84 82.67 310 375 -0.41
T81 83 Marc Leishman 71 82.63 214 259 -0.49
T81 60 Michael Gligic 80 82.63 276 334 -0.45
83 84 Sepp Straka 94 82.61 323 391 -0.57
T84 70 Tony Finau 81 82.48 273 331 -0.54
T84 85 Si Woo Kim 83 82.48 339 411 -0.50
86 86 Jason Kokrak 79 82.47 301 365 -0.50
T87 93 Joseph Bramlett 78 82.37 313 380 -0.46
T87 T89 Kevin Na 70 82.37 229 278 -0.55
89 T91 Scottie Scheffler 93 82.35 350 425 -0.52
90 T91 Kevin Stadler 43 82.32 163 198 -0.32
91 88 Scott Stallings 76 82.28 311 378 -0.44
92 94 Justin Thomas 71 82.26 255 310 -0.52
93 95 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 82.14 115 140 -0.41
94 T101 Rhein Gibson 56 82.12 147 179 -0.46
95 96 Patrick Reed 73 82.10 266 324 -0.55
96 T101 Sergio Garcia 65 82.09 307 374 -0.52
97 97 Mackenzie Hughes 82 82.07 270 329 -0.47
T98 T67 Matthew Wolff 52 82.06 215 262 -0.58
T98 98 Tyrrell Hatton 57 82.06 183 223 -0.55
100 140 Nick Watney 56 81.94 186 227 -0.34
101 104 Paul Casey 63 81.78 211 258 -0.55
102 111 Tyler Duncan 90 81.75 309 378 -0.41
103 99 Satoshi Kodaira 74 81.72 237 290 -0.47
104 T106 Doc Redman 76 81.68 272 333 -0.42
105 108 James Hahn 64 81.66 236 289 -0.47
106 110 Jim Herman 60 81.61 213 261 -0.43
107 87 Chris Kirk 78 81.60 275 337 -0.42
108 123 Charl Schwartzel 82 81.58 310 380 -0.44
109 112 Sebastián Muñoz 93 81.52 353 433 -0.46
T110 122 Brian Stuard 100 81.43 307 377 -0.48
T110 103 Adam Schenk 100 81.43 364 447 -0.45
112 100 Kevin Tway 60 81.40 232 285 -0.47
113 113 Dustin Johnson 61 81.31 248 305 -0.48
114 142 Gary Woodland 64 81.29 239 294 -0.47
115 T136 Denny McCarthy 86 81.27 282 347 -0.45
116 T116 Chase Seiffert 78 81.19 246 303 -0.48
117 130 Brendon Todd 87 81.18 233 287 -0.53
118 138 Maverick McNealy 72 81.17 306 377 -0.44
T119 T118 Kevin Streelman 90 81.14 314 387 -0.46
T119 T118 Rory McIlroy 61 81.14 228 281 -0.55
121 120 Brian Harman 91 81.09 326 402 -0.53
122 121 Xander Schauffele 67 81.06 214 264 -0.65
123 T106 Ryan Moore 44 81.00 162 200 -0.44
124 114 Andrew Landry 64 80.98 264 326 -0.43
125 T126 Rickie Fowler 76 80.90 271 335 -0.46
126 124 Talor Gooch 87 80.84 308 381 -0.51
127 T133 Brandon Hagy 74 80.81 299 370 -0.43
128 T126 Harris English 79 80.77 252 312 -0.60
T129 128 Jordan Spieth 76 80.74 285 353 -0.54
T129 109 Lanto Griffin 89 80.74 327 405 -0.46
131 149 Luke Donald 54 80.73 176 218 -0.41
132 129 C.T. Pan 76 80.72 247 306 -0.40
133 131 Max Homa 81 80.70 255 316 -0.51
134 132 Billy Horschel 81 80.69 234 290 -0.52
135 T133 Branden Grace 73 80.67 242 300 -0.40
136 T136 Sungjae Im 107 80.61 424 526 -0.54
137 115 J.T. Poston 83 80.46 317 394 -0.51
138 T116 Bubba Watson 71 80.37 262 326 -0.49
139 141 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 80.33 196 244 -0.53
140 125 Pat Perez 96 80.30 318 396 -0.48
141 162 Jhonattan Vegas 80 80.28 289 360 -0.44
142 144 Carlos Ortiz 83 80.27 358 446 -0.47
143 139 Keith Mitchell 76 80.23 284 354 -0.48
144 146 Anirban Lahiri 60 80.21 227 283 -0.48
145 148 Charley Hoffman 95 80.13 371 463 -0.47
146 T168 Sean O'Hair 49 80.08 189 236 -0.44
T147 135 Brian Gay 64 80.07 233 291 -0.47
T147 145 Erik van Rooyen 65 80.07 225 281 -0.49
149 150 Sam Burns 72 80.06 289 361 -0.54
150 151 Nick Taylor 88 80.04 369 461 -0.44
151 173 Michael Kim 69 80.00 204 255 -0.42
152 143 Vincent Whaley 82 79.94 279 349 -0.49
153 147 Tom Lewis 82 79.81 340 426 -0.45
154 153 Phil Mickelson 64 79.73 240 301 -0.47
155 155 Danny Willett 51 79.71 110 138 -0.45
156 152 Patrick Rodgers 100 79.63 383 481 -0.45
157 170 Adam Long 83 79.53 268 337 -0.42
158 157 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 79.52 233 293 -0.47
159 172 K.H. Lee 94 79.49 345 434 -0.46
160 160 Bryson DeChambeau 67 79.47 298 375 -0.53
161 T168 Nate Lashley 72 79.46 236 297 -0.45
162 T174 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 79.42 220 277 -0.50
163 171 Scott Piercy 73 79.34 288 363 -0.44
164 158 Michael Thompson 74 79.22 263 332 -0.45
165 164 Lee Westwood 53 79.17 152 192 -0.51
166 165 Justin Rose 50 79.07 136 172 -0.46
167 167 Hudson Swafford 70 79.03 245 310 -0.50
168 159 Tom Hoge 88 79.02 339 429 -0.47
169 161 Will Gordon 88 78.91 333 422 -0.43
170 154 Ryan Brehm 56 78.78 193 245 -0.39
171 178 Joel Dahmen 78 78.73 285 362 -0.44
172 166 Dylan Frittelli 72 78.61 261 332 -0.42
173 176 Danny Lee 61 78.45 233 297 -0.47
174 T174 Kris Ventura 72 78.42 229 292 -0.47
175 179 Robby Shelton 80 78.37 279 356 -0.46
176 163 Nelson Ledesma 46 78.33 141 180 -0.50
177 181 Cameron Champ 67 78.29 274 350 -0.49
178 156 Jonathan Byrd 44 78.26 108 138 -0.43
179 180 Francesco Molinari 42 77.98 131 168 -0.42
180 182 Jamie Lovemark 42 77.90 141 181 -0.43
181 177 Chris Baker 54 77.83 158 203 -0.39
182 188 Sam Ryder 84 77.78 266 342 -0.41
183 183 Xinjun Zhang 68 77.64 191 246 -0.39
184 185 Padraig Harrington 44 77.55 114 147 -0.45
185 194 Jimmy Walker 74 77.25 258 334 -0.44
186 193 Sung Kang 84 77.22 261 338 -0.38
187 189 Ian Poulter 68 77.10 165 214 -0.52
188 187 Tyler McCumber 62 76.87 236 307 -0.45
189 198 Adam Hadwin 82 76.75 274 357 -0.43
190 192 Rafael Campos 58 76.61 167 218 -0.43
191 191 Cam Davis 82 76.53 401 524 -0.53
192 195 Aaron Baddeley 54 76.50 140 183 -0.58
193 190 Sebastian Cappelen 54 76.37 181 237 -0.38
194 186 Chesson Hadley 68 76.26 212 278 -0.46
195 196 Alex Noren 78 76.23 263 345 -0.54
196 197 Wyndham Clark 78 76.21 330 433 -0.45
197 203 Harry Higgs 70 75.63 270 357 -0.51
198 200 Hunter Mahan 59 75.61 186 246 -0.44
199 199 Scott Brown 80 75.45 252 334 -0.50
200 202 Byeong Hun An 82 75.31 299 397 -0.43
201 201 Scott Harrington 79 75.26 286 380 -0.49
202 204 Kelly Kraft 44 75.18 106 141 -0.45
203 T205 Grayson Murray 53 75.11 166 221 -0.34
204 T205 Henrik Stenson 47 74.77 83 111 -0.41
205 207 J.B. Holmes 50 74.72 198 265 -0.49
206 208 Martin Trainer 59 71.64 197 275 -0.41

The percent of time a player was able to hit the green in regulation when the approach shot was less than 125 yards. The shot distance must be determined by a laser, the shot must not originate from on or around the green, and it must end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: A green is considered hit in regulation if any portion of the ball is touching the putting surface after the GIR stroke has been taken. (The GIR stroke is determined by subtracting 2 from par (1st stroke on a par 3, 2nd on a par 4, 3rd on a par 5)). (330)