×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Approach the Green » GIR Percentage - 150-175 yards

GIR Percentage - 150-175 yards

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 63.73

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS % GREENS HIT TOTAL HOLES RELATIVE TO PAR
1 1 Matthew NeSmith 86 77.78 217 279 -0.15
2 3 Daniel Berger 71 74.38 151 203 -0.19
3 2 Ben Taylor 48 74.16 66 89 -0.05
4 16 Michael Gellerman 47 73.74 73 99 -0.18
5 4 Jim Herman 60 73.02 157 215 -0.18
6 5 Russell Henley 75 72.12 194 269 -0.19
7 6 Brendan Steele 78 72.01 193 268 -0.24
8 13 Chez Reavie 80 71.49 173 242 -0.20
9 7 Russell Knox 88 71.48 198 277 -0.15
10 11 Chris Baker 54 71.07 86 121 -0.12
11 8 Emiliano Grillo 90 71.02 174 245 -0.18
12 10 Hank Lebioda 70 71.00 142 200 -0.11
13 9 Collin Morikawa 69 70.83 136 192 -0.16
14 17 Bubba Watson 71 70.53 134 190 -0.12
15 22 Nelson Ledesma 46 70.37 76 108 -0.16
16 T25 Cameron Percy 77 70.10 143 204 -0.12
17 12 Cameron Tringale 86 70.04 180 257 -0.18
18 14 Jon Rahm 74 69.95 135 193 -0.14
19 15 Corey Conners 91 69.92 172 246 -0.25
20 19 Kyle Stanley 90 69.82 192 275 -0.14
21 18 Abraham Ancer 85 69.53 162 233 -0.11
22 27 Bo Hoag 87 69.45 191 275 -0.09
23 21 Chris Kirk 78 69.16 148 214 -0.18
24 23 Jason Day 66 68.95 131 190 -0.15
25 24 Justin Thomas 71 68.75 121 176 -0.20
26 T25 Carlos Ortiz 83 68.72 167 243 -0.17
27 28 Kevin Streelman 90 68.58 179 261 -0.18
28 31 Roger Sloan 78 68.47 139 203 -0.06
29 29 Henrik Norlander 86 68.44 206 301 -0.11
30 30 Jamie Lovemark 42 68.27 71 104 -0.13
31 49 Brice Garnett 90 67.91 182 268 -0.20
32 T33 Stewart Cink 74 67.86 152 224 -0.20
33 32 Joaquin Niemann 89 67.74 168 248 -0.19
T34 T33 Rickie Fowler 76 67.67 157 232 -0.16
T34 43 Sam Ryder 84 67.67 157 232 -0.20
36 40 Pat Perez 96 67.62 213 315 -0.17
37 T46 Chesson Hadley 68 67.58 123 182 -0.18
T38 T35 Harris English 79 67.48 166 246 -0.20
T38 T35 Webb Simpson 61 67.48 110 163 -0.16
40 53 Scott Stallings 76 67.41 151 224 -0.19
41 37 Si Woo Kim 83 67.36 161 239 -0.20
42 38 Sungjae Im 107 67.31 245 364 -0.21
43 39 Shane Lowry 67 67.24 117 174 -0.15
44 41 Jason Kokrak 79 67.15 139 207 -0.22
45 42 Seamus Power 50 67.14 94 140 -0.06
46 60 Ryan Armour 76 67.05 173 258 -0.18
47 64 Brian Stuard 100 66.98 213 318 -0.16
48 44 Francesco Molinari 42 66.94 81 121 -0.11
49 45 Nick Taylor 88 66.78 189 283 -0.16
T50 T75 Sung Kang 84 66.67 184 276 -0.21
T50 T46 Lee Westwood 53 66.67 96 144 -0.15
T50 66 Matt Kuchar 67 66.67 130 195 -0.24
53 48 Talor Gooch 87 66.55 195 293 -0.20
54 90 Brandt Snedeker 82 66.53 159 239 -0.18
55 50 Zach Johnson 78 66.42 182 274 -0.14
56 51 Justin Rose 50 66.40 83 125 -0.29
57 61 Adam Schenk 100 66.39 162 244 -0.17
58 73 Aaron Baddeley 54 66.37 75 113 -0.19
59 52 Kevin Na 70 66.35 138 208 -0.22
60 95 Luke Donald 54 66.27 112 169 -0.20
61 69 Scott Brown 80 66.24 155 234 -0.14
62 63 Satoshi Kodaira 74 66.23 151 228 -0.25
63 98 Scott Piercy 73 66.20 141 213 -0.22
64 54 K.J. Choi 52 66.18 90 136 -0.14
65 55 Kramer Hickok 65 66.17 133 201 -0.17
66 T58 Sean O'Hair 49 66.05 107 162 -0.08
67 84 Michael Thompson 74 66.04 175 265 -0.25
68 T58 Bryson DeChambeau 67 66.03 103 156 -0.20
69 70 Mark Hubbard 94 66.00 231 350 -0.16
70 57 Andrew Putnam 85 65.83 183 278 -0.19
T71 65 C.T. Pan 76 65.82 156 237 -0.19
T71 72 Erik van Rooyen 65 65.82 129 196 -0.14
73 62 Austin Cook 72 65.81 154 234 -0.17
74 67 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 65.71 115 175 -0.13
75 68 Paul Casey 63 65.68 111 169 -0.16
76 T91 Patrick Rodgers 100 65.61 166 253 -0.08
77 71 Martin Laird 74 65.57 160 244 -0.16
78 T112 Keegan Bradley 82 65.53 192 293 -0.13
79 100 Brendon Todd 87 65.35 166 254 -0.19
80 109 Tony Finau 81 65.28 141 216 -0.13
81 106 Ryan Moore 44 65.27 109 167 -0.14
82 74 Patrick Cantlay 69 65.22 120 184 -0.13
83 T75 Hudson Swafford 70 65.15 129 198 -0.18
84 79 Tom Lewis 82 65.14 142 218 -0.10
85 77 Matt Jones 90 65.13 170 261 -0.14
86 T96 Patton Kizzire 92 65.05 201 309 -0.23
87 78 Jhonattan Vegas 80 64.92 124 191 -0.17
88 81 Tim Wilkinson 46 64.86 48 74 -0.19
89 T82 Kevin Kisner 69 64.84 142 219 -0.23
90 94 D.J. Trahan 66 64.83 94 145 -0.10
91 111 Richy Werenski 84 64.77 193 298 -0.17
92 80 James Hahn 64 64.76 136 210 -0.22
T93 86 Brooks Koepka 52 64.75 79 122 -0.16
T93 107 Charl Schwartzel 82 64.75 169 261 -0.16
T95 87 Cameron Smith 73 64.71 132 204 -0.16
T95 T82 J.J. Spaun 72 64.71 121 187 -0.16
97 89 Jordan Spieth 76 64.62 126 195 -0.24
T98 56 Chase Seiffert 78 64.58 124 192 -0.15
T98 T91 Doc Redman 76 64.58 155 240 -0.22
100 125 Denny McCarthy 86 64.42 172 267 -0.19
101 105 Matthew Wolff 52 64.38 94 146 -0.19
102 99 Matt Wallace 59 64.19 95 148 -0.19
103 132 David Hearn 68 64.16 111 173 -0.18
T104 T127 Rob Oppenheim 74 64.14 127 198 -0.17
T104 T96 Robert Streb 70 64.14 127 198 -0.11
106 T112 Michael Gligic 80 64.13 118 184 -0.11
107 101 Xander Schauffele 67 64.07 107 167 -0.19
108 T102 Hideki Matsuyama 78 64.02 169 264 -0.15
109 104 Rory McIlroy 61 64.00 112 175 -0.20
T110 129 Beau Hossler 86 63.98 135 211 -0.18
T110 T127 Cam Davis 82 63.98 151 236 -0.13
112 T102 Nate Lashley 72 63.93 140 219 -0.16
113 93 John Huh 56 63.92 124 194 -0.13
114 119 Luke List 85 63.88 145 227 -0.11
115 108 Marc Leishman 71 63.87 122 191 -0.19
T116 110 Sergio Garcia 65 63.69 114 179 -0.13
T116 122 Tyler McCumber 62 63.69 114 179 -0.18
T118 T112 Aaron Wise 68 63.64 140 220 -0.08
T118 118 Fabián Gómez 54 63.64 70 110 -0.23
120 115 Viktor Hovland 74 63.54 115 181 -0.10
121 116 Lucas Glover 86 63.49 153 241 -0.14
122 146 Ben Martin 48 63.48 73 115 -0.21
123 141 Dustin Johnson 61 63.35 102 161 -0.11
124 123 Kevin Stadler 43 63.30 69 109 -0.10
125 120 Brian Harman 91 63.28 162 256 -0.15
126 117 Grayson Murray 53 63.25 74 117 -0.26
127 121 Billy Horschel 81 63.24 117 185 -0.23
128 131 Tyler Duncan 90 63.22 165 261 -0.12
129 T134 Troy Merritt 98 63.17 199 315 -0.20
130 T138 Sepp Straka 94 63.16 180 285 -0.09
131 124 Adam Scott 62 63.13 113 179 -0.21
132 147 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 63.11 130 206 -0.17
133 88 Kevin Tway 60 63.10 106 168 -0.06
134 156 Jason Dufner 84 62.98 148 235 -0.13
135 T138 Harry Higgs 70 62.76 150 239 -0.25
136 130 Danny Lee 61 62.71 148 236 -0.18
137 85 Jonathan Byrd 44 62.65 52 83 -0.08
138 157 Ryan Brehm 56 62.64 57 91 -0.16
T139 142 Maverick McNealy 72 62.50 115 184 -0.13
T139 T153 Adam Hadwin 82 62.50 185 296 -0.16
141 133 Scottie Scheffler 93 62.45 148 237 -0.21
142 T134 Will Zalatoris 82 62.33 139 223 -0.16
143 136 Ian Poulter 68 62.29 109 175 -0.18
T144 137 Padraig Harrington 44 62.28 71 114 -0.11
T144 171 Josh Teater 50 62.28 71 114 -0.10
146 T138 Alex Noren 78 62.23 145 233 -0.22
147 145 Andrew Landry 64 62.20 130 209 -0.21
148 158 Rhein Gibson 56 62.16 92 148 -0.18
149 T168 Nick Watney 56 62.14 87 140 -0.03
150 148 Joel Dahmen 78 62.12 123 198 -0.21
151 126 Bill Haas 44 62.11 59 95 -0.15
152 155 Will Gordon 88 62.08 149 240 -0.19
153 143 Harold Varner III 80 62.06 157 253 -0.22
154 144 Doug Ghim 84 61.97 145 234 -0.20
155 152 Scott Harrington 79 61.93 135 218 -0.14
156 149 Dylan Frittelli 72 61.88 125 202 -0.12
157 T165 Mark Anderson 54 61.86 60 97 -0.13
158 150 Robby Shelton 80 61.85 167 270 -0.19
159 T153 Sam Burns 72 61.29 114 186 -0.20
160 151 Michael Kim 69 61.14 107 175 -0.14
161 170 Wyndham Clark 78 60.87 140 230 -0.15
162 161 Vaughn Taylor 80 60.81 135 222 -0.11
163 159 J.B. Holmes 50 60.77 79 130 -0.20
164 160 Sebastián Muñoz 93 60.75 178 293 -0.24
165 181 Camilo Villegas 73 60.67 145 239 -0.15
166 162 Tommy Fleetwood 57 60.58 83 137 -0.23
T167 163 Lanto Griffin 89 60.56 172 284 -0.20
T167 174 Vincent Whaley 82 60.56 109 180 -0.15
T169 178 J.T. Poston 83 60.51 167 276 -0.25
T169 164 Tom Hoge 88 60.51 167 276 -0.19
T171 T165 Danny Willett 51 60.44 55 91 -0.16
T171 183 Bo Van Pelt 72 60.44 110 182 -0.11
173 167 Phil Mickelson 64 60.22 109 181 -0.12
174 T168 Mackenzie Hughes 82 60.16 148 246 -0.16
175 177 Patrick Reed 73 59.91 127 212 -0.21
176 176 Bronson Burgoon 70 59.69 117 196 -0.16
177 172 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 59.65 68 114 -0.22
178 173 Rory Sabbatini 71 59.58 143 240 -0.17
179 175 Charley Hoffman 95 59.49 141 237 -0.18
180 179 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 59.33 124 209 -0.10
181 188 Gary Woodland 64 59.24 109 184 -0.17
182 184 K.H. Lee 94 58.82 180 306 -0.15
183 187 Joseph Bramlett 78 58.79 97 165 -0.19
184 185 Ryan Palmer 71 58.33 105 180 -0.14
185 186 Henrik Stenson 47 58.18 64 110 -0.20
186 180 Kris Ventura 72 58.15 107 184 -0.13
T187 190 Sebastian Cappelen 54 57.98 69 119 -0.16
T187 199 Charles Howell III 70 57.98 109 188 -0.10
189 195 Cameron Champ 67 57.86 92 159 -0.13
190 191 Byeong Hun An 82 57.46 131 228 -0.10
191 192 Rafael Campos 58 57.35 78 136 -0.19
192 T200 Keith Mitchell 76 57.23 99 173 -0.11
193 189 Max Homa 81 56.99 110 193 -0.23
194 T200 Louis Oosthuizen 69 56.95 86 151 -0.23
195 198 Brian Gay 64 56.85 112 197 -0.04
196 202 Adam Long 83 56.69 144 254 -0.23
197 193 Brandon Hagy 74 56.67 102 180 -0.18
198 194 Tyrrell Hatton 57 56.21 86 153 -0.28
T199 196 Branden Grace 73 56.07 97 173 -0.12
T199 197 Peter Malnati 78 56.07 120 214 -0.19
201 203 Kelly Kraft 44 53.40 55 103 -0.18
202 204 Xinjun Zhang 68 53.37 95 178 -0.14
203 206 Hunter Mahan 59 53.10 77 145 -0.19
204 205 Anirban Lahiri 60 51.83 85 164 -0.16
205 207 Jimmy Walker 74 51.38 112 218 -0.19
206 208 Martin Trainer 59 50.31 82 163 -0.22

The percent of time a player was able to hit the green in regulation when the approach shot was greater than or equal to 150 yards and less than 175 yards. The shot distance must be determined by a laser, and the shot must end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: A green is considered hit in regulation if any portion of the ball is touching the putting surface after the GIR stroke has been taken. (The GIR stroke is determined by subtracting 2 from par (1st stroke on a par 3, 2nd on a par 4, 3rd on a par 5)). (328)