Statistics » Approach the Green » GIR Percentage - 175-200 yards

GIR Percentage - 175-200 yards

TOUR Average 54.52

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS % GREENS HIT TOTAL HOLES RELATIVE TO PAR
1 1 Josh Teater 50 70.11 61 87 -0.18
2 2 David Hearn 68 66.87 109 163 -0.05
3 3 Xander Schauffele 67 66.23 100 151 -0.17
4 4 Luke Donald 54 66.22 98 148 -0.09
5 7 Joseph Bramlett 78 65.52 95 145 -0.04
6 8 Charl Schwartzel 82 64.84 142 219 -0.09
7 5 Collin Morikawa 69 64.67 119 184 -0.23
8 6 Sungjae Im 107 64.65 192 297 -0.13
9 9 Adam Schenk 100 64.26 160 249 -0.10
10 10 Webb Simpson 61 63.83 90 141 -0.07
11 23 Cameron Percy 77 63.53 108 170 -0.19
12 17 Brian Stuard 100 63.30 188 297 -0.17
13 11 Hudson Swafford 70 63.25 105 166 -0.12
14 19 Sam Ryder 84 62.90 117 186 -0.10
15 18 Doug Ghim 84 62.75 128 204 -0.16
16 22 Kyle Stanley 90 62.73 138 220 -0.15
17 12 Stewart Cink 74 62.70 116 185 -0.17
18 37 Chris Baker 54 62.63 62 99 -0.13
19 13 Seamus Power 50 62.38 63 101 -0.14
20 14 Danny Lee 61 62.29 109 175 -0.11
21 15 Justin Rose 50 62.26 66 106 -0.12
22 16 Cameron Champ 67 62.09 95 153 -0.15
T23 T20 Zach Johnson 78 61.86 146 236 -0.09
T23 T20 Billy Horschel 81 61.86 120 194 -0.13
25 24 James Hahn 64 61.45 110 179 -0.15
26 33 Roger Sloan 78 61.40 105 171 -0.15
27 25 Patrick Cantlay 69 61.22 90 147 -0.07
28 26 Emiliano Grillo 90 60.99 111 182 -0.18
29 52 Louis Oosthuizen 69 60.67 108 178 -0.19
30 27 Justin Thomas 71 60.65 94 155 -0.17
T31 28 Russell Henley 75 60.64 151 249 -0.13
T31 32 Mark Anderson 54 60.64 57 94 -0.14
33 29 Paul Casey 63 60.56 86 142 -0.06
34 T30 Luke List 85 60.51 118 195 -0.16
35 35 Patton Kizzire 92 60.43 142 235 -0.09
36 47 Chase Seiffert 78 60.42 116 192 -0.12
37 36 Grayson Murray 53 60.36 67 111 -0.06
38 T30 Sebastián Muñoz 93 60.33 146 242 -0.16
39 39 Andrew Putnam 85 60.26 138 229 -0.14
40 34 Sam Burns 72 60.12 101 168 -0.16
41 51 Bo Van Pelt 72 60.10 116 193 -0.16
42 38 Matthew NeSmith 86 59.85 161 269 -0.11
43 41 Keegan Bradley 82 59.62 127 213 -0.13
44 67 Sergio Garcia 65 59.15 84 142 -0.02
45 80 Bubba Watson 71 58.99 105 178 -0.12
T46 42 Rory McIlroy 61 58.97 69 117 -0.19
T46 57 Joel Dahmen 78 58.97 115 195 -0.15
48 45 Bronson Burgoon 70 58.94 89 151 -0.09
T49 T43 Harold Varner III 80 58.91 119 202 -0.17
T49 T43 Daniel Berger 71 58.91 119 202 -0.18
51 53 Michael Thompson 74 58.68 142 242 -0.15
52 56 Lanto Griffin 89 58.58 140 239 -0.19
53 46 Charley Hoffman 95 58.55 113 193 -0.20
54 48 Viktor Hovland 74 58.24 99 170 -0.11
55 49 Anirban Lahiri 60 58.21 78 134 -0.23
T56 50 Jason Kokrak 79 58.20 110 189 -0.21
T56 74 Sean O'Hair 49 58.20 71 122 -0.11
58 54 C.T. Pan 76 58.08 115 198 -0.10
59 40 Rob Oppenheim 74 58.02 94 162 -0.12
60 79 Chesson Hadley 68 57.86 92 159 -0.20
61 55 Scott Stallings 76 57.79 115 199 -0.10
62 58 Brooks Koepka 52 57.76 67 116 -0.15
63 59 Aaron Wise 68 57.75 108 187 -0.10
64 95 Michael Gellerman 47 57.73 56 97 -0.13
65 T61 J.J. Spaun 72 57.72 86 149 -0.05
66 T61 Brice Garnett 90 57.56 118 205 -0.05
67 90 Ryan Armour 76 57.27 130 227 -0.14
68 72 Pat Perez 96 57.26 134 234 -0.12
69 T61 Corey Conners 91 57.14 136 238 -0.11
T70 T64 Will Zalatoris 82 57.06 93 163 -0.18
T70 75 Scott Harrington 79 57.06 101 177 -0.02
72 71 Sepp Straka 94 56.93 115 202 -0.16
73 76 Brendon Todd 87 56.92 144 253 -0.17
74 T64 Will Gordon 88 56.91 107 188 -0.10
75 82 Tom Lewis 82 56.88 124 218 -0.07
76 142 Ryan Brehm 56 56.79 46 81 -0.09
77 68 Kevin Streelman 90 56.76 147 259 -0.16
78 69 Talor Gooch 87 56.73 139 245 -0.13
T79 87 Jason Dufner 84 56.67 136 240 -0.10
T79 66 Ryan Moore 44 56.67 85 150 -0.22
81 73 Hideki Matsuyama 78 56.56 125 221 -0.11
82 60 Ben Martin 48 56.31 58 103 -0.07
83 T93 Cameron Tringale 86 56.30 143 254 -0.16
84 77 Jon Rahm 74 56.16 82 146 -0.21
85 70 Chez Reavie 80 56.02 121 216 -0.17
86 78 Marc Leishman 71 55.95 94 168 -0.14
87 81 John Huh 56 55.93 99 177 -0.04
88 83 Vaughn Taylor 80 55.88 133 238 -0.18
89 88 Chris Kirk 78 55.83 115 206 -0.10
90 121 Nick Watney 56 55.78 82 147 -0.13
91 85 Jhonattan Vegas 80 55.56 90 162 -0.08
92 84 Martin Laird 74 55.44 107 193 -0.07
93 86 Nelson Ledesma 46 55.34 57 103 -0.11
94 T109 Jonathan Byrd 44 55.29 47 85 -0.11
95 89 Abraham Ancer 85 55.26 126 228 -0.11
96 T109 Bo Hoag 87 55.16 139 252 -0.11
97 91 Tyrrell Hatton 57 55.12 70 127 -0.14
98 T93 Russell Knox 88 55.10 135 245 -0.04
T99 92 Harry Higgs 70 54.88 118 215 -0.18
T99 105 Adam Hadwin 82 54.88 135 246 -0.23
101 114 Tyler McCumber 62 54.84 68 124 -0.07
102 108 Dylan Frittelli 72 54.78 86 157 -0.01
103 132 Andrew Landry 64 54.55 102 187 -0.14
104 96 Tommy Fleetwood 57 54.41 74 136 -0.09
105 T98 Vincent Whaley 82 54.39 93 171 -0.08
106 118 K.H. Lee 94 54.33 138 254 -0.12
107 134 Keith Mitchell 76 54.32 88 162 -0.13
108 T98 Henrik Norlander 86 54.27 127 234 -0.08
109 T128 Nate Lashley 72 54.14 85 157 -0.06
110 100 Tim Wilkinson 46 54.12 46 85 E
111 101 Si Woo Kim 83 54.09 119 220 -0.12
112 102 Lucas Glover 86 54.08 126 233 -0.18
113 103 Shane Lowry 67 54.02 94 174 -0.06
114 104 Francesco Molinari 42 54.00 54 100 -0.09
115 T119 Patrick Reed 73 53.80 99 184 -0.16
116 106 Doc Redman 76 53.77 114 212 -0.04
117 123 Robert Streb 70 53.76 93 173 -0.15
118 97 Hank Lebioda 70 53.69 80 149 -0.10
119 117 Satoshi Kodaira 74 53.68 124 231 -0.17
120 127 Byeong Hun An 82 53.66 110 205 -0.05
T121 T111 Carlos Ortiz 83 53.61 104 194 -0.20
T121 T111 Kelly Kraft 44 53.61 52 97 -0.13
123 113 Harris English 79 53.59 112 209 -0.13
124 146 Gary Woodland 64 53.50 84 157 -0.14
125 115 Rory Sabbatini 71 53.47 108 202 -0.14
126 116 Kevin Kisner 69 53.45 93 174 -0.15
127 107 Erik van Rooyen 65 53.42 86 161 -0.14
128 126 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 53.27 106 199 -0.13
129 T119 Mackenzie Hughes 82 53.25 123 231 -0.11
130 T152 Kevin Stadler 43 53.23 66 124 -0.05
131 122 Jason Day 66 53.10 77 145 -0.14
132 124 Joaquin Niemann 89 53.00 106 200 -0.18
133 133 Troy Merritt 98 52.99 142 268 -0.10
134 140 Wyndham Clark 78 52.97 98 185 -0.13
135 125 Bill Haas 44 52.63 50 95 -0.10
136 130 Nick Taylor 88 52.61 131 249 -0.16
137 166 J.T. Poston 83 52.59 142 270 -0.13
138 131 Alex Noren 78 52.52 125 238 -0.11
139 T128 Cam Davis 82 52.48 127 242 -0.14
140 141 Tony Finau 81 52.35 89 170 -0.08
141 143 Mark Hubbard 94 52.23 164 314 -0.12
142 135 Matt Kuchar 67 52.02 103 198 -0.05
143 T137 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 52.00 91 175 -0.26
144 171 Patrick Rodgers 100 51.82 114 220 -0.11
145 139 Robby Shelton 80 51.79 116 224 -0.07
146 172 Brandt Snedeker 82 51.72 120 232 -0.13
147 T152 Camilo Villegas 73 51.69 107 207 -0.10
148 170 Rickie Fowler 76 51.66 109 211 -0.09
149 157 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 51.64 110 213 -0.10
T150 T144 Ryan Palmer 71 51.50 86 167 -0.06
T150 T144 Cameron Smith 73 51.50 86 167 -0.19
152 T148 Scottie Scheffler 93 51.39 111 216 -0.13
153 150 Jim Herman 60 51.34 96 187 -0.10
154 151 Brendan Steele 78 51.33 116 226 -0.15
155 T148 D.J. Trahan 66 51.30 79 154 -0.10
T156 154 Phil Mickelson 64 51.28 80 156 -0.19
T156 136 Charles Howell III 70 51.28 80 156 -0.10
158 T137 Ben Taylor 48 51.16 44 86 -0.09
159 155 K.J. Choi 52 51.14 90 176 -0.11
160 156 Lee Westwood 53 51.13 68 133 -0.12
161 158 Kramer Hickok 65 50.98 78 153 -0.13
162 163 Aaron Baddeley 54 50.91 56 110 -0.04
163 147 Fabián Gómez 54 50.86 59 116 -0.02
164 159 Austin Cook 72 50.71 107 211 -0.18
165 T164 Scott Brown 80 50.68 111 219 -0.19
166 T167 Beau Hossler 86 50.57 88 174 -0.09
167 161 Xinjun Zhang 68 50.54 94 186 -0.06
168 T164 Matt Jones 90 50.50 101 200 -0.14
169 162 Sebastian Cappelen 54 50.48 53 105 -0.02
170 187 Kris Ventura 72 50.36 70 139 -0.20
171 179 Adam Long 83 50.21 121 241 -0.16
172 178 Tyler Duncan 90 50.20 126 251 -0.08
T173 173 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 50.00 65 130 -0.22
T173 T167 Brandon Hagy 74 50.00 86 172 -0.05
T173 175 Michael Gligic 80 50.00 93 186 -0.16
T173 196 Matthew Wolff 52 50.00 62 124 -0.06
177 160 Tom Hoge 88 49.81 134 269 -0.18
178 174 Kevin Na 70 49.74 97 195 -0.08
179 T167 Michael Kim 69 49.72 89 179 -0.11
180 180 Maverick McNealy 72 49.71 85 171 -0.21
T181 176 Bryson DeChambeau 67 49.59 61 123 -0.08
T181 191 Sung Kang 84 49.59 120 242 -0.11
183 177 Richy Werenski 84 49.44 133 269 -0.14
184 183 Dustin Johnson 61 49.26 67 136 -0.19
T185 182 Scott Piercy 73 48.89 88 180 +0.01
T185 181 Matt Wallace 59 48.89 66 135 -0.11
187 192 Martin Trainer 59 48.28 70 145 -0.16
188 185 Adam Scott 62 48.15 78 162 -0.21
189 186 Max Homa 81 48.11 89 185 -0.11
190 189 Branden Grace 73 48.02 85 177 -0.19
191 200 Peter Malnati 78 47.87 90 188 -0.22
192 184 Denny McCarthy 86 47.81 131 274 -0.12
193 190 Brian Harman 91 47.79 108 226 -0.16
194 193 J.B. Holmes 50 47.62 70 147 -0.23
195 195 Henrik Stenson 47 47.46 56 118 -0.07
196 197 Jordan Spieth 76 47.12 90 191 -0.18
197 198 Padraig Harrington 44 47.06 48 102 -0.17
198 202 Kevin Tway 60 46.84 74 158 -0.19
199 188 Rafael Campos 58 46.49 53 114 -0.15
200 203 Ian Poulter 68 46.15 84 182 -0.08
201 199 Rhein Gibson 56 45.97 57 124 -0.11
202 204 Brian Gay 64 45.79 87 190 -0.06
203 205 Jimmy Walker 74 45.74 102 223 -0.08
204 206 Danny Willett 51 43.69 45 103 -0.13
205 208 Hunter Mahan 59 38.35 51 133 -0.14
206 207 Jamie Lovemark 42 37.82 45 119 -0.07

The percent of time a player was able to hit the green in regulation when the approach shot was greater than or equal to 175 yards and less than 200 yards. The shot distance must be determined by a laser, and the shot must end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: A green is considered hit in regulation if any portion of the ball is touching the putting surface after the GIR stroke has been taken. (The GIR stroke is determined by subtracting 2 from par (1st stroke on a par 3, 2nd on a par 4, 3rd on a par 5)). (327)