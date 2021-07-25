×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Approach the Green » GIR Percentage - 200+ yards

GIR Percentage - 200+ yards

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 42.60

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS % GREENS HIT TOTAL HOLES RELATIVE TO PAR
1 1 Keegan Bradley 82 56.77 88 155 -0.09
2 3 Sergio Garcia 65 55.05 60 109 -0.02
3 4 Martin Laird 74 53.95 82 152 -0.10
4 6 Cameron Percy 77 53.54 68 127 -0.15
5 8 Scott Stallings 76 53.44 70 131 -0.16
6 2 Sean O'Hair 49 53.41 47 88 -0.02
7 10 Hank Lebioda 70 52.88 55 104 -0.13
8 T18 Ben Taylor 48 52.73 29 55 -0.10
9 5 Xander Schauffele 67 52.63 60 114 -0.05
10 7 Emiliano Grillo 90 52.08 75 144 -0.09
11 9 Ryan Palmer 71 52.00 65 125 -0.02
12 T11 Bryson DeChambeau 67 51.69 61 118 -0.21
13 13 Jon Rahm 74 51.20 64 125 -0.05
14 14 Charley Hoffman 95 51.06 72 141 -0.10
15 15 Sungjae Im 107 50.92 111 218 -0.12
16 T11 Stewart Cink 74 50.83 61 120 -0.10
17 16 Will Gordon 88 50.81 63 124 -0.13
18 T38 Ryan Brehm 56 50.77 33 65 -0.03
19 T18 Michael Gellerman 47 50.72 35 69 -0.03
20 27 Matthew Wolff 52 50.48 53 105 -0.08
21 T18 Keith Mitchell 76 50.46 55 109 -0.16
T22 24 Doug Ghim 84 50.00 72 144 -0.06
T22 30 Bubba Watson 71 50.00 64 128 -0.06
T22 T18 Marc Leishman 71 50.00 75 150 -0.11
T22 T18 Shane Lowry 67 50.00 64 128 -0.08
26 23 Carlos Ortiz 83 49.68 77 155 -0.08
27 32 Maverick McNealy 72 49.62 65 131 -0.12
28 25 Sam Burns 72 49.55 55 111 -0.13
29 17 Sepp Straka 94 49.32 73 148 -0.05
30 36 Louis Oosthuizen 69 49.23 64 130 -0.13
31 31 Scottie Scheffler 93 48.98 72 147 -0.18
T32 T33 Joaquin Niemann 89 48.72 76 156 -0.04
T32 T33 Collin Morikawa 69 48.72 57 117 -0.09
T32 28 Nick Watney 56 48.72 38 78 -0.08
35 37 Brooks Koepka 52 48.35 44 91 -0.02
36 T38 Paul Casey 63 48.33 58 120 -0.14
T37 26 Luke Donald 54 48.31 57 118 -0.11
T37 40 Max Homa 81 48.31 57 118 -0.05
39 41 Harris English 79 48.28 84 174 -0.07
40 35 Matthew NeSmith 86 48.19 80 166 +0.06
41 44 Bronson Burgoon 70 48.18 53 110 -0.04
T42 43 Jason Day 66 48.15 65 135 -0.14
T42 50 Adam Schenk 100 48.15 65 135 -0.12
44 T147 Jonathan Byrd 44 48.08 25 52 -0.04
45 42 Scott Brown 80 47.93 58 121 -0.09
46 45 Patrick Cantlay 69 47.90 57 119 -0.11
47 46 Jason Kokrak 79 47.89 68 142 -0.13
48 52 Bo Hoag 87 47.85 78 163 -0.05
49 55 Cam Davis 82 47.80 76 159 -0.09
T50 47 Tyrrell Hatton 57 47.62 50 105 -0.14
T50 T48 Vaughn Taylor 80 47.62 70 147 -0.11
52 T48 Will Zalatoris 82 47.59 69 145 -0.10
53 51 Brian Stuard 100 47.58 108 227 -0.07
54 53 Ryan Moore 44 47.42 46 97 -0.15
55 T60 Tony Finau 81 47.20 59 125 -0.10
56 29 Nelson Ledesma 46 46.97 31 66 -0.10
57 59 Luke List 85 46.83 59 126 -0.14
58 56 Corey Conners 91 46.58 75 161 -0.11
59 54 Cameron Tringale 86 46.54 74 159 -0.09
60 T74 Joel Dahmen 78 46.21 67 145 -0.06
61 57 Dustin Johnson 61 46.08 47 102 -0.21
62 63 Kelly Kraft 44 46.05 35 76 -0.09
63 T67 Michael Thompson 74 46.01 75 163 E
64 T74 Patrick Rodgers 100 46.00 69 150 -0.12
65 62 Joseph Bramlett 78 45.95 51 111 -0.04
66 64 Alex Noren 78 45.90 84 183 -0.06
T67 65 Brian Harman 91 45.86 83 181 -0.16
T67 100 Brice Garnett 90 45.86 61 133 -0.15
69 66 Justin Rose 50 45.83 44 96 -0.20
70 T67 Henrik Norlander 86 45.81 71 155 -0.03
71 69 Kramer Hickok 65 45.76 54 118 -0.02
72 T60 Beau Hossler 86 45.74 59 129 -0.15
73 70 Seamus Power 50 45.71 32 70 -0.16
74 71 Aaron Wise 68 45.69 53 116 -0.08
75 T74 Rhein Gibson 56 45.68 37 81 -0.16
T76 94 Michael Gligic 80 45.61 52 114 E
T76 82 Vincent Whaley 82 45.61 52 114 -0.12
78 73 Harold Varner III 80 45.58 67 147 -0.12
79 78 Doc Redman 76 45.33 68 150 -0.07
80 T74 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 45.12 74 164 -0.07
81 96 Pat Perez 96 45.09 78 173 -0.12
82 102 Jhonattan Vegas 80 45.05 50 111 -0.08
T83 T118 Ben Martin 48 45.00 27 60 -0.07
T83 T98 Cameron Champ 67 45.00 54 120 -0.06
85 87 Kyle Stanley 90 44.97 67 149 -0.04
86 T83 Russell Henley 75 44.94 71 158 -0.11
87 86 Daniel Berger 71 44.90 66 147 -0.14
T88 89 Viktor Hovland 74 44.78 60 134 -0.12
T88 T139 Josh Teater 50 44.78 30 67 -0.10
90 85 Chris Baker 54 44.74 34 76 -0.09
91 88 Satoshi Kodaira 74 44.70 59 132 -0.05
92 79 Robert Streb 70 44.68 63 141 -0.03
93 97 Russell Knox 88 44.65 71 159 -0.14
94 90 James Hahn 64 44.55 49 110 -0.04
95 91 Danny Lee 61 44.53 61 137 -0.07
T96 92 Hideki Matsuyama 78 44.51 73 164 -0.14
T96 T83 Patton Kizzire 92 44.51 73 164 -0.05
T98 101 Mark Anderson 54 44.44 28 63 -0.07
T98 80 J.J. Spaun 72 44.44 52 117 -0.02
100 124 J.T. Poston 83 44.32 78 176 -0.09
101 95 Xinjun Zhang 68 44.23 46 104 E
102 T98 Webb Simpson 61 44.14 49 111 -0.10
103 104 Chris Kirk 78 44.06 63 143 -0.06
104 72 Kevin Tway 60 44.05 37 84 -0.14
105 81 Kris Ventura 72 43.81 46 105 -0.15
106 122 Ryan Armour 76 43.79 67 153 -0.18
107 103 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 43.70 52 119 -0.13
108 108 Charl Schwartzel 82 43.66 62 142 -0.03
T109 T115 Bill Haas 44 43.48 30 69 -0.10
T109 T106 Sebastián Muñoz 93 43.48 90 207 -0.02
111 110 Henrik Stenson 47 43.27 45 104 E
112 135 Scott Piercy 73 43.20 54 125 -0.19
113 112 Phil Mickelson 64 43.18 57 132 +0.07
114 113 Rory McIlroy 61 43.12 47 109 -0.09
115 114 Lucas Glover 86 43.11 72 167 -0.13
116 123 Chesson Hadley 68 43.09 53 123 E
117 T115 Padraig Harrington 44 43.08 28 65 -0.07
118 93 Wyndham Clark 78 43.07 59 137 -0.07
119 117 Jordan Spieth 76 43.06 62 144 -0.05
120 T126 Matt Kuchar 67 42.96 61 142 -0.05
T121 T118 Ian Poulter 68 42.86 60 140 -0.15
T121 109 Nate Lashley 72 42.86 54 126 -0.02
123 111 Lanto Griffin 89 42.77 74 173 -0.18
124 T133 Troy Merritt 98 42.56 83 195 -0.11
125 105 Sam Ryder 84 42.54 57 134 -0.14
126 125 Mackenzie Hughes 82 42.50 68 160 -0.15
127 T118 Brian Gay 64 42.36 61 144 -0.15
128 T126 Hudson Swafford 70 42.34 47 111 E
129 141 Mark Hubbard 94 42.31 99 234 -0.17
130 128 C.T. Pan 76 42.28 52 123 -0.08
131 129 Abraham Ancer 85 42.24 68 161 -0.12
132 130 Talor Gooch 87 42.22 76 180 -0.13
133 131 Kevin Kisner 69 42.21 65 154 -0.05
134 121 Andrew Putnam 85 42.19 81 192 -0.04
135 T139 Harry Higgs 70 42.15 51 121 +0.06
136 132 Kevin Streelman 90 42.14 67 159 -0.12
137 T153 Aaron Baddeley 54 41.56 32 77 -0.03
138 T137 J.B. Holmes 50 41.49 39 94 -0.05
139 136 Erik van Rooyen 65 41.48 56 135 -0.02
140 T149 Tom Lewis 82 41.43 58 140 -0.02
141 T137 Bo Van Pelt 72 41.18 42 102 -0.07
142 143 Roger Sloan 78 41.12 44 107 -0.11
143 146 Tom Hoge 88 41.04 87 212 -0.01
144 142 Branden Grace 73 41.01 57 139 -0.16
T145 T133 Dylan Frittelli 72 40.98 50 122 -0.02
T145 144 Lee Westwood 53 40.98 50 122 -0.08
147 168 Charles Howell III 70 40.83 49 120 +0.04
148 164 Michael Kim 69 40.77 53 130 -0.09
149 T153 Richy Werenski 84 40.76 75 184 -0.08
150 T147 Justin Thomas 71 40.48 51 126 -0.10
151 157 Jason Dufner 84 40.38 63 156 E
152 169 Chez Reavie 80 40.33 73 181 -0.07
153 T149 Zach Johnson 78 40.30 81 201 -0.21
154 145 Brandt Snedeker 82 40.12 69 172 -0.14
T155 T153 Adam Scott 62 40.00 46 115 -0.15
T155 T153 Si Woo Kim 83 40.00 66 165 +0.02
T155 166 Adam Long 83 40.00 68 170 -0.10
158 163 Brendon Todd 87 39.81 82 206 -0.11
159 159 Rory Sabbatini 71 39.55 70 177 -0.09
160 158 Byeong Hun An 82 39.46 58 147 E
161 161 Austin Cook 72 39.42 54 137 E
162 160 Danny Willett 51 39.24 31 79 -0.23
163 180 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 38.85 54 139 -0.07
164 152 Andrew Landry 64 38.84 47 121 -0.02
165 186 Fabián Gómez 54 38.82 33 85 -0.21
166 170 Anirban Lahiri 60 38.64 34 88 +0.06
167 171 Grayson Murray 53 38.55 32 83 +0.03
168 151 D.J. Trahan 66 38.46 35 91 -0.09
169 178 Gary Woodland 64 38.41 53 138 -0.17
170 165 Peter Malnati 78 38.36 56 146 -0.04
171 T181 Rickie Fowler 76 38.16 58 152 -0.09
172 173 Matt Jones 90 38.06 59 155 -0.02
173 174 Jim Herman 60 38.05 43 113 -0.07
174 189 Martin Trainer 59 38.04 35 92 +0.06
175 175 Brendan Steele 78 37.96 52 137 -0.10
176 167 Denny McCarthy 86 37.95 63 166 -0.13
177 176 Rafael Campos 58 37.68 26 69 E
178 177 Patrick Reed 73 37.65 61 162 -0.15
T179 162 Chase Seiffert 78 37.50 42 112 -0.02
T179 172 Sebastian Cappelen 54 37.50 27 72 -0.11
181 183 Billy Horschel 81 37.40 46 123 -0.04
182 179 Brandon Hagy 74 37.23 35 94 -0.20
183 184 Sung Kang 84 37.02 67 181 -0.09
184 185 John Huh 56 37.01 47 127 -0.04
185 187 Tommy Fleetwood 57 36.97 44 119 +0.07
186 188 Rob Oppenheim 74 36.92 48 130 -0.10
187 T181 Jimmy Walker 74 36.88 59 160 -0.05
188 202 Kevin Stadler 43 36.78 32 87 -0.06
189 190 Nick Taylor 88 36.48 58 159 -0.02
190 195 Tyler Duncan 90 36.41 67 184 -0.10
191 193 Jamie Lovemark 42 36.11 26 72 +0.04
T192 194 Tim Wilkinson 46 35.90 28 78 -0.21
T192 192 K.H. Lee 94 35.90 56 156 -0.07
194 203 David Hearn 68 35.34 47 133 -0.13
195 196 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 35.09 40 114 -0.08
196 199 Robby Shelton 80 35.03 55 157 -0.05
197 191 Camilo Villegas 73 34.92 44 126 E
198 197 Kevin Na 70 34.91 59 169 -0.10
199 198 Cameron Smith 73 34.88 45 129 -0.22
T200 200 Francesco Molinari 42 34.52 29 84 -0.21
T200 201 Adam Hadwin 82 34.52 68 197 -0.13
202 204 K.J. Choi 52 32.37 45 139 -0.02
203 205 Scott Harrington 79 32.17 37 115 -0.08
204 206 Matt Wallace 59 30.21 29 96 -0.07
205 207 Tyler McCumber 62 28.42 27 95 +0.11
206 208 Hunter Mahan 59 26.03 19 73 +0.05

The percent of time a player was able to hit the green in regulation when the approach shot was greater than or equal to 200 yards. The shot distance must be determined by a laser, and the shot must end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: A green is considered hit in regulation if any portion of the ball is touching the putting surface after the GIR stroke has been taken. (The GIR stroke is determined by subtracting 2 from par (1st stroke on a par 3, 2nd on a par 4, 3rd on a par 5)). (326)