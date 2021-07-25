GIR Percentage from Fairway

×
Jul 25, 2021

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS % GREENS HIT # OF HOLES
1 1 Jon Rahm 74 84.26 487 578
2 2 Adam Scott 62 83.76 397 474
3 3 Matthew Wolff 52 83.44 272 326
4 4 Justin Thomas 71 82.04 434 529
5 T6 Matthew NeSmith 86 81.76 623 762
6 5 Aaron Wise 68 81.67 459 562
7 T6 Will Gordon 88 81.27 538 662
8 18 Charles Howell III 70 81.25 481 592
9 15 Cameron Percy 77 81.23 528 650
10 9 Patrick Cantlay 69 81.15 422 520
11 10 Collin Morikawa 69 81.13 503 620
12 11 Sepp Straka 94 81.08 587 724
13 12 Russell Knox 88 80.99 639 789
T14 8 Dustin Johnson 61 80.97 383 473
T14 13 Joaquin Niemann 89 80.97 570 704
16 14 Will Zalatoris 82 80.81 501 620
17 17 Henrik Norlander 86 80.70 619 767
18 16 Emiliano Grillo 90 80.67 647 802
19 19 Russell Henley 75 80.66 534 662
20 20 Jason Kokrak 79 80.56 493 612
21 21 Kyle Stanley 90 80.52 645 801
22 29 Louis Oosthuizen 69 80.51 442 549
23 22 Kevin Streelman 90 80.50 615 764
24 23 Viktor Hovland 74 80.48 466 579
25 T24 Brooks Koepka 52 80.44 329 409
26 39 Sergio Garcia 65 80.40 406 505
27 26 Ryan Palmer 71 80.38 426 530
28 T24 Keegan Bradley 82 80.34 568 707
29 27 Jordan Spieth 76 80.33 437 544
30 28 Daniel Berger 71 80.19 494 616
T31 30 Bill Haas 44 80.06 265 331
T31 31 Jhonattan Vegas 80 80.06 494 617
T33 38 Luke List 85 79.72 511 641
T33 32 Xander Schauffele 67 79.72 397 498
35 33 Martin Laird 74 79.68 553 694
36 34 Bryson DeChambeau 67 79.66 380 477
37 T35 Rory McIlroy 61 79.64 356 447
38 65 Gary Woodland 64 79.63 387 486
39 T35 Patrick Rodgers 100 79.47 600 755
40 40 Corey Conners 91 79.34 672 847
41 T46 Cameron Tringale 86 79.33 568 716
42 41 Jim Herman 60 79.32 445 561
43 42 Carlos Ortiz 83 79.28 532 671
44 55 Tom Lewis 82 79.27 497 627
45 43 Doug Ghim 84 79.21 598 755
46 44 Branden Grace 73 79.12 432 546
47 48 Joseph Bramlett 78 79.11 481 608
48 45 Matt Jones 90 79.09 537 679
49 T46 Brendan Steele 78 79.06 506 640
50 56 Maverick McNealy 72 78.97 462 585
T51 T50 Cameron Smith 73 78.82 428 543
T51 T50 Seamus Power 50 78.82 346 439
53 57 Hank Lebioda 70 78.79 457 580
54 53 Marc Leishman 71 78.76 408 518
55 60 Tyler McCumber 62 78.73 396 503
56 37 Kevin Tway 60 78.69 336 427
57 58 Kramer Hickok 65 78.56 469 597
58 54 Scott Stallings 76 78.55 465 592
59 59 Cam Davis 82 78.50 493 628
T60 61 Roger Sloan 78 78.49 511 651
T60 52 D.J. Trahan 66 78.49 405 516
62 63 Talor Gooch 87 78.45 517 659
T63 49 Ben Taylor 48 78.43 269 343
T63 64 Sam Burns 72 78.43 429 547
65 62 Ryan Brehm 56 78.41 316 403
66 92 Michael Gellerman 47 78.37 326 416
67 67 Si Woo Kim 83 78.29 541 691
68 69 Richy Werenski 84 78.24 532 680
69 68 Charley Hoffman 95 78.23 557 712
70 70 Zach Johnson 78 78.16 526 673
T71 T71 Paul Casey 63 78.14 404 517
T71 T71 Kevin Na 70 78.14 486 622
73 91 Bo Hoag 87 78.12 589 754
74 73 Stewart Cink 74 78.00 461 591
75 75 Doc Redman 76 77.95 502 644
T76 66 Brandon Hagy 74 77.91 381 489
T76 76 Hideki Matsuyama 78 77.91 508 652
78 78 Tony Finau 81 77.84 446 573
79 80 Sam Ryder 84 77.81 533 685
80 77 Scottie Scheffler 93 77.79 578 743
81 74 Lanto Griffin 89 77.68 515 663
T82 T82 Patton Kizzire 92 77.66 570 734
T82 86 Beau Hossler 86 77.66 511 658
84 79 Shane Lowry 67 77.65 417 537
85 81 Jason Day 66 77.61 416 536
86 84 Matt Wallace 59 77.57 339 437
87 85 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 77.55 297 383
88 93 Cameron Champ 67 77.54 397 512
89 T109 Luke Donald 54 77.47 337 435
90 88 Abraham Ancer 85 77.41 627 810
91 T82 Michael Gligic 80 77.37 489 632
92 90 Chez Reavie 80 77.33 614 794
93 94 Jason Dufner 84 77.25 567 734
94 98 Mark Anderson 54 77.20 359 465
95 108 Charl Schwartzel 82 77.18 487 631
96 95 Harold Varner III 80 77.13 506 656
97 89 Dylan Frittelli 72 77.10 367 476
98 87 Andrew Putnam 85 77.07 548 711
99 96 Nick Taylor 88 77.04 594 771
100 97 Kevin Kisner 69 76.94 467 607
101 T116 Michael Kim 69 76.92 340 442
102 T103 James Hahn 64 76.83 441 574
T103 111 Robert Streb 70 76.74 429 559
T103 129 Nick Watney 56 76.74 287 374
T105 T99 Anirban Lahiri 60 76.73 366 477
T105 T99 Webb Simpson 61 76.73 422 550
107 102 J.T. Poston 83 76.70 484 631
108 101 Lucas Glover 86 76.60 573 748
109 T103 Hudson Swafford 70 76.58 474 619
T110 105 Tommy Fleetwood 57 76.47 325 425
T110 112 Brandt Snedeker 82 76.47 533 697
112 107 Billy Horschel 81 76.45 487 637
113 T118 Pat Perez 96 76.39 605 792
114 106 Vincent Whaley 82 76.38 469 614
115 T109 Francesco Molinari 42 76.35 268 351
116 120 Austin Cook 72 76.29 489 641
117 128 Scott Piercy 73 76.22 452 593
118 123 Tyler Duncan 90 76.21 615 807
119 T118 Wyndham Clark 78 76.19 368 483
120 T116 Bronson Burgoon 70 76.18 435 571
121 T113 C.T. Pan 76 76.16 476 625
122 122 Byeong Hun An 82 76.10 433 569
123 127 Troy Merritt 98 76.09 627 824
T124 121 Brice Garnett 90 76.05 651 856
T124 126 Kevin Stadler 43 76.05 254 334
126 T133 Camilo Villegas 73 75.87 434 572
127 124 Sungjae Im 107 75.84 744 981
128 125 Danny Lee 61 75.83 367 484
129 115 J.J. Spaun 72 75.81 517 682
130 T133 John Huh 56 75.59 387 512
131 153 Josh Teater 50 75.56 337 446
132 T130 Harris English 79 75.54 522 691
133 144 Bubba Watson 71 75.52 398 527
134 T133 Mackenzie Hughes 82 75.51 478 633
135 132 Chris Kirk 78 75.47 486 644
T136 137 Rory Sabbatini 71 75.41 460 610
T136 141 Keith Mitchell 76 75.41 417 553
138 138 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 75.35 431 572
139 139 Sebastián Muñoz 93 75.32 592 786
140 140 Fabián Gómez 54 75.22 340 452
T141 143 Matt Kuchar 67 75.14 414 551
T141 148 Harry Higgs 70 75.14 399 531
143 156 Sean O'Hair 49 75.06 319 425
144 142 Phil Mickelson 64 75.05 358 477
145 157 K.H. Lee 94 75.03 577 769
146 150 Adam Schenk 100 74.94 610 814
147 155 Adam Long 83 74.93 559 746
148 T130 Erik van Rooyen 65 74.89 343 458
149 154 Aaron Baddeley 54 74.88 313 418
T150 T145 Brian Harman 91 74.87 593 792
T150 T145 Max Homa 81 74.87 447 597
152 158 Joel Dahmen 78 74.72 535 716
153 164 Rickie Fowler 76 74.62 485 650
154 T151 Lee Westwood 53 74.59 317 425
155 T151 Ryan Armour 76 74.58 578 775
156 T145 Patrick Reed 73 74.56 463 621
157 136 Sebastian Cappelen 54 74.54 281 377
158 161 Denny McCarthy 86 74.47 557 748
159 159 Nelson Ledesma 46 74.45 271 364
160 149 Scott Brown 80 74.41 503 676
161 176 David Hearn 68 74.20 463 624
162 168 Scott Harrington 79 74.18 477 643
163 169 Michael Thompson 74 74.13 510 688
164 165 Peter Malnati 78 74.02 433 585
165 162 Nate Lashley 72 73.91 459 621
T166 170 Ryan Moore 44 73.83 330 447
T166 187 Adam Hadwin 82 73.83 522 707
168 163 Tom Hoge 88 73.80 555 752
169 166 Grayson Murray 53 73.78 256 347
170 160 Chase Seiffert 78 73.74 511 693
171 172 Rhein Gibson 56 73.63 296 402
172 171 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 73.57 490 666
173 173 Rafael Campos 58 73.56 331 450
174 174 Danny Willett 51 73.54 289 393
175 197 Sung Kang 84 73.53 464 631
176 189 Chesson Hadley 68 73.45 379 516
177 179 Satoshi Kodaira 74 73.44 528 719
178 183 Chris Baker 54 73.39 342 466
T179 177 Xinjun Zhang 68 73.37 394 537
T179 186 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 73.37 383 522
T181 180 Rob Oppenheim 74 73.35 468 638
T181 178 Padraig Harrington 44 73.35 256 349
T181 194 Brian Stuard 100 73.35 735 1,002
184 181 Tyrrell Hatton 57 73.30 324 442
185 182 Jamie Lovemark 42 73.26 211 288
186 184 Alex Noren 78 73.22 432 590
187 175 Jonathan Byrd 44 73.21 246 336
188 167 Robby Shelton 80 73.20 448 612
189 185 Justin Rose 50 73.18 281 384
190 191 Brian Gay 64 73.16 387 529
191 190 Andrew Landry 64 73.02 425 582
192 193 Mark Hubbard 94 72.90 632 867
193 195 Brendon Todd 87 72.87 615 844
194 192 Henrik Stenson 47 72.82 284 390
195 200 Ben Martin 48 72.64 316 435
T196 196 Jimmy Walker 74 72.43 352 486
T196 198 Kris Ventura 72 72.43 394 544
198 199 Vaughn Taylor 80 72.11 530 735
199 201 Tim Wilkinson 46 71.57 297 415
200 205 Bo Van Pelt 72 71.00 426 600
201 202 Ian Poulter 68 70.34 415 590
202 203 J.B. Holmes 50 70.29 220 313
203 204 K.J. Choi 52 70.09 328 468
204 206 Hunter Mahan 59 68.99 307 445
205 207 Kelly Kraft 44 68.47 241 352
206 208 Martin Trainer 59 66.08 263 398

The percent of time a player was able to hit the green in regulation when the tee shot came to rest on the fairway. Note: A green is considered hit in regulation if any portion of the ball is touching the putting surface after the GIR stroke has been taken (The GIR stroke is determined by subtracting 2 from par (1st stroke on a par 3, 2nd on a par 4, 3rd on a par 5)). (190)