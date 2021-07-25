×
Official World Golf Ranking

Official World Golf Ranking

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021
RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME EVENTS AVG POINTS TOTAL POINTS POINTS LOST POINTS GAINED COUNTRY
1 1 Jon Rahm 49 9.92 485.98 -231.27 248.11
2 2 Dustin Johnson 42 9.30 390.41 -230.16 113.76
3 3 Collin Morikawa 52 8.68 451.39 -127.36 298.43
4 4 Justin Thomas 50 7.45 372.49 -205.45 155.95
5 5 Xander Schauffele 47 6.63 311.53 -165.06 152.35
6 6 Bryson DeChambeau 50 6.31 315.60 -156.54 138.38
7 7 Brooks Koepka 42 6.26 262.84 -158.02 196.90
8 9 Louis Oosthuizen 47 6.22 292.32 -98.04 205.12
9 8 Patrick Cantlay 42 5.99 251.48 -139.64 142.28
10 10 Harris English 52 5.41 281.53 -75.92 188.60
11 11 Viktor Hovland 52 5.38 279.96 -83.46 168.42
12 13 Patrick Reed 52 5.38 279.56 -156.01 142.49
13 15 Rory McIlroy 49 5.38 263.42 -194.79 136.74
14 12 Tyrrell Hatton 48 5.35 256.76 -129.58 97.61
15 14 Jordan Spieth 50 5.32 266.20 -55.90 244.79
16 16 Webb Simpson 41 5.04 206.83 -144.83 63.91
17 18 Daniel Berger 47 4.89 229.99 -89.43 117.06
18 17 Scottie Scheffler 52 4.85 251.99 -79.32 170.39
19 19 Tony Finau 52 4.75 246.80 -123.82 157.11
20 20 Hideki Matsuyama 52 4.54 236.28 -110.73 134.55
21 21 Matt Fitzpatrick 52 4.48 233.15 -113.66 110.48
22 22 Paul Casey 49 4.40 215.58 -110.23 154.47
23 23 Abraham Ancer 52 4.26 221.58 -93.62 124.56
24 24 Jason Kokrak 51 4.09 208.73 -78.03 118.71
25 25 Billy Horschel 52 3.83 199.19 -77.16 136.16
26 26 Joaquin Niemann 52 3.57 185.64 -72.41 130.02
27 27 Sungjae Im 52 3.51 182.38 -109.87 72.56
28 28 Cameron Smith 49 3.36 164.57 -73.28 71.38
29 29 Lee Westwood 52 3.29 171.20 -64.94 103.24
30 30 Will Zalatoris 51 3.21 163.58 -36.78 118.55
31 32 Phil Mickelson 47 3.19 149.97 -43.15 113.27
32 33 Sam Burns 49 3.13 153.47 -29.31 130.87
33 31 Ryan Palmer 48 3.12 149.66 -65.79 80.79
34 34 Tommy Fleetwood 52 3.01 156.58 -119.66 57.92
35 36 Corey Conners 52 2.99 155.35 -61.07 103.19
36 35 Marc Leishman 48 2.97 142.73 -83.85 78.37
37 37 Kevin Na 51 2.92 148.99 -82.41 100.44
38 38 Matthew Wolff 44 2.86 125.85 -75.26 16.71
39 40 Max Homa 52 2.77 144.13 -53.64 123.28
40 39 Shane Lowry 52 2.76 143.54 -96.54 85.70
41 43 Garrick Higgo 50 2.75 137.68 -25.50 101.44
42 44 Brian Harman 52 2.69 139.67 -43.09 104.29
43 41 Adam Scott 40 2.67 106.65 -96.82 40.96
44 45 Victor Perez 45 2.65 119.36 -63.98 49.67
45 42 Stewart Cink 44 2.64 116.36 -20.79 90.31
46 46 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 52 2.60 135.15 -68.38 46.71
47 47 Justin Rose 47 2.58 121.46 -90.09 68.08
48 48 Robert MacIntyre 51 2.45 124.97 -54.21 73.86
49 49 Kevin Kisner 52 2.44 127.00 -88.89 37.39
50 51 Ian Poulter 52 2.42 125.76 -60.03 71.18
51 52 Sergio Garcia 51 2.40 122.21 -68.75 69.91
52 50 Lucas Herbert 41 2.38 97.46 -33.52 56.35
53 53 Mackenzie Hughes 52 2.33 120.96 -50.76 56.61
54 54 Kevin Streelman 52 2.25 117.10 -56.99 62.27
55 55 Si Woo Kim 52 2.24 116.55 -48.29 87.97
56 58 Matt Wallace 52 2.15 111.91 -70.22 60.30
57 57 Russell Henley 51 2.15 109.66 -42.11 49.64
58 56 Bubba Watson 48 2.11 101.15 -52.56 43.31
59 59 Charley Hoffman 52 2.07 107.58 -33.10 82.91
60 62 Min Woo Lee 40 2.05 82.04 -19.86 62.74
61 61 Carlos Ortiz 52 2.04 106.24 -45.64 46.53
62 60 Bernd Wiesberger 52 2.04 106.03 -73.58 50.76
63 71 K.H. Lee 52 2.01 104.71 -22.53 95.43
64 63 Branden Grace 52 2.00 103.93 -38.11 74.44
65 65 Cam Davis 52 1.99 103.68 -22.42 85.67
66 119 Cameron Champ 52 1.97 102.43 -43.51 53.54
67 64 Matt Jones 52 1.97 102.24 -41.55 73.31
68 66 Chris Kirk 40 1.95 77.90 -16.74 69.26
69 67 Emiliano Grillo 52 1.92 100.10 -29.85 74.82
70 70 Jason Day 47 1.91 89.63 -58.20 31.74
71 76 Gary Woodland 50 1.90 95.08 -89.71 47.26
72 74 Guido Migliozzi 48 1.90 91.21 -26.75 79.32
73 77 Cameron Tringale 51 1.89 96.18 -29.60 62.47
74 99 Charl Schwartzel 40 1.88 75.17 -15.25 56.57
75 72 Thomas Detry 52 1.87 97.32 -39.31 51.78
76 73 Talor Gooch 52 1.87 97.31 -37.25 54.45
77 69 Brendon Todd 52 1.86 96.78 -51.34 37.96
78 68 Matt Kuchar 51 1.86 94.82 -93.59 47.68
79 75 Lanto Griffin 52 1.83 94.96 -52.83 45.06
80 78 Dylan Frittelli 52 1.79 93.15 -44.89 41.17
81 80 Keegan Bradley 52 1.78 92.36 -37.71 65.07
82 79 Sebastián Muñoz 52 1.76 91.70 -50.26 43.80
83 81 Lucas Glover 52 1.74 90.48 -40.54 60.59
84 82 Joel Dahmen 52 1.69 87.96 -51.97 37.87
85 83 Andy Sullivan 50 1.66 82.91 -42.26 25.26
86 84 Rikuya Hoshino 40 1.65 66.02 -31.92 38.15
87 90 Troy Merritt 52 1.61 83.74 -29.37 59.88
88 85 Daniel van Tonder 44 1.61 70.71 -23.17 45.54
89 87 Antoine Rozner 52 1.59 82.65 -32.87 48.32
90 86 Harold Varner III 52 1.59 82.49 -34.37 52.15
91 88 Martin Kaymer 46 1.57 72.29 -40.35 34.29
92 91 Alex Noren 52 1.57 81.65 -38.02 42.22
93 92 Takumi Kanaya 40 1.56 62.24 -20.53 29.40
94 114 Justin Harding 52 1.55 80.36 -37.22 62.28
95 130 Jhonattan Vegas 50 1.51 75.50 -25.64 62.81
96 93 Dean Burmester 52 1.51 78.43 -23.21 51.43
97 95 Brendan Steele 48 1.51 72.38 -31.98 41.59
98 96 Adam Long 52 1.51 78.28 -49.48 17.36
99 101 Sam Horsfield 49 1.50 73.71 -29.88 36.52
100 89 J.T. Poston 52 1.49 77.28 -52.64 42.19
101 94 Chan Kim 40 1.47 58.95 -34.85 23.08
102 98 Richard Bland 52 1.45 75.47 -19.61 52.53
103 97 John Catlin 52 1.45 75.46 -30.52 29.76
104 100 Aaron Rai 48 1.43 68.69 -34.02 20.03
105 105 Maverick McNealy 52 1.43 74.28 -24.76 47.28
106 104 Rickie Fowler 48 1.42 68.36 -61.04 36.55
107 103 Ryosuke Kinoshita 40 1.41 56.45 -12.28 39.00
108 106 Patton Kizzire 52 1.40 72.96 -18.66 54.24
109 107 Jason Scrivener 50 1.39 69.68 -25.88 53.83
110 102 Erik van Rooyen 52 1.39 72.31 -61.40 20.03
111 108 Brandon Stone 52 1.36 70.78 -23.85 48.07
112 117 Adam Hadwin 52 1.36 70.63 -46.01 39.48
113 109 Aaron Wise 47 1.35 63.63 -25.00 28.99
114 111 Martin Laird 47 1.33 62.28 -28.42 21.05
115 113 Seamus Power 44 1.32 57.96 -9.86 51.69
116 110 Danny Willett 52 1.29 67.33 -59.88 26.29
117 112 George Coetzee 48 1.28 61.45 -36.66 19.07
118 136 Mito Pereira 49 1.27 62.42 -10.12 50.97
119 120 Joohyung Kim 40 1.27 50.91 -23.93 29.73
120 116 Thomas Pieters 42 1.25 52.58 -38.34 22.74
121 118 Richy Werenski 52 1.23 63.99 -27.37 33.76
122 115 Harry Higgs 52 1.23 63.92 -34.58 30.62
123 121 Marcus Armitage 52 1.21 63.16 -13.99 37.99
124 151 Taylor Moore 44 1.21 53.20 -3.38 49.79
125 123 Shaun Norris 50 1.21 60.41 -36.59 23.81
126 138 Santiago Tarrio 43 1.21 51.89 -6.36 40.52
127 132 Brandt Snedeker 52 1.20 62.60 -46.12 35.19
128 122 Henrik Norlander 52 1.20 62.49 -29.83 41.32
129 127 Zach Johnson 47 1.20 56.44 -26.15 19.09
130 130 Kalle Samooja 46 1.18 54.44 -23.88 28.86
131 124 Rasmus Hojgaard 52 1.18 61.43 -32.81 22.91
132 125 Robert Streb 52 1.18 61.23 -24.82 15.28
133 126 Sami Valimaki 43 1.17 50.42 -28.15 3.84
134 128 Stephan Jaeger 50 1.17 58.58 -16.23 38.08
135 133 Michael Thompson 51 1.17 59.53 -33.35 28.25
136 134 Kurt Kitayama 47 1.15 54.07 -35.46 34.42
137 139 Shugo Imahira 45 1.12 50.47 -48.63 13.00
138 135 Matthias Schwab 52 1.12 58.25 -38.31 25.85
139 137 Tom Lewis 52 1.11 57.63 -45.46 15.30
140 174 Keith Mitchell 52 1.11 57.61 -32.99 41.79
141 141 Kramer Hickok 52 1.10 57.37 -13.62 48.16
142 140 Doc Redman 52 1.10 57.25 -31.94 22.48
143 144 Jim Herman 48 1.10 52.73 -28.65 12.99
144 142 Luke List 52 1.09 56.94 -28.50 35.89
145 147 Yuki Inamori 40 1.09 43.64 -15.72 15.35
146 155 Chez Reavie 52 1.08 56.37 -66.86 21.22
147 129 Tom Hoge 52 1.08 56.12 -32.62 20.84
148 143 Byeong Hun An 52 1.07 55.73 -51.29 17.96
149 148 Adrian Otaegui 52 1.07 55.38 -23.37 21.11
150 145 Jazz Janewattananond 52 1.06 55.21 -53.79 21.81
151 146 Francesco Molinari 40 1.06 42.38 -48.16 36.05
152 152 Padraig Harrington 47 1.05 49.57 -10.88 39.21
153 149 Laurie Canter 50 1.05 52.37 -21.34 19.25
154 156 Hudson Swafford 42 1.03 43.20 -16.21 23.33
155 153 David Lipsky 52 1.03 53.37 -26.32 36.94
156 154 Brandon Hagy 48 1.01 48.55 -9.61 42.35
157 159 Charles Howell III 52 1.01 52.52 -41.86 23.14
158 184 Seonghyeon Kim 40 1.01 40.33 -8.90 30.88
159 158 Wilco Nienaber 48 1.00 47.96 -13.35 20.00
160 157 James Hahn 40 1.00 39.90 -12.53 24.13
161 160 Sepp Straka 52 .98 51.02 -29.37 22.35
162 150 Rafa Cabrera Bello 52 .98 50.92 -49.98 29.64
163 166 Adri Arnaus 51 .98 49.82 -33.65 19.55
164 219 Mikko Korhonen 40 .98 39.04 -20.35 29.34
165 164 Hank Lebioda 52 .98 50.74 -13.56 39.32
166 165 Cameron Young 40 .98 39.02 -4.11 31.92
167 161 Calum Hill 52 .98 50.71 -24.22 35.21
168 163 Nick Taylor 52 .97 50.23 -32.16 22.20
169 162 Wyndham Clark 52 .96 50.06 -30.58 22.26
170 167 Ryan Moore 40 .96 38.46 -24.65 23.91
171 168 Joachim B Hansen 52 .95 49.61 -23.74 14.64
172 169 Ryuko Tokimatsu 40 .95 38.08 -17.52 22.81
173 171 Matthew NeSmith 52 .94 49.13 -24.23 25.98
174 172 Ryo Ishikawa 41 .94 38.68 -30.76 7.98
175 170 Andrew Putnam 52 .94 48.99 -36.32 41.36
176 186 Wade Ormsby 44 .93 41.00 -21.71 23.57
177 205 Callum Shinkwin 43 .93 39.94 -19.28 9.00
178 178 Mark Hubbard 52 .92 47.96 -30.56 19.83
179 179 Johannes Veerman 44 .91 40.14 -12.43 26.39
180 175 Kyle Stanley 52 .90 47.05 -20.67 30.78
181 202 Masahiro Kawamura 52 .90 46.94 -24.25 16.78
182 173 Andrew Landry 51 .90 46.01 -32.54 7.90
183 189 Sam Ryder 52 .90 46.74 -15.63 36.38
184 176 Darren Fichardt 45 .90 40.37 -16.15 21.50
185 177 Julien Brun 40 .90 35.80 -7.18 22.12
186 180 Hiroshi Iwata 40 .88 35.34 -11.30 21.52
187 181 Henrik Stenson 45 .88 39.41 -50.59 7.80
188 191 Patrick Rodgers 52 .87 45.42 -18.20 23.52
189 187 Ryan Fox 46 .86 39.72 -24.25 21.22
190 188 Brandon Wu 40 .86 34.48 -14.96 10.03
191 183 Denny McCarthy 52 .86 44.81 -24.27 23.69
192 192 Tomoharu Otsuki 46 .86 39.59 -17.56 19.21
193 182 Greyson Sigg 50 .86 42.92 -12.08 24.31
194 185 Graeme McDowell 51 .86 43.67 -45.37 6.48
195 206 Brian Stuard 52 .85 44.19 -29.08 29.24
196 223 Ryan Armour 52 .85 44.11 -20.83 26.19
197 190 Tiger Woods 40 .84 33.77 -75.20 0
198 194 Chad Ramey 52 .83 43.10 -12.83 26.64
199 217 Pat Perez 52 .83 43.02 -21.82 26.71
200 193 Joost Luiten 52 .82 42.84 -29.31 19.24
201 211 Brice Garnett 52 .82 42.49 -17.47 28.33
202 196 Jamie Donaldson 47 .82 38.34 -14.73 13.49
203 197 Renato Paratore 52 .81 42.29 -24.77 7.72
204 197 Rory Sabbatini 52 .81 42.16 -43.09 16.93
205 199 Jorge Campillo 52 .81 42.12 -39.13 10.84
206 208 Connor Syme 52 .81 42.09 -19.41 22.34
207 195 Nate Lashley 52 .80 41.85 -38.52 15.68
208 200 C.T. Pan 52 .80 41.62 -38.73 22.09
209 210 Scott Stallings 52 .80 41.59 -19.53 24.57
210 203 Jacobus Prinsloo 40 .79 31.62 -6.08 30.91
211 204 Marc Warren 40 .79 31.49 -12.44 11.82
212 201 Taylor Pendrith 52 .78 40.59 -20.80 11.15
213 207 Peter Malnati 52 .78 40.52 -24.38 14.14
214 209 Adrian Meronk 52 .78 40.46 -18.85 17.90
215 215 Romain Langasque 50 .77 38.26 -34.38 9.85
216 212 Adam Schenk 52 .76 39.74 -20.83 22.81
217 213 Maximilian Kieffer 48 .76 36.64 -8.81 31.21
218 214 Doug Ghim 52 .76 39.61 -12.00 31.40
219 216 JC Ritchie 46 .75 34.69 -21.49 17.87
220 239 Bo Hoag 52 .75 38.94 -16.41 29.25
221 231 Marcel Siem 43 .74 31.74 -3.43 27.23
222 218 Danny Lee 52 .74 38.32 -31.88 10.10
223 228 Sean Crocker 50 .73 36.64 -17.61 13.57
224 221 Katsumasa Miyamoto 40 .73 29.23 -9.38 25.05
225 237 Wil Besseling 51 .73 37.14 -17.64 14.04
226 229 Juvic Pagunsan 40 .72 28.92 -4.66 25.60
227 222 Andrew Johnston 40 .72 28.90 -17.16 13.36
228 224 Sanghyun Park 43 .72 30.88 -19.69 16.77
229 226 Sung Kang 52 .72 37.24 -49.64 4.02
230 230 Russell Knox 52 .72 37.23 -24.66 21.83
231 227 Matthew Southgate 52 .72 37.18 -21.62 18.92
232 225 Brad Kennedy 40 .71 28.58 -23.24 9.51
233 220 Marcus Kinhult 42 .71 29.98 -33.75 0
234 233 Nick Hardy 42 .71 29.71 -6.35 22.52
235 236 Jonathan Caldwell 52 .71 36.76 -7.84 25.34
236 232 Michael Lorenzo-Vera 40 .70 27.81 -31.88 3.02
237 234 Maverick Antcliff51 .69 35.22 -17.59 22.17
238 238 Tyler Duncan 52 .69 35.88 -27.36 5.31
239 241 Camilo Villegas 40 .69 27.56 -4.93 17.14
240 346 Hanbyeol Kim 40 .68 27.30 -8.34 12.15
241 242 Jordan L Smith 52 .68 35.42 -23.92 13.44
242 240 Max McGreevy 46 .67 30.96 -13.07 18.63
243 248 Alexander Björk 47 .67 31.63 -13.62 19.69
244 267 Jacques Kruyswijk 45 .67 30.28 -8.58 23.75
245 235 Vaughn Taylor 52 .67 34.93 -31.31 18.88
246 243 Benjamin Hebert 50 .67 33.54 -33.32 11.09
247 245 Adam Svensson 50 .67 33.46 -8.21 28.19
248 244 Chase Seiffert 52 .66 34.49 -17.87 21.98
249 246 Joseph Bramlett 52 .66 34.48 -14.39 20.01
250 247 Jaco Ahlers 40 .66 26.32 -15.65 14.88
251 252 Steve Stricker 40 .65 25.92 -7.03 20.38
252 251 Ondrej Lieser 40 .65 25.91 -12.37 0
253 255 Neil Schietekat 41 .64 26.39 -9.44 16.26
254 253 Jeff Winther 46 .64 29.54 -14.10 18.74
255 249 Paul Barjon 50 .64 32.04 -16.34 15.24
256 249 Scott Piercy 50 .64 31.77 -33.52 9.63
257 262 Jinichiro Kozuma 41 .63 25.97 -9.14 10.91
258 254 Chesson Hadley 51 .63 32.14 -18.12 16.44
259 256 Peter Uihlein 52 .63 32.67 -10.71 28.42
260 260 Craig Howie48 .63 30.10 -5.14 20.30
261 257 Victor Dubuisson 40 .62 24.99 -10.73 16.44
262 261 Curtis Thompson 40 .62 24.88 -7.18 12.36
263 264 Ryuichi Oiwa 40 .62 24.85 -4.00 21.81
264 258 Scott Vincent 52 .62 32.21 -22.78 11.91
265 263 Marcel Schneider 52 .62 32.20 -9.62 18.90
266 259 Eddie Pepperell 40 .62 24.66 -30.15 4.85
267 266 Harry Hall 40 .61 24.44 -6.18 15.22
268 694 Ignacio Elvira Mijares 52 .61 31.70 -11.16 27.41
269 268 Chris Paisley 48 .60 28.81 -17.64 14.81
270 271 Naoyuki kataoka 40 .60 24.00 24.00
271 275 Anirban Lahiri 46 .60 27.54 -7.35 19.39
272 269 Hurly Long44 .60 26.28 -9.58 14.49
273 265 Will Gordon 50 .60 29.75 -13.43 11.96
274 277 Kazuki Higa 40 .59 23.64 -18.17 11.13
275 424 Dylan Wu 52 .59 30.48 -10.34 20.82
276 276 Oliver Bekker 52 .58 30.41 -5.02 25.25
277 272 Matthew Jordan51 .58 29.80 -20.71 8.12
278 274 Jack Senior 52 .58 30.26 -18.58 13.77
279 273 Scott Brown 52 .58 30.16 -20.25 12.61
280 278 Brian Gay 52 .58 29.99 -21.26 5.62
281 282 Gunn Charoenkul 42 .57 24.06 -25.09 2.51
282 280 Ross Fisher 48 .57 27.41 -17.52 8.16
283 279 Francesco Laporta 52 .57 29.61 -22.98 7.25
284 270 Robby Shelton 52 .57 29.58 -30.23 11.55
284 291 Nicolas Colsaerts 46 .57 26.17 -19.26 5.02
286 281 Joakim Lagergren 50 .57 28.42 -19.70 4.98
287 283 Andrew Novak 52 .57 29.53 -7.33 21.88
288 294 Alfredo Garcia 40 .57 22.60 -1.91 17.15
289 356 Chase Hanna 40 .56 22.57 -.96 21.42
290 284 Beau Hossler 52 .56 29.32 -15.89 16.03
291 313 Paul Haley II 45 .56 25.36 -7.19 17.70
292 285 Austin Cook 52 .56 29.12 -19.10 4.77
293 299 Seth Reeves 50 .56 27.92 -7.34 16.02
294 329 Austin Smotherman 51 .56 28.36 -4.57 24.68
295 286 Yuta Ikeda 40 .55 22.16 -14.78 13.15
296 289 Scott Jamieson 47 .55 26.00 -16.48 8.47
297 288 Kristian Johannessen 40 .55 22.12 -4.60 11.87
298 293 Pep Angles 41 .55 22.49 -8.80 5.52
299 287 Satoshi Kodaira 50 .54 27.24 -10.48 19.03
300 303 Richie Ramsay 51 .54 27.66 -15.40 16.21
301 292 Ewen Ferguson 52 .54 27.97 -11.55 20.54
302 353 Jimmy Walker 52 .53 27.80 -10.22 21.92
303 290 Dale Whitnell 51 .53 27.20 -10.89 13.39
304 305 Ollie Schniederjans 49 .53 25.99 -11.23 10.34
305 295 Scott Hend 52 .53 27.53 -15.83 16.33
306 300 Mikumu Horikawa 47 .53 24.71 -23.96 3.49
307 296 Justin Walters 52 .53 27.30 -15.55 10.87
308 297 Lee Hodges 52 .52 27.27 -12.73 11.40
309 301 Rafael Campos 48 .52 25.11 -6.97 25.45
310 305 Brett Drewitt 52 .52 27.05 -7.55 14.41
311 302 Davis Riley 52 .52 26.98 -14.71 8.16
312 304 Hideto Tanihara 40 .52 20.72 -11.11 0
313 308 Rikard Karlberg 47 .52 24.33 -7.05 16.80
314 307 Mathinus Viljoen 40 .52 20.64 -8.20 11.22
315 310 Christofer Blomstrand 40 .51 20.56 -7.88 6.94
316 312 Fabrizio Zanotti 40 .51 20.51 -11.47 14.39
317 311 Sebi Garcia 52 .51 26.64 -15.88 15.56
318 325 Kyongjun Moon 46 .51 23.54 -9.77 13.16
319 309 Jeongwoo Ham 40 .51 20.46 -11.49 11.20
320 314 Carl Yuan 52 .51 26.52 -9.67 16.99
321 297 Sebastian Heisele 43 .51 21.88 -16.78 4.84
322 326 Cameron Percy 50 .50 25.19 -11.37 17.50
323 316 Tyler McCumber 52 .50 26.17 -13.17 11.68
324 564 Ricardo Gouveia 41 .50 20.58 -1.67 18.79
325 315 Steven Brown 52 .50 26.00 -17.00 5.19
326 318 Darius Van Driel 52 .50 25.85 -15.49 17.39
327 319 Mikael Lindberg 43 .49 21.26 -10.65 5.33
327 324 Jbe' Kruger 47 .49 23.24 -9.39 17.52
329 320 Edoardo Molinari 51 .49 25.16 -9.50 20.27
330 317 Bud Cauley 40 .49 19.70 -23.72 0
331 322 Hendrik Du Plessis 40 .49 19.57 -7.53 11.45
332 323 Matthieu Pavon 52 .49 25.42 -11.67 13.02
333 351 Bo Van Pelt 43 .49 20.88 -.57 21.45
334 331 Grant Forrest 50 .49 24.27 -12.21 10.96
335 328 Kristof Ulenaers 40 .49 19.41 -.03 19.44
336 327 Keita Nakajima 40 .48 19.32 -3.93 11.14
337 321 Paul Waring 40 .48 19.14 -28.02 0
338 332 Niklas Norgaard Moller 45 .47 21.32 -9.13 11.88
339 340 Ashun Wu 44 .47 20.81 -10.51 12.39
340 339 Ding Wenyi 40 .47 18.90 -.80 16.10
341 334 Bryden MacPherson 40 .47 18.85 -3.56 20.29
342 335 James Morrison 52 .47 24.48 -8.59 14.65
343 333 Roberto Díaz 52 .47 24.44 -13.03 15.24
344 409 Andrew Wilson 40 .47 18.72 -7.12 10.00
345 330 Ben Martin 44 .47 20.58 -5.43 14.05
346 341 Erik Barnes 47 .47 21.93 -5.11 16.57
347 336 Jared Wolfe 51 .47 23.76 -15.94 3.55
348 337 Robert Rock 40 .46 18.58 -13.38 0
349 338 Pablo Larrazabal 49 .46 22.70 -19.38 5.55
350 347 Nicolai Dellingshausen 44 .46 20.22 -5.04 15.67
351 343 Richard Mansell 40 .46 18.33 -11.58 3.77
352 345 Jayden Schaper 40 .46 18.31 -5.86 5.53
353 344 Niklas Lemke 44 .46 20.13 -12.07 5.34
354 348 Lasse Jensen 40 .46 18.26 -2.64 13.39
355 379 Roger Sloan 52 .45 23.61 -15.03 14.51
356 342 David Horsey 49 .45 22.14 -11.82 6.64
357 350 Vincent Whaley 52 .45 23.48 -8.20 16.01
358 349 Taylor Montgomery 40 .45 18.04 -6.57 8.62
359 352 Gavin Kyle Green 51 .45 22.96 -23.30 0
360 354 Jacques Blaauw 46 .45 20.63 -6.35 11.66
361 359 Tomohiro Ishizaka40 .44 17.71 -3.01 10.12
362 355 Bronson Burgoon 52 .44 23.01 -12.00 13.40
363 360 Hur In-hoi 40 .44 17.61 -4.04 12.60
364 362 Joakim Wikstrom 40 .44 17.52 -3.78 10.27
365 358 Justin Lower 49 .43 21.31 -8.02 12.33
366 361 Todd Baek 40 .43 17.39 -7.53 9.26
367 365 Shunyat Hak 40 .43 17.34 -1.98 17.04
368 357 Hayden Buckley 44 .43 19.07 -6.26 15.96
369 363 Tyson Alexander 52 .43 22.50 -5.15 17.78
370 364 Richard Lee 40 .43 17.17 -11.88 8.10
371 366 Sebastian Soderberg 50 .43 21.30 -23.91 1.22
372 367 Kim Tae-hoon 40 .42 16.96 -9.70 3.37
373 372 Yosuke Asaji 42 .42 17.50 -13.64 11.54
374 368 Marcus Helligkilde 41 .42 17.08 -2.96 12.42
375 371 Ben Kohles 50 .42 20.82 -10.01 7.61
376 369 Xinjun Zhang 52 .42 21.63 -30.56 3.23
377 370 Nino Bertasio 47 .41 19.48 -11.12 14.40
378 386 Tapio Pulkkanen 52 .41 21.49 -7.87 17.53
379 374 Alexander Levy 51 .41 20.88 -10.82 10.40
380 375 Mikiya Akutsu 41 .41 16.74 -6.30 11.40
381 376 Alexander Knappe 40 .41 16.27 -5.26 6.34
382 373 Martin Rohwer 40 .41 16.25 -10.14 9.87
383 394 David Skinns 41 .40 16.59 -1.67 14.74
384 377 Wesley Bryan 40 .40 16.15 -4.22 10.27
385 382 Wocheng Ye 40 .40 16.13 -.07 16.20
386 377 Udayan Mane 40 .40 16.01 -10.77 5.00
387 380 Michael Gligic 52 .40 20.74 -9.11 13.10
388 381 Daijiro Izumida 40 .40 15.90 -8.96 5.50
389 383 John Huh 40 .39 15.79 -6.15 4.60
390 384 Bjorn Hellgren 40 .39 15.76 -4.94 7.20
391 524 Taylor Dickson 40 .39 15.47 15.47
392 385 Seungsu Han 46 .38 17.57 -16.76 0
393 390 Louis de Jager 51 .38 19.42 -15.51 6.12
394 404 Jason Dufner 52 .38 19.74 -14.63 12.67
395 389 Daan Huizing 52 .38 19.55 -6.80 14.69
396 390 David Drysdale 52 .37 19.47 -10.00 10.44
397 388 Haotong Li 46 .37 17.08 -31.65 0
398 393 Gaganjeet Bhullar 43 .37 15.94 -6.33 12.15
399 396 Lee Chang-woo 40 .37 14.76 -4.91 5.70
400 392 Kris Ventura 52 .37 19.17 -21.83 2.09
401 398 Josh Geary 40 .37 14.73 -8.12 12.36
402 387 Fabián Gómez 52 .37 19.14 -16.07 7.33
403 395 Billy Kennerly 49 .36 17.78 -4.82 15.56
404 433 Nicolai Hojgaard 50 .36 18.11 -6.77 13.03
405 399 Oscar Lengden 40 .36 14.42 -10.47 0
406 401 Koumei Oda 40 .36 14.34 -6.92 9.27
407 405 Yanwei Liu 40 .36 14.27 -5.17 9.42
408 402 Kyung-Nam Kang 43 .36 15.33 -8.82 5.68
409 406 Ross McGowan 52 .35 18.40 -14.92 0
410 403 Thriston Lawrence 40 .35 14.14 -13.72 6.67
410 431 Oliver Farr 49 .35 17.33 -12.50 3.73
412 397 Jung-gon Hwang 40 .35 14.14 -24.41 0
413 452 Hugo León 40 .35 14.09 -6.53 10.68
414 400 Adrien Saddier 46 .35 16.10 -10.30 1.61
414 407 Mike Hendry 40 .35 13.99 -8.04 6.89
416 427 Stuart Macdonald 42 .35 14.68 14.68
417 408 Thorbjørn Olesen 40 .35 13.90 -11.62 7.68
418 411 Ryan Lumsden 40 .34 13.80 -2.37 10.40
419 410 Rob Oppenheim 52 .34 17.87 -9.22 9.65
420 464 Angel Hidalgo Jordan41 .34 14.01 -.90 12.56
421 418 Yuki Furukawa 40 .34 13.53 13.53
422 413 Brandon Matthews 40 .34 13.52 -2.84 7.28
423 416 Blake Windred 40 .34 13.48 -2.45 12.64
424 421 Zecheng Dou 51 .34 17.08 -11.24 5.20
425 412 Anthony Quayle 40 .33 13.33 -11.10 4.08
426 423 Eduard Rousaud 40 .33 13.30 -1.58 8.94
427 417 Ted Potter, Jr. 51 .33 16.96 -9.63 11.36
428 683 Lukas Nemecz 40 .33 13.27 -4.81 7.20
429 414 Dan McCarthy 52 .33 17.14 -9.78 7.40
430 415 Anton Karlsson 45 .33 14.80 -8.04 8.94
431 426 Felix Mory40 .33 13.15 -2.26 12.00
432 420 Dawie van der Walt 52 .33 17.07 -6.06 10.02
433 421 Jaekyeong Lee 40 .33 13.11 -8.62 0
434 425 Chikkarangappa S. 40 .33 13.11 -9.22 7.20
435 428 Stuart Manley 40 .33 13.09 -1.05 12.00
436 419 Jamie Lovemark 43 .32 13.95 -2.21 12.04
437 431 Alejandro Del Ray 40 .32 12.85 -1.74 9.55
438 436 Tag Ridings 47 .32 15.06 -1.92 14.00
439 429 Doyeob Mun 40 .32 12.81 -5.48 9.00
440 430 Karandeep Kochhar40 .32 12.80 -6.78 1.20
441 435 Hirotaro Naito 40 .32 12.74 -4.77 3.13
442 434 Joel Stalter 47 .32 14.87 -8.83 1.48
443 441 Vince India 52 .32 16.40 -5.18 9.05
444 440 Theo Humphrey 49 .31 15.41 -4.12 8.40
445 442 Guxin Chen 40 .31 12.53 -1.98 12.00
446 438 Adilson da Silva 40 .31 12.49 -8.89 2.80
447 437 Yi Keun Chang 40 .31 12.48 -10.91 6.00
448 444 Dimi Papadatos 40 .31 12.45 -5.15 9.93
449 438 Shubhankar Sharma 52 .31 16.04 -12.26 5.81
450 443 Rhys Enoch 52 .31 15.99 -11.35 13.32
451 446 Tomoyasu Sugiyama 40 .31 12.24 -4.91 6.50
452 521 Luke Donald 43 .31 13.14 -7.31 9.20
453 497 Daniel Gavins 44 .31 13.42 -2.17 12.10
454 448 Trey Mullinax 40 .30 12.11 -10.05 0
455 449 George Cunningham 52 .30 15.72 -5.39 10.46
456 445 Jeunghun Wang 40 .30 12.08 -10.67 0
457 451 Max Greyserman 45 .30 13.51 -3.81 9.25
458 447 P. Tangkamolpraser 40 .30 11.99 -13.80 0
459 455 Choi Min-Chel 40 .30 11.89 -2.35 7.74
460 453 Tristen Strydom 40 .30 11.87 -1.99 9.76
461 454 Mark Anderson 47 .30 13.91 -8.68 9.84
462 450 Josh Teater 48 .30 14.17 -14.02 4.92
463 458 Robin Sciot-Siegrist 51 .29 15.04 -11.46 3.59
463 549 Austin Eckroat 40 .29 11.79 -1.08 8.13
465 459 Kevin Yu 40 .29 11.74 -1.94 9.73
466 461 Sean O'Hair 40 .29 11.68 -3.11 8.47
467 501 Jacopo Vecchi Fossa 40 .29 11.63 -1.57 8.80
468 463 Taiga Sugihara 40 .29 11.50 -3.45 5.60
468 460 Stephen Franken 48 .29 13.80 -1.57 11.04
470 456 Kevin Tway 51 .28 14.50 -15.65 8.19
471 466 Justin Suh 40 .28 11.35 -5.58 2.09
472 457 Grayson Murray 44 .28 12.45 -7.47 10.11
473 467 Sung -Kug Park 40 .28 11.28 -6.74 5.40
474 465 Zander Lombard 52 .28 14.66 -14.99 4.08
475 469 J.J. Spaun 52 .28 14.65 -8.83 8.43
476 471 Takahiro Hataji 40 .28 11.23 -3.07 8.17
477 470 Henric Sturehed 50 .28 14.04 -4.80 7.80
478 477 Conner Godsey 40 .28 11.20 -.50 9.60
479 476 Alex Haindl 40 .28 11.16 -2.22 8.89
480 462 Scott Harrington 52 .28 14.50 -14.92 5.06
481 569 Bryce Easton 52 .28 14.46 -11.61 3.72
482 473 Dawson Armstrong 51 .28 14.18 -5.44 9.29
483 468 Jim Furyk 40 .28 11.05 -29.37 6.25
484 477 Tomoyo Ikemura 40 .28 11.04 -4.97 3.87
485 479 Shingo Katayama 40 .28 11.02 -4.67 7.20
486 475 Thomas Roseenmoller 40 .28 11.02 -7.15 0
487 483 Xuewen Luo 40 .27 10.97 -.51 9.60
488 481 Jeong Weon Ko40 .27 10.95 -2.35 6.99
489 483 Junseok Lee 40 .27 10.94 -1.68 9.00
490 480 Michael Sim 40 .27 10.90 -5.20 5.39
491 472 David Kocher 49 .27 13.32 -10.22 4.00
492 486 Ryan McCormick 40 .27 10.84 -3.40 5.01
492 482 Julien Guerrier 40 .27 10.84 -4.80 2.22
494 474 Brett Coletta 43 .27 11.59 -8.45 6.07
495 489 Tom Whitney 48 .27 12.93 -4.76 10.93
495 488 Ryutaro Nagano 40 .27 10.78 -4.21 9.60
497 612 Frederic LaCroix40 .27 10.76 -4.91 9.74
498 487 Marcus Fraser 40 .27 10.73 -6.07 7.33
499 495 Taisei Shimizu 40 .27 10.72 -2.18 7.94
500 492 Shad Tuten 47 .27 12.53 -4.92 7.12
501 490 Richard Sterne 40 .27 10.61 -14.59 5.47
502 485 David Coupland 49 .26 12.97 -5.69 7.52
503 535 Brent Grant 40 .26 10.58 -1.46 9.20
504 499 Eric Sugimoto 40 .26 10.57 -2.98 10.00
505 494 Zac Blair 42 .26 11.08 -16.81 0
506 498 Charlie Saxon 52 .26 13.70 -6.47 6.98
507 493 Travis Smyth 40 .26 10.51 -8.99 1.73
508 491 Phachara Khongwatmai 40 .26 10.50 -11.06 0
509 496 J.B. Holmes 40 .26 10.49 -23.29 3.18
510 502 Niall Kearney 40 .26 10.39 -.72 9.28
511 500 Trevor Simsby 40 .26 10.31 -7.95 2.78
512 505 Lee Dong-Min 40 .26 10.29 -1.82 9.00
513 506 Harrison Endycott 42 .26 10.72 -2.81 9.77
514 504 Matt Ford 41 .25 10.43 -5.90 0
515 507 Jimmy Stanger 51 .25 12.92 -7.51 3.58
516 509 Matthew Baldwin 52 .25 13.11 -8.25 2.71
517 513 Yosuke Tsukada 40 .25 10.04 -2.15 7.17
518 503 Tommy Gainey 51 .25 12.78 -5.87 5.48
519 520 Sam Stevens 40 .25 9.97 -.53 9.60
520 511 Aaron Cockerill 52 .25 12.95 -6.42 1.26
521 514 Naoto Nakanishi 40 .25 9.92 -5.18 4.23
522 508 Wes Roach 50 .25 12.39 -12.82 5.37
523 517 Kunihiro Kamii 40 .25 9.89 -3.21 5.95
524 517 Kevin Chappell 40 .25 9.89 -3.01 6.38
525 522 Nick Bachem40 .25 9.87 -1.35 8.00
526 868 Patrick Newcomb 40 .25 9.83 -1.63 8.10
527 519 Seunghyuk Kim 41 .25 10.07 -6.47 1.28
528 515 Wonjoon Lee 40 .25 9.82 -9.49 0
529 510 Hiroyuki Fujita 40 .24 9.80 -10.45 0
530 512 Soomin Lee 40 .24 9.75 -13.09 0
531 526 Espen Kofstad 40 .24 9.74 -1.82 9.48
532 523 Brandon Harkins 50 .24 12.14 -7.62 3.36
533 516 Andrew Dodt 40 .24 9.70 -11.42 0
534 655 Vincent Norrman 40 .24 9.66 9.66
535 524 Lorenzo Gagli 52 .24 12.45 -11.08 1.98
536 528 Curtis Luck 40 .24 9.56 -8.08 0
537 567 Søren Kjeldsen 48 .24 11.47 -6.63 8.73
538 530 Young-han Song 40 .24 9.55 -.07 9.55
539 527 Chris Baker 52 .24 12.38 -10.10 4.82
540 532 Jesper Kennegard 40 .24 9.43 -1.33 8.80
541 580 Jesper Svensson40 .24 9.41 -1.99 5.60
542 531 Joshua Creel 50 .24 11.75 -5.43 9.62
543 649 Sihwan Kim 43 .23 10.09 -6.85 6.25
544 557 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 47 .23 11.02 -21.04 2.90
545 568 Lorenzo Scalise 52 .23 12.16 -6.36 8.14
546 582 Drew Nesbitt 40 .23 9.34 -2.41 8.40
547 529 Rashid Khan 40 .23 9.33 -14.17 1.20
548 536 Callum Tarren 52 .23 12.09 -4.53 5.91
549 540 Bryson Nimmer 40 .23 9.23 -3.39 2.98
550 539 Scott Gutschewski 41 .23 9.45 -4.06 5.75
550 536 Bio Kim 40 .23 9.22 -8.62 5.13
552 533 Huilin Zhang 40 .23 9.20 -6.84 1.20
553 542 Takaya Onoda 40 .23 9.19 -2.03 6.76
554 538 Bernard Ritthammer 40 .23 9.15 -7.32 1.56
555 533 K.T. Kim 40 .23 9.11 -10.42 0
556 543 Taihei Sato 40 .23 9.10 -5.23 4.35
557 541 Evan Harmeling 50 .23 11.33 -8.83 0
558 548 Jerome Lando Casanova 40 .23 9.06 -.01 9.06
559 544 Justin Shin 40 .23 9.05 -3.19 5.59
560 550 Dongeun Kim40 .23 9.00 9.00
561 641 Lucas Vacarisas 40 .22 8.99 -2.09 4.80
562 551 Eun Shin Park 40 .22 8.96 -1.28 8.10
563 555 Ryo Hisatsune40 .22 8.90 8.90
564 554 Elvis Smyli40 .22 8.80 -1.33 9.31
565 556 Yuwa Kosaihira 52 .22 11.39 -5.43 4.64
565 547 Kousuke Hamamoto 40 .22 8.76 -10.73 0
567 553 Jake Roos 40 .22 8.72 -5.74 7.00
567 552 Josh Younger 40 .22 8.72 -7.96 1.26
569 561 Tadahiro Takayama 40 .22 8.69 -.60 7.53
570 546 Aaron Baddeley 45 .22 9.77 -11.13 5.66
571 609 Ashley Chesters 51 .22 11.05 -7.06 6.90
572 560 Braden Thornberry 50 .21 10.74 -3.92 7.58
573 563 Stefano Mazzoli 40 .21 8.58 -2.09 5.20
574 562 Stephen Gallacher 40 .21 8.55 -7.73 7.80
575 559 José de Jesús Rodríguez 43 .21 9.18 -7.14 2.71
576 558 John VanDerLaan 46 .21 9.79 -2.93 5.40
577 545 Andrea Pavan 51 .21 10.80 -25.91 0
578 566 David Hearn 52 .21 10.93 -7.91 3.76
579 570 Alvaro Ortiz 40 .21 8.40 -3.08 6.00
580 575 Jae-Han Chun 40 .21 8.38 -1.47 5.40
581 573 Mateusz Gradecki 42 .21 8.78 -2.87 7.00
582 565 Ben Stow 40 .21 8.34 -8.79 0
583 577 MJ Maguire 40 .21 8.31 -2.69 1.32
584 571 Aman Raj 40 .21 8.25 -6.29 2.20
585 578 Kevin Roy 50 .21 10.31 -2.16 7.11
585 582 Joey Garber 49 .21 10.10 -7.31 5.06
587 572 Tae Hee Lee 48 .21 9.87 -8.05 3.73
588 585 Robert Carlsson 40 .21 8.22 -1.08 7.60
589 588 Garrick Porteous 49 .21 10.06 -4.54 3.73
590 581 Ryan van Velzen40 .20 8.18 -1.12 6.30
591 579 Anthony Michael 40 .20 8.15 -4.07 5.58
592 586 Matteo Manassero 40 .20 8.14 -1.54 5.74
593 574 Ho Sung Choi 44 .20 8.94 -12.41 1.21
594 575 Shota Akiyoshi 40 .20 8.11 -10.11 2.08
595 582 Hennie Otto 40 .20 8.10 -3.82 6.18
596 592 Yusaku Miyazato 40 .20 8.07 -1.64 7.51
597 689 Sanghun Shin40 .20 8.05 -.78 6.49
598 590 Anton Haig 40 .20 8.04 -2.62 2.70
599 587 Kevin Dougherty 48 .20 9.61 -7.20 3.03
600 591 Brad Hopfinger 50 .20 10.00 -6.08 0
601 593 Minkyu Kim 40 .20 7.98 -4.60 1.28
602 596 Marco Iten 42 .20 8.34 -1.67 6.00
603 595 Anders Albertson 45 .20 8.89 -4.98 2.21
604 589 Cormac Sharvin 51 .20 10.04 -11.67 4.65
605 596 Austen Truslow 40 .20 7.86 -5.81 0
606 598 Ruan Korb40 .20 7.83 -3.20 1.22
607 635 Alejandro Cañizares 49 .20 9.57 -4.35 6.35
607 606 Yuta Uetake40 .20 7.81 -.92 7.81
609 600 Jaco Van Zyl 40 .19 7.77 -6.27 3.61
610 598 Jean Hugo 40 .19 7.76 -5.91 5.74
611 594 Joel Sjöholm 40 .19 7.76 -10.52 0
612 710 Nick Voke 47 .19 9.07 -3.30 4.28
613 603 Veer Ahlawat40 .19 7.72 -5.75 1.20
614 604 Kyle Reifers 47 .19 9.00 -2.16 7.24
615 607 Andrew Martin 40 .19 7.65 -3.26 6.00
616 611 Pedro Oriol 40 .19 7.62 -1.14 4.56
617 608 Patrick Flavin 40 .19 7.60 -3.78 5.91
618 602 Suradit Yongcharoenchai 40 .19 7.60 -10.72 0
619 605 John Chin 48 .19 9.10 -8.65 0
620 615 Matias Honkala 40 .19 7.56 -.45 7.00
620 610 Tyler Koivisto 40 .19 7.56 -3.91 0
622 617 Nicolai Nohr Madsen 40 .19 7.56 -.39 7.00
623 618 John Axelsen 40 .19 7.52 -1.15 5.98
624 619 Yeongsu Kim 40 .19 7.49 -1.28 5.16
625 613 Angelo Que 40 .19 7.47 -5.66 4.53
626 601 Nelson Ledesma 52 .19 9.69 -11.31 6.98
627 620 Luke Jerling 40 .19 7.44 -4.36 4.07
628 622 Yoshitaka Takeya 40 .19 7.43 -1.69 5.78
629 624 Kyle Jones 45 .19 8.33 -6.80 0
630 616 David Pastore 40 .19 7.40 -5.09 0
631 626 Niklas Regner 40 .18 7.40 -.43 6.86
632 621 SSP Chawrasia 40 .18 7.36 -3.72 3.58
633 625 Will Enefer40 .18 7.34 -2.45 5.40
634 614 Lauri Ruuska 43 .18 7.87 -2.95 3.22
635 623 Thanapath Pichaikul 40 .18 7.29 -5.70 0
636 674 Oliver Fisher 52 .18 9.45 -7.08 3.86
637 673 Nick Watney 49 .18 8.90 -13.67 1.56
638 628 Steve Lewton 40 .18 7.22 -4.74 6.22
639 629 Louis Albertse40 .18 7.17 -1.13 5.72
640 630 Alex Smalley 40 .18 7.16 -1.65 4.19
641 630 Dylan Perry 40 .18 7.13 -3.67 5.00
642 634 Zach Wright 47 .18 8.37 -1.75 7.17
643 627 Tim Wilkinson 46 .18 8.14 -9.61 2.51
644 632 Sadom Kaewkanjana 40 .18 7.02 -9.79 4.20
645 638 Benjamin Rusch 40 .18 7.00 -3.35 4.67
646 633 Prom Meesawat 40 .17 6.97 -11.63 0
647 637 Deyen Lawson 46 .17 8.01 -3.45 5.14
648 636 Keenan Davidse 40 .17 6.95 -5.40 1.33
649 645 Nicolas Echavarria 52 .17 8.90 -2.75 8.56
650 780 Michael Gellerman 50 .17 8.51 -7.28 6.76
651 641 Harry Ellis 40 .17 6.79 -3.21 1.74
652 647 Jianfeng Ye 40 .17 6.77 -1.63 2.40
652 641 Julian Suri 47 .17 7.95 -9.47 3.82
652 644 Jeremy Freiburghaus 40 .17 6.77 -3.81 0
655 639 Augusto Núñez 52 .17 8.77 -9.84 0
656 648 Christopher Wood 40 .17 6.71 -1.69 7.00
657 640 Bobby Bai 45 .17 7.53 -7.37 2.80
658 651 Daisuke Yasumoto 40 .17 6.69 -1.33 5.33
659 661 Rahil Gangjee 40 .17 6.65 -1.97 4.00
660 646 Jack Singh Brar 40 .17 6.63 -7.97 0
660 656 Emilio Cuartero Blanco 50 .17 8.28 -7.07 1.22
662 738 Jens Dantorp 45 .17 7.44 -4.09 1.44
663 653 Justin Warren 40 .17 6.60 -2.27 5.74
664 649 Aaron Pike 40 .17 6.60 -5.44 0
665 654 Chandler Blanchet 41 .16 6.72 -4.45 1.23
666 652 Steve Surry 40 .16 6.51 -9.52 0
667 659 Rhein Gibson 52 .16 8.42 -10.85 5.88
668 657 Kristoffer Reitan 40 .16 6.47 -5.88 1.45
669 820 Yannik Paul 40 .16 6.46 6.46
670 658 Nicholas Lindheim 43 .16 6.90 -5.51 0
671 Yongjun Bae 40 .16 6.42 6.42
672 660 Martin Simonsen 49 .16 7.84 -5.66 2.80
672 Robert Foley40 .16 6.40 6.40
674 665 Poom Pattaropong40 .16 6.39 -1.95 7.00
675 666 Akshay Sharma 40 .16 6.36 -2.55 0
676 664 Robin Petersson52 .16 8.26 -4.41 1.22
677 662 Robin Roussel 51 .16 8.07 -14.67 0
678 671 Daniel Hillier 40 .16 6.29 -1.87 4.50
679 670 Daichi Sato 40 .16 6.28 -2.19 1.73
680 667 Allen John 40 .16 6.28 -5.17 1.34
681 684 Hannes Ronneblad 41 .16 6.41 -1.64 5.20
682 663 Clément Sordet 44 .16 6.85 -7.29 1.34
683 672 Bill Haas 41 .16 6.36 -5.89 3.64
684 675 Ren Takeuchi40 .15 6.20 -2.42 2.08
685 679 Wenyi Huang 40 .15 6.18 -1.02 3.60
686 776 David Lingmerth 49 .15 7.56 -2.06 7.40
687 764 David Law 52 .15 7.99 -5.79 7.39
688 667 Lars Van Meijel 52 .15 7.98 -8.96 2.16
688 669 Naoki Sekito 40 .15 6.14 -11.54 0
690 678 Alfie Plant 40 .15 6.13 -3.74 3.45
691 676 Gudmundur Kristjansson40 .15 6.11 -5.78 1.26
692 798 Justin Doeden 40 .15 6.10 -1.82 3.23
693 782 Mathieu Decottignies-Lafon 40 .15 6.09 -.39 5.40
694 681 Jake Redman 40 .15 6.08 -2.77 4.00
695 684 Ji-hoon Lee 40 .15 6.07 -3.02 1.28
696 691 Hampus Bergman 40 .15 6.07 -.52 5.86
697 804 Ben Cook 40 .15 6.05 -.09 6.14
698 687 Paul Peterson 40 .15 6.05 -3.91 3.38
699 688 Grant Hirschman 52 .15 7.85 -4.10 3.78
700 676 Ryan Brehm 52 .15 7.83 -12.27 3.00
701 686 Mikael Lundberg 40 .15 6.01 -3.07 4.00
701 697 David Ravett40 .15 6.01 -.02 6.03
703 692 Ulrich Van den Berg 40 .15 6.00 -2.21 2.10
704 700 Samuel Saunders 40 .15 6.00 6.00
704 700 Philip Knowles 40 .15 6.00 6.00
704 Mac Meissner 40 .15 6.00 6.00
707 680 Toshinori Muto 40 .15 5.96 -9.03 0
708 693 Viraj Madappa 40 .15 5.95 -3.58 3.00
709 695 Ludvig Aberg40 .15 5.95 -3.59 0
710 698 Atomu Shigenaga 40 .15 5.89 -3.91 2.88
711 690 Ockert Strydom 40 .15 5.88 -7.35 1.96
712 705 Tatsuya Kodai 40 .15 5.82 -3.15 2.93
713 696 Suteepat Prateeptienchai 40 .14 5.79 -7.76 0
714 703 Shiv Kapur 40 .14 5.76 -7.07 0
715 702 Todd Clements 40 .14 5.75 -7.41 0
716 698 Alex Chiarella 47 .14 6.74 -4.80 1.20
717 710 Om Prakash Chouhan 40 .14 5.74 -1.84 4.60
717 706 Deon Germishuy40 .14 5.74 -3.64 0
719 682 Haydn Porteous 52 .14 7.45 -6.79 3.36
720 716 Sahith Theegala 40 .14 5.73 -.72 4.43
721 704 Chris Stroud 40 .14 5.72 -13.06 0
722 707 K.J. Choi 40 .14 5.71 -6.24 1.66
722 714 Ian Snyman40 .14 5.71 -.29 6.00
724 708 Damien Perrier 52 .14 7.39 -6.84 0
725 714 Jack Thompson40 .14 5.67 -2.11 3.50
726 720 Kodai Ichihara 40 .14 5.67 -6.54 1.52
726 712 Atiruj Winaicharoenc 40 .14 5.67 -3.68 1.73
728 712 Nick Flanagan 40 .14 5.65 -5.24 0
729 722 Jeonghyeob Hyun 40 .14 5.59 -2.16 4.82
730 724 Tomohiro Kondo 40 .14 5.59 -.87 4.31
730 718 Rowin Caron 40 .14 5.59 -3.31 2.10
732 721 Richard McEvoy 52 .14 7.25 -1.68 5.28
733 725 Andrew Evans 40 .14 5.54 -.83 6.00
734 723 Matias Calderon 40 .14 5.53 -3.93 1.30
735 728 Keith Horne 42 .14 5.80 -6.68 0
736 729 Eric Cole 40 .14 5.51 -1.67 2.55
737 729 Roope Kakko 40 .14 5.49 -2.67 4.02
738 731 Nicolai Tinning 40 .14 5.48 -1.06 4.20
739 717 D.J. Trahan 47 .14 6.41 -8.15 1.34
740 735 Kristoffer Broberg 40 .14 5.44 -.52 5.96
741 719 Miguel Tabuena 40 .14 5.44 -8.21 0
742 734 Jean Baptiste Gonnet 40 .14 5.42 -.73 4.96
742 733 Jon Thomson 40 .14 5.42 -3.07 1.95
744 709 Zack Sucher 49 .14 6.63 -16.37 2.03
745 741 Tomas Melo Gouvei40 .14 5.40 5.40
745 741 Bael Jun Kim40 .14 5.40 5.40
747 737 Christiaan Burke40 .13 5.40 -.89 4.50
748 735 Brian Campbell 47 .13 6.31 -4.34 5.97
749 746 Christopher Feldborg-Nielsen 43 .13 5.73 -2.13 4.00
750 726 Alvaro Quiros 49 .13 6.49 -8.69 3.63
751 739 David Dixon 40 .13 5.29 -4.04 0
752 743 Chase Johnson 40 .13 5.28 -3.13 0
753 740 Jarryd Felton 40 .13 5.27 -5.09 0
754 731 Patrick Fishburn 49 .13 6.41 -5.97 1.20
755 744 J.T. Griffin 48 .13 6.28 -3.08 3.11
756 747 Pedro Figueiredo 49 .13 6.40 -1.55 3.36
757 750 Joseph Dean 40 .13 5.20 -.40 5.20
758 748 David Boote 44 .13 5.70 -2.18 1.86
759 749 Trevor Fisher Jr 40 .13 5.16 -4.10 3.89
760 745 Jarin Todd 40 .13 5.16 -5.33 0
761 751 Alexandre Rocha 40 .13 5.06 -4.17 2.10
762 752 Martin Eriksson 43 .13 5.40 -3.44 0
763 760 Jacob Bergeron 40 .12 4.96 -.74 2.10
764 761 Akshay Bhatia 40 .12 4.94 -1.26 2.93
765 765 Adam Blomme40 .12 4.91 -.91 3.27
766 757 Yoshikazu Haku 40 .12 4.91 -3.75 3.57
766 759 Thaworn Wiratchant 40 .12 4.91 -2.39 1.22
768 753 Brendan Jones 40 .12 4.90 -12.52 0
769 755 Malcolm Mitchell40 .12 4.90 -4.41 2.44
770 754 Hyung-seok Seo 40 .12 4.90 -5.90 4.09
770 763 Riki Kawamoto40 .12 4.90 -2.14 0
772 758 Cho Min-jun 42 .12 5.12 -4.50 0
773 769 Clay Feagler 40 .12 4.86 4.86
774 726 Sebastian Cappelen 52 .12 6.31 -11.34 0
774 762 Andres Gallegos 40 .12 4.85 -4.00 0
776 930 Michael Hoey 40 .12 4.83 -.72 4.83
776 770 Merrick Bremner 40 .12 4.83 -6.12 0
778 756 Kwanchai Tannin 40 .12 4.82 -9.08 1.73
779 770 Yuta Kinoshita 40 .12 4.81 -1.65 3.33
780 766 Akio Sadakata 40 .12 4.80 -5.30 2.50
780 768 Jordi Garcia del Mora 40 .12 4.80 -2.48 0
782 902 Trevor Werbylo 40 .12 4.80 4.80
783 767 Oliver Hundebol Jorgensen40 .12 4.79 -3.65 2.48
784 773 Luke Brown40 .12 4.77 -1.33 4.56
785 776 Jay Choi 40 .12 4.75 -.90 4.42
786 772 Greg Chalmers 40 .12 4.73 -2.97 1.34
787 779 John Parry 40 .12 4.72 -1.37 4.00
788 778 Christopher Mivis 40 .12 4.69 -2.95 1.20
789 774 Oliver Wilson 51 .12 5.91 -8.97 2.04
790 785 Shintaro Kobayashi 40 .11 4.59 -2.75 3.25
790 787 Ivan Cantero Gutierrez 40 .11 4.59 -1.07 4.20
790 780 Haraldur Magnus 40 .11 4.59 -4.10 1.86
793 775 Federico MacCario 42 .11 4.81 -3.90 2.28
794 789 John Augenstein 40 .11 4.57 -.51 3.13
795 788 Nicolai Kristensen 40 .11 4.57 -2.70 3.84
796 794 Dermot McElroy 40 .11 4.56 4.56
797 981 Ki Sang Lee 40 .11 4.54 -1.03 4.44
798 783 Hyun-woo Ryu 40 .11 4.54 -4.32 3.95
798 789 Nathan Barbieri40 .11 4.54 -.87 4.01
800 792 Vitor Lopes 40 .11 4.53 -1.39 2.40
801 797 Thomas Sloman40 .11 4.52 -.85 3.33
802 784 Denzel Ieremia 40 .11 4.50 -5.78 0
803 792 Jorge Fernández-Valdés 40 .11 4.48 -2.08 2.40
804 791 Alejandro Tosti 40 .11 4.47 -3.26 0
805 799 Whee Kim 52 .11 5.78 -2.63 1.40
805 794 Philip Eriksson 40 .11 4.45 -7.19 0
807 803 Pierre Pineau 40 .11 4.43 -.88 4.40
808 786 Andres Romero 40 .11 4.43 -6.47 1.21
809 944 Manuel Elvira42 .11 4.64 -.96 3.60
810 980 Jonathan Byrd 40 .11 4.41 -6.79 1.56
811 926 Jang Dong-Kyu 47 .11 5.17 -5.64 2.56
812 800 Jason Smith 40 .11 4.39 -2.66 3.33
813 814 Taeho Kim 40 .11 4.38 -.44 4.38
814 809 Rick Lamb 41 .11 4.48 -1.98 2.75
814 810 Dongmin Kim 40 .11 4.37 -.72 3.07
816 802 Leandro Marelli 40 .11 4.35 -4.06 1.80
817 808 Jens Fahrbring 40 .11 4.34 -2.35 0
818 806 Toby Tree 47 .11 5.08 -4.00 0
819 801 Ajeetesh Sandhu 40 .11 4.33 -7.68 0
820 805 Jarand Ekeland Arnoy 40 .11 4.32 -3.89 0
821 818 Chris Wood 40 .11 4.31 -.48 4.05
822 812 Matthew Millar 40 .11 4.30 -2.95 3.10
822 794 Richard Jung 40 .11 4.30 -7.90 0
824 817 Xavier Poncelet 40 .11 4.29 -2.06 4.00
825 816 Konosuke Nakazato 40 .11 4.29 -2.18 3.55
826 812 MJ Daffue 40 .11 4.28 -2.95 0
827 807 Brandon Crick 52 .11 5.57 -5.09 1.47
828 KK Limbhasut 40 .11 4.27 -1.65 1.56
829 815 Tae-woo KIM 40 .11 4.24 -3.85 0
830 819 Shae Wools-Cobb 40 .11 4.24 -1.62 2.89
831 811 Danny Masrin 40 .11 4.23 -4.78 0
832 827 Conor O'Neil 40 .10 4.17 -1.29 4.00
832 821 Liam Johnston 45 .10 4.69 -4.83 1.22
832 824 James Anstiss 40 .10 4.17 -1.39 3.50
835 824 Chip McDaniel 45 .10 4.67 -4.33 1.31
836 829 Ales Korinek 40 .10 4.15 -1.30 1.80
837 832 Ryo Katsumata 40 .10 4.12 -.43 3.13
838 834 Franck Medale 40 .10 4.11 -.46 4.00
839 826 Oliver Lindell 40 .10 4.10 -3.81 0
840 823 Peter Karmis 40 .10 4.09 -5.64 0
841 828 Sungyeol Kwon 40 .10 4.09 -3.18 0
842 835 Hideto Kobukuro 40 .10 4.07 -1.17 1.24
843 836 Filippo Bergamaschi 40 .10 4.07 -1.21 2.92
844 840 Gian-Marco Petrozzi40 .10 4.05 -.39 4.00
845 Jamie Rutherford 40 .10 4.02 -1.29 2.40
846 838 Riekus Nortje 40 .10 4.01 -1.32 3.53
847 847 Bong-Sub Kim 40 .10 4.00 -.03 4.03
848 822 Miguel Angel Carballo 40 .10 4.00 -7.97 0
848 851 Shingo Ito 40 .10 4.00 4.00
848 851 Petr Valasek 40 .10 4.00 4.00
848 Niclas Hellberg 40 .10 4.00 4.00
848 851 Luca Cianchetti 40 .10 4.00 -1.13 4.00
848 Jack Yule 40 .10 4.00 4.00
848 851 Akihiro Narutomi40 .10 4.00 4.00
848 851 Stephen Shephard40 .10 4.00 4.00
856 842 Jacobo Pastor Lopez 40 .10 4.00 -1.30 1.30
856 836 Settee Prakongvech 40 .10 3.99 -4.23 2.80
858 844 Ryan Ruffels 49 .10 4.89 -6.38 0
859 830 Y.E. Yang 40 .10 3.98 -6.55 0
860 985 Ruan Conradie40 .10 3.97 -4.55 1.20
861 831 Erik Compton 46 .10 4.56 -3.93 3.13
862 840 Roberto Castro 40 .10 3.94 -4.32 1.74
862 843 Greg Yates 52 .10 5.13 -3.75 3.03
862 845 Scott Gregory 40 .10 3.94 -2.20 0
865 Brady Schnell 50 .10 4.93 -2.13 4.07
866 832 Shawn Stefani 44 .10 4.32 -8.46 1.49
867 839 Steven Tiley 43 .10 4.22 -4.54 2.48
868 858 Raphael De Sousa 40 .10 3.92 -1.36 3.42
869 859 Ayumi Kawamitsu 40 .10 3.91 -.09 4.00
870 857 Brendon Doyle 40 .10 3.91 -1.29 0
871 861 Yasunobu Fukunaga 40 .10 3.90 -.04 3.95
872 847 Jonathan Randolph 51 .10 4.97 -4.76 2.44
872 William Nygard(Am) 40 .10 3.90 -1.30 3.33
874 850 Daniel Summerhays 40 .10 3.90 -3.20 0
875 856 Seung-Yul Noh 40 .10 3.89 -2.71 0
876 845 Darren Beck 40 .10 3.89 -4.27 0
877 862 Andy Ogletree 40 .10 3.88 -1.31 0
878 849 Enrico Di Nitto 43 .10 4.16 -4.97 0
879 859 Jeppe Huldahl 40 .10 3.87 -2.61 0
879 863 Bernhard Langer 40 .10 3.87 -1.98 0
881 874 Luke Schniederjans 40 .10 3.86 3.86
882 866 Dong Su 40 .10 3.85 -.37 2.60
883 Carter Jenkins 40 .10 3.85 -.40 3.66
884 871 Paul Margolis40 .10 3.83 -.17 4.00
885 871 Gabriel Axell 40 .10 3.82 -1.63 2.19
885 875 Luca Galliano 40 .10 3.81 -.41 3.33
887 869 Jean Bekirian40 .09 3.80 -3.13 0
888 882 Matthias Schmid 40 .09 3.79 3.79
889 865 Brett Rankin 40 .09 3.79 -3.33 1.61
890 871 Ratchapol Juntavara 40 .09 3.78 -2.61 0
891 Alex Kang 40 .09 3.78 3.78
892 880 Danthai Boonma 44 .09 4.15 -7.51 0
893 875 Zach Murray 40 .09 3.76 -5.81 1.23
893 881 Erhard Lambrechts40 .09 3.76 -.44 4.20
895 Ricardo Santos 51 .09 4.78 -9.66 2.22
896 Giovanni Manzoni 40 .09 3.74 3.74
896 885 Frederik Schott40 .09 3.74 3.74
896 866 Romain Wattel 41 .09 3.83 -4.97 0
899 Oscar Fraustro 40 .09 3.73 -.94 3.60
900 879 James Du Preez 40 .09 3.73 -2.58 1.41
901 877 Miguel Angel Jiménez 40 .09 3.72 -3.47 0
902 885 Hong-taek Kim 40 .09 3.71 -.94 2.55
902 870 Wang Wei Lun 40 .09 3.71 -6.43 0
904 883 Poom Saksansin 40 .09 3.70 -5.44 1.50
904 888 Madalitso Muthiya 40 .09 3.70 -1.31 3.50
906 864 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castaño 46 .09 4.25 -4.59 2.10
907 895 Zihao Chen 40 .09 3.68 3.68
907 892 Taisei Yamada 40 .09 3.68 -.56 2.40
909 888 Julián Etulain 52 .09 4.77 -4.21 1.82
910 877 Ren Yonezaw40 .09 3.66 -4.92 0
911 884 Michael Palmer 40 .09 3.65 -3.42 2.13
911 James Nicholas 40 .09 3.66 -.45 2.78
913 898 Taikou Nishiyama 40 .09 3.65 3.65
914 890 Adam Eineving(Am) 41 .09 3.73 -2.21 1.60
915 887 Keisuke Otawa 40 .09 3.63 -2.67 0
916 Jeremy Gandon 40 .09 3.63 3.63
917 902 Paul Imondi 40 .09 3.60 -.97 3.60
917 899 Jake McLeod 45 .09 4.05 -6.32 0
917 900 Junya Kameshiro 40 .09 3.60 -.39 2.79
917 902 Cheng Peicheng 40 .09 3.60 3.60
917 Joey Savoie 40 .09 3.60 3.60
917 902 Aguri Iwasaki40 .09 3.60 3.60
923 893 Terry Pilkadaris 40 .09 3.58 -3.46 1.33
924 901 Austin Bautista 40 .09 3.57 -.08 3.65
925 908 Charlie Dann 40 .09 3.53 -.70 3.60
926 891 Ben Taylor 52 .09 4.59 -4.82 2.82
927 907 Toru Taniguchi 40 .09 3.53 -1.51 1.27
927 896 Sarit Suwannarut40 .09 3.53 -5.85 0
929 894 Sang-hee Lee 40 .09 3.52 -5.88 0
929 913 Charlie Lindh(Am) 40 .09 3.52 -2.22 1.20
931 912 Pawin Ingkhapradit 40 .09 3.48 -1.53 0
932 915 Netipong Sritonginn 40 .09 3.48 -1.04 3.33
933 909 Jordan Zunic 40 .09 3.47 -1.81 2.82
934 909 Ben Silverman 44 .09 3.81 -3.73 2.44
935 916 Trace Crowe 40 .09 3.46 -1.29 0
936 897 Lucas Bjerregaard 51 .09 4.39 -18.99 1.54
937 Steven Alker 40 .09 3.44 -3.82 3.24
938 919 Manu Gandas 40 .09 3.43 -.98 1.80
939 902 Jordan Wrisdale 42 .09 3.60 -2.80 0
940 923 Tain Lee 40 .09 3.42 3.42
941 921 Joung-whan Park 40 .09 3.40 -1.85 0
942 928 Sebastian Eidaether Syr 40 .08 3.39 3.39
943 920 Aadil Bedi40 .08 3.38 -3.00 0
943 921 Hayden Shieh 40 .08 3.38 -2.61 0
945 911 Lorens Chan 40 .08 3.37 -5.03 1.61
946 918 Chan Shih-chang 40 .08 3.37 -3.98 0
947 925 Carson Young 40 .08 3.36 -1.70 0
948 926 Scott Fernandez 43 .08 3.59 -1.99 1.50
948 928 Kei Takahaski40 .08 3.34 -1.46 0
950 924 Ben Evans 40 .08 3.33 -3.67 0
951 933 Yuto Katsuragawa 40 .08 3.32 -1.13 1.60
951 917 Eirik Tage Johansen 40 .08 3.32 -5.53 1.20
953 933 Vaughn Van Deventer40 .08 3.31 -1.09 1.20
954 936 Matthew Rushton40 .08 3.30 -.51 3.30
955 913 Jose-Filipe Lima 40 .08 3.29 -7.39 0
955 939 Pieter Moolman 40 .08 3.29 -2.20 1.23
955 Ugo Coussaud 40 .08 3.29 -3.98 1.44
958 931 Camilo Aguado 40 .08 3.28 -2.96 0
958 933 Sangmoon Bae 50 .08 4.10 -3.29 1.21
960 938 Hayden Hopewel40 .08 3.28 -1.70 0
961 932 Shamim Khan 40 .08 3.26 -4.05 0
961 937 Robbie Van West 40 .08 3.26 -3.57 2.76
963 942 Mike Weir 40 .08 3.25 -1.18 1.26
963 947 Spencer Levin 40 .08 3.25 -.39 2.50
963 Lee Jung-hwan 40 .08 3.25 -.54 3.25
966 946 Scott Strange 40 .08 3.25 -1.03 3.04
967 Raul Pereda 40 .08 3.24 -1.25 1.20
967 948 David Borda 40 .08 3.24 -.83 2.96
969 942 Jean-Paul Strydom 40 .08 3.24 -6.80 1.23
970 949 Morten Orum Madsen 44 .08 3.55 -1.24 3.60
971 950 Tom Gandy 40 .08 3.22 -.39 3.00
972 Jesper Hagborg Asp 40 .08 3.20 3.20
973 952 Leonard Bem 40 .08 3.19 -1.04 2.40
974 941 Rory Hie 40 .08 3.16 -4.81 0
975 945 Itthipat Buranatanya 40 .08 3.16 -6.11 0
976 955 Taehoon Ok 40 .08 3.15 3.15
977 953 Julien Foret 40 .08 3.14 -2.92 1.20
978 951 Daniel Greene 40 .08 3.14 -3.88 2.46
979 960 Shotaro Wada 40 .08 3.13 3.13
980 940 Kelly Kraft 40 .08 3.13 -10.16 0
981 Jake Knapp 48 .08 3.75 -6.51 1.56
982 957 Yuto Soeda 40 .08 3.12 -1.40 2.00
983 959 Lukas Euler 40 .08 3.11 -.78 1.61
984 961 Yuxin Lin 40 .08 3.08 -1.10 1.50
984 962 Garrett May 40 .08 3.08 -.60 1.28
986 954 David Gleeson 40 .08 3.06 -2.93 0
987 966 Alessandro Noseda40 .08 3.05 -.55 3.60
988 967 Keagan Thomas40 .08 3.05 -.43 1.68
989 968 Clement Berardo 40 .08 3.04 -.65 2.76
990 955 David Bransdon 40 .08 3.04 -4.63 1.26
991 963 Cheng Jin 40 .08 3.02 -3.50 1.62
992 Borja Virto Astudillo 40 .08 3.02 -.76 2.94
992 969 Benedict Staben 41 .08 3.09 -.84 2.53
994 964 Han Lee 40 .08 3.01 -2.94 1.44
995 970 Michael Hollick 40 .08 3.00 -.29 3.29
995 974 He Zeming 40 .08 3.00 -.38 3.00
995 974 Slade Pickerin40 .08 3.00 3.00
995 974 Ronan Kleu40 .08 3.00 3.00

The Official World Golf Ranking, which is endorsed by the four major championships and the five professional tours which make up the International Federation of PGA Tours, is issued every Monday, following completion of the previous week's tournaments from around the world. This statistic is the average number of points earned per event in the last 104 weeks. These points are awarded based upon finish position as well as the strength of the field. The points are initially worth double their original value and decline gradually over this two-year period. There are 8 13-week periods and points decline by .25 times their value each period. (186)