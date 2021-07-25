The Official World Golf Ranking, which is endorsed by the four major championships and the five professional tours which make up the International Federation of PGA Tours, is issued every Monday, following completion of the previous week's tournaments from around the world. This statistic is the average number of points earned per event in the last 104 weeks. These points are awarded based upon finish position as well as the strength of the field. The points are initially worth double their original value and decline gradually over this two-year period. There are 8 13-week periods and points decline by .25 times their value each period. (186)
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.