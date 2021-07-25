×
3-Putt Avoidance > 25'

3-Putt Avoidance > 25'

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 9.66

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS % TOTAL 3 PUTTS ATTEMPTS 2 PUTT OR BETTER %
1 3 Kevin Kisner 69 4.55 12 264 95.45
2 4 Anirban Lahiri 60 4.76 9 189 95.24
3 5 Aaron Baddeley 54 4.79 7 146 95.21
4 1 Cameron Tringale 86 4.94 16 324 95.06
5 2 Mark Anderson 54 5.38 7 130 94.62
6 T6 Jason Day 66 5.53 13 235 94.47
7 8 Mark Hubbard 94 5.54 21 379 94.46
8 T6 Vincent Whaley 82 5.77 15 260 94.23
9 10 Austin Cook 72 5.90 17 288 94.10
10 11 Jason Kokrak 79 5.92 18 304 94.08
11 13 Branden Grace 73 6.05 13 215 93.95
12 14 Mackenzie Hughes 82 6.10 18 295 93.90
13 15 Justin Rose 50 6.17 10 162 93.83
14 9 Chris Kirk 78 6.18 16 259 93.82
15 17 Matt Kuchar 67 6.19 14 226 93.81
16 12 Rhein Gibson 56 6.21 11 177 93.79
17 18 Alex Noren 78 6.48 19 293 93.52
18 T35 Chris Baker 54 6.58 10 152 93.42
19 34 Patrick Reed 73 6.59 17 258 93.41
T20 T21 Brian Harman 91 6.62 19 287 93.38
T20 T21 Harold Varner III 80 6.62 20 302 93.38
22 32 Stewart Cink 74 6.67 20 300 93.33
T23 33 Ryan Armour 76 6.69 20 299 93.31
T23 27 Vaughn Taylor 80 6.69 17 254 93.31
25 46 Tony Finau 81 6.72 16 238 93.28
T26 T21 Robert Streb 70 6.74 19 282 93.26
T26 19 Jimmy Walker 74 6.74 18 267 93.26
28 25 Sungjae Im 107 6.77 30 443 93.23
29 26 Tyrrell Hatton 57 6.78 12 177 93.22
30 28 Xander Schauffele 67 6.85 15 219 93.15
31 16 Louis Oosthuizen 69 6.87 16 233 93.13
32 29 Sam Burns 72 6.88 17 247 93.12
33 37 Brian Stuard 100 6.93 26 375 93.07
34 20 Brendon Todd 87 6.98 21 301 93.02
T35 30 Ian Poulter 68 6.99 13 186 93.01
T35 47 Sam Ryder 84 6.99 19 272 93.01
T37 31 Cameron Smith 73 7.01 15 214 92.99
T37 T44 Adam Long 83 7.01 19 271 92.99
39 54 Jonathan Byrd 44 7.07 7 99 92.93
40 T35 Russell Henley 75 7.09 21 296 92.91
41 T41 Lanto Griffin 89 7.14 23 322 92.86
42 T49 Martin Trainer 59 7.21 16 222 92.79
43 T38 Bryson DeChambeau 67 7.23 17 235 92.77
T44 T49 Dustin Johnson 61 7.25 15 207 92.75
T44 40 Matt Jones 90 7.25 24 331 92.75
46 43 Harris English 79 7.28 22 302 92.72
T47 T44 Billy Horschel 81 7.32 18 246 92.68
T47 24 Sean O'Hair 49 7.32 15 205 92.68
49 63 Ben Martin 48 7.35 10 136 92.65
50 61 Chesson Hadley 68 7.38 18 244 92.62
51 T41 Chez Reavie 80 7.46 20 268 92.54
52 48 Matt Wallace 59 7.59 12 158 92.41
53 51 Adam Scott 62 7.66 17 222 92.34
54 T52 Kris Ventura 72 7.73 17 220 92.27
55 T38 Nate Lashley 72 7.79 19 244 92.21
56 T52 Andrew Putnam 85 7.81 25 320 92.19
57 56 Carlos Ortiz 83 7.86 25 318 92.14
58 57 Matthew Wolff 52 7.88 16 203 92.12
59 65 Wyndham Clark 78 7.94 22 277 92.06
60 58 Brice Garnett 90 7.97 24 301 92.03
T61 60 Kevin Streelman 90 7.99 25 313 92.01
T61 64 Denny McCarthy 86 7.99 27 338 92.01
T61 84 Beau Hossler 86 7.99 25 313 92.01
64 62 Daniel Berger 71 8.08 21 260 91.92
65 77 Pat Perez 96 8.10 29 358 91.90
66 72 Bo Hoag 87 8.14 31 381 91.86
67 67 Joaquin Niemann 89 8.21 27 329 91.79
68 78 Brandt Snedeker 82 8.22 25 304 91.78
69 68 Nick Taylor 88 8.28 27 326 91.72
70 69 Jon Rahm 74 8.30 21 253 91.70
71 T81 Adam Hadwin 82 8.31 27 325 91.69
72 59 Patton Kizzire 92 8.33 31 372 91.67
73 55 J.T. Poston 83 8.36 31 371 91.64
74 86 James Hahn 64 8.37 21 251 91.63
75 66 Josh Teater 50 8.39 12 143 91.61
76 71 Zach Johnson 78 8.41 28 333 91.59
77 73 Richy Werenski 84 8.43 28 332 91.57
T78 91 Patrick Rodgers 100 8.44 32 379 91.56
T78 T92 Michael Thompson 74 8.44 26 308 91.56
80 74 Francesco Molinari 42 8.47 10 118 91.53
T81 95 Rickie Fowler 76 8.58 23 268 91.42
T81 96 Harry Higgs 70 8.58 20 233 91.42
83 106 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 8.59 25 291 91.41
84 T75 Luke List 85 8.61 26 302 91.39
T85 97 Sung Kang 84 8.62 28 325 91.38
T85 T79 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 8.62 20 232 91.38
T87 T87 Michael Gellerman 47 8.66 11 127 91.34
T87 83 Talor Gooch 87 8.66 29 335 91.34
T89 85 Tim Wilkinson 46 8.70 10 115 91.30
T89 T89 Charles Howell III 70 8.70 22 253 91.30
91 99 Tom Lewis 82 8.73 29 332 91.27
92 T87 Webb Simpson 61 8.74 18 206 91.26
93 101 Fabián Gómez 54 8.76 12 137 91.24
94 T89 Doc Redman 76 8.77 25 285 91.23
95 T81 Ryan Moore 44 8.82 15 170 91.18
96 107 Erik van Rooyen 65 8.84 19 215 91.16
97 T92 Scottie Scheffler 93 8.87 25 282 91.13
98 98 Padraig Harrington 44 9.01 10 111 90.99
99 T75 Emiliano Grillo 90 9.03 26 288 90.97
100 100 Jordan Spieth 76 9.09 22 242 90.91
101 110 Charl Schwartzel 82 9.14 31 339 90.86
102 102 Kevin Na 70 9.17 21 229 90.83
103 103 Collin Morikawa 69 9.18 18 196 90.82
104 104 C.T. Pan 76 9.30 24 258 90.70
105 105 Marc Leishman 71 9.32 22 236 90.68
T106 108 Rory Sabbatini 71 9.38 27 288 90.62
T106 T114 Peter Malnati 78 9.38 21 224 90.62
108 109 Hudson Swafford 70 9.39 26 277 90.61
109 94 Brandon Hagy 74 9.40 22 234 90.60
110 111 Scott Harrington 79 9.54 27 283 90.46
111 T118 Camilo Villegas 73 9.64 24 249 90.36
112 116 Phil Mickelson 64 9.70 23 237 90.30
113 117 Abraham Ancer 85 9.71 27 278 90.29
114 T128 Robby Shelton 80 9.72 28 288 90.28
115 T118 Bronson Burgoon 70 9.75 23 236 90.25
116 137 Roger Sloan 78 9.76 24 246 90.24
T117 70 Sebastian Cappelen 54 9.77 13 133 90.23
T117 T120 Tommy Fleetwood 57 9.77 17 174 90.23
119 136 Cam Davis 82 9.80 34 347 90.20
120 122 Max Homa 81 9.81 21 214 90.19
121 123 Sebastián Muñoz 93 9.84 30 305 90.16
122 112 Kyle Stanley 90 9.86 29 294 90.14
123 124 Lucas Glover 86 9.93 30 302 90.07
124 125 Lee Westwood 53 9.94 17 171 90.06
T125 T126 Charley Hoffman 95 9.97 31 311 90.03
T125 T126 Will Zalatoris 82 9.97 30 301 90.03
T127 T128 Kelly Kraft 44 10.00 12 120 90.00
T127 148 Luke Donald 54 10.00 20 200 90.00
T127 T128 Hideki Matsuyama 78 10.00 26 260 90.00
130 135 Sepp Straka 94 10.03 33 329 89.97
131 131 Henrik Norlander 86 10.06 35 348 89.94
132 T114 K.H. Lee 94 10.07 30 298 89.93
133 134 Kevin Tway 60 10.14 22 217 89.86
134 132 Si Woo Kim 83 10.16 31 305 89.84
135 144 Adam Schenk 100 10.22 38 372 89.78
136 138 Jhonattan Vegas 80 10.42 27 259 89.58
137 139 Andrew Landry 64 10.46 25 239 89.54
138 147 Russell Knox 88 10.51 35 333 89.49
139 140 Xinjun Zhang 68 10.55 21 199 89.45
140 T141 Gary Woodland 64 10.60 23 217 89.40
T141 T141 Justin Thomas 71 10.61 21 198 89.39
T141 113 Rob Oppenheim 74 10.61 21 198 89.39
143 143 Danny Willett 51 10.62 12 113 89.38
T144 155 Cameron Percy 77 10.69 28 262 89.31
T144 172 Bill Haas 44 10.69 14 131 89.31
T144 145 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 10.69 14 131 89.31
147 146 Satoshi Kodaira 74 10.74 29 270 89.26
148 T120 Ryan Brehm 56 10.76 17 158 89.24
149 133 Nick Watney 56 10.84 22 203 89.16
150 166 Scott Brown 80 10.85 28 258 89.15
151 149 Dylan Frittelli 72 10.97 26 237 89.03
T152 T164 Chase Seiffert 78 11.02 27 245 88.98
T152 T150 Hank Lebioda 70 11.02 27 245 88.98
154 178 Bubba Watson 71 11.07 31 280 88.93
155 T161 Brian Gay 64 11.11 27 243 88.89
156 153 Ben Taylor 48 11.19 16 143 88.81
157 159 Bo Van Pelt 72 11.20 27 241 88.80
158 T174 Keith Mitchell 76 11.30 26 230 88.70
159 156 Corey Conners 91 11.34 33 291 88.66
160 T150 Joel Dahmen 78 11.35 26 229 88.65
161 158 Jim Herman 60 11.38 28 246 88.62
162 154 Matthew NeSmith 86 11.41 43 377 88.59
163 170 Scott Stallings 76 11.42 33 289 88.58
164 184 Michael Gligic 80 11.44 31 271 88.56
T165 T161 Paul Casey 63 11.54 24 208 88.46
T165 T161 Kramer Hickok 65 11.54 27 234 88.46
167 T164 Seamus Power 50 11.56 20 173 88.44
T168 T167 Viktor Hovland 74 11.59 24 207 88.41
T168 T167 Patrick Cantlay 69 11.59 27 233 88.41
170 171 Brendan Steele 78 11.85 32 270 88.15
171 152 Maverick McNealy 72 11.86 30 253 88.14
172 180 Troy Merritt 98 11.90 42 353 88.10
173 157 Joseph Bramlett 78 11.91 28 235 88.09
174 173 J.J. Spaun 72 11.95 27 226 88.05
175 169 D.J. Trahan 66 12.00 24 200 88.00
176 177 Ryan Palmer 71 12.10 30 248 87.90
177 179 Martin Laird 74 12.13 37 305 87.87
178 190 Cameron Champ 67 12.20 31 254 87.80
179 160 David Hearn 68 12.32 25 203 87.68
180 T181 Jamie Lovemark 42 12.40 16 129 87.60
181 176 Doug Ghim 84 12.50 35 280 87.50
182 189 Tom Hoge 88 12.59 36 286 87.41
183 183 Keegan Bradley 82 12.74 40 314 87.26
184 186 Henrik Stenson 47 12.78 17 133 87.22
185 187 Rory McIlroy 61 12.82 25 195 87.18
186 185 Will Gordon 88 12.84 42 327 87.16
187 188 J.B. Holmes 50 12.88 21 163 87.12
188 194 Byeong Hun An 82 12.92 31 240 87.08
189 195 Grayson Murray 53 13.07 20 153 86.93
190 T192 Nelson Ledesma 46 13.11 16 122 86.89
191 T181 Kevin Stadler 43 13.38 19 142 86.62
192 T192 Danny Lee 61 13.39 30 224 86.61
193 196 Shane Lowry 67 13.75 33 240 86.25
194 191 Scott Piercy 73 13.97 32 229 86.03
195 203 Jason Dufner 84 14.01 36 257 85.99
196 198 Tyler Duncan 90 14.18 40 282 85.82
197 206 Michael Kim 69 14.22 33 232 85.78
198 197 K.J. Choi 52 14.38 22 153 85.62
199 200 Brooks Koepka 52 14.79 25 169 85.21
200 202 John Huh 56 14.90 31 208 85.10
201 199 Tyler McCumber 62 14.93 30 201 85.07
202 205 Aaron Wise 68 15.59 41 263 84.41
T203 204 Hunter Mahan 59 15.73 28 178 84.27
T203 201 Sergio Garcia 65 15.73 39 248 84.27
205 207 Rafael Campos 58 16.88 26 154 83.12
206 208 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 18.58 42 226 81.42

For those holes where putting distance was determined with a laser, the percent of time 3 or more putts were taken for a hole (total 3-putts, 4-putts, etc./total holes played) when the initial putt is greater than or equal to 25 feet from the hole. NOTE: In order to be ranked in this YTD statistic, a minimum of ten attempts must be made. (147)