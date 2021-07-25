×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Putting » 3-Putt Avoidance - 20-25'

3-Putt Avoidance - 20-25'

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 2.26

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS % TOTAL 3 PUTTS ATTEMPTS 2 PUTT OR BETTER %
T1 T1 Lee Westwood 53 .00 0 62 100.00
T1 T1 Aaron Baddeley 54 .00 0 60 100.00
T1 T1 Zach Johnson 78 .00 0 131 100.00
T1 T1 Adam Scott 62 .00 0 70 100.00
T1 T1 Jonathan Byrd 44 .00 0 45 100.00
T1 T1 Tim Wilkinson 46 .00 0 34 100.00
T1 T1 Chez Reavie 80 .00 0 90 100.00
T1 T1 David Hearn 68 .00 0 65 100.00
T1 T1 Marc Leishman 71 .00 0 76 100.00
T1 T1 Nick Watney 56 .00 0 64 100.00
T1 T1 Alex Noren 78 .00 0 95 100.00
T1 T1 Fabián Gómez 54 .00 0 35 100.00
T1 T1 Webb Simpson 61 .00 0 65 100.00
T1 T1 Jamie Lovemark 42 .00 0 48 100.00
T1 T1 Tony Finau 81 .00 0 64 100.00
T1 T1 Branden Grace 73 .00 0 92 100.00
T1 T1 Scott Stallings 76 .00 0 109 100.00
T1 T1 Tommy Fleetwood 57 .00 0 62 100.00
T1 T1 Chris Kirk 78 .00 0 77 100.00
T1 T1 Kevin Tway 60 .00 0 60 100.00
T1 T1 Rhein Gibson 56 .00 0 53 100.00
T1 T1 Mark Anderson 54 .00 0 45 100.00
T1 T1 Shane Lowry 67 .00 0 80 100.00
T1 T1 Chris Baker 54 .00 0 53 100.00
T1 T1 Ben Martin 48 .00 0 42 100.00
T1 T1 Harry Higgs 70 .00 0 76 100.00
T1 T1 Joel Dahmen 78 .00 0 90 100.00
T1 T1 Joseph Bramlett 78 .00 0 66 100.00
T1 T1 Patrick Reed 73 .00 0 61 100.00
T1 T1 Tyrrell Hatton 57 .00 0 53 100.00
T1 T1 Nelson Ledesma 46 .00 0 43 100.00
T1 T1 Adam Long 83 .00 0 106 100.00
T1 T1 Beau Hossler 86 .00 0 96 100.00
T1 T1 Mackenzie Hughes 82 .00 0 90 100.00
T1 T1 Martin Trainer 59 .00 0 48 100.00
T1 T1 Brooks Koepka 52 .00 0 53 100.00
T1 T1 Si Woo Kim 83 .00 0 79 100.00
T1 T1 J.J. Spaun 72 .00 0 75 100.00
T1 T1 Keith Mitchell 76 .00 0 87 100.00
T1 T1 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 .00 0 46 100.00
T1 T1 Denny McCarthy 86 .00 0 112 100.00
T1 T1 Ben Taylor 48 .00 0 38 100.00
T1 T1 Wyndham Clark 78 .00 0 90 100.00
T1 T1 Vincent Whaley 82 .00 0 68 100.00
45 48 Patton Kizzire 92 .76 1 131 99.24
46 49 Carlos Ortiz 83 .88 1 113 99.12
T47 53 Brice Garnett 90 .90 1 111 99.10
T47 50 Kevin Streelman 90 .90 1 111 99.10
T47 51 Mark Hubbard 94 .90 1 111 99.10
50 54 Adam Hadwin 82 .91 1 110 99.09
51 55 Bo Hoag 87 .93 1 107 99.07
52 52 Joaquin Niemann 89 .94 1 106 99.06
53 T58 Sam Ryder 84 .95 1 105 99.05
54 60 Sung Kang 84 .96 1 104 99.04
55 57 Tom Hoge 88 1.00 1 100 99.00
56 56 Brian Harman 91 1.01 1 99 98.99
57 61 Russell Knox 88 1.02 1 98 98.98
T58 T65 Keegan Bradley 82 1.04 1 96 98.96
T58 T58 Will Zalatoris 82 1.04 1 96 98.96
60 T65 Austin Cook 72 1.05 1 95 98.95
61 64 J.T. Poston 83 1.06 1 94 98.94
T62 68 Roger Sloan 78 1.09 1 92 98.91
T62 T62 Matt Jones 90 1.09 1 92 98.91
T62 T62 Kevin Na 70 1.09 1 92 98.91
65 69 Kris Ventura 72 1.10 1 91 98.90
66 67 Abraham Ancer 85 1.14 1 88 98.86
T67 T74 Scott Piercy 73 1.18 1 85 98.82
T67 T84 Gary Woodland 64 1.18 1 85 98.82
T67 T70 Scott Brown 80 1.18 1 85 98.82
70 T70 Billy Horschel 81 1.20 1 83 98.80
71 72 Jon Rahm 74 1.22 1 82 98.78
72 73 Ian Poulter 68 1.23 1 81 98.77
T73 T74 Ryan Palmer 71 1.25 1 80 98.75
T73 T74 Vaughn Taylor 80 1.25 1 80 98.75
T73 78 Scott Harrington 79 1.25 1 80 98.75
T76 T84 Louis Oosthuizen 69 1.30 1 77 98.70
T76 T84 Matt Kuchar 67 1.30 1 77 98.70
T76 83 John Huh 56 1.30 1 77 98.70
T76 77 Hudson Swafford 70 1.30 1 77 98.70
T80 T79 Hideki Matsuyama 78 1.35 1 74 98.65
T80 T79 Paul Casey 63 1.35 1 74 98.65
T80 T88 Maverick McNealy 72 1.35 1 74 98.65
T80 T79 Bryson DeChambeau 67 1.35 1 74 98.65
84 82 Sungjae Im 107 1.36 2 147 98.64
85 T88 Andrew Landry 64 1.37 1 73 98.63
T86 T1 Robert Streb 70 1.39 1 72 98.61
T86 T84 Jordan Spieth 76 1.39 1 72 98.61
T86 90 Tyler McCumber 62 1.39 1 72 98.61
89 91 Cameron Smith 73 1.52 1 66 98.48
90 94 Brian Stuard 100 1.53 2 131 98.47
91 T98 Luke Donald 54 1.54 1 65 98.46
T92 T92 Patrick Cantlay 69 1.56 1 64 98.44
T92 T92 Sam Burns 72 1.56 1 64 98.44
T94 95 Kramer Hickok 65 1.61 1 62 98.39
T94 97 Ryan Moore 44 1.61 1 62 98.39
96 103 Troy Merritt 98 1.63 2 123 98.37
T97 96 Collin Morikawa 69 1.64 1 61 98.36
T97 T106 Matthew Wolff 52 1.64 1 61 98.36
99 T98 J.B. Holmes 50 1.69 1 59 98.31
T100 104 Jason Dufner 84 1.72 2 116 98.28
T100 100 Xander Schauffele 67 1.72 1 58 98.28
T102 101 Corey Conners 91 1.74 2 115 98.26
T102 102 Richy Werenski 84 1.74 2 115 98.26
104 105 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 1.82 1 55 98.18
105 T106 Cam Davis 82 1.83 2 109 98.17
106 108 Lanto Griffin 89 1.89 2 106 98.11
107 T109 Andrew Putnam 85 1.98 2 101 98.02
T108 T109 Anirban Lahiri 60 2.00 1 50 98.00
T108 T114 Brendon Todd 87 2.00 2 100 98.00
T108 T112 Hunter Mahan 59 2.00 1 50 98.00
T111 117 Jhonattan Vegas 80 2.02 2 99 97.98
T111 111 Brendan Steele 78 2.02 2 99 97.98
113 T112 Scottie Scheffler 93 2.04 2 98 97.96
114 T114 Doc Redman 76 2.06 2 97 97.94
115 T128 Michael Gellerman 47 2.08 1 48 97.92
116 T121 Satoshi Kodaira 74 2.13 2 94 97.87
117 T121 Chesson Hadley 68 2.15 2 93 97.85
T118 T118 Danny Lee 61 2.20 2 91 97.80
T118 T118 Daniel Berger 71 2.20 2 91 97.80
T118 T118 Viktor Hovland 74 2.20 2 91 97.80
T121 131 Michael Gligic 80 2.27 2 88 97.73
T121 T136 Kevin Stadler 43 2.27 1 44 97.73
T123 T123 Cameron Percy 77 2.30 2 87 97.70
T123 T123 Jimmy Walker 74 2.30 2 87 97.70
125 T128 James Hahn 64 2.33 2 86 97.67
126 126 Matthew NeSmith 86 2.34 3 128 97.66
127 T128 Rob Oppenheim 74 2.35 2 85 97.65
128 T134 Adam Schenk 100 2.38 2 84 97.62
129 127 Jason Day 66 2.41 2 83 97.59
T130 T134 Bronson Burgoon 70 2.44 2 82 97.56
T130 143 Charles Howell III 70 2.44 2 82 97.56
132 T144 Sergio Garcia 65 2.47 2 81 97.53
T133 T132 Rory Sabbatini 71 2.50 2 80 97.50
T133 T1 Josh Teater 50 2.50 1 40 97.50
135 T136 Brian Gay 64 2.53 2 79 97.47
T136 T136 Justin Rose 50 2.56 1 39 97.44
T136 T136 Danny Willett 51 2.56 1 39 97.44
138 T144 Pat Perez 96 2.59 3 116 97.41
139 140 Justin Thomas 71 2.60 2 77 97.40
T140 146 Nate Lashley 72 2.63 2 76 97.37
T140 T141 Rory McIlroy 61 2.63 2 76 97.37
T140 T148 Chase Seiffert 78 2.63 2 76 97.37
T140 T141 Sebastián Muñoz 93 2.63 3 114 97.37
144 153 Bill Haas 44 2.70 1 37 97.30
T145 T148 Seamus Power 50 2.86 1 35 97.14
T145 T157 Bubba Watson 71 2.86 2 70 97.14
T145 154 Michael Thompson 74 2.86 3 105 97.14
T148 T151 Russell Henley 75 2.91 3 103 97.09
T148 T151 Talor Gooch 87 2.91 3 103 97.09
150 T114 Ryan Armour 76 2.97 3 101 97.03
151 155 Dylan Frittelli 72 2.99 2 67 97.01
152 T159 Brandon Hagy 74 3.03 2 66 96.97
153 156 Sepp Straka 94 3.06 3 98 96.94
154 T159 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 3.13 2 64 96.87
T155 T162 Brandt Snedeker 82 3.23 3 93 96.77
T155 T157 Martin Laird 74 3.23 3 93 96.77
T155 T166 Charl Schwartzel 82 3.23 3 93 96.77
158 169 Bo Van Pelt 72 3.26 3 92 96.74
159 165 Dustin Johnson 61 3.28 2 61 96.72
T160 161 Harris English 79 3.30 3 91 96.70
T160 125 Tom Lewis 82 3.30 3 91 96.70
T162 T162 Jim Herman 60 3.33 3 90 96.67
T162 T162 Stewart Cink 74 3.33 3 90 96.67
164 T166 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 3.37 3 89 96.63
165 T171 Sebastian Cappelen 54 3.51 2 57 96.49
166 175 Patrick Rodgers 100 3.57 4 112 96.43
167 168 C.T. Pan 76 3.61 3 83 96.39
168 147 Emiliano Grillo 90 3.64 4 110 96.36
T169 T132 Byeong Hun An 82 3.70 3 81 96.30
T169 177 Hank Lebioda 70 3.70 3 81 96.30
T171 T171 Matt Wallace 59 3.77 2 53 96.23
T171 T171 Harold Varner III 80 3.77 4 106 96.23
T171 178 Grayson Murray 53 3.77 2 53 96.23
T171 T171 Lucas Glover 86 3.77 4 106 96.23
175 176 Jason Kokrak 79 3.85 3 78 96.15
176 179 Cameron Tringale 86 4.00 4 100 96.00
177 T183 Peter Malnati 78 4.11 3 73 95.89
178 188 Erik van Rooyen 65 4.12 4 97 95.88
T179 182 Cameron Champ 67 4.17 3 72 95.83
T179 185 Luke List 85 4.17 4 96 95.83
181 180 Phil Mickelson 64 4.23 3 71 95.77
182 181 Francesco Molinari 42 4.26 2 47 95.74
183 T183 Padraig Harrington 44 4.35 2 46 95.65
T184 T186 Charley Hoffman 95 4.55 5 110 95.45
T184 T186 Nick Taylor 88 4.55 6 132 95.45
186 189 K.J. Choi 52 4.62 3 65 95.38
187 190 Henrik Norlander 86 4.63 5 108 95.37
188 T194 Ryan Brehm 56 4.65 2 43 95.35
189 170 Doug Ghim 84 4.76 4 84 95.24
T190 197 Michael Kim 69 4.84 3 62 95.16
T190 192 D.J. Trahan 66 4.84 3 62 95.16
T190 191 Xinjun Zhang 68 4.84 3 62 95.16
193 193 Camilo Villegas 73 4.94 4 81 95.06
T194 198 Kyle Stanley 90 5.26 6 114 94.74
T194 T194 Kelly Kraft 44 5.26 1 19 94.74
196 196 Kevin Kisner 69 5.33 4 75 94.67
197 199 Will Gordon 88 5.62 5 89 94.38
198 200 Aaron Wise 68 5.68 5 88 94.32
199 202 K.H. Lee 94 5.77 6 104 94.23
200 201 Robby Shelton 80 5.88 5 85 94.12
201 203 Tyler Duncan 90 6.09 7 115 93.91
202 204 Rickie Fowler 76 6.12 6 98 93.88
203 205 Max Homa 81 6.85 5 73 93.15
204 206 Sean O'Hair 49 8.16 4 49 91.84
205 208 Rafael Campos 58 9.26 5 54 90.74
206 207 Henrik Stenson 47 9.38 3 32 90.62

For those holes where putting distance was determined with a laser, the percent of time 3 or more putts were taken for a hole (total 3-putts, 4-putts, etc./total holes played) when the initial putt is greater than or equal to 20 feet and less than 25 feet from the hole. NOTE: In order to be ranked in this YTD statistic, a minimum of ten attempts must be made. (146)