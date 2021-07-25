×
Presidents Cup (United States)

Presidents Cup (United States)

Season
Time Period
Tournament
Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 658

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME POINTS
1 2 Collin Morikawa 3,110
2 1 Justin Thomas 2,973
3 6 Bryson DeChambeau 2,657
4 4 Harris English 2,497
5 8 Patrick Cantlay 2,418
6 3 Dustin Johnson 2,402
7 7 Xander Schauffele 2,278
8 11 Jordan Spieth 2,249
9 5 Daniel Berger 2,129
10 9 Patrick Reed 2,077
11 12 Scottie Scheffler 1,884
12 16 Jason Kokrak 1,875
13 13 Tony Finau 1,835
14 10 Webb Simpson 1,766
15 17 Brooks Koepka 1,735
16 15 Billy Horschel 1,699
17 20 Sam Burns 1,636
18 14 Kevin Na 1,629
19 24 Stewart Cink 1,535
20 21 Max Homa 1,477
21 25 Brian Harman 1,340
22 27 Charley Hoffman 1,312
23 35 Cameron Champ 1,289
24 22 Ryan Palmer 1,245
25 23 Kevin Streelman 1,213
26 19 Lanto Griffin 1,213
27 30 Cameron Tringale 1,190
28 34 Lucas Glover 1,189
29 49 Will Zalatoris 1,184
30 18 Brendon Todd 1,182
31 26 Kevin Kisner 1,131
32 43 Matthew Wolff 1,124
33 36 Keegan Bradley 1,109
34 28 Adam Long 1,100
35 31 Russell Henley 1,088
36 33 Maverick McNealy 1,072
37 32 Talor Gooch 1,019
38 39 Phil Mickelson 983
39 29 Joel Dahmen 977
40 38 Bubba Watson 971
41 41 J.T. Poston 966
42 45 Troy Merritt 918
43 37 Brendan Steele 888
44 58 Chris Kirk 867
45 47 Harold Varner III 867
46 56 Patton Kizzire 866
47 40 Tom Hoge 862
48 55 Hudson Swafford 856
49 46 Harry Higgs 839
50 48 Doc Redman 832
51 42 Richy Werenski 825
52 59 Aaron Wise 819
53 44 Gary Woodland 813
54 60 Robert Streb 802
55 61 Brian Stuard 764
56 57 Wyndham Clark 761
57 53 Denny McCarthy 739
58 62 Brian Gay 734
59 66 Peter Malnati 721
60 68 Brandt Snedeker 712
61 52 Matt Kuchar 709
62 51 Michael Thompson 703
63 79 Keith Mitchell 693
64 50 Mark Hubbard 691
65 67 Pat Perez 683
66 69 Luke List 680
67 73 Hank Lebioda 679
68 77 Brandon Hagy 678
69 64 Matthew NeSmith 671
70 71 Chez Reavie 658
71 81 Zach Johnson 658
72 75 Sam Ryder 641
73 84 Kramer Hickok 640
74 87 Doug Ghim 638
75 65 Charles Howell III 635
76 70 Patrick Rodgers 618
77 83 Ryan Armour 617
78 76 Adam Schenk 610
79 72 Nate Lashley 605
80 54 Tyler Duncan 603
81 82 Kyle Stanley 600
82 78 Rickie Fowler 596
83 88 Brice Garnett 580
84 92 Tyler McCumber 580
85 90 Andrew Putnam 575
86 95 James Hahn 568
87 85 Scott Stallings 566
88 91 Bo Hoag 565
89 63 Andrew Landry 564
90 80 Vaughn Taylor 527
91 86 Ryan Moore 512
92 97 Chesson Hadley 509
93 96 Chase Seiffert 505
94 74 Jim Herman 486
95 94 Scott Piercy 477
96 98 Beau Hossler 459
97 103 Austin Cook 434
98 89 Robby Shelton 433
99 102 Joseph Bramlett 413
100 99 Will Gordon 408
101 100 Scott Brown 402
102 107 Vincent Whaley 383
103 104 Bronson Burgoon 369
104 101 Scott Harrington 349
105 106 Rob Oppenheim 343
106 93 Tiger Woods 329
107 108 Rafael Campos 312
108 120 Bo Van Pelt 297
109 109 Jason Dufner 296
110 110 Steve Stricker 289
111 121 Jimmy Walker 279
112 117 John Huh 274
113 105 Bud Cauley 271
114 115 Peter Uihlein 242
115 116 Ben Martin 239
116 112 Ted Potter, Jr. 238
117 114 Mark Anderson 237
118 119 J.J. Spaun 229
119 111 Josh Teater 217
120 113 Nick Watney 208
121 118 D.J. Trahan 205
122 123 Wesley Bryan 204
123 122 Kevin Tway 201
124 131 Sean O'Hair 174
125 126 Grayson Murray 172
126 127 Kevin Chappell 167
127 125 Chris Baker 159
128 130 Ryan Brehm 156
129 124 J.B. Holmes 147
130 128 Jim Furyk 145
131 129 Wes Roach 136
132 140 Michael Gellerman 120
133 137 Jonathan Byrd 111
134 132 Bill Haas 109
135 134 Ricky Barnes 91
136 143 Kelly Kraft 80
137 139 Roberto Castro 74
138 133 George McNeill 72
139 135 Dominic Bozzelli 71
140 136 Zack Sucher 70
141 138 Chris Stroud 60
142 141 Shawn Stefani 56
143 142 Matt Every 47
144 150 Michael Kim 42
145 146 Martin Trainer 41
146 148 Johnson Wagner 39
147 144 Chad Campbell 36
148 145 Boo Weekley 35
149 147 Jerry Kelly 26
150 151 Robert Garrigus 24
151 149 Ben Crane 21
152 156 Hunter Mahan 18
153 152 Tommy Gainey 16
154 155 Derek Ernst 15
155 153 John Merrick 13
156 157 J.J. Henry 13
157 159 D.A. Points 13
158 158 William McGirt 12
159 160 Charlie Beljan 12
160 154 Morgan Hoffmann 12
161 161 Ryan Blaum 11
162 164 Kevin Stadler 8
163 166 Jason Bohn 8
164 162 Chris Couch 5
165 163 Davis Love III 5
166 169 Fred Funk 5
167 165 Vince Covello 4
168 170 Parker McLachlin 3
169 167 Tim Herron 3
170 168 Rich Beem 3
171 171 Ted Purdy 2
172 172 Dicky Pride 1
173 173 Omar Uresti 1

The top eight (8) U.S. PGA TOUR members who have earned the most FedExCup points from September 11, 2017 (2017 BMW Championship) through 2019 TOUR Championship, weighted as follows: (a) 2017 BMW Championship through 2018 TOUR Championship : 1 FedExCup point = 1 point (b) First event of the 2018-2019 season through 2019 TOUR Championship: 1 FedExCup point = 2 points (c) Four (4) Captains selections, to be named on date(s) to be determined. NOTE: Presidents Cup points for FedExCup Playoffs Events will be weighted the same as World Golf Championships. (140)