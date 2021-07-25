Presidents Cup (United States)

The top eight (8) U.S. PGA TOUR members who have earned the most FedExCup points from September 11, 2017 (2017 BMW Championship) through 2019 TOUR Championship, weighted as follows: (a) 2017 BMW Championship through 2018 TOUR Championship : 1 FedExCup point = 1 point (b) First event of the 2018-2019 season through 2019 TOUR Championship: 1 FedExCup point = 2 points (c) Four (4) Captains selections, to be named on date(s) to be determined. NOTE: Presidents Cup points for FedExCup Playoffs Events will be weighted the same as World Golf Championships. (140)
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.