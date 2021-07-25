×
PGA Championship Points

PGA Championship Points

Season
Time Period
Tournament
Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 340,982

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME EVENTS POINTS
1 1 Collin Morikawa 5 3,970,501
2 3 Louis Oosthuizen 5 3,698,570
3 2 Jon Rahm 5 3,237,701
4 4 Jordan Spieth 6 2,523,908
5 5 Harris English 6 2,494,788
6 6 Phil Mickelson 6 2,215,216
7 7 Brooks Koepka 6 2,194,496
8 8 Patrick Cantlay 5 2,087,677
9 11 K.H. Lee 7 1,700,710
10 9 Jason Kokrak 5 1,621,646
11 10 Scottie Scheffler 7 1,507,179
12 13 Cam Davis 6 1,452,401
13 12 Seamus Power 6 1,410,045
14 14 Lucas Glover 6 1,379,306
15 15 Garrick Higgo 6 1,358,316
16 144 Cameron Champ 8 1,331,294
17 27 Jhonattan Vegas 6 1,288,406
18 16 Troy Merritt 9 1,285,515
19 17 Daniel Berger 6 1,075,967
20 43 Charl Schwartzel 6 1,068,214
21 18 Sam Burns 6 1,064,764
22 19 Shane Lowry 4 980,645
23 22 Patton Kizzire 8 966,666
24 20 Kramer Hickok 6 948,800
25 21 Paul Casey 4 942,950
26 23 Hank Lebioda 6 936,766
27 24 Joaquin Niemann 7 875,278
28 29 Patrick Reed 8 809,014
29 25 Branden Grace 5 804,593
30 26 Kevin Streelman 7 799,842
31 28 Abraham Ancer 5 779,154
32 30 Mackenzie Hughes 7 699,788
33 31 Doc Redman 7 689,954
34 32 Brian Harman 6 685,058
35 33 Sebastián Muñoz 9 648,324
36 34 Marc Leishman 6 640,616
37 35 Ian Poulter 6 636,380
38 36 Guido Migliozzi 3 630,759
39 37 Alex Noren 7 627,069
40 38 Charley Hoffman 6 625,713
41 63 Ryan Armour 7 617,899
42 39 Dustin Johnson 6 615,728
43 40 Xander Schauffele 4 612,239
44 41 Kevin Na 5 611,302
45 44 Rickie Fowler 7 594,203
46 46 Tony Finau 7 571,824
47 42 Ryan Moore 4 568,894
48 45 Kevin Kisner 7 547,626
49 83 Brian Stuard 9 542,040
50 75 Jimmy Walker 8 513,029
51 47 Dylan Frittelli 9 512,351
52 50 Scott Stallings 7 506,104
53 77 Pat Perez 7 493,990
54 58 Bo Van Pelt 7 491,003
55 59 J.T. Poston 8 489,505
56 48 Padraig Harrington 5 488,625
57 49 Sungjae Im 7 488,247
58 51 Harry Higgs 8 481,687
59 80 Chez Reavie 8 479,547
60 52 Aaron Wise 5 477,667
61 53 Rory McIlroy 4 476,192
62 54 Chesson Hadley 7 474,682
63 101 Adam Hadwin 8 469,188
64 55 Hudson Swafford 8 454,028
65 56 Tyrrell Hatton 4 453,233
66 57 Russell Henley 6 449,500
67 92 Brandt Snedeker 7 438,774
68 82 Bo Hoag 8 424,357
69 65 Adam Schenk 8 420,023
70 60 Emiliano Grillo 7 419,958
71 61 Max Homa 6 415,703
72 62 Will Zalatoris 6 413,675
73 68 Bubba Watson 6 411,891
74 67 Joseph Bramlett 8 411,337
75 64 Bryson DeChambeau 7 407,074
76 71 Beau Hossler 7 405,617
77 66 Corey Conners 5 401,495
78 86 Cameron Tringale 7 397,601
79 73 Luke List 7 396,476
80 69 Justin Rose 5 395,860
81 70 Talor Gooch 6 389,667
82 90 Mark Hubbard 9 388,661
83 91 Brice Garnett 8 386,994
84 72 Matt Fitzpatrick 6 386,716
85 74 Adam Scott 5 379,733
86 76 Brandon Hagy 7 367,993
87 97 Maverick McNealy 6 365,553
88 89 Sergio Garcia 6 357,031
89 142 Mito Pereira 4 355,123
90 84 Patrick Rodgers 10 344,325
91 78 Si Woo Kim 8 341,813
92 79 Jason Day 5 340,025
93 81 Robert MacIntyre 4 337,896
94 118 Gary Woodland 7 336,522
95 T204 Keith Mitchell 7 327,300
96 88 Scott Brown 8 321,308
97 94 Keegan Bradley 6 313,991
98 85 Carlos Ortiz 7 312,221
99 87 Satoshi Kodaira 7 309,474
100 103 Sam Ryder 9 309,320
101 93 Kyle Stanley 6 293,730
102 116 Luke Donald 5 286,411
103 95 Henrik Norlander 7 282,222
104 96 Anirban Lahiri 7 280,363
105 98 Viktor Hovland 4 266,842
106 99 Doug Ghim 7 266,744
107 104 Rafa Cabrera Bello 10 264,944
108 100 Brendon Todd 8 264,195
109 128 Roger Sloan 7 262,386
110 102 Mark Anderson 6 255,770
111 105 Chris Kirk 7 250,065
112 121 Adam Long 8 246,048
113 106 Sepp Straka 8 243,550
114 107 Hideki Matsuyama 5 243,400
115 108 Harold Varner III 8 235,126
116 109 Justin Thomas 5 233,420
117 119 Cameron Percy 8 229,290
118 110 David Lipsky 2 220,825
119 111 Kevin Tway 7 218,980
120 120 Matthew Wolff 4 217,970
121 112 Francesco Molinari 3 217,796
122 113 Lucas Herbert 5 217,710
123 133 Jason Dufner 9 210,810
124 114 Jim Herman 5 205,845
125 122 Joel Dahmen 6 204,801
126 115 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 4 202,512
127 117 Sean O'Hair 7 197,724
128 127 Erik van Rooyen 6 191,743
129 123 Lanto Griffin 7 189,272
130 124 Martin Laird 7 185,169
131 125 Billy Horschel 5 182,479
132 126 Will Gordon 8 181,303
133 172 Michael Gellerman 6 176,145
134 129 Vaughn Taylor 8 171,534
135 130 Wilco Nienaber 3 169,214
136 131 Webb Simpson 4 168,750
137 132 Vincent Whaley 8 167,788
138 134 Robert Streb 7 165,550
139 135 Lee Westwood 5 164,599
140 136 Rob Oppenheim 7 164,357
141 137 Danny Willett 4 163,833
142 138 Bronson Burgoon 7 162,139
143 139 Stewart Cink 6 156,267
144 140 Byeong Hun An 9 155,055
145 141 Andrew Putnam 7 147,986
146 143 Fabián Gómez 7 144,184
147 145 Marcel Siem 1 143,063
148 146 Antoine Rozner 4 138,599
149 147 Nick Taylor 7 138,505
150 154 Tom Lewis 9 138,253
151 148 Matt Kuchar 7 137,800
152 156 Chris Baker 7 136,569
153 149 Chan Kim 3 133,231
154 150 Matt Jones 7 131,706
155 151 Zach Johnson 5 129,171
156 152 Cameron Smith 5 126,868
157 153 Tain Lee 2 125,925
158 T181 David Lingmerth 6 122,095
159 155 Tommy Fleetwood 4 120,807
160 157 Richy Werenski 9 120,746
161 165 Sung Kang 8 118,717
162 158 Wyndham Clark 7 118,673
163 159 Danny Lee 7 116,130
164 160 James Hahn 7 115,938
165 169 Scott Piercy 7 112,609
166 170 Michael Gligic 8 112,176
167 161 Russell Knox 8 109,749
T168 T162 Justin Harding 1 109,000
T168 T162 Aaron Rai 2 109,000
170 260 Austin Eckroat 3 107,267
171 164 C.T. Pan 6 105,857
172 171 Josh Teater 6 105,311
173 166 J.J. Spaun 8 104,766
174 167 Jason Scrivener 2 103,814
175 168 Robby Shelton 9 102,235
176 185 Charles Howell III 5 98,236
177 184 Chase Seiffert 7 89,595
178 173 Brendan Steele 5 88,115
T179 T174 Martin Kaymer 3 87,941
T179 T174 Rikuya Hoshino 3 87,941
181 176 Rhein Gibson 6 87,044
182 177 Matt Wallace 5 85,217
183 194 David Hearn 7 82,885
184 178 Xinjun Zhang 4 82,815
185 179 Curtis Thompson 1 81,750
186 180 Andy Sullivan 2 79,821
187 T181 Taylor Pendrith 2 77,875
188 200 Camilo Villegas 7 77,543
189 183 Daniel van Tonder 2 76,717
190 186 Rory Sabbatini 6 72,450
191 187 Ben Taylor 6 71,662
192 188 Dylan Wu 1 71,030
193 189 Davis Thompson 4 70,387
194 190 Austin Cook 8 70,270
195 191 Sahith Theegala 4 69,728
T196 T192 Erik Compton 1 68,438
T196 T192 John Augenstein 1 68,438
198 195 Tom Hoge 8 68,091
199 221 Michael Thompson 6 66,927
200 196 Dean Burmester 2 66,817
201 232 Nick Watney 7 66,275
202 197 Matthew NeSmith 7 65,176
203 198 Wes Roach 5 64,806
204 199 Ben Martin 6 64,610
205 217 Aaron Baddeley 6 62,325
206 201 Ryan Palmer 5 61,084
207 202 Benjamin Hebert 1 60,143
208 250 Jonathan Byrd 5 58,698
209 203 Edoardo Molinari 1 57,696
210 T204 Wesley Bryan 1 56,700
211 206 Bill Haas 5 56,088
212 207 Rafael Campos 7 55,334
213 208 Nate Lashley 5 54,259
214 209 Richard Bland 2 54,227
215 210 Steve Stricker 3 53,930
216 211 Scott Harrington 7 53,304
217 212 Kevin Chappell 3 53,179
218 213 Sam Horsfield 2 51,850
219 214 Tyler Duncan 8 51,148
220 224 Denny McCarthy 8 49,772
221 215 J.B. Holmes 6 49,286
222 251 Michael Kim 7 48,207
223 216 Jonas Blixt 5 47,319
224 218 JC Ritchie 1 45,417
225 219 Nelson Ledesma 6 45,075
226 220 Wade Ormsby 1 43,883
227 252 Ryan Brehm 7 39,613
228 222 Ted Potter, Jr. 7 38,597
229 223 Robert Garrigus 2 36,243
T230 T225 Jazz Janewattananond 2 33,679
T230 T225 Johannes Veerman 2 33,679
232 227 Greyson Sigg 2 33,597
233 228 Greg Chalmers 5 33,433
T234 T229 Broc Everett 1 33,337
T234 T229 Bryson Nimmer 1 33,337
236 231 Rick Lamb 1 32,351
237 233 Brian Gay 8 31,768
238 234 Ben Cook 1 31,300
239 235 Johnson Wagner 5 31,185
240 236 Peter Malnati 8 31,106
241 237 D.J. Trahan 7 30,374
242 238 Andrew Landry 5 29,693
T243 T239 Jon Thomson 1 29,417
T243 T239 Marcus Armitage 2 29,417
245 241 Willie Mack III 2 28,343
T246 T242 Ryosuke Kinoshita 1 27,929
T246 T242 Bernd Wiesberger 3 27,929
T248 T244 Ryan Fox 1 26,900
T248 T244 Jack Senior 1 26,900
250 246 Richard Mansell 1 26,125
251 247 Poom Saksansin 1 25,938
T252 T248 Akshay Bhatia 1 25,183
T252 T248 Taylor Montgomery 1 25,183
254 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 4 24,116
255 253 Richard Johnson 3 23,459
256 T280 MJ Daffue 3 23,369
257 254 Kyle Westmoreland 1 22,814
258 255 J.J. Henry 6 22,685
259 256 Peter Uihlein 4 22,435
260 257 Shawn Stefani 5 21,235
261 258 Tyler Strafaci 3 21,111
262 259 Henrik Stenson 4 20,200
263 261 Brad Marek 1 18,800
264 262 Rasmus Hojgaard 1 18,700
265 263 Tyler McCumber 6 18,325
266 264 Alex Smalley 1 17,339
267 265 Dylan Meyer 2 16,848
268 266 Derek Ernst 2 16,625
269 267 Andrew Svoboda 1 16,206
270 268 John Huh 6 15,264
T271 T269 Kris Ventura 7 15,022
T271 T269 William McGirt 4 15,022
273 271 Dominic Bozzelli 5 14,875
274 Martin Trainer 7 14,718
275 272 D.A. Points 5 14,625
276 273 John Senden 4 13,640
T277 T274 Paul Barjon 2 12,425
T277 T274 Bobby Bai 1 12,425
T277 T274 David Gazzolo 1 12,425
280 277 Will Grimmer 1 9,287
281 278 Lee Hodges 1 8,239
282 279 Davis Riley 1 7,910
T283 T280 Jason Bohn 2 7,595
T283 T280 Ricky Barnes 5 7,595
T285 T283 David Pastore 1 7,315
T285 T283 Trey Shirley 1 7,315
287 285 Zack Sucher 6 7,140
288 286 Andrew Loupe 1 6,895
T289 T287 Stephen Stallings Jr. 3 6,790
T289 T287 K.J. Choi 5 6,790

The Top 70 players from this statistic are eligible to play in the PGA Championship. It consists of a player's official money over a one-year period that ends two weeks before the current year's PGA Championship and begins with the tournament just prior to the previous year's PGA Championship. (132)