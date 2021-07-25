×
Statistics » Points/Rankings » Ryder Cup Points

Ryder Cup Points

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 2,582.138

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME EVENTS POINTS
1 1 Collin Morikawa 36 18,720.111
2 2 Dustin Johnson 38 17,233.051
3 3 Bryson DeChambeau 39 15,346.768
4 4 Brooks Koepka 35 15,139.169
5 5 Justin Thomas 40 14,394.127
6 6 Xander Schauffele 42 12,402.908
7 7 Jordan Spieth 44 12,079.234
8 8 Patrick Reed 47 10,816.197
9 9 Harris English 37 10,649.690
10 10 Patrick Cantlay 38 10,363.164
11 11 Daniel Berger 34 10,193.638
12 12 Tony Finau 47 10,052.026
13 13 Webb Simpson 36 8,963.290
14 14 Scottie Scheffler 41 8,849.141
15 15 Jason Kokrak 42 7,991.410
16 16 Billy Horschel 46 7,862.930
17 17 Phil Mickelson 41 6,670.549
18 18 Max Homa 44 6,410.043
19 19 Sam Burns 37 6,350.993
20 20 Will Zalatoris 23 5,958.655
21 24 Gary Woodland 44 5,846.048
22 21 Kevin Na 43 5,696.911
23 22 Kevin Kisner 47 5,691.110
24 23 Brian Harman 43 5,637.980
25 25 Matthew Wolff 36 5,481.792
26 26 Ryan Palmer 38 5,301.820
27 27 Charley Hoffman 44 5,161.514
28 28 Kevin Streelman 44 4,939.344
29 29 Stewart Cink 36 4,839.525
30 30 Matt Kuchar 44 4,660.082
31 31 Bubba Watson 45 4,471.804
32 32 Lucas Glover 45 4,235.806
33 33 Keegan Bradley 48 4,232.971
34 34 Russell Henley 36 4,190.838
35 62 Cameron Champ 39 3,994.964
36 35 Talor Gooch 44 3,986.015
37 37 Cameron Tringale 37 3,707.154
38 36 Brendan Steele 36 3,686.808
39 39 Maverick McNealy 36 3,603.765
40 38 Lanto Griffin 44 3,556.732
41 40 Rickie Fowler 43 3,458.202
42 41 Patton Kizzire 44 3,327.556
43 45 Chez Reavie 51 3,306.963
44 43 Adam Long 50 3,274.296
45 46 Brandt Snedeker 45 3,229.432
46 42 Chris Kirk 33 3,197.306
47 44 Troy Merritt 48 3,183.572
48 47 Aaron Wise 39 2,966.783
49 48 Harold Varner III 43 2,953.719
50 49 Brendon Todd 43 2,948.718
51 50 Tiger Woods 16 2,904.699
52 51 Harry Higgs 42 2,860.969
53 58 Keith Mitchell 48 2,828.430
54 52 Joel Dahmen 42 2,822.789
55 53 Michael Thompson 39 2,778.708
56 54 Tom Hoge 50 2,711.789
57 56 J.T. Poston 46 2,615.558
58 55 Doc Redman 41 2,605.230
59 57 Luke List 47 2,546.043
60 59 Brandon Hagy 32 2,386.493
61 60 Richy Werenski 41 2,344.642
62 61 Zach Johnson 40 2,281.331
63 63 Andrew Landry 38 2,176.191
64 64 Charles Howell III 40 2,147.625
65 65 Hank Lebioda 32 2,045.971
66 66 Kramer Hickok 30 2,024.245
67 67 Wyndham Clark 41 1,991.627
68 68 Peter Malnati 41 1,985.897
69 69 Andrew Putnam 47 1,941.061
70 81 Brian Stuard 48 1,937.037
71 70 Matthew NeSmith 41 1,932.259
72 71 Patrick Rodgers 47 1,922.564
73 72 Hudson Swafford 32 1,864.750
74 73 Denny McCarthy 43 1,862.587
75 74 Nate Lashley 40 1,833.245
76 86 Ryan Armour 40 1,803.601
77 75 Jim Herman 34 1,796.889
78 76 Kyle Stanley 45 1,794.845
79 77 Robert Streb 34 1,788.069
80 78 Doug Ghim 34 1,768.212
81 82 Mark Hubbard 45 1,747.213
82 80 Scott Stallings 37 1,729.213
83 79 Ryan Moore 27 1,706.425
84 90 Pat Perez 42 1,633.672
85 83 Chesson Hadley 37 1,624.388
86 84 Scott Piercy 39 1,607.135
87 85 James Hahn 30 1,510.309
88 87 Scott Brown 40 1,499.350
89 88 Chase Seiffert 32 1,464.527
90 89 Adam Schenk 41 1,448.855
91 93 Jimmy Walker 44 1,406.803
92 95 Brice Garnett 38 1,312.108
93 91 Vaughn Taylor 40 1,309.351
94 92 Jim Furyk 23 1,212.455
95 94 Beau Hossler 40 1,209.857
96 96 Tyler Duncan 48 1,178.566
97 97 Tyler McCumber 32 1,148.255
98 98 Steve Stricker 22 1,130.199
99 100 Sam Ryder 42 1,125.686
100 99 Brian Gay 41 1,107.831
101 101 Austin Cook 38 1,001.515
102 102 Joseph Bramlett 34 980.691
103 103 Jason Dufner 44 964.311
104 104 Bo Van Pelt 34 921.276
105 105 Bud Cauley 17 825.171
106 106 Bronson Burgoon 34 812.563
107 107 Vincent Whaley 30 768.838
108 108 J.B. Holmes 31 764.324
109 109 John Huh 22 722.321
110 110 Peter Uihlein 17 687.558
111 111 Rob Oppenheim 34 663.988
112 112 J.J. Spaun 35 661.946
113 113 Ted Potter, Jr. 34 643.488
114 114 Will Gordon 32 622.920
115 115 Wesley Bryan 15 594.012
116 116 Ben Martin 20 586.715
117 117 Kevin Tway 39 576.087
118 118 Mark Anderson 24 552.351
119 119 Scott Harrington 41 542.905
120 120 Chris Baker 25 538.088
121 121 Kevin Chappell 20 486.564
122 122 Sean O'Hair 20 464.482
123 123 David Lipsky 6 417.238
124 125 Nick Watney 31 402.287
125 124 Ollie Schniederjans 5 372.875
126 131 Michael Gellerman 21 345.798
127 126 Grayson Murray 28 313.111
128 127 Zac Blair 18 281.001
129 132 Jonathan Byrd 15 260.010
130 128 Kurt Kitayama 12 248.425
131 129 Josh Teater 20 236.543
132 130 Tain Lee 4 214.298
133 135 Ryan Brehm 23 214.023
134 133 Bill Haas 23 206.370
135 134 Kelly Kraft 18 199.774
136 137 Martin Trainer 39 192.193
137 136 Jamie Lovemark 24 176.564
138 139 Michael Kim 34 159.298
139 138 Wes Roach 15 140.323
140 140 Alex Prugh 1 117.598
141 141 Chris Stroud 15 107.983
142 142 Johnson Wagner 14 103.137
143 143 Erik Compton 2 102.656
144 144 Jerry Kelly 5 98.028
145 145 Matt Every 30 84.687
146 146 Ricky Barnes 13 79.002
147 147 William McGirt 12 78.729
148 148 Greyson Sigg 3 74.030
149 149 Hunter Mahan 28 68.077
150 150 Ben Cook 4 62.600
151 151 George McNeill 10 57.559
152 152 Zack Sucher 16 56.310
153 153 Kevin Stadler 24 48.287
154 154 Robert Garrigus 6 39.338
155 155 Brad Marek 1 37.600
156 156 Davis Love III 10 35.025
157 157 D.A. Points 16 34.178
158 158 J.J. Henry 9 30.603
159 159 Andrew Svoboda 1 24.309
160 160 Kyle Mendoza 1 23.850
161 161 Dominic Bozzelli 15 23.185
162 162 Billy Hurley III 1 22.353
163 163 Tommy Gainey 3 21.846
164 164 Rob Labritz 3 21.300
165 165 Shawn Stefani 10 20.460
T166 T166 Rod Perry 5 20.274
T166 T166 Sam Saunders 5 20.274
T168 T168 Rich Beem 4 18.550
T168 T168 Ryan Vermeer 3 18.550
170 170 Ryan Blaum 12 15.807
171 171 John Merrick 2 14.982
172 172 Trey Mullinax 3 14.175
173 173 Scott Langley 1 12.750
174 174 Michael Miller 1 10.180
175 175 Fred Funk 1 9.000
176 176 Matthew Borchert 1 8.440
177 177 Eric Dugas 3 8.360

The top eight U.S. players who have earned the most official PGA TOUR money from January 1, 2017 through the 2018 THE NORTHERN TRUST.Points are based on the following:Prize money earned in the 2017 majors (one point for every $1,000). Prize money earned in the 2017 PLAYERS Championship, WGC-Mexico Championship, WGC-Dell Match Play, WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and WGC-HSBC Champions (one point for every $2000):Prize money earned in 2018 offical events from 2018 Tournament of Champions through 2018 THE NORTHERN TRUST (One point for every $1000, excluding the majors and events played opposite majors and World Golf Championships):Prize money earned in the 2018 majors (two points for every $1000): The Captain gets four Captain Picks. (131)