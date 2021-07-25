Ryder Cup Points

The top eight U.S. players who have earned the most official PGA TOUR money from January 1, 2017 through the 2018 THE NORTHERN TRUST.Points are based on the following:Prize money earned in the 2017 majors (one point for every $1,000). Prize money earned in the 2017 PLAYERS Championship, WGC-Mexico Championship, WGC-Dell Match Play, WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and WGC-HSBC Champions (one point for every $2000):Prize money earned in 2018 offical events from 2018 Tournament of Champions through 2018 THE NORTHERN TRUST (One point for every $1000, excluding the majors and events played opposite majors and World Golf Championships):Prize money earned in the 2018 majors (two points for every $1000): The Captain gets four Captain Picks. (131)
