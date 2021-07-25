×
Statistics » Scoring » Scoring Average

Scoring Average

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 71.330

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL ADJUSTMENT TOTAL ROUNDS
1 1 Jon Rahm 74 69.429 4,514 - 1.096 65
2 3 Louis Oosthuizen 69 69.549 4,332 - 19.952 62
3 2 Dustin Johnson 61 69.658 4,060 - 19.854 58
4 4 Collin Morikawa 69 69.673 4,448 11.064 64
5 5 Brooks Koepka 52 69.677 3,631 - 7.815 52
6 6 Xander Schauffele 67 69.706 4,196 - 13.670 60
7 7 Viktor Hovland 74 69.832 4,697 - 18.248 67
8 8 Justin Thomas 71 69.838 4,754 - 4.999 68
9 9 Joaquin Niemann 89 69.857 5,994 13.684 86
10 10 Daniel Berger 71 69.874 4,725 26.421 68
11 11 Jordan Spieth 76 69.909 5,043 - 9.528 72
12 12 Bryson DeChambeau 67 69.911 4,487 - 12.721 64
13 13 Brian Harman 91 69.925 5,997 16.567 86
14 16 Cameron Tringale 86 69.961 5,864 12.720 84
15 14 Patrick Cantlay 69 69.975 4,337 1.459 62
16 15 Russell Henley 75 69.981 5,018 20.664 72
17 T17 Tony Finau 81 69.993 5,192 - 12.518 74
18 T17 Patrick Reed 73 70.007 4,913 - 12.523 70
19 19 Corey Conners 91 70.012 6,166 - 4.939 88
T20 T20 Abraham Ancer 85 70.013 5,726 15.032 82
T20 T20 Webb Simpson 61 70.013 4,033 27.766 58
22 22 Cameron Smith 73 70.114 4,613 14.499 66
23 T23 Paul Casey 63 70.142 4,223 - 14.503 60
24 25 Harris English 79 70.153 5,311 20.655 76
25 26 Rory McIlroy 61 70.177 4,102 - 31.741 58
26 T23 Emiliano Grillo 90 70.206 6,278 40.539 90
27 27 Tyrrell Hatton 57 70.229 3,523 - 11.533 50
28 28 Will Zalatoris 82 70.242 5,545 4.099 79
29 29 Charley Hoffman 95 70.262 6,377 16.849 91
30 30 Kevin Streelman 90 70.269 5,898 4.596 84
31 31 Jason Kokrak 79 70.280 5,050 10.124 72
32 32 Talor Gooch 87 70.297 5,610 13.755 80
33 33 Scottie Scheffler 93 70.329 5,741 25.963 82
34 35 Ian Poulter 68 70.342 4,528 - 26.116 64
35 36 Shane Lowry 67 70.359 4,543 - 40.025 64
36 37 Zach Johnson 78 70.365 5,490 - 1.541 78
37 38 Keegan Bradley 82 70.368 5,480 8.693 78
38 39 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 70.372 4,236 - 13.697 60
39 40 Sam Burns 72 70.375 4,762 23.492 68
T40 41 Sungjae Im 107 70.379 7,152 26.632 102
T40 34 Chris Kirk 78 70.379 5,188 20.033 74
42 42 Matt Jones 90 70.437 6,196 2.428 88
43 43 Matt Wallace 59 70.438 3,702 - 39.221 52
44 45 Patton Kizzire 92 70.444 6,420 60.826 92
45 44 Stewart Cink 74 70.471 5,197 17.852 74
46 50 Jhonattan Vegas 80 70.476 5,484 13.101 78
T47 46 Seamus Power 50 70.515 3,490 35.741 50
T47 49 Sergio Garcia 65 70.515 4,210 20.881 60
49 47 Max Homa 81 70.526 5,227 - 8.071 74
50 52 Hank Lebioda 70 70.581 4,762 37.514 68
51 51 Adam Scott 62 70.596 4,402 - 25.079 62
52 48 Doug Ghim 84 70.597 5,604 43.772 80
53 54 Maverick McNealy 72 70.603 4,916 26.238 70
54 53 Hideki Matsuyama 78 70.618 5,285 11.375 75
55 55 Harold Varner III 80 70.681 5,508 5.135 78
56 59 Cam Davis 82 70.684 5,769 27.060 82
57 56 Lucas Glover 86 70.690 5,932 5.979 84
58 57 Branden Grace 73 70.709 5,030 - 9.632 71
59 58 Jason Day 66 70.719 4,450 5.307 63
60 61 Carlos Ortiz 83 70.758 5,617 43.670 80
61 66 Pat Perez 96 70.760 6,472 37.957 92
62 62 Lanto Griffin 89 70.770 5,943 1.687 84
63 63 Aaron Wise 68 70.772 4,793 19.505 68
64 64 Ryan Palmer 71 70.788 4,493 37.405 64
65 65 Si Woo Kim 83 70.806 5,637 27.503 80
66 67 Charles Howell III 70 70.819 4,927 30.303 70
67 60 James Hahn 64 70.820 4,344 46.812 62
68 71 Brice Garnett 90 70.837 6,033 59.014 86
69 68 Justin Rose 50 70.850 3,271 - 11.917 46
70 69 Sepp Straka 94 70.873 6,336 42.610 90
71 70 Brendon Todd 87 70.887 5,651 19.944 80
72 72 Troy Merritt 98 70.892 6,789 16.612 96
73 85 Ryan Armour 76 70.894 5,339 48.931 76
74 81 Roger Sloan 78 70.902 5,343 45.540 76
75 75 Scott Stallings 76 70.912 5,067 38.678 72
76 73 Bubba Watson 71 70.915 4,480 - 12.350 63
77 74 Alex Noren 78 70.926 5,251 - 2.445 74
78 99 Charl Schwartzel 82 70.971 5,531 4.716 78
79 77 Kevin Kisner 69 70.975 4,527 15.416 64
80 T78 C.T. Pan 76 70.977 5,237 15.283 74
81 80 Luke List 85 70.983 5,851 40.614 83
82 90 Brian Stuard 100 70.986 6,905 51.619 98
83 T78 Matthew NeSmith 86 70.990 5,931 32.153 84
84 83 Kevin Na 70 70.995 4,729 27.666 67
85 97 Brandt Snedeker 82 70.999 5,515 22.912 78
86 84 Erik van Rooyen 65 71.005 4,069 - 21.713 57
87 96 Bo Hoag 87 71.015 5,991 45.280 85
88 82 Russell Knox 88 71.017 6,067 40.454 86
89 76 Andrew Putnam 85 71.018 5,854 40.508 83
90 86 Mackenzie Hughes 82 71.032 5,531 9.487 78
91 87 Billy Horschel 81 71.037 4,961 11.576 70
92 88 Francesco Molinari 42 71.040 2,997 - 13.325 42
93 109 Adam Hadwin 82 71.050 5,833 - 6.917 82
94 89 Tommy Fleetwood 57 71.062 3,713 - 17.765 52
95 101 J.T. Poston 83 71.073 5,685 .875 80
96 91 Anirban Lahiri 60 71.081 4,218 46.831 60
97 95 Adam Schenk 100 71.087 6,761 63.345 96
98 T93 Ryan Moore 44 71.088 3,114 13.893 44
99 112 Chez Reavie 80 71.090 5,531 14.056 78
100 111 Mark Hubbard 94 71.091 6,489 51.405 92
101 T93 Doc Redman 76 71.092 5,093 25.621 72
102 100 Wyndham Clark 78 71.113 5,247 15.356 74
103 98 Denny McCarthy 86 71.132 6,101 16.362 86
104 113 Cameron Percy 77 71.139 5,147 46.117 73
105 103 Kramer Hickok 65 71.141 4,462 19.893 63
106 104 Lee Westwood 53 71.143 3,589 - 31.828 50
107 105 Chase Seiffert 78 71.146 5,370 37.119 76
108 107 Kyle Stanley 90 71.154 6,073 46.286 86
109 92 John Huh 56 71.156 3,966 18.740 56
110 102 Vincent Whaley 82 71.161 5,504 46.573 78
111 110 Danny Willett 51 71.164 3,367 - 22.270 47
112 118 Patrick Rodgers 100 71.183 7,085 33.345 100
113 119 Camilo Villegas 73 71.200 5,161 36.619 73
114 114 Sebastián Muñoz 93 71.203 6,372 36.277 90
115 117 Henrik Norlander 86 71.213 5,803 36.481 82
116 132 Gary Woodland 64 71.224 4,583 - 24.690 64
117 115 Joel Dahmen 78 71.225 5,390 23.108 76
T118 121 Peter Malnati 78 71.227 5,249 21.782 74
T118 108 Tom Hoge 88 71.227 6,094 31.514 86
120 126 Michael Thompson 74 71.248 5,103 26.874 72
121 106 Scott Piercy 73 71.252 5,018 40.920 71
122 120 Nate Lashley 72 71.253 5,094 36.209 72
123 122 Robert Streb 70 71.254 4,814 31.274 68
124 123 Marc Leishman 71 71.263 4,549 11.829 64
125 124 Chesson Hadley 68 71.276 4,681 23.194 66
126 134 Adam Long 83 71.281 5,697 5.462 80
127 135 Sam Ryder 84 71.283 5,668 34.633 80
128 125 Matt Kuchar 67 71.285 4,250 27.077 60
129 127 Kevin Tway 60 71.294 4,092 43.068 58
130 133 Rickie Fowler 76 71.300 5,422 - 3.231 76
131 116 Satoshi Kodaira 74 71.312 5,222 55.057 74
132 129 Rory Sabbatini 71 71.321 5,041 22.794 71
133 128 Vaughn Taylor 80 71.322 5,519 44.089 78
134 130 Brendan Steele 78 71.330 5,261 17.391 74
135 146 Keith Mitchell 76 71.345 5,110 26.861 72
136 140 Matthew Wolff 52 71.358 3,339 14.817 47
137 131 Tom Lewis 82 71.360 5,554 12.099 78
138 136 Bronson Burgoon 70 71.387 4,818 36.312 68
139 147 K.H. Lee 94 71.390 6,391 34.106 90
140 142 Jason Dufner 84 71.391 5,840 14.044 82
141 137 David Hearn 68 71.397 4,539 30.381 64
142 138 Harry Higgs 70 71.424 4,827 29.829 68
143 144 Aaron Baddeley 54 71.436 3,672 42.660 52
144 145 Nick Taylor 88 71.503 6,086 63.241 86
145 148 Joseph Bramlett 78 71.507 5,386 48.505 76
146 141 Dylan Frittelli 72 71.510 4,712 7.681 66
147 T149 Josh Teater 50 71.525 3,249 41.153 46
148 153 Beau Hossler 86 71.553 5,967 43.415 84
149 152 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 71.556 5,296 - .839 74
150 143 Brandon Hagy 74 71.562 4,993 16.339 70
151 151 Tyler McCumber 62 71.577 4,429 8.794 62
152 139 Austin Cook 72 71.579 4,957 53.516 70
153 155 Sean O'Hair 49 71.580 3,477 30.443 49
154 156 Martin Laird 74 71.606 5,127 28.596 72
155 T149 Richy Werenski 84 71.616 5,694 35.298 80
156 154 Will Gordon 88 71.634 6,122 38.538 86
157 158 Ben Martin 48 71.640 3,270 25.423 46
158 157 Rob Oppenheim 74 71.647 4,959 56.267 70
159 T161 Michael Gligic 80 71.649 5,393 52.353 76
160 159 Danny Lee 61 71.677 4,221 7.947 59
161 174 Luke Donald 54 71.699 3,848 23.751 54
162 160 Tim Wilkinson 46 71.706 3,133 22.071 44
163 T161 Padraig Harrington 44 71.708 3,169 - 13.852 44
164 166 Jim Herman 60 71.773 4,288 18.406 60
165 163 Scott Brown 80 71.786 5,548 51.344 78
166 165 Mark Anderson 54 71.800 3,686 47.622 52
167 167 Robby Shelton 80 71.802 5,582 18.574 78
168 170 D.J. Trahan 66 71.809 4,562 33.798 64
169 175 Ryan Brehm 56 71.821 3,985 36.950 56
170 168 Bill Haas 44 71.823 2,992 24.585 42
171 171 Phil Mickelson 64 71.855 4,618 - 19.282 64
172 173 Tyler Duncan 90 71.862 6,158 22.125 86
173 164 Rafael Campos 58 71.881 3,996 29.358 56
174 182 Jonathan Byrd 44 71.889 2,985 34.317 42
175 177 J.J. Spaun 72 71.894 4,987 45.545 70
176 169 Byeong Hun An 82 71.897 5,737 14.746 80
177 176 Xinjun Zhang 68 71.919 4,725 21.625 66
178 178 Scott Harrington 79 71.936 5,507 32.087 77
179 180 Chris Baker 54 71.956 3,567 30.777 50
180 179 Ben Taylor 48 71.977 3,272 38.931 46
181 186 Bo Van Pelt 72 71.998 5,003 36.835 70
182 181 Hudson Swafford 70 72.062 5,007 37.369 70
183 183 Henrik Stenson 47 72.102 3,126 - 25.612 43
184 185 Fabián Gómez 54 72.119 3,725 25.204 52
185 191 Jimmy Walker 74 72.121 5,352 - 15.031 74
186 184 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 72.155 4,728 34.253 66
187 190 Andrew Landry 64 72.196 4,421 55.136 62
188 196 Cameron Champ 67 72.198 4,516 32.445 63
189 187 Kris Ventura 72 72.202 4,886 23.718 68
190 188 J.B. Holmes 50 72.208 3,451 14.977 48
191 189 Rhein Gibson 56 72.278 3,874 29.015 54
192 193 Brian Gay 64 72.313 4,605 23.037 64
193 192 K.J. Choi 52 72.353 3,584 33.635 50
194 194 Kelly Kraft 44 72.371 3,028 11.586 42
195 198 Michael Gellerman 47 72.489 3,217 45.023 45
196 197 Sebastian Cappelen 54 72.598 3,751 24.096 52
197 195 Nelson Ledesma 46 72.631 3,152 43.753 44
198 199 Sung Kang 84 72.830 5,949 23.076 82
199 202 Nick Watney 56 72.875 3,748 41.478 52
200 200 Michael Kim 69 72.924 4,696 44.046 65
201 201 Grayson Murray 53 73.115 3,560 22.638 49
202 204 Martin Trainer 59 73.188 4,142 29.712 57
203 203 Hunter Mahan 59 73.201 4,142 30.443 57
204 205 Kevin Stadler 43 73.909 3,011 19.269 41

(PGA TOUR Only) The weighted scoring average which takes the stroke average of the field into account. It is computed by adding a player's total strokes to an adjustment and dividing by the total rounds played. The adjustment is computed by determining the stroke average of the field for each round played. This average is subtracted from par to create an adjustment for each round. A player accumulates these adjustments for each round played. (120)