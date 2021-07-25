×
Statistics » Approach the Green » Greens in Regulation Percentage

Greens in Regulation Percentage

, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 64.87

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS % GREENS HIT # HOLES RELATIVE/PAR
1 2 Cameron Percy 77 72.53 953 1,314 -0.25
2 1 Collin Morikawa 69 72.05 830 1,152 -0.32
3 3 Matthew NeSmith 86 71.63 1,083 1,512 -0.25
4 4 Jon Rahm 74 71.62 838 1,170 -0.33
5 5 Emiliano Grillo 90 71.48 1,158 1,620 -0.29
6 9 Michael Gellerman 47 70.99 575 810 -0.22
7 6 Russell Knox 88 70.48 1,091 1,548 -0.24
8 7 Daniel Berger 71 70.34 861 1,224 -0.31
9 8 Stewart Cink 74 70.27 936 1,332 -0.28
10 15 Sergio Garcia 65 70.09 757 1,080 -0.28
11 10 Corey Conners 91 69.95 1,108 1,584 -0.29
12 11 Doug Ghim 84 69.93 1,007 1,440 -0.27
13 12 Aaron Wise 68 69.85 855 1,224 -0.25
14 13 Kyle Stanley 90 69.83 1,081 1,548 -0.24
15 14 Martin Laird 74 69.60 902 1,296 -0.25
16 23 Keegan Bradley 82 69.59 977 1,404 -0.27
17 24 Bo Hoag 87 69.48 1,063 1,530 -0.25
18 16 Russell Henley 75 69.44 900 1,296 -0.26
19 18 Hank Lebioda 70 69.36 849 1,224 -0.27
20 17 Henrik Norlander 86 69.31 1,023 1,476 -0.23
21 19 Patrick Cantlay 69 69.27 773 1,116 -0.28
22 20 Will Zalatoris 82 69.20 984 1,422 -0.28
23 21 Abraham Ancer 85 69.11 1,020 1,476 -0.30
24 22 James Hahn 64 69.00 770 1,116 -0.29
T25 T27 Joseph Bramlett 78 68.93 943 1,368 -0.26
T25 30 Roger Sloan 78 68.93 943 1,368 -0.27
27 25 Kevin Streelman 90 68.78 1,040 1,512 -0.28
28 26 Xander Schauffele 67 68.61 741 1,080 -0.34
29 T27 Jason Kokrak 79 68.60 889 1,296 -0.32
30 29 Joaquin Niemann 89 68.54 1,061 1,548 -0.31
31 36 Luke List 85 68.41 1,022 1,494 -0.30
32 T32 Scott Stallings 76 68.36 886 1,296 -0.25
33 31 Seamus Power 50 68.33 615 900 -0.29
T34 37 Patton Kizzire 92 68.30 1,131 1,656 -0.33
T34 T32 Sungjae Im 107 68.30 1,254 1,836 -0.31
36 34 Paul Casey 63 68.24 737 1,080 -0.28
T37 35 Mark Anderson 54 68.06 637 936 -0.26
T37 38 Brooks Koepka 52 68.06 637 936 -0.32
39 T39 Webb Simpson 61 68.01 710 1,044 -0.30
40 41 Viktor Hovland 74 67.99 820 1,206 -0.31
41 46 Brice Garnett 90 67.96 1,052 1,548 -0.26
42 T69 Louis Oosthuizen 69 67.92 758 1,116 -0.30
43 47 Sean O'Hair 49 67.91 599 882 -0.23
44 T39 Bronson Burgoon 70 67.89 831 1,224 -0.25
45 42 Shane Lowry 67 67.88 782 1,152 -0.25
46 43 Sam Burns 72 67.81 830 1,224 -0.34
47 54 Jhonattan Vegas 80 67.74 951 1,404 -0.29
T48 44 Chris Kirk 78 67.64 901 1,332 -0.28
T48 45 Kramer Hickok 65 67.64 767 1,134 -0.25
T48 T50 Sam Ryder 84 67.64 974 1,440 -0.27
51 49 Cameron Tringale 86 67.59 1,022 1,512 -0.31
52 T52 Adam Schenk 100 67.48 1,166 1,728 -0.26
T53 59 Ryan Brehm 56 67.46 680 1,008 -0.26
T53 T65 Bubba Watson 71 67.46 765 1,134 -0.25
T53 48 Charley Hoffman 95 67.46 1,105 1,638 -0.31
56 57 Chez Reavie 80 67.31 945 1,404 -0.24
T57 55 Justin Thomas 71 67.24 823 1,224 -0.34
T57 56 Dustin Johnson 61 67.24 702 1,044 -0.32
T59 74 Charles Howell III 70 67.22 847 1,260 -0.24
T59 T50 J.J. Spaun 72 67.22 847 1,260 -0.23
61 T52 Will Gordon 88 67.18 1,040 1,548 -0.29
62 58 Hideki Matsuyama 78 67.11 906 1,350 -0.30
T63 60 Carlos Ortiz 83 67.08 966 1,440 -0.31
T63 73 Luke Donald 54 67.08 652 972 -0.23
65 77 Charl Schwartzel 82 66.95 940 1,404 -0.26
T66 61 Scottie Scheffler 93 66.94 988 1,476 -0.33
T66 68 Patrick Rodgers 100 66.94 1,205 1,800 -0.28
68 84 Josh Teater 50 66.91 554 828 -0.30
69 62 Ryan Palmer 71 66.84 770 1,152 -0.31
70 T69 Sepp Straka 94 66.79 1,082 1,620 -0.30
71 T65 Jim Herman 60 66.76 721 1,080 -0.24
72 67 Jason Day 66 66.75 757 1,134 -0.27
73 80 Ryan Armour 76 66.67 912 1,368 -0.29
74 89 Brian Stuard 100 66.61 1,175 1,764 -0.27
T75 T71 Zach Johnson 78 66.60 935 1,404 -0.27
T75 T71 Lucas Glover 86 66.60 1,007 1,512 -0.27
77 63 Chase Seiffert 78 66.59 911 1,368 -0.27
78 76 Harold Varner III 80 66.38 932 1,404 -0.27
79 T81 Tony Finau 81 66.37 884 1,332 -0.31
T80 88 David Hearn 68 66.32 764 1,152 -0.25
T80 T78 Bryson DeChambeau 67 66.32 764 1,152 -0.34
82 T90 Maverick McNealy 72 66.27 835 1,260 -0.30
83 75 Michael Gligic 80 66.23 906 1,368 -0.26
84 T78 Andrew Putnam 85 66.20 989 1,494 -0.26
T85 64 Kevin Tway 60 66.19 691 1,044 -0.28
T85 T81 Billy Horschel 81 66.19 834 1,260 -0.28
87 83 Si Woo Kim 83 66.18 953 1,440 -0.29
88 85 Harris English 79 66.08 904 1,368 -0.32
89 96 Pat Perez 96 66.00 1,093 1,656 -0.28
90 T86 Ben Taylor 48 65.94 546 828 -0.25
91 102 Jason Dufner 84 65.92 973 1,476 -0.23
92 97 Matthew Wolff 52 65.84 557 846 -0.32
T93 T90 Doc Redman 76 65.82 853 1,296 -0.26
T93 106 Ben Martin 48 65.82 545 828 -0.28
95 T108 Scott Piercy 73 65.81 841 1,278 -0.26
96 T92 Hudson Swafford 70 65.79 829 1,260 -0.28
97 121 Cameron Champ 67 65.78 746 1,134 -0.30
98 T92 Jonathan Byrd 44 65.74 497 756 -0.25
99 95 Marc Leishman 71 65.71 757 1,152 -0.28
100 107 Cam Davis 82 65.65 969 1,476 -0.33
101 98 Sebastián Muñoz 93 65.62 1,063 1,620 -0.30
102 94 John Huh 56 65.58 661 1,008 -0.24
T103 100 Brendan Steele 78 65.54 873 1,332 -0.27
T103 T86 D.J. Trahan 66 65.54 755 1,152 -0.25
105 T116 Tom Lewis 82 65.53 920 1,404 -0.24
106 T119 Michael Thompson 74 65.51 849 1,296 -0.25
T107 99 Bill Haas 44 65.48 495 756 -0.24
T107 101 Lanto Griffin 89 65.48 990 1,512 -0.28
109 127 Chris Baker 54 65.44 589 900 -0.22
T110 T103 Rory McIlroy 61 65.42 683 1,044 -0.33
T110 T103 Talor Gooch 87 65.42 942 1,440 -0.29
112 T108 Ryan Moore 44 65.40 518 792 -0.27
T113 T108 Matt Jones 90 65.34 1,035 1,584 -0.28
T113 T108 Justin Rose 50 65.34 541 828 -0.30
T113 T113 Beau Hossler 86 65.34 988 1,512 -0.28
116 112 Cameron Smith 73 65.32 776 1,188 -0.36
117 T103 Vincent Whaley 82 65.31 917 1,404 -0.29
T118 T116 Nate Lashley 72 65.28 846 1,296 -0.26
T118 T113 Jordan Spieth 76 65.28 846 1,296 -0.34
120 115 Nick Taylor 88 65.25 1,010 1,548 -0.29
T121 T119 Satoshi Kodaira 74 65.24 869 1,332 -0.27
T121 T116 C.T. Pan 76 65.24 869 1,332 -0.26
123 129 Joel Dahmen 78 65.13 891 1,368 -0.29
124 123 Robert Streb 70 65.03 796 1,224 -0.27
125 133 Camilo Villegas 73 64.92 853 1,314 -0.27
126 T156 Nick Watney 56 64.85 607 936 -0.21
T127 150 Bo Van Pelt 72 64.84 817 1,260 -0.25
T127 124 Kevin Kisner 69 64.84 747 1,152 -0.29
129 125 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 64.81 700 1,080 -0.31
130 138 Mark Hubbard 94 64.79 1,073 1,656 -0.29
131 126 Danny Lee 61 64.78 688 1,062 -0.26
132 122 Nelson Ledesma 46 64.77 513 792 -0.27
133 134 Troy Merritt 98 64.76 1,119 1,728 -0.26
134 128 Adam Scott 62 64.70 722 1,116 -0.31
T135 131 Vaughn Taylor 80 64.67 908 1,404 -0.27
T135 141 Brandt Snedeker 82 64.67 908 1,404 -0.30
137 132 Scott Brown 80 64.60 907 1,404 -0.29
138 136 Matt Kuchar 67 64.54 697 1,080 -0.29
139 130 Austin Cook 72 64.44 812 1,260 -0.27
140 137 Anirban Lahiri 60 64.35 695 1,080 -0.34
141 139 Matt Wallace 59 64.32 602 936 -0.27
142 140 Brian Harman 91 64.28 995 1,548 -0.32
143 149 Keith Mitchell 76 64.27 833 1,296 -0.28
144 142 Tyler McCumber 62 64.25 717 1,116 -0.26
145 154 Brendon Todd 87 64.24 925 1,440 -0.29
146 135 Dylan Frittelli 72 64.23 763 1,188 -0.24
147 T146 Rickie Fowler 76 64.11 877 1,368 -0.28
148 T146 Chesson Hadley 68 64.06 761 1,188 -0.28
149 143 Rory Sabbatini 71 64.01 818 1,278 -0.30
T150 T156 Aaron Baddeley 54 64.00 599 936 -0.29
T150 144 Tommy Fleetwood 57 64.00 599 936 -0.27
152 145 Branden Grace 73 63.93 817 1,278 -0.28
153 148 Mackenzie Hughes 82 63.82 896 1,404 -0.29
154 151 Tyrrell Hatton 57 63.78 574 900 -0.32
T155 T152 Francesco Molinari 42 63.76 482 756 -0.26
T155 T152 Kevin Na 70 63.76 769 1,206 -0.29
T155 161 Tyler Duncan 90 63.76 987 1,548 -0.23
158 164 Richy Werenski 84 63.75 918 1,440 -0.28
159 T156 Max Homa 81 63.66 848 1,332 -0.31
T160 159 Tim Wilkinson 46 63.64 504 792 -0.24
T160 163 Harry Higgs 70 63.64 779 1,224 -0.32
162 160 Phil Mickelson 64 63.63 733 1,152 -0.26
163 166 Andrew Landry 64 63.62 710 1,116 -0.27
164 165 Wyndham Clark 78 63.59 847 1,332 -0.30
165 162 Rob Oppenheim 74 63.57 801 1,260 -0.29
166 155 Rafael Campos 58 63.49 640 1,008 -0.28
167 170 K.H. Lee 94 63.40 1,027 1,620 -0.28
168 167 Denny McCarthy 86 63.37 981 1,548 -0.27
169 182 Gary Woodland 64 63.11 727 1,152 -0.29
170 169 Patrick Reed 73 62.94 793 1,260 -0.35
171 181 J.T. Poston 83 62.85 905 1,440 -0.31
T172 187 Adam Long 83 62.78 904 1,440 -0.28
T172 172 Lee Westwood 53 62.78 565 900 -0.25
174 T173 Erik van Rooyen 65 62.77 644 1,026 -0.28
175 179 Scott Harrington 79 62.70 869 1,386 -0.26
176 T177 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 62.69 835 1,332 -0.26
177 175 K.J. Choi 52 62.67 564 900 -0.22
178 T173 Byeong Hun An 82 62.64 902 1,440 -0.25
T179 188 Kevin Stadler 43 62.60 462 738 -0.19
T179 171 Tom Hoge 88 62.60 969 1,548 -0.30
181 T177 Grayson Murray 53 62.59 552 882 -0.25
182 176 Brandon Hagy 74 62.54 788 1,260 -0.28
183 180 Peter Malnati 78 62.39 831 1,332 -0.31
184 190 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 62.29 740 1,188 -0.27
185 185 Rhein Gibson 56 62.24 605 972 -0.27
186 183 Fabián Gómez 54 62.18 582 936 -0.24
187 184 Alex Noren 78 62.09 827 1,332 -0.30
188 186 Xinjun Zhang 68 62.04 737 1,188 -0.26
189 189 Kris Ventura 72 61.93 758 1,224 -0.29
190 191 Padraig Harrington 44 61.74 489 792 -0.26
191 198 Adam Hadwin 82 61.38 906 1,476 -0.28
192 203 Sung Kang 84 61.18 903 1,476 -0.25
193 193 Robby Shelton 80 61.04 857 1,404 -0.26
194 199 Michael Kim 69 60.85 712 1,170 -0.22
195 194 Kelly Kraft 44 60.71 459 756 -0.27
196 195 Danny Willett 51 60.64 513 846 -0.28
T197 197 Sebastian Cappelen 54 60.58 567 936 -0.28
T197 196 Jamie Lovemark 42 60.58 458 756 -0.25
199 T201 Brian Gay 64 60.50 697 1,152 -0.25
200 200 Ian Poulter 68 60.33 695 1,152 -0.28
201 T201 J.B. Holmes 50 60.30 521 864 -0.28
202 204 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 60.23 477 792 -0.26
203 205 Henrik Stenson 47 59.56 461 774 -0.22
204 206 Jimmy Walker 74 57.96 772 1,332 -0.27
205 207 Hunter Mahan 59 57.50 590 1,026 -0.27
206 208 Martin Trainer 59 55.36 568 1,026 -0.27

The percent of time a player was able to hit the green in regulation (greens hit in regulation/holes played). Note: A green is considered hit in regulation if any portion of the ball is touching the putting surface after the GIR stroke has been taken. (The GIR stroke is determined by subtracting 2 from par (1st stroke on a par 3, 2nd on a par 4, 3rd on a par 5)) (103)