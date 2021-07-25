×
Statistics » Off the Tee » Driving Distance

Driving Distance

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 295.2

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG. TOTAL DISTANCE TOTAL DRIVES
1 1 Bryson DeChambeau 67 320.9 41,073 128
2 2 Rory McIlroy 61 317.7 36,850 116
3 3 Cameron Champ 67 317.6 40,021 126
4 4 Wyndham Clark 78 315.1 46,628 148
5 5 Will Gordon 88 314.7 54,124 172
T6 8 Matthew Wolff 52 313.3 29,448 94
T6 6 Luke List 85 313.3 52,008 166
8 7 Dustin Johnson 61 312.8 36,283 116
T9 14 Ryan Brehm 56 310.8 34,811 112
T9 12 Jhonattan Vegas 80 310.8 48,483 156
T9 11 Brandon Hagy 74 310.8 43,511 140
T9 9 Joaquin Niemann 89 310.8 53,454 172
13 10 Gary Woodland 64 310.1 39,695 128
14 13 Dylan Frittelli 72 309.5 40,851 132
15 18 Joseph Bramlett 78 309.1 46,976 152
16 15 Brooks Koepka 52 308.9 32,128 104
T17 17 Cam Davis 82 308.3 50,569 164
T17 16 Sergio Garcia 65 308.3 36,991 120
19 19 Tyler McCumber 62 308.2 38,214 124
20 20 Jon Rahm 74 307.7 40,003 130
21 21 Xander Schauffele 67 307.0 36,838 120
22 22 Jason Kokrak 79 306.5 44,131 144
23 26 Patrick Rodgers 100 306.4 61,283 200
24 23 Charley Hoffman 95 306.3 55,745 182
25 24 Stewart Cink 74 306.1 45,305 148
26 25 Will Zalatoris 82 306.0 48,353 158
27 27 Kevin Tway 60 305.7 35,465 116
28 31 Keith Mitchell 76 305.6 44,012 144
29 28 Grayson Murray 53 305.5 29,935 98
T30 T29 Adam Scott 62 304.9 37,802 124
T30 T29 Scott Harrington 79 304.9 46,953 154
T32 T33 Tony Finau 81 304.4 45,058 148
T32 32 Sam Burns 72 304.4 41,394 136
T34 T33 Scottie Scheffler 93 304.2 49,890 164
T34 39 Erik van Rooyen 65 304.2 34,679 114
36 37 Beau Hossler 86 304.1 51,086 168
37 35 Kris Ventura 72 304.0 41,345 136
38 36 Ryan Palmer 71 303.7 38,871 128
39 T41 Bubba Watson 71 303.6 38,250 126
40 38 Paul Casey 63 303.4 36,408 120
41 40 J.B. Holmes 50 302.9 29,078 96
42 T41 Carlos Ortiz 83 302.8 48,446 160
T43 44 Matt Jones 90 302.7 53,272 176
T43 48 Martin Trainer 59 302.7 34,508 114
45 T41 Lanto Griffin 89 302.6 50,836 168
46 45 Justin Thomas 71 302.3 41,106 136
T47 T46 Charl Schwartzel 82 302.1 47,129 156
T47 T46 Sepp Straka 94 302.1 54,383 180
49 49 Tom Lewis 82 301.8 47,088 156
50 T51 Byeong Hun An 82 301.3 48,206 160
51 50 Patrick Cantlay 69 301.2 37,350 124
52 T51 Phil Mickelson 64 301.0 38,533 128
T53 T53 Jason Day 66 300.9 37,909 126
T53 T53 Hudson Swafford 70 300.9 42,128 140
55 55 Jamie Lovemark 42 300.7 25,259 84
56 58 Patton Kizzire 92 300.5 55,300 184
57 56 Max Homa 81 300.4 44,465 148
58 57 Harold Varner III 80 300.1 46,819 156
59 62 Keegan Bradley 82 299.9 46,783 156
T60 T60 Padraig Harrington 44 299.8 26,385 88
T60 T60 Viktor Hovland 74 299.8 40,173 134
62 59 J.T. Poston 83 299.6 47,940 160
63 63 Aaron Wise 68 299.3 40,710 136
64 T64 Brendan Steele 78 299.0 44,252 148
T65 T66 Sebastian Cappelen 54 298.9 31,083 104
T65 T66 Tyrrell Hatton 57 298.9 29,892 100
T65 T69 Adam Schenk 100 298.9 57,388 192
68 T64 Rafael Campos 58 298.8 33,468 112
T69 68 Jordan Spieth 76 298.7 43,006 144
T69 T75 Maverick McNealy 72 298.7 41,816 140
71 T69 Shane Lowry 67 298.6 38,224 128
T72 T75 Michael Gligic 80 298.5 45,367 152
T72 T71 Danny Lee 61 298.5 35,221 118
T72 T71 Matt Wallace 59 298.5 31,045 104
75 73 Harris English 79 298.4 45,363 152
76 74 Tommy Fleetwood 57 298.3 31,018 104
77 77 Emiliano Grillo 90 298.1 53,650 180
78 T84 Nick Watney 56 298.0 30,996 104
79 79 Cameron Tringale 86 297.8 50,035 168
80 78 Talor Gooch 87 297.7 47,629 160
T81 T84 Scott Stallings 76 297.6 42,859 144
T81 T86 Louis Oosthuizen 69 297.6 36,898 124
T81 T92 Charles Howell III 70 297.6 41,657 140
T81 T82 Sean O'Hair 49 297.6 29,166 98
T85 88 Jimmy Walker 74 297.4 44,020 148
T85 T80 Alex Noren 78 297.4 44,020 148
T85 T80 Harry Higgs 70 297.4 40,445 136
88 T82 Hideki Matsuyama 78 297.2 44,579 150
T89 91 K.H. Lee 94 297.1 53,472 180
T89 T86 Bronson Burgoon 70 297.1 40,407 136
91 T89 Rickie Fowler 76 296.8 45,107 152
92 T89 James Hahn 64 296.6 36,773 124
T93 T92 Anirban Lahiri 60 296.5 35,579 120
T93 T92 Sebastián Muñoz 93 296.5 53,374 180
T93 T95 Chesson Hadley 68 296.5 39,135 132
96 T95 Cameron Smith 73 296.4 39,125 132
97 T97 Justin Rose 50 296.3 27,261 92
T98 T97 Hunter Mahan 59 296.2 33,762 114
T98 T101 Scott Piercy 73 296.2 42,059 142
100 T97 Sam Ryder 84 296.1 47,383 160
T101 T101 Sungjae Im 107 295.7 60,332 204
T101 100 Vincent Whaley 82 295.7 46,131 156
103 103 Daniel Berger 71 295.6 40,199 136
104 104 Lee Westwood 53 295.4 29,543 100
105 105 Matthew NeSmith 86 295.3 49,617 168
106 106 C.T. Pan 76 295.2 43,686 148
T107 111 Roger Sloan 78 295.1 44,853 152
T107 T107 Martin Laird 74 295.1 42,495 144
T107 T107 Si Woo Kim 83 295.1 47,223 160
T107 109 Denny McCarthy 86 295.1 50,757 172
111 110 Kevin Streelman 90 294.9 49,544 168
112 T112 Hank Lebioda 70 294.7 40,084 136
113 T112 Bill Haas 44 294.5 24,742 84
114 114 Collin Morikawa 69 294.3 37,674 128
T115 T115 Corey Conners 91 294.2 51,787 176
T115 T115 Billy Horschel 81 294.2 41,189 140
117 T115 Scott Brown 80 294.1 45,878 156
118 118 Henrik Norlander 86 294.0 48,215 164
119 119 Danny Willett 51 293.9 27,622 94
T120 T120 Branden Grace 73 293.8 41,719 142
T120 T120 Lucas Glover 86 293.8 49,354 168
122 122 Robby Shelton 80 293.5 45,786 156
123 123 Doc Redman 76 293.3 42,235 144
124 124 Nick Taylor 88 293.2 50,430 172
125 128 Ben Taylor 48 293.1 26,963 92
126 125 Seamus Power 50 293.0 29,295 100
127 126 Richy Werenski 84 292.8 46,850 160
128 127 Pat Perez 96 292.7 53,851 184
129 T136 Bo Van Pelt 72 292.5 40,943 140
T130 T136 Adam Hadwin 82 292.4 47,951 164
T130 T129 Doug Ghim 84 292.4 46,780 160
T132 T132 Michael Kim 69 292.3 38,005 130
T132 T129 Mackenzie Hughes 82 292.3 45,602 156
T132 T129 Marc Leishman 71 292.3 37,415 128
T135 T132 Francesco Molinari 42 292.2 24,544 84
T135 T132 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 292.2 35,068 120
137 135 Camilo Villegas 73 292.1 42,652 146
T138 139 Kyle Stanley 90 291.8 50,184 172
T138 T136 Jim Herman 60 291.8 35,013 120
140 140 Joel Dahmen 78 291.6 44,326 152
T141 T149 Patrick Reed 73 291.4 40,797 140
T141 151 Michael Gellerman 47 291.4 26,222 90
T143 141 Nate Lashley 72 291.2 41,939 144
T143 147 Sung Kang 84 291.2 47,760 164
T145 T142 D.J. Trahan 66 291.1 37,256 128
T145 T142 Webb Simpson 61 291.1 33,770 116
T145 T142 Kramer Hickok 65 291.1 36,684 126
148 145 Xinjun Zhang 68 291.0 38,409 132
149 146 Brian Harman 91 290.9 50,036 172
150 148 Ben Martin 48 290.8 26,756 92
151 152 Robert Streb 70 290.7 39,534 136
152 154 Chase Seiffert 78 290.6 44,171 152
153 T162 Chris Baker 54 290.4 29,036 100
154 T157 Bo Hoag 87 290.3 49,345 170
T155 153 Russell Knox 88 290.2 49,906 172
T155 T157 Rhein Gibson 56 290.2 31,339 108
T157 T162 Peter Malnati 78 290.0 42,916 148
T157 T155 Chris Kirk 78 290.0 42,916 148
159 161 Troy Merritt 98 289.9 55,659 192
T160 T157 Andrew Landry 64 289.8 35,933 124
T160 T155 John Huh 56 289.8 32,458 112
T160 T157 Abraham Ancer 85 289.8 47,532 164
T163 T164 Russell Henley 75 289.0 41,612 144
T163 167 Josh Teater 50 289.0 26,589 92
T163 T164 Zach Johnson 78 289.0 45,090 156
166 166 Austin Cook 72 288.7 40,420 140
167 168 Tyler Duncan 90 288.5 49,630 172
168 T173 Jason Dufner 84 288.2 47,260 164
T169 171 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 288.0 42,619 148
T169 178 Aaron Baddeley 54 288.0 29,948 104
T169 169 Tom Hoge 88 288.0 49,543 172
T169 T173 Adam Long 83 288.0 46,084 160
173 170 Kevin Kisner 69 287.6 36,819 128
T174 177 Michael Thompson 74 287.4 41,384 144
T174 172 Kevin Na 70 287.4 38,511 134
T176 175 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 287.1 37,894 132
T176 T179 Brice Garnett 90 287.1 49,379 172
178 176 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 286.9 25,243 88
T179 182 Jonathan Byrd 44 286.6 24,075 84
T179 T179 Matt Kuchar 67 286.6 34,391 120
181 181 Rory Sabbatini 71 286.3 40,657 142
T182 185 Brandt Snedeker 82 286.0 44,622 156
T182 T183 Nelson Ledesma 46 286.0 25,168 88
184 T186 Brian Gay 64 285.9 36,591 128
185 188 Luke Donald 54 285.8 30,863 108
186 T186 Satoshi Kodaira 74 285.7 42,277 148
187 191 Mark Anderson 54 285.1 29,646 104
188 192 Cameron Percy 77 285.0 41,614 146
T189 189 J.J. Spaun 72 284.8 39,874 140
T189 190 Kelly Kraft 44 284.8 23,921 84
191 194 Ian Poulter 68 283.9 36,343 128
192 193 Ryan Moore 44 283.8 24,970 88
193 195 Andrew Putnam 85 283.6 47,074 166
194 197 Kevin Stadler 43 283.2 23,224 82
T195 198 Rob Oppenheim 74 283.0 39,617 140
T195 196 Fabián Gómez 54 283.0 29,437 104
197 199 Henrik Stenson 47 281.7 24,226 86
198 201 Ryan Armour 76 280.9 42,702 152
199 200 Chez Reavie 80 280.8 43,802 156
200 203 Mark Hubbard 94 279.0 51,342 184
201 202 Vaughn Taylor 80 278.4 43,431 156
202 204 Brian Stuard 100 277.2 54,329 196
203 205 Tim Wilkinson 46 277.0 24,373 88
204 207 David Hearn 68 274.7 35,166 128
205 206 Brendon Todd 87 273.9 43,826 160
206 208 K.J. Choi 52 268.7 26,868 100

The average number of yards per measured drive. These drives are measured on two holes per round. Care is taken to select two holes which face in opposite directions to counteract the effect of wind. Drives are measured to the point at which they come to rest regardless of whether they are in the fairway or not. (101)