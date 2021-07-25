×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Approach the Green » GIR Percentage - < 75 yards

GIR Percentage - < 75 yards

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 86.97

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS % GREENS HIT TOTAL HOLES RELATIVE TO PAR
1 1 Josh Teater 50 96.77 90 93 -0.64
2 2 Brice Garnett 90 94.37 134 142 -0.63
3 3 Hank Lebioda 70 93.81 106 113 -0.69
4 4 Seamus Power 50 93.00 93 100 -0.71
5 5 K.J. Choi 52 92.98 53 57 -0.53
6 8 Kevin Stadler 43 92.50 74 80 -0.49
7 6 Vaughn Taylor 80 92.45 98 106 -0.63
8 18 Louis Oosthuizen 69 92.24 107 116 -0.73
9 13 Brandt Snedeker 82 92.14 129 140 -0.64
10 9 Brendan Steele 78 92.12 152 165 -0.56
11 10 Scottie Scheffler 93 92.11 210 228 -0.69
12 12 Austin Cook 72 92.06 116 126 -0.59
13 7 Troy Merritt 98 92.00 138 150 -0.67
14 11 Roger Sloan 78 91.89 136 148 -0.57
15 17 Ben Martin 48 91.86 79 86 -0.63
16 15 D.J. Trahan 66 91.85 124 135 -0.52
17 14 Luke List 85 91.81 213 232 -0.65
18 16 J.J. Spaun 72 91.74 111 121 -0.53
19 19 Matt Wallace 59 91.40 85 93 -0.56
20 22 John Huh 56 91.38 106 116 -0.65
21 20 Keegan Bradley 82 91.30 168 184 -0.65
22 23 Will Zalatoris 82 91.18 155 170 -0.67
T23 31 Mark Hubbard 94 91.01 162 178 -0.69
T23 25 Corey Conners 91 91.01 162 178 -0.61
25 26 Si Woo Kim 83 90.99 202 222 -0.62
T26 28 Tommy Fleetwood 57 90.91 110 121 -0.55
T26 30 Rob Oppenheim 74 90.91 110 121 -0.78
T26 38 Bo Van Pelt 72 90.91 120 132 -0.60
T26 27 Charles Howell III 70 90.91 140 154 -0.59
30 29 Abraham Ancer 85 90.86 179 197 -0.63
31 T39 Camilo Villegas 73 90.71 127 140 -0.70
32 24 Doug Ghim 84 90.67 136 150 -0.60
33 33 Jon Rahm 74 90.56 163 180 -0.74
34 42 Robert Streb 70 90.44 123 136 -0.59
35 T35 Collin Morikawa 69 90.32 140 155 -0.68
36 45 Andrew Putnam 85 90.28 130 144 -0.58
37 52 Bill Haas 44 90.24 74 82 -0.59
38 T39 Paul Casey 63 90.23 120 133 -0.76
39 41 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 90.20 46 51 -0.61
40 32 Chris Kirk 78 90.14 128 142 -0.59
41 44 Matt Jones 90 90.10 182 202 -0.64
T42 37 Chez Reavie 80 90.00 99 110 -0.58
T42 T46 Adam Scott 62 90.00 126 140 -0.63
T42 34 James Hahn 64 90.00 126 140 -0.57
T42 T46 Hideki Matsuyama 78 90.00 189 210 -0.67
46 48 Daniel Berger 71 89.94 161 179 -0.70
T47 63 Michael Gligic 80 89.93 134 149 -0.61
T47 51 Kevin Tway 60 89.93 125 139 -0.58
49 49 Harold Varner III 80 89.82 150 167 -0.62
50 50 Rory Sabbatini 71 89.80 132 147 -0.64
51 57 Matthew NeSmith 86 89.77 193 215 -0.66
52 T35 Patrick Reed 73 89.76 149 166 -0.72
53 61 Bronson Burgoon 70 89.68 139 155 -0.58
T54 T55 Patton Kizzire 92 89.67 191 213 -0.71
T54 53 Brian Harman 91 89.67 165 184 -0.73
56 54 Zach Johnson 78 89.66 130 145 -0.59
57 T55 Aaron Wise 68 89.60 155 173 -0.59
58 62 Russell Knox 88 89.51 145 162 -0.63
59 43 Bo Hoag 87 89.50 162 181 -0.66
60 21 Michael Gellerman 47 89.47 68 76 -0.60
61 60 Ryan Palmer 71 89.42 169 189 -0.69
62 T84 Jonathan Byrd 44 89.29 50 56 -0.56
63 82 Cameron Percy 77 89.23 116 130 -0.63
64 58 Kyle Stanley 90 89.21 124 139 -0.58
65 65 Beau Hossler 86 89.19 198 222 -0.62
66 64 Tim Wilkinson 46 89.13 41 46 -0.66
67 T66 Patrick Cantlay 69 89.08 155 174 -0.61
68 68 Rickie Fowler 76 89.02 146 164 -0.60
69 69 Webb Simpson 61 88.97 121 136 -0.64
70 T70 Xander Schauffele 67 88.96 145 163 -0.77
71 80 Pat Perez 96 88.89 160 180 -0.68
72 T66 Jason Dufner 84 88.80 111 125 -0.65
73 73 Lucas Glover 86 88.75 142 160 -0.62
74 75 Brooks Koepka 52 88.72 118 133 -0.71
75 76 Joaquin Niemann 89 88.70 212 239 -0.65
76 T70 Satoshi Kodaira 74 88.68 141 159 -0.59
77 59 Joseph Bramlett 78 88.65 164 185 -0.60
78 77 Sam Burns 72 88.62 148 167 -0.76
79 95 David Hearn 68 88.61 70 79 -0.57
T80 87 Ryan Moore 44 88.54 85 96 -0.48
T80 T78 Jason Kokrak 79 88.54 170 192 -0.69
T80 T78 Henrik Norlander 86 88.54 170 192 -0.62
83 81 Marc Leishman 71 88.44 130 147 -0.62
84 96 Ryan Armour 76 88.43 107 121 -0.66
85 101 Cameron Tringale 86 88.30 166 188 -0.68
T86 102 K.H. Lee 94 88.24 195 221 -0.63
T86 T84 Martin Laird 74 88.24 150 170 -0.66
88 72 Nelson Ledesma 46 88.17 82 93 -0.60
89 88 Shane Lowry 67 88.14 104 118 -0.64
90 100 Emiliano Grillo 90 88.11 126 143 -0.63
91 114 Chase Seiffert 78 88.06 118 134 -0.62
92 83 Sepp Straka 94 88.04 184 209 -0.67
93 74 Ben Taylor 48 88.00 66 75 -0.68
94 91 Jason Day 66 87.98 161 183 -0.58
T95 T109 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 87.97 117 133 -0.62
T95 94 Matt Kuchar 67 87.97 117 133 -0.65
T95 90 Joel Dahmen 78 87.97 139 158 -0.58
98 127 Nick Watney 56 87.95 73 83 -0.56
99 T92 C.T. Pan 76 87.92 131 149 -0.65
100 T104 Stewart Cink 74 87.86 152 173 -0.66
101 T104 Sean O'Hair 49 87.83 101 115 -0.61
102 T97 Jamie Lovemark 42 87.80 72 82 -0.53
103 113 Luke Donald 54 87.78 79 90 -0.47
104 T92 Dustin Johnson 61 87.66 135 154 -0.59
105 T109 Peter Malnati 78 87.60 113 129 -0.65
106 103 Kevin Na 70 87.58 141 161 -0.72
107 T97 Bubba Watson 71 87.57 155 177 -0.64
108 99 Matthew Wolff 52 87.50 126 144 -0.79
109 106 Nick Taylor 88 87.44 188 215 -0.61
110 107 Kevin Kisner 69 87.41 118 135 -0.60
111 89 Erik van Rooyen 65 87.40 111 127 -0.69
112 115 Lanto Griffin 89 87.32 179 205 -0.62
113 T109 Adam Schenk 100 87.24 171 196 -0.65
114 108 Cam Davis 82 87.15 217 249 -0.71
115 T130 Rhein Gibson 56 87.14 61 70 -0.62
116 116 Justin Thomas 71 87.12 142 163 -0.72
117 118 Patrick Rodgers 100 87.03 208 239 -0.65
118 139 Sergio Garcia 65 87.00 174 200 -0.67
T119 138 Fabián Gómez 54 86.96 60 69 -0.52
T119 125 Richy Werenski 84 86.96 180 207 -0.62
T121 T119 Doc Redman 76 86.93 133 153 -0.58
T121 T119 Phil Mickelson 64 86.93 133 153 -0.61
123 126 Brendon Todd 87 86.92 113 130 -0.78
124 123 Sungjae Im 107 86.82 257 296 -0.69
125 124 Cameron Champ 67 86.67 169 195 -0.64
T126 121 Chris Baker 54 86.59 71 82 -0.48
T126 129 Justin Rose 50 86.59 71 82 -0.63
128 132 Tyrrell Hatton 57 86.55 103 119 -0.67
129 133 Carlos Ortiz 83 86.49 192 222 -0.67
130 134 Bryson DeChambeau 67 86.46 198 229 -0.67
131 135 Cameron Smith 73 86.42 140 162 -0.77
132 136 Lee Westwood 53 86.41 89 103 -0.64
133 122 Vincent Whaley 82 86.39 146 169 -0.64
134 112 Scott Stallings 76 86.24 163 189 -0.55
135 137 Anirban Lahiri 60 86.18 106 123 -0.72
T136 144 Will Gordon 88 86.11 186 216 -0.59
T136 T146 Brandon Hagy 74 86.11 155 180 -0.56
138 117 Mark Anderson 54 86.08 68 79 -0.62
139 151 Brian Stuard 100 86.05 111 129 -0.65
140 T141 Charley Hoffman 95 86.00 172 200 -0.63
141 143 Sebastián Muñoz 93 85.96 196 228 -0.64
142 153 Tom Lewis 82 85.94 165 192 -0.62
143 T160 Maverick McNealy 72 85.89 140 163 -0.60
144 145 Harris English 79 85.86 164 191 -0.71
145 159 Charl Schwartzel 82 85.78 181 211 -0.57
T146 T130 J.T. Poston 83 85.71 180 210 -0.70
T146 T146 Hudson Swafford 70 85.71 120 140 -0.71
T146 T149 Michael Thompson 74 85.71 126 147 -0.63
T146 T141 Rafael Campos 58 85.71 90 105 -0.58
T146 T146 Mackenzie Hughes 82 85.71 138 161 -0.67
151 T149 Kramer Hickok 65 85.61 113 132 -0.62
152 140 Hunter Mahan 59 85.57 83 97 -0.63
153 152 Padraig Harrington 44 85.53 65 76 -0.60
154 166 Keith Mitchell 76 85.48 159 186 -0.59
155 128 Brian Gay 64 85.47 100 117 -0.66
156 154 Russell Henley 75 85.33 128 150 -0.64
157 155 Tony Finau 81 85.26 133 156 -0.70
158 T163 Jhonattan Vegas 80 85.21 144 169 -0.64
159 162 Tyler Duncan 90 85.19 161 189 -0.54
160 156 Talor Gooch 87 85.12 183 215 -0.65
161 157 Jordan Spieth 76 85.11 160 188 -0.68
162 158 Billy Horschel 81 85.06 131 154 -0.66
163 T160 Viktor Hovland 74 84.97 164 193 -0.63
164 T163 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 84.81 134 158 -0.61
165 170 Adam Hadwin 82 84.77 128 151 -0.70
166 165 Danny Lee 61 84.62 143 169 -0.60
167 177 Gary Woodland 64 84.52 131 155 -0.62
168 168 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 84.44 114 135 -0.69
169 175 Aaron Baddeley 54 84.42 65 77 -0.68
170 167 Scott Piercy 73 84.36 151 179 -0.62
T171 176 Adam Long 83 84.00 126 150 -0.60
T171 169 Kris Ventura 72 84.00 126 150 -0.66
173 174 Robby Shelton 80 83.89 151 180 -0.64
174 179 Wyndham Clark 78 83.81 176 210 -0.61
175 184 Michael Kim 69 83.76 98 117 -0.65
176 171 Rory McIlroy 61 83.73 139 166 -0.67
177 172 Branden Grace 73 83.70 113 135 -0.53
178 182 Harry Higgs 70 83.52 147 176 -0.67
179 178 Jim Herman 60 83.33 95 114 -0.61
180 180 Kevin Streelman 90 83.24 144 173 -0.58
181 173 Dylan Frittelli 72 83.23 139 167 -0.60
182 181 Alex Noren 78 83.17 173 208 -0.67
183 183 Byeong Hun An 82 82.95 180 217 -0.55
T184 194 Jimmy Walker 74 82.76 120 145 -0.60
T184 186 Max Homa 81 82.76 120 145 -0.74
186 191 Sam Ryder 84 82.69 129 156 -0.57
187 187 Tom Hoge 88 82.58 147 178 -0.71
188 188 Francesco Molinari 42 82.56 71 86 -0.56
189 185 Andrew Landry 64 82.48 113 137 -0.58
190 190 Henrik Stenson 47 82.26 51 62 -0.53
191 192 Denny McCarthy 86 82.04 137 167 -0.61
192 189 Martin Trainer 59 81.89 104 127 -0.57
193 193 Xinjun Zhang 68 81.75 103 126 -0.53
194 T197 Tyler McCumber 62 81.58 124 152 -0.65
195 195 J.B. Holmes 50 81.45 101 124 -0.66
196 196 Danny Willett 51 81.16 56 69 -0.64
197 199 Scott Harrington 79 81.14 142 175 -0.65
198 T197 Scott Brown 80 80.89 127 157 -0.72
199 202 Chesson Hadley 68 80.53 91 113 -0.68
200 204 Sung Kang 84 80.36 135 168 -0.53
201 203 Nate Lashley 72 80.30 106 132 -0.62
202 201 Ian Poulter 68 80.21 77 96 -0.74
203 205 Ryan Brehm 56 79.14 110 139 -0.52
204 206 Grayson Murray 53 78.90 86 109 -0.56
205 207 Sebastian Cappelen 54 78.18 86 110 -0.59
206 208 Kelly Kraft 44 77.78 49 63 -0.53

The percent of time a player was able to hit the green in regulation when the approach shot was less than 75 yards. The shot distance must be determined by a laser, and the shot must not originate from on or around the green. Note: A green is considered hit in regulation if any portion of the ball is touching the putting surface after the GIR stoke has been taken (The GIR stroke is determined by subtracting 2 from par (1st stroke on a par 3, 2nd on a par 4, 3rd on a par 5)). 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (79)