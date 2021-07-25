GIR Percentage - < 75 yards

The percent of time a player was able to hit the green in regulation when the approach shot was less than 75 yards. The shot distance must be determined by a laser, and the shot must not originate from on or around the green. Note: A green is considered hit in regulation if any portion of the ball is touching the putting surface after the GIR stoke has been taken (The GIR stroke is determined by subtracting 2 from par (1st stroke on a par 3, 2nd on a par 4, 3rd on a par 5)). 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (79)
