SG: Off-the-Tee

SG: Off-the-Tee

Season
Time Period
Tournament
Jul 25, 2021
RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVERAGE TOTAL SG:OTT MEASURED ROUNDS
1 1 Bryson DeChambeau 67 1.130 58.766 52
2 2 Jon Rahm 74 .848 44.073 52
3 3 Sergio Garcia 65 .804 43.401 54
4 4 Jhonattan Vegas 80 .724 41.254 57
5 7 Bubba Watson 71 .706 38.149 54
6 6 Viktor Hovland 74 .701 37.857 54
7 5 Cameron Champ 67 .677 35.869 53
8 8 Rory McIlroy 61 .636 29.912 47
9 9 Corey Conners 91 .622 42.273 68
10 11 Brooks Koepka 52 .616 23.419 38
11 10 Luke List 85 .600 41.402 69
12 12 Joaquin Niemann 89 .597 43.556 73
13 18 Keith Mitchell 76 .577 31.742 55
14 13 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 .576 27.082 47
15 14 Patrick Cantlay 69 .550 28.605 52
T16 T15 Scottie Scheffler 93 .533 36.271 68
T16 T15 Sungjae Im 107 .533 49.547 93
18 19 Charles Howell III 70 .505 26.780 53
19 20 Tyrrell Hatton 57 .489 20.050 41
20 21 Jason Day 66 .482 26.043 54
21 17 Dustin Johnson 61 .478 22.936 48
22 22 Jason Kokrak 79 .473 28.407 60
23 23 Jim Herman 60 .428 22.680 53
24 24 Xander Schauffele 67 .421 19.785 47
25 T25 Abraham Ancer 85 .414 26.899 65
26 27 Billy Horschel 81 .391 20.719 53
27 T25 Tom Lewis 82 .389 26.446 68
28 32 Keegan Bradley 82 .383 26.816 70
29 31 Collin Morikawa 69 .382 19.850 52
30 34 Charley Hoffman 95 .372 26.411 71
31 T29 Cam Davis 82 .368 28.666 78
32 T29 Ryan Moore 44 .359 14.703 41
33 33 Emiliano Grillo 90 .353 22.263 63
34 T48 Chris Baker 54 .346 11.774 34
35 37 Tony Finau 81 .334 18.713 56
36 35 Patrick Rodgers 100 .330 25.047 76
37 28 Brandon Hagy 74 .328 17.704 54
38 38 Ryan Palmer 71 .320 18.229 57
39 39 Daniel Berger 71 .315 17.948 57
40 40 Will Zalatoris 82 .314 18.846 60
41 36 Joseph Bramlett 78 .294 15.896 54
T42 41 Ryan Brehm 56 .293 9.682 33
T42 42 Aaron Wise 68 .293 16.976 58
44 T43 Lucas Glover 86 .292 20.153 69
45 45 Si Woo Kim 83 .277 19.084 69
46 T43 Tyler McCumber 62 .273 13.095 48
47 47 Maverick McNealy 72 .267 15.479 58
48 T50 Will Gordon 88 .259 17.063 66
49 T48 Sam Burns 72 .255 14.556 57
50 T50 Paul Casey 63 .253 11.616 46
51 52 Shane Lowry 67 .250 12.725 51
52 60 Joel Dahmen 78 .246 14.741 60
53 53 Kevin Streelman 90 .244 17.556 72
54 54 Anirban Lahiri 60 .241 11.078 46
55 55 Carlos Ortiz 83 .239 16.990 71
56 56 Hideki Matsuyama 78 .233 15.373 66
57 46 Rafael Campos 58 .231 8.533 37
58 57 Kyle Stanley 90 .224 15.712 70
59 58 Harold Varner III 80 .215 14.398 67
60 59 Justin Thomas 71 .213 11.061 52
61 61 Brian Harman 91 .202 14.340 71
62 67 J.J. Spaun 72 .197 9.832 50
63 75 Doug Ghim 84 .180 11.910 66
64 63 Max Homa 81 .177 9.732 55
65 62 Adam Schenk 100 .175 12.974 74
66 64 Matt Wallace 59 .171 6.332 37
T67 89 Roger Sloan 78 .169 9.465 56
T67 65 Henrik Norlander 86 .169 12.324 73
69 66 Brendan Steele 78 .168 10.940 65
70 83 Erik van Rooyen 65 .164 8.504 52
71 71 Ben Martin 48 .158 4.732 30
72 68 Matt Jones 90 .157 10.959 70
T73 76 Jason Dufner 84 .154 10.758 70
T73 T69 Danny Lee 61 .154 8.792 57
75 72 Harris English 79 .146 9.029 62
76 73 Sebastián Muñoz 93 .145 11.167 77
77 T69 John Huh 56 .144 7.061 49
78 80 Bo Hoag 87 .140 10.236 73
79 81 Vincent Whaley 82 .134 7.521 56
80 T99 Adam Long 83 .133 8.915 67
81 77 Kramer Hickok 65 .129 6.468 50
82 106 Brice Garnett 90 .124 7.785 63
83 79 Padraig Harrington 44 .123 3.442 28
84 T103 K.H. Lee 94 .119 9.151 77
85 85 Sepp Straka 94 .117 8.313 71
86 T99 Louis Oosthuizen 69 .114 5.466 48
T87 92 Charl Schwartzel 82 .105 7.063 67
T87 105 Hunter Mahan 59 .105 4.303 41
89 97 Chez Reavie 80 .101 6.540 65
T90 87 Martin Laird 74 .099 6.052 61
T90 84 Satoshi Kodaira 74 .099 5.911 60
T92 78 James Hahn 64 .098 5.307 54
T92 96 Chris Kirk 78 .098 6.171 63
T94 95 Lanto Griffin 89 .096 7.068 74
T94 T90 Webb Simpson 61 .096 4.315 45
T94 T93 Beau Hossler 86 .096 6.322 66
97 86 Rickie Fowler 76 .090 5.693 63
98 T99 Tyler Duncan 90 .082 5.930 72
99 T93 Wyndham Clark 78 .081 5.423 67
100 108 Cameron Tringale 86 .079 5.837 74
101 102 Lee Westwood 53 .074 2.874 39
102 T103 Francesco Molinari 42 .071 2.188 31
103 T90 Josh Teater 50 .063 1.938 31
T104 82 Bronson Burgoon 70 .059 3.045 52
T104 88 Patrick Reed 73 .059 3.423 58
106 74 Scott Piercy 73 .058 3.470 60
107 113 Scott Harrington 79 .053 3.205 61
108 110 Nick Taylor 88 .031 2.415 79
109 111 Russell Henley 75 .029 1.929 66
110 112 Seamus Power 50 .023 .770 34
111 124 Chase Seiffert 78 .022 1.207 54
112 T115 Russell Knox 88 .011 .828 74
T113 114 Stewart Cink 74 .009 .585 62
T113 129 Michael Gellerman 47 .009 .260 29
115 109 Matthew NeSmith 86 .003 .223 76
116 T115 Jordan Spieth 76 -.009 -.512 58
T117 98 Dylan Frittelli 72 -.011 -.568 54
T117 117 Branden Grace 73 -.011 -.594 53
119 125 Scott Stallings 76 -.017 -1.120 64
120 119 Cameron Smith 73 -.018 -.932 53
121 120 Alex Noren 78 -.020 -1.298 66
T122 132 Ryan Armour 76 -.021 -1.396 65
T122 121 Hudson Swafford 70 -.021 -1.142 54
124 107 Kris Ventura 72 -.028 -1.392 50
125 133 Michael Gligic 80 -.030 -1.703 56
126 135 Sam Ryder 84 -.036 -2.256 62
127 123 Mark Anderson 54 -.043 -1.278 30
128 T126 Ian Poulter 68 -.050 -2.363 47
129 122 Austin Cook 72 -.051 -3.229 63
T130 128 Talor Gooch 87 -.053 -3.879 73
T130 118 Byeong Hun An 82 -.053 -3.531 66
T132 T130 Danny Willett 51 -.056 -1.572 28
T132 T130 Doc Redman 76 -.056 -3.640 65
134 T126 Grayson Murray 53 -.063 -2.286 36
135 134 Rory Sabbatini 71 -.068 -4.299 63
T136 141 Adam Hadwin 82 -.081 -5.941 73
T136 138 Gary Woodland 64 -.081 -4.216 52
138 143 Tom Hoge 88 -.083 -6.494 78
139 148 Patton Kizzire 92 -.090 -7.300 81
140 137 J.T. Poston 83 -.095 -7.148 75
141 T139 Andrew Landry 64 -.097 -5.555 57
142 144 Michael Thompson 74 -.107 -7.068 66
143 136 Harry Higgs 70 -.109 -6.836 63
T144 142 C.T. Pan 76 -.112 -6.591 59
T144 145 Hank Lebioda 70 -.112 -5.595 50
146 152 Pat Perez 96 -.117 -8.655 74
147 149 Cameron Percy 77 -.121 -6.804 56
T148 146 Adam Scott 62 -.127 -6.215 49
T148 T139 Scott Brown 80 -.127 -7.846 62
150 150 Denny McCarthy 86 -.129 -9.321 72
151 147 Kevin Kisner 69 -.137 -7.521 55
T152 151 Brian Stuard 100 -.144 -11.829 82
T152 157 Sean O'Hair 49 -.144 -6.032 42
154 153 Justin Rose 50 -.153 -5.035 33
155 158 Bo Van Pelt 72 -.156 -8.280 53
156 155 Kevin Tway 60 -.158 -7.446 47
157 156 Richy Werenski 84 -.167 -12.893 77
158 154 Marc Leishman 71 -.170 -8.655 51
159 165 Sebastian Cappelen 54 -.186 -6.697 36
160 159 D.J. Trahan 66 -.189 -8.302 44
161 162 Camilo Villegas 73 -.193 -11.797 61
162 160 Tommy Fleetwood 57 -.203 -7.901 39
163 161 Zach Johnson 78 -.204 -14.287 70
164 167 Peter Malnati 78 -.215 -12.926 60
165 176 Troy Merritt 98 -.223 -17.385 78
166 163 Xinjun Zhang 68 -.231 -11.080 48
T167 166 Phil Mickelson 64 -.235 -11.964 51
T167 169 Mark Hubbard 94 -.235 -19.970 85
169 T173 Brendon Todd 87 -.251 -16.342 65
170 168 Kevin Na 70 -.256 -14.866 58
171 T171 Brandt Snedeker 82 -.261 -17.211 66
172 177 Robert Streb 70 -.263 -14.752 56
173 T173 Kelly Kraft 44 -.278 -7.503 27
174 T171 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 -.295 -17.720 60
175 178 Jamie Lovemark 42 -.299 -9.863 33
176 181 Tim Wilkinson 46 -.331 -7.949 24
177 180 Matt Kuchar 67 -.335 -17.736 53
178 183 Robby Shelton 80 -.339 -23.419 69
T179 182 Mackenzie Hughes 82 -.344 -22.001 64
T179 175 Chesson Hadley 68 -.344 -17.862 52
T181 179 Nate Lashley 72 -.355 -19.535 55
T181 170 Matthew Wolff 52 -.355 -15.276 43
183 186 Ben Taylor 48 -.376 -10.149 27
184 184 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 -.394 -12.594 32
185 188 Bill Haas 44 -.410 -11.886 29
186 189 Vaughn Taylor 80 -.501 -31.092 62
187 187 Nelson Ledesma 46 -.504 -15.630 31
188 190 David Hearn 68 -.507 -23.337 46
189 191 J.B. Holmes 50 -.515 -22.654 44
190 192 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 -.539 -30.180 56
191 193 Andrew Putnam 85 -.556 -37.787 68
192 194 Rob Oppenheim 74 -.565 -29.369 52
193 196 Martin Trainer 59 -.566 -26.058 46
194 200 Aaron Baddeley 54 -.610 -20.730 34
195 197 Sung Kang 84 -.623 -44.211 71
196 203 Jonathan Byrd 44 -.644 -15.452 24
197 195 Kevin Stadler 43 -.647 -21.985 34
198 198 Jimmy Walker 74 -.661 -41.627 63
199 199 Fabián Gómez 54 -.716 -22.909 32
200 204 Nick Watney 56 -.745 -29.799 40
201 205 Brian Gay 64 -.759 -42.476 56
202 202 Henrik Stenson 47 -.769 -22.306 29
203 201 Luke Donald 54 -.810 -34.812 43
204 206 Rhein Gibson 56 -.840 -30.250 36
205 207 K.J. Choi 52 -.968 -39.706 41
206 208 Michael Kim 69 -1.298 -64.899 50

The number of strokes a player takes from a specific distance off the tee on Par 4 & par 5's is measured against a statistical baseline to determine the player's strokes gained or lost off the tee on a hole. The sum of the values for all holes played in a round minus the field average strokes gained/lost for the round is the player's Strokes gained/lost for that round. The sum of strokes gained for each round are divided by total rounds played. The Strokes Gained - concept is a by-product of the PGA TOUR's ShotLink Intelligence Program, which encourages academics to perform research against ShotLink statistical data. Professor Mark Broadie from Columbia Business School developed the early concept which was later refined by the TOUR (2567)