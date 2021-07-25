×
Statistics » Approach the Green » Greens or Fringe in Regulation

Greens or Fringe in Regulation

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 70.71

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS % TOTAL HIT TOTAL ATTEMPTS RTP SCORE
1 1 Jon Rahm 74 78.85 738 936 -262.00
2 5 Michael Gellerman 47 78.74 411 522 -107.00
3 2 Collin Morikawa 69 77.99 730 936 -247.00
4 3 Josh Teater 50 77.96 435 558 -134.00
5 4 Matthew NeSmith 86 77.63 1,062 1,368 -291.00
6 11 Sergio Garcia 65 77.47 753 972 -232.00
7 6 Seamus Power 50 77.29 473 612 -148.00
8 7 Bryson DeChambeau 67 77.24 723 936 -275.00
9 15 Cameron Percy 77 76.88 775 1,008 -190.00
T10 14 Keegan Bradley 82 76.75 967 1,260 -274.00
T10 8 Ben Taylor 48 76.75 373 486 -96.00
12 9 Daniel Berger 71 76.71 787 1,026 -268.00
13 12 Adam Schenk 100 76.65 1,021 1,332 -304.00
14 10 Emiliano Grillo 90 76.63 869 1,134 -247.00
15 18 Joseph Bramlett 78 76.34 742 972 -213.00
16 13 Jason Kokrak 79 76.30 824 1,080 -288.00
17 16 Will Zalatoris 82 75.93 820 1,080 -235.00
18 17 Stewart Cink 74 75.81 846 1,116 -255.00
19 30 Bo Hoag 87 75.57 993 1,314 -264.00
20 19 James Hahn 64 75.51 734 972 -229.00
21 26 Kyle Stanley 90 75.40 950 1,260 -227.00
22 20 Patrick Cantlay 69 75.32 705 936 -222.00
23 21 Webb Simpson 61 75.31 610 810 -202.00
24 25 Cameron Champ 67 75.26 718 954 -232.00
T25 22 Doug Ghim 84 75.25 894 1,188 -250.00
T25 23 Corey Conners 91 75.25 921 1,224 -269.00
27 24 Xander Schauffele 67 75.18 636 846 -231.00
28 27 Brooks Koepka 52 75.15 514 684 -179.00
29 34 Luke List 85 75.12 933 1,242 -309.00
30 28 Henrik Norlander 86 75.11 987 1,314 -255.00
31 29 Sungjae Im 107 75.09 1,257 1,674 -410.00
32 32 Hank Lebioda 70 75.00 675 900 -189.00
T33 31 Viktor Hovland 74 74.90 728 972 -238.00
T33 46 Roger Sloan 78 74.90 755 1,008 -223.00
35 35 Russell Knox 88 74.85 997 1,332 -241.00
36 33 Aaron Wise 68 74.81 781 1,044 -196.00
37 44 Bubba Watson 71 74.79 727 972 -204.00
38 51 Chris Baker 54 74.67 457 612 -108.00
39 36 Charley Hoffman 95 74.65 954 1,278 -311.00
40 38 Ryan Palmer 71 74.56 765 1,026 -260.00
41 39 Joaquin Niemann 89 74.51 979 1,314 -333.00
42 41 Martin Laird 74 74.41 817 1,098 -220.00
43 42 Paul Casey 63 74.40 616 828 -195.00
44 43 Sam Burns 72 74.27 762 1,026 -283.00
45 45 Jim Herman 60 74.21 708 954 -188.00
46 52 Jhonattan Vegas 80 74.17 761 1,026 -217.00
47 40 Bronson Burgoon 70 74.15 694 936 -188.00
48 49 Cameron Tringale 86 74.10 987 1,332 -323.00
49 37 Mark Anderson 54 74.07 400 540 -110.00
50 47 Russell Henley 75 73.99 879 1,188 -245.00
51 48 Hideki Matsuyama 78 73.82 877 1,188 -275.00
52 62 Sam Ryder 84 73.75 823 1,116 -240.00
53 63 Brice Garnett 90 73.72 836 1,134 -227.00
54 55 Ben Martin 48 73.70 398 540 -121.00
55 53 Rory McIlroy 61 73.64 623 846 -224.00
56 54 Abraham Ancer 85 73.59 861 1,170 -271.00
57 50 J.J. Spaun 72 73.56 662 900 -149.00
58 61 Sean O'Hair 49 73.41 555 756 -129.00
59 66 Charles Howell III 70 73.38 700 954 -182.00
60 57 Carlos Ortiz 83 73.32 937 1,278 -309.00
T61 58 Dustin Johnson 61 73.26 633 864 -210.00
T61 71 Matthew Wolff 52 73.26 567 774 -196.00
63 60 Chez Reavie 80 73.25 857 1,170 -230.00
64 64 Kevin Streelman 90 73.15 948 1,296 -283.00
65 72 Scott Stallings 76 73.09 842 1,152 -222.00
66 85 Maverick McNealy 72 73.08 763 1,044 -229.00
67 59 Will Gordon 88 73.06 868 1,188 -266.00
68 65 Scottie Scheffler 93 73.04 894 1,224 -326.00
69 56 Chase Seiffert 78 72.94 709 972 -193.00
70 77 Patton Kizzire 92 72.91 1,063 1,458 -362.00
T71 T79 Charl Schwartzel 82 72.89 879 1,206 -251.00
T71 67 Harold Varner III 80 72.89 879 1,206 -273.00
T73 76 Cam Davis 82 72.86 1,023 1,404 -365.00
T73 68 Zach Johnson 78 72.86 918 1,260 -263.00
75 69 Harris English 79 72.85 813 1,116 -284.00
76 111 Louis Oosthuizen 69 72.80 629 864 -212.00
T77 T73 Jason Day 66 72.74 707 972 -207.00
T77 T73 Hudson Swafford 70 72.74 707 972 -202.00
79 78 Tom Lewis 82 72.71 890 1,224 -240.00
80 70 Satoshi Kodaira 74 72.69 785 1,080 -240.00
81 T89 Brian Stuard 100 72.63 1,072 1,476 -293.00
82 75 Si Woo Kim 83 72.62 902 1,242 -282.00
83 T79 Beau Hossler 86 72.56 862 1,188 -267.00
84 113 Nick Watney 56 72.50 522 720 -119.00
85 T89 Jonathan Byrd 44 72.45 313 432 -74.00
86 81 Justin Thomas 71 72.33 677 936 -245.00
87 95 Ryan Armour 76 72.31 846 1,170 -257.00
88 84 Pat Perez 96 72.30 963 1,332 -279.00
89 T82 Kramer Hickok 65 72.22 650 900 -177.00
T90 108 Bo Van Pelt 72 72.12 688 954 -183.00
T90 T82 Michael Gligic 80 72.12 727 1,008 -199.00
92 86 Brendan Steele 78 72.08 844 1,171 -245.00
93 87 Talor Gooch 87 71.99 946 1,314 -292.00
94 88 Doc Redman 76 71.97 842 1,170 -226.00
95 91 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 71.87 608 846 -216.00
96 T106 Patrick Rodgers 100 71.78 982 1,368 -285.00
T97 93 Sebastián Muñoz 93 71.72 994 1,386 -314.00
T97 112 Ryan Brehm 56 71.72 426 594 -109.00
99 92 Rob Oppenheim 74 71.69 671 936 -211.00
T100 105 Tony Finau 81 71.63 722 1,008 -237.00
T100 104 Michael Thompson 74 71.63 851 1,188 -234.00
102 97 Matt Jones 90 71.59 902 1,260 -268.00
103 98 Shane Lowry 67 71.57 657 918 -180.00
104 99 Lanto Griffin 89 71.55 953 1,332 -299.00
105 100 Billy Horschel 81 71.38 681 954 -211.00
106 101 C.T. Pan 76 71.37 758 1,062 -208.00
107 102 Jordan Spieth 76 71.36 745 1,044 -270.00
108 103 Marc Leishman 71 71.35 655 918 -196.00
109 110 Sepp Straka 94 71.28 911 1,278 -286.00
110 T106 Chris Kirk 78 71.25 808 1,134 -244.00
111 94 D.J. Trahan 66 71.21 564 792 -142.00
112 96 Kevin Tway 60 71.16 602 846 -180.00
113 109 Anirban Lahiri 60 71.14 589 828 -190.00
114 119 Chesson Hadley 68 70.94 664 936 -197.00
115 114 Lucas Glover 86 70.93 881 1,242 -249.00
116 115 Nate Lashley 72 70.81 701 990 -195.00
117 116 Francesco Molinari 42 70.79 395 558 -106.00
118 117 Cameron Smith 73 70.75 675 954 -255.00
119 125 Joel Dahmen 78 70.74 764 1,080 -234.00
120 129 Luke Donald 54 70.54 546 774 -133.00
121 118 Andrew Putnam 85 70.51 863 1,224 -230.00
122 121 Nick Taylor 88 70.46 1,002 1,422 -300.00
123 137 Scott Piercy 73 70.28 759 1,080 -210.00
124 120 Vincent Whaley 82 70.24 708 1,008 -215.00
125 136 Mark Hubbard 94 70.20 1,074 1,530 -337.00
126 122 Austin Cook 72 70.19 796 1,134 -222.00
127 T144 David Hearn 68 70.17 581 828 -145.00
128 124 Scott Brown 80 70.16 783 1,116 -241.00
T129 123 Bill Haas 44 70.11 366 522 -104.00
T129 126 Kevin Na 70 70.11 732 1,044 -242.00
131 130 Tyler McCumber 62 70.02 605 864 -165.00
132 148 Jason Dufner 84 70.00 882 1,260 -217.00
133 132 Richy Werenski 84 69.99 970 1,386 -279.00
T134 143 Camilo Villegas 73 69.95 768 1,098 -212.00
T134 T127 John Huh 56 69.95 617 882 -155.00
136 131 Brian Harman 91 69.87 893 1,278 -316.00
137 T133 Adam Scott 62 69.84 616 882 -219.00
138 135 Ryan Moore 44 69.78 515 738 -144.00
139 158 K.H. Lee 94 69.77 967 1,386 -278.00
140 T133 Grayson Murray 53 69.75 452 648 -115.00
141 139 Matt Kuchar 67 69.71 665 954 -199.00
142 140 Max Homa 81 69.70 690 990 -228.00
T143 141 Tyrrell Hatton 57 69.65 514 738 -185.00
T143 T127 Dylan Frittelli 72 69.65 677 972 -181.00
T145 142 Kevin Kisner 69 69.60 689 990 -213.00
T145 T156 Keith Mitchell 76 69.60 689 990 -218.00
T147 151 Rickie Fowler 76 69.58 789 1,134 -235.00
T147 T144 Harry Higgs 70 69.58 789 1,134 -264.00
149 153 Robert Streb 70 69.54 701 1,008 -179.00
150 T146 Vaughn Taylor 80 69.53 776 1,116 -233.00
T151 155 Andrew Landry 64 69.40 712 1,026 -199.00
T151 T146 Danny Lee 61 69.40 712 1,026 -191.00
153 152 Patrick Reed 73 69.35 724 1,044 -265.00
T154 166 Troy Merritt 98 69.23 972 1,404 -273.00
T154 149 Erik van Rooyen 65 69.23 648 936 -194.00
156 165 Brandt Snedeker 82 69.19 822 1,188 -265.00
157 138 Nelson Ledesma 46 69.18 386 558 -111.00
158 162 Scott Harrington 79 69.13 759 1,098 -216.00
159 T156 Phil Mickelson 64 69.06 634 918 -185.00
160 154 Brandon Hagy 74 69.03 671 972 -199.00
161 159 Justin Rose 50 69.02 410 594 -126.00
T162 160 Tim Wilkinson 46 68.98 298 432 -73.00
T162 163 Tyler Duncan 90 68.98 894 1,296 -222.00
164 T172 Gary Woodland 64 68.91 645 936 -208.00
165 161 Rory Sabbatini 71 68.87 781 1,134 -241.00
166 167 Aaron Baddeley 54 68.79 421 612 -130.00
167 174 Wyndham Clark 78 68.41 825 1,206 -250.00
168 168 Tommy Fleetwood 57 68.38 480 702 -145.00
169 170 Matt Wallace 59 68.32 455 666 -136.00
170 176 Kevin Stadler 43 68.30 418 612 -88.00
171 171 Mackenzie Hughes 82 68.23 786 1,152 -235.00
172 164 Rafael Campos 58 68.17 454 666 -140.00
173 T172 Kris Ventura 72 68.11 613 900 -187.00
174 169 Tom Hoge 88 67.95 954 1,404 -292.00
175 175 Branden Grace 73 67.71 646 954 -192.00
176 177 Alex Noren 78 67.51 802 1,188 -250.00
177 184 J.T. Poston 83 67.48 911 1,350 -296.00
T178 180 Michael Kim 69 67.44 607 900 -159.00
T178 183 Brendon Todd 87 67.44 789 1,170 -241.00
180 179 Denny McCarthy 86 67.36 873 1,296 -239.00
181 178 Byeong Hun An 82 67.34 800 1,188 -209.00
182 182 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 67.22 726 1,080 -207.00
183 181 Rhein Gibson 56 67.13 435 648 -120.00
184 188 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 66.96 675 1,008 -189.00
T185 T185 Fabián Gómez 54 66.67 384 576 -94.00
T185 T185 Lee Westwood 53 66.67 468 702 -127.00
T187 195 Adam Hadwin 82 66.59 875 1,314 -259.00
T187 187 Robby Shelton 80 66.59 827 1,242 -229.00
189 196 Adam Long 83 66.42 801 1,206 -229.00
190 189 Jamie Lovemark 42 66.33 394 594 -98.00
191 190 Xinjun Zhang 68 66.32 573 864 -145.00
192 192 K.J. Choi 52 66.26 489 738 -106.00
193 191 Peter Malnati 78 66.20 715 1,080 -228.00
194 193 J.B. Holmes 50 66.04 523 792 -160.00
195 197 Sung Kang 84 65.88 842 1,278 -210.00
196 194 Padraig Harrington 44 65.67 331 504 -84.00
197 198 Brian Gay 64 65.18 657 1,008 -169.00
198 200 Sebastian Cappelen 54 64.20 416 648 -111.00
199 199 Ian Poulter 68 64.07 542 846 -157.00
200 201 Kelly Kraft 44 63.99 311 486 -84.00
201 203 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 63.02 363 576 -102.00
202 205 Hunter Mahan 59 62.87 464 738 -144.00
203 204 Danny Willett 51 62.70 316 504 -96.00
204 208 Jimmy Walker 74 62.08 704 1,134 -211.00
205 206 Henrik Stenson 47 61.69 322 522 -64.00
206 207 Martin Trainer 59 61.35 508 828 -150.00

The percent of time a player was able to hit the green or fringe in regulation (greens or fringe hit in regulation/holes played). Shot must be captured by laser to be included. Note: Considered hit in regulation if any portion of the ball is touching the putting surface or fringe after the GIR stroke has been taken. (The GIR stroke is determined by subtracting 2 from par (1st stroke on a par 3, 2nd on a par 4, 3rd on a par 5)) (2437)