×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Approach the Green » GIR Pct. - Fairway Bunker

GIR Pct. - Fairway Bunker

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 49.0

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS % GREENS HIT # HOLES RELATIVE/PAR
1 1 Charles Howell III 70 78.4 40 51 -6.00
2 2 Joseph Bramlett 78 69.8 30 43 -7.00
3 4 Stewart Cink 74 67.6 48 71 -11.00
4 3 Nick Watney 56 67.5 27 40 -6.00
5 5 Chris Baker 54 66.7 26 39 -6.00
6 7 Jason Day 66 64.8 35 54 -5.00
7 10 Paul Casey 63 63.5 33 52 -4.00
8 9 Adam Schenk 100 62.7 42 67 -7.00
9 T13 Bryson DeChambeau 67 62.5 25 40 -3.00
T10 16 Matt Wallace 59 61.9 26 42 -7.00
T10 T13 Chesson Hadley 68 61.9 26 42 -4.00
12 17 Grayson Murray 53 61.8 21 34 -7.00
13 11 Hank Lebioda 70 61.4 27 44 -4.00
14 8 David Hearn 68 61.1 22 36 -5.00
15 6 Peter Malnati 78 60.9 39 64 -10.00
16 T19 Jon Rahm 74 60.7 37 61 -4.00
17 21 Nick Taylor 88 60.6 43 71 -9.00
T18 12 James Hahn 64 60.4 32 53 -5.00
T18 22 Cameron Smith 73 60.4 32 53 -6.00
T20 T31 Beau Hossler 86 60.0 33 55 -5.00
T20 T23 Corey Conners 91 60.0 36 60 +3.00
22 15 Cameron Champ 67 59.6 28 47 E
23 18 Rhein Gibson 56 59.5 25 42 -4.00
T24 27 Byeong Hun An 82 59.1 39 66 -7.00
T24 26 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 59.1 26 44 E
26 T23 Matthew NeSmith 86 59.0 36 61 -2.00
27 25 Michael Gligic 80 58.9 33 56 -5.00
28 T19 Russell Knox 88 58.6 34 58 -7.00
29 52 Bo Van Pelt 72 58.5 31 53 -8.00
30 28 Marc Leishman 71 58.3 35 60 -11.00
31 29 Ryan Palmer 71 57.8 37 64 -7.00
T32 T38 Scott Piercy 73 57.1 28 49 -9.00
T32 T31 Jamie Lovemark 42 57.1 16 28 -6.00
T32 T31 Henrik Norlander 86 57.1 32 56 -8.00
T32 T31 Tommy Fleetwood 57 57.1 28 49 -3.00
T32 T31 Hudson Swafford 70 57.1 28 49 -4.00
37 37 Jordan Spieth 76 56.5 35 62 -11.00
38 40 Padraig Harrington 44 55.9 19 34 E
39 T41 Patrick Cantlay 69 55.8 24 43 -6.00
40 T44 Harold Varner III 80 55.7 39 70 -8.00
T41 T55 Sebastian Cappelen 54 55.6 20 36 -6.00
T41 T46 Scottie Scheffler 93 55.6 30 54 -8.00
T43 51 Danny Lee 61 55.2 32 58 -3.00
T43 30 D.J. Trahan 66 55.2 32 58 -8.00
45 T31 Sergio Garcia 65 55.1 27 49 -7.00
T46 T46 Jhonattan Vegas 80 55.0 33 60 -3.00
T46 T91 Keegan Bradley 82 55.0 33 60 -3.00
48 T44 Will Gordon 88 54.9 39 71 -7.00
T49 T46 Ryan Brehm 56 54.8 17 31 -5.00
T49 T53 Russell Henley 75 54.8 34 62 -5.00
51 T41 Robert Streb 70 54.7 29 53 -4.00
T52 T41 Satoshi Kodaira 74 54.5 30 55 -2.00
T52 T38 Ben Taylor 48 54.5 18 33 -3.00
T52 50 Brian Gay 64 54.5 36 66 -5.00
55 T55 Brooks Koepka 52 54.3 25 46 -6.00
T56 T57 Will Zalatoris 82 54.2 32 59 -6.00
T56 T57 Martin Laird 74 54.2 26 48 -5.00
58 T57 Sung Kang 84 53.7 29 54 -5.00
T59 T53 Kris Ventura 72 53.5 23 43 -6.00
T59 63 Richy Werenski 84 53.5 38 71 -6.00
61 65 Matt Jones 90 53.0 44 83 -4.00
62 60 Tony Finau 81 52.9 36 68 -8.00
63 64 Ryan Armour 76 52.8 28 53 E
64 68 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 52.6 20 38 -5.00
65 T46 Tom Lewis 82 52.5 31 59 -5.00
T66 61 Luke Donald 54 52.4 22 42 -7.00
T66 62 Doug Ghim 84 52.4 22 42 -3.00
T68 T71 J.B. Holmes 50 52.1 25 48 -9.00
T68 T71 Billy Horschel 81 52.1 25 48 -4.00
T70 T73 Jim Herman 60 51.9 14 27 -3.00
T70 T73 Sam Burns 72 51.9 27 52 -11.00
T72 T75 Webb Simpson 61 51.7 15 29 -7.00
T72 T75 Shane Lowry 67 51.7 31 60 -5.00
T72 67 Luke List 85 51.7 30 58 -7.00
T75 T91 Kyle Stanley 90 51.6 33 64 -9.00
T75 T88 Cameron Tringale 86 51.6 32 62 -11.00
T75 T88 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 51.6 33 64 -5.00
78 79 Si Woo Kim 83 51.5 34 66 -7.00
T79 T80 Charley Hoffman 95 51.4 38 74 -9.00
T79 66 Sean O'Hair 49 51.4 19 37 -5.00
81 82 Collin Morikawa 69 51.3 20 39 -5.00
82 83 Dustin Johnson 61 51.1 23 45 -3.00
83 T85 Brendan Steele 78 50.9 27 53 -5.00
T84 T75 Emiliano Grillo 90 50.8 33 65 -8.00
T84 T88 Sebastián Muñoz 93 50.8 32 63 -2.00
86 T80 Bo Hoag 87 50.7 38 75 -4.00
87 T91 Charl Schwartzel 82 50.6 39 77 -8.00
T88 114 Denny McCarthy 86 50.0 31 62 E
T88 T91 Doc Redman 76 50.0 28 56 -6.00
T88 T100 Jimmy Walker 74 50.0 34 68 -3.00
T88 T117 Cameron Percy 77 50.0 26 52 -4.00
T88 T117 Matt Kuchar 67 50.0 26 52 -1.00
T88 T107 Scott Brown 80 50.0 23 46 -4.00
T88 T91 Hideki Matsuyama 78 50.0 30 60 -8.00
T88 84 Tyler Duncan 90 50.0 25 50 -1.00
T88 T103 Camilo Villegas 73 50.0 28 56 -1.00
97 T110 Patrick Rodgers 100 49.4 38 77 -7.00
T98 T91 Chris Kirk 78 49.2 29 59 -9.00
T98 T100 Justin Thomas 71 49.2 30 61 E
T98 T100 Lucas Glover 86 49.2 32 65 -5.00
T101 T85 Chez Reavie 80 49.1 27 55 -2.00
T101 T115 Pat Perez 96 49.1 27 55 -5.00
T101 T103 Ian Poulter 68 49.1 26 53 -11.00
T101 T103 C.T. Pan 76 49.1 26 53 -7.00
105 T119 Scott Harrington 79 48.9 23 47 -5.00
T106 T91 Brendon Todd 87 48.8 20 41 -6.00
T106 T122 Roger Sloan 78 48.8 21 43 E
T106 T107 Phil Mickelson 64 48.8 20 41 -6.00
T106 T91 Matthew Wolff 52 48.8 20 41 E
110 T137 Sam Ryder 84 48.7 37 76 -7.00
T111 T112 Viktor Hovland 74 48.5 32 66 -12.00
T111 T112 Francesco Molinari 42 48.5 16 33 -5.00
T113 T131 J.T. Poston 83 48.4 45 93 -7.00
T113 T85 Andrew Putnam 85 48.4 30 62 -7.00
115 T103 Erik van Rooyen 65 48.2 27 56 -4.00
116 T115 Lanto Griffin 89 48.1 38 79 -9.00
T117 128 Patton Kizzire 92 47.8 32 67 -13.00
T117 T119 Kevin Streelman 90 47.8 33 69 -5.00
T117 70 Jonathan Byrd 44 47.8 11 23 -2.00
T120 T133 Bill Haas 44 47.7 21 44 +1.00
T120 69 Bubba Watson 71 47.7 21 44 -5.00
122 T122 Anirban Lahiri 60 47.6 20 42 -5.00
123 T91 Kevin Tway 60 47.5 19 40 -7.00
124 124 Kevin Na 70 47.3 26 55 -3.00
T125 T125 Jason Kokrak 79 47.1 24 51 -4.00
T125 T125 Talor Gooch 87 47.1 33 70 -2.00
127 T143 Chase Seiffert 78 46.8 22 47 -7.00
T128 T129 Kevin Kisner 69 46.7 28 60 -9.00
T128 121 Rob Oppenheim 74 46.7 21 45 -3.00
T130 T140 Gary Woodland 64 46.6 27 58 +1.00
T130 T125 Mark Hubbard 94 46.6 34 73 -9.00
T130 T131 Aaron Wise 68 46.6 27 58 -4.00
133 T133 Max Homa 81 46.5 33 71 -5.00
T134 T148 Rickie Fowler 76 46.3 25 54 -6.00
T134 136 John Huh 56 46.3 19 41 -3.00
T134 109 Brandon Hagy 74 46.3 19 41 -6.00
137 T110 Andrew Landry 64 46.2 18 39 E
138 T129 K.H. Lee 94 46.0 29 63 -5.00
139 139 Tyler McCumber 62 45.7 21 46 -1.00
140 T148 Dylan Frittelli 72 45.5 25 55 -2.00
141 147 K.J. Choi 52 45.2 14 31 -1.00
142 T152 Keith Mitchell 76 45.1 23 51 -5.00
T143 T150 Rory McIlroy 61 45.0 18 40 -4.00
T143 T150 Seamus Power 50 45.0 18 40 -2.00
T143 T140 Joel Dahmen 78 45.0 27 60 -3.00
T146 T152 Harris English 79 44.9 31 69 -11.00
T146 T152 Daniel Berger 71 44.9 22 49 -5.00
T148 T140 Tom Hoge 88 44.8 26 58 -5.00
T148 155 Henrik Stenson 47 44.8 13 29 -4.00
T150 T156 Robby Shelton 80 44.6 37 83 -9.00
T150 T158 Brandt Snedeker 82 44.6 25 56 -10.00
T152 T137 Fabián Gómez 54 44.0 11 25 -2.00
T152 T169 Brian Stuard 100 44.0 22 50 -5.00
T152 T143 Mark Anderson 54 44.0 11 25 E
T155 171 Bronson Burgoon 70 43.9 18 41 -3.00
T155 T156 Alex Noren 78 43.9 25 57 -7.00
T157 T160 Austin Cook 72 43.6 24 55 -7.00
T157 T158 Justin Rose 50 43.6 17 39 -2.00
T157 T160 Sepp Straka 94 43.6 24 55 -6.00
T160 T166 Michael Gellerman 47 43.5 10 23 -1.00
T160 173 Michael Thompson 74 43.5 20 46 -2.00
T160 T143 J.J. Spaun 72 43.5 20 46 E
T163 T166 Scott Stallings 76 43.3 26 60 -4.00
T163 135 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 43.3 26 60 -2.00
T165 T176 Wyndham Clark 78 43.1 25 58 -2.00
T165 T164 Lee Westwood 53 43.1 22 51 -5.00
T167 T176 Brice Garnett 90 42.9 18 42 -1.00
T167 T166 Mackenzie Hughes 82 42.9 24 56 -1.00
T169 T162 Troy Merritt 98 42.6 29 68 -7.00
T169 T174 Adam Hadwin 82 42.6 29 68 -2.00
T169 T169 Joaquin Niemann 89 42.6 29 68 -6.00
172 T164 Adam Long 83 42.4 25 59 -3.00
173 190 Michael Kim 69 42.3 22 52 -7.00
174 181 Patrick Reed 73 42.1 32 76 -7.00
175 T162 Rafael Campos 58 41.9 13 31 -3.00
176 T174 Sungjae Im 107 41.8 33 79 -7.00
T177 T143 Ben Martin 48 41.7 10 24 -2.00
T177 T182 Vaughn Taylor 80 41.7 20 48 E
179 189 Harry Higgs 70 41.5 22 53 -5.00
180 178 Nelson Ledesma 46 41.4 12 29 -2.00
181 180 Nate Lashley 72 41.3 19 46 -7.00
182 179 Kramer Hickok 65 41.0 16 39 -1.00
183 T196 Martin Trainer 59 40.5 17 42 -1.00
184 T182 Xander Schauffele 67 40.4 21 52 -5.00
185 184 Rory Sabbatini 71 40.3 25 62 -2.00
T186 T185 Aaron Baddeley 54 40.0 16 40 -4.00
T186 172 Kevin Stadler 43 40.0 14 35 -4.00
T186 T185 Carlos Ortiz 83 40.0 30 75 -11.00
T186 T185 Tyrrell Hatton 57 40.0 18 45 -5.00
T186 T185 Kelly Kraft 44 40.0 12 30 -2.00
191 193 Louis Oosthuizen 69 39.7 25 63 -1.00
192 T194 Hunter Mahan 59 39.0 16 41 -4.00
193 191 Tim Wilkinson 46 38.9 7 18 +2.00
194 203 Cam Davis 82 38.7 24 62 -4.00
195 192 Zach Johnson 78 37.9 22 58 -3.00
196 T196 Maverick McNealy 72 37.5 15 40 -7.00
197 198 Xinjun Zhang 68 36.7 18 49 -3.00
T198 T199 Branden Grace 73 36.5 19 52 -9.00
T198 T199 Abraham Ancer 85 36.5 19 52 -4.00
200 T194 Ryan Moore 44 36.4 12 33 -2.00
201 201 Adam Scott 62 35.9 14 39 -5.00
202 202 Danny Willett 51 35.7 10 28 -2.00
203 205 Brian Harman 91 34.5 20 58 -5.00
204 204 Vincent Whaley 82 34.3 23 67 -1.00
205 207 Josh Teater 50 31.8 7 22 -4.00
206 208 Jason Dufner 84 29.9 20 67 -2.00

GIR Pct. - Fairway Bunker is the percent of time a green was hit in regulation when the tee shot came to rest in a fairway bunker (greens hit in regulation from a fairway bunker/ attempts from a fairway bunker). Note: A green is considered hit in regulation if any portion of the ball is touching the putting surface after the GIR stroke has been taken. (The GIR stroke is determined by subtracting 2 from par (1st stroke on a par 3, 2nd on a par 4, 3rd on a par 5)). (2434)