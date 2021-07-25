Total Putting is computed using 6 putting stats Putting from 3-5', Putting from 5-10', Putting from 10-15', Putting from 15-20', Putting from 20-25' and Three Putt Avoidance from > 25'. Each statistic is given a numerical weighting based on the frequency of putts attempted from each distance. The players rank in each of the statistics used is multiplied by the corresponding weigh factor, totalled, and divided by the number of statistics used to produce the Total Putting Value. (2428)
