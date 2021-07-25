×
Statistics » Putting » Total Putting

Total Putting

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 223.9

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME EVENTS TOTAL
1 1 Louis Oosthuizen 18 48.1
2 2 Jason Kokrak 22 59.0
3 3 Brian Harman 24 66.6
4 5 Patrick Reed 21 74.7
5 4 Brendon Todd 26 83.9
6 T6 Ian Poulter 19 91.8
7 T6 Xander Schauffele 18 93.6
8 8 Kevin Kisner 22 94.8
9 11 Justin Rose 15 106.3
10 12 Cameron Tringale 25 108.2
11 17 Chesson Hadley 24 108.9
T12 14 Mackenzie Hughes 25 111.3
T12 13 Cameron Smith 20 111.3
14 24 Adam Hadwin 26 114.0
15 16 Jimmy Walker 25 116.1
16 15 Harris English 22 116.8
17 21 Rhein Gibson 21 119.5
18 18 Sungjae Im 30 120.2
19 10 Patton Kizzire 26 120.4
20 9 Andrew Putnam 29 121.0
21 19 Austin Cook 27 121.7
22 23 Joaquin Niemann 23 123.1
23 20 Zach Johnson 22 124.7
24 26 Alex Noren 23 126.6
25 22 Chris Kirk 23 127.1
26 30 J.T. Poston 27 127.5
27 25 Daniel Berger 19 129.0
28 34 Aaron Baddeley 20 129.3
29 28 Sam Burns 22 129.8
30 32 Mark Hubbard 30 129.9
31 27 Matt Wallace 17 130.4
32 35 Vincent Whaley 25 130.5
33 36 Denny McCarthy 28 131.4
34 29 Matt Fitzpatrick 18 131.5
35 T37 Pat Perez 30 131.8
36 33 Robert Streb 24 135.2
37 40 Adam Scott 16 138.5
38 T37 Vaughn Taylor 29 140.3
39 42 Bryson DeChambeau 18 141.5
T40 43 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 12 142.9
T40 41 Matt Kuchar 22 142.9
42 47 Rafa Cabrera Bello 25 143.0
43 39 Brice Garnett 28 143.9
44 52 Martin Trainer 26 146.6
45 82 Jonathan Byrd 14 148.0
46 31 Kris Ventura 27 152.6
47 45 Lanto Griffin 27 152.8
48 T64 Brandt Snedeker 25 153.4
49 44 Talor Gooch 25 154.1
50 46 Billy Horschel 21 157.2
51 55 Mark Anderson 19 158.1
52 48 Nick Taylor 27 161.7
53 56 Brian Stuard 32 162.3
54 50 Russell Henley 22 163.5
55 49 Jason Day 21 164.5
56 53 Harry Higgs 25 165.8
57 57 Ryan Palmer 20 168.7
58 59 Adam Long 28 169.6
59 54 Abraham Ancer 23 169.8
60 51 Tyrrell Hatton 17 170.0
61 70 Sam Ryder 29 170.5
62 68 Peter Malnati 28 172.2
T63 58 Matt Jones 26 175.2
T63 62 Cam Davis 23 175.2
65 60 Webb Simpson 17 178.3
66 T64 Marc Leishman 21 179.3
67 63 Seamus Power 15 179.7
68 95 Ryan Armour 26 181.3
69 61 Viktor Hovland 20 181.5
70 67 Kevin Na 21 184.2
71 96 Michael Gligic 27 184.5
72 86 Matthew Wolff 17 185.3
73 71 Carlos Ortiz 25 190.2
T74 101 Tony Finau 23 190.8
T74 89 Beau Hossler 28 190.8
76 76 Hank Lebioda 22 193.4
77 77 Jordan Spieth 21 193.8
78 66 Sean O'Hair 19 195.4
79 79 Harold Varner III 25 196.7
80 T74 Doc Redman 24 196.8
T81 73 Richy Werenski 28 197.8
T81 T74 David Hearn 24 197.8
83 81 Stewart Cink 22 198.3
84 72 Satoshi Kodaira 25 198.6
85 83 Anirban Lahiri 20 200.1
86 87 Lee Westwood 16 200.3
87 85 Sebastián Muñoz 29 200.4
88 84 Charley Hoffman 27 201.6
89 105 James Hahn 23 203.7
90 78 Charles Howell III 21 203.9
91 99 Sung Kang 29 205.3
92 93 Adam Schenk 30 206.8
93 69 Emiliano Grillo 27 207.4
94 104 Michael Thompson 22 207.7
95 92 Tommy Fleetwood 16 209.5
96 88 Scottie Scheffler 25 209.7
97 90 Jon Rahm 19 209.8
T98 97 Dustin Johnson 17 211.9
T98 91 Justin Thomas 19 211.9
100 122 Charl Schwartzel 24 212.5
101 115 Patrick Rodgers 32 213.8
102 113 Bo Hoag 30 214.3
103 121 Keith Mitchell 25 217.7
104 98 Brooks Koepka 16 217.8
105 94 Ben Martin 16 219.3
106 109 Hudson Swafford 26 220.7
107 80 Sebastian Cappelen 21 220.9
108 103 Lucas Glover 26 222.4
109 111 Patrick Cantlay 20 224.3
110 106 Tim Wilkinson 16 224.5
111 107 Paul Casey 17 224.6
112 108 Sepp Straka 29 225.5
113 110 Hunter Mahan 26 227.4
114 130 Roger Sloan 24 227.7
115 116 Wyndham Clark 24 228.4
T116 120 Troy Merritt 31 229.3
T116 112 Kevin Streelman 27 229.3
118 100 Ben Taylor 17 230.6
119 139 Rickie Fowler 23 231.3
120 124 Brian Gay 24 235.5
121 117 Phil Mickelson 20 235.7
122 119 C.T. Pan 25 238.2
123 T132 Tom Lewis 26 239.8
124 131 Kevin Tway 22 240.0
125 102 Maverick McNealy 23 241.1
126 128 Scott Stallings 24 245.3
127 123 Erik van Rooyen 22 246.1
128 125 Si Woo Kim 27 246.3
129 129 Collin Morikawa 19 246.5
130 134 Branden Grace 23 250.8
131 140 Chris Baker 20 252.8
132 126 Josh Teater 15 253.3
133 146 Bill Haas 18 255.1
134 T132 Rory Sabbatini 24 255.6
135 142 Fabián Gómez 22 259.3
136 118 Rafael Campos 23 259.4
137 138 Max Homa 25 262.7
138 137 Corey Conners 25 263.3
139 136 Brandon Hagy 25 264.3
140 127 Nate Lashley 23 266.8
141 141 Doug Ghim 25 266.9
142 160 Scott Brown 28 267.2
143 147 Robby Shelton 30 270.0
144 135 Rob Oppenheim 25 273.3
145 154 Gary Woodland 22 273.6
146 145 Aaron Wise 20 278.3
147 163 Michael Kim 28 279.5
148 143 Scott Harrington 28 280.5
149 148 Rory McIlroy 17 280.8
150 144 Jim Herman 20 282.8
151 151 Kelly Kraft 17 284.5
152 152 Francesco Molinari 14 287.2
153 155 Danny Willett 16 288.5
154 149 Chase Seiffert 26 288.8
155 156 Brendan Steele 22 289.3
T156 153 Andrew Landry 22 289.8
T156 161 Tom Hoge 30 289.8
158 167 Bo Van Pelt 26 292.3
159 157 Dylan Frittelli 26 293.2
160 171 Camilo Villegas 24 294.2
161 150 Chez Reavie 27 294.3
162 187 Luke Donald 21 297.9
163 166 Will Zalatoris 23 298.2
164 165 K.H. Lee 29 298.3
165 168 Shane Lowry 18 300.8
166 169 Matthew NeSmith 27 301.0
167 177 Bubba Watson 20 303.0
168 158 Joel Dahmen 24 303.4
169 162 Ryan Moore 14 303.8
170 170 Kramer Hickok 22 306.9
171 178 Jhonattan Vegas 23 307.0
172 172 Russell Knox 29 307.3
173 164 Cameron Percy 25 308.1
174 159 Ryan Brehm 19 311.0
175 174 Martin Laird 24 316.3
176 175 Danny Lee 24 317.1
177 173 Bronson Burgoon 24 318.9
178 181 Hideki Matsuyama 22 320.9
179 188 Will Gordon 29 323.8
180 185 Henrik Norlander 28 325.3
181 184 J.B. Holmes 19 327.0
182 192 Jason Dufner 28 328.3
183 180 Nick Watney 23 328.9
184 189 Xinjun Zhang 26 330.0
185 186 Padraig Harrington 14 330.1
186 179 Luke List 29 331.2
187 190 John Huh 18 331.8
188 194 Michael Gellerman 17 336.3
189 176 Sergio Garcia 20 340.0
190 193 Jamie Lovemark 16 341.1
191 183 Nelson Ledesma 17 342.8
192 191 Joseph Bramlett 25 344.9
193 196 J.J. Spaun 24 351.2
194 195 Ted Potter, Jr. 24 352.0
195 200 Tyler Duncan 31 353.5
196 204 Cameron Champ 23 357.4
197 198 Kyle Stanley 26 358.1
198 201 Henrik Stenson 18 361.9
199 199 Scott Piercy 23 363.6
200 197 D.J. Trahan 22 370.4
201 202 Keegan Bradley 25 373.0
202 203 K.J. Choi 20 380.1
203 206 Byeong Hun An 28 391.3
204 205 Grayson Murray 22 394.3
205 207 Tyler McCumber 22 409.4
206 208 Kevin Stadler 20 430.6

Total Putting is computed using 6 putting stats Putting from 3-5', Putting from 5-10', Putting from 10-15', Putting from 15-20', Putting from 20-25' and Three Putt Avoidance from > 25'. Each statistic is given a numerical weighting based on the frequency of putts attempted from each distance. The players rank in each of the statistics used is multiplied by the corresponding weigh factor, totalled, and divided by the number of statistics used to produce the Total Putting Value. (2428)