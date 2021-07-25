×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Approach the Green » Approaches from 175-200 yards (Rgh)

Approaches from 175-200 yards (Rgh)

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 54' 2"

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL DISTANCE (FEET) # OF ATTEMPTS RELATIVE TO PAR
1 1 Josh Teater 50 27' 2" 163.167 6 -2
2 2 Stewart Cink 74 35' 10" 968.500 27 E
3 3 Chez Reavie 80 37' 8" 527.083 14 +4
4 4 Cameron Percy 77 39' 10" 955.417 24 +2
5 5 Webb Simpson 61 41' 2" 1,234.667 30 +3
6 8 Joseph Bramlett 78 42' 4" 845.833 20 E
7 6 Roger Sloan 78 42' 6" 977.917 23 +1
8 7 Sam Burns 72 42' 11" 1,415.250 33 -2
9 T24 Nelson Ledesma 46 43' 8" 655.583 15 +3
10 11 Charles Howell III 70 44' 8" 1,385.750 31 +3
11 10 Dustin Johnson 61 44' 9" 1,208.583 27 -3
T12 9 Scott Stallings 76 45' 4" 1,133.583 25 +7
T12 12 Phil Mickelson 64 45' 4" 1,270.250 28 +6
14 13 Russell Henley 75 45' 5" 1,772.417 39 +6
15 16 Collin Morikawa 69 45' 11" 1,376.583 30 +4
T16 T17 Joel Dahmen 78 46' 0" 1,150.750 25 +5
T16 T17 Xinjun Zhang 68 46' 0" 1,425.500 31 +13
T16 14 Luke Donald 54 46' 0" 1,104.333 24 +6
19 19 Bo Hoag 87 46' 2" 1,799.417 39 +5
20 T22 Scott Piercy 73 46' 3" 1,527.000 33 +2
T21 T20 Matt Jones 90 46' 4" 2,363.667 51 -1
T21 T20 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 46' 4" 1,482.167 32 +8
23 T22 Max Homa 81 46' 5" 1,762.333 38 +13
T24 T34 Adam Schenk 100 46' 7" 1,676.750 36 +8
T24 T24 Ben Martin 48 46' 7" 651.833 14 +5
26 33 Dylan Frittelli 72 46' 8" 1,634.667 35 +3
27 26 Camilo Villegas 73 46' 10" 1,546.250 33 +8
28 T62 David Hearn 68 47' 1" 753.750 16 +1
29 28 Michael Thompson 74 47' 4" 1,847.333 39 +5
30 29 Francesco Molinari 42 47' 6" 854.250 18 +3
T31 T38 Chris Baker 54 47' 7" 761.417 16 +3
T31 30 Emiliano Grillo 90 47' 7" 1,333.000 28 +3
33 31 Byeong Hun An 82 47' 8" 2,429.667 51 +7
T34 32 James Hahn 64 47' 9" 1,528.333 32 +4
T34 40 Pat Perez 96 47' 9" 1,860.667 39 +10
36 T42 Luke List 85 47' 11" 1,915.500 40 +12
37 T38 Bo Van Pelt 72 48' 0" 1,104.750 23 +3
T38 T36 Vaughn Taylor 80 48' 2" 1,395.917 29 +3
T38 T44 Matt Kuchar 67 48' 2" 1,348.750 28 +4
T38 T36 Lanto Griffin 89 48' 2" 2,600.167 54 +8
41 68 Erik van Rooyen 65 48' 3" 1,254.833 26 +11
42 15 Cameron Champ 67 48' 4" 1,257.333 26 +4
43 T44 Jimmy Walker 74 48' 5" 3,194.750 66 +23
T44 T42 Nick Taylor 88 48' 8" 1,655.500 34 +8
T44 41 Gary Woodland 64 48' 8" 1,605.167 33 +13
46 T44 Hideki Matsuyama 78 48' 10" 1,905.000 39 +7
47 47 Nate Lashley 72 48' 11" 1,370.167 28 +3
48 T85 Jonathan Byrd 44 49' 0" 685.583 14 +3
49 27 Keith Mitchell 76 49' 1" 1,374.917 28 +5
50 T48 Jordan Spieth 76 49' 2" 2,259.917 46 +8
T51 T50 Rob Oppenheim 74 49' 3" 886.250 18 +5
T51 T64 Grayson Murray 53 49' 3" 1,378.500 28 +11
53 53 Danny Lee 61 49' 4" 1,184.500 24 +5
T54 T54 Padraig Harrington 44 49' 5" 839.667 17 +11
T54 T54 Tom Hoge 88 49' 5" 2,174.917 44 +10
56 56 Paul Casey 63 49' 6" 1,238.083 25 +2
57 58 Rickie Fowler 76 49' 8" 1,640.333 33 +15
58 T50 Aaron Baddeley 54 49' 10" 997.000 20 +9
59 T62 Cam Davis 82 50' 0" 2,599.417 52 +14
T60 T60 Kevin Streelman 90 50' 1" 1,754.333 35 E
T60 T64 Keegan Bradley 82 50' 1" 1,403.083 28 +6
T60 T60 Justin Thomas 71 50' 1" 1,653.167 33 E
63 T64 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 50' 2" 1,505.917 30 +5
T64 59 Harry Higgs 70 50' 4" 2,112.667 42 +9
T64 67 Chesson Hadley 68 50' 4" 1,359.583 27 +1
66 T85 Michael Gellerman 47 50' 5" 756.417 15 +7
T67 57 Will Gordon 88 50' 7" 1,871.500 37 +7
T67 T50 Brandt Snedeker 82 50' 7" 1,770.500 35 +13
69 T70 Russell Knox 88 50' 8" 1,874.583 37 +7
70 T77 Brian Stuard 100 50' 10" 1,523.833 30 +5
71 T79 Chase Seiffert 78 50' 11" 1,221.917 24 +4
72 69 K.J. Choi 52 51' 0" 1,528.833 30 +13
T73 T94 Ryan Moore 44 51' 1" 868.333 17 +5
T73 T72 Brice Garnett 90 51' 1" 1,634.500 32 +8
75 T70 Brooks Koepka 52 51' 2" 1,944.583 38 +10
T76 T96 Kevin Tway 60 51' 3" 1,948.500 38 +6
T76 89 Cameron Tringale 86 51' 3" 2,408.917 47 +5
T76 T72 Sebastian Cappelen 54 51' 3" 819.500 16 +8
79 T72 Viktor Hovland 74 51' 5" 1,388.083 27 +5
T80 75 Harold Varner III 80 51' 6" 1,853.417 36 +9
T80 T94 Chris Kirk 78 51' 6" 1,441.417 28 +10
82 76 Branden Grace 73 51' 7" 1,908.250 37 +10
83 T77 Jamie Lovemark 42 51' 8" 1,446.333 28 +4
T84 T79 Martin Laird 74 51' 9" 1,449.833 28 +5
T84 T79 Zach Johnson 78 51' 9" 2,691.000 52 +12
T84 T79 C.T. Pan 76 51' 9" 2,224.167 43 +6
T84 T79 Sungjae Im 107 51' 9" 2,071.250 40 +6
T84 T85 Tyler Duncan 90 51' 9" 1,914.917 37 +11
89 84 Seamus Power 50 51' 10" 570.167 11 +1
90 T108 Wyndham Clark 78 51' 11" 1,194.167 23 +7
T91 T85 Kyle Stanley 90 52' 0" 1,300.417 25 +10
T91 T34 Rafael Campos 58 52' 0" 1,092.667 21 +4
T93 T91 Mackenzie Hughes 82 52' 3" 2,875.917 55 +11
T93 T91 Austin Cook 72 52' 3" 1,932.333 37 +11
95 T96 Patrick Rodgers 100 52' 5" 2,043.167 39 +6
96 T48 Martin Trainer 59 52' 7" 1,525.417 29 +9
97 99 Scottie Scheffler 93 52' 9" 2,108.917 40 +8
98 100 Jason Day 66 52' 10" 1,004.333 19 +5
T99 98 Ryan Brehm 56 53' 0" 900.917 17 +3
T99 T91 Nick Watney 56 53' 0" 1,377.667 26 +2
T99 110 Patton Kizzire 92 53' 0" 1,855.583 35 +14
T99 101 Si Woo Kim 83 53' 0" 2,437.667 46 +8
T103 T102 Troy Merritt 98 53' 1" 2,439.917 46 +16
T103 T102 Brendon Todd 87 53' 1" 1,698.167 32 +11
T105 T105 Brendan Steele 78 53' 2" 2,232.417 42 +9
T105 T105 Bryson DeChambeau 67 53' 2" 1,595.917 30 +5
107 90 Hank Lebioda 70 53' 4" 1,494.333 28 +4
108 107 Tommy Fleetwood 57 53' 7" 1,608.000 30 +7
109 T102 Satoshi Kodaira 74 53' 9" 1,934.417 36 +7
110 T108 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 53' 10" 1,399.083 26 +3
T111 143 Kris Ventura 72 54' 1" 1,568.333 29 +5
T111 T135 Bronson Burgoon 70 54' 1" 1,569.167 29 +10
T113 T112 Ryan Palmer 71 54' 2" 1,408.917 26 +12
T113 T112 Mark Anderson 54 54' 2" 812.917 15 +4
T113 T129 Denny McCarthy 86 54' 2" 2,005.500 37 +6
116 T135 John Huh 56 54' 3" 1,627.500 30 +14
T117 T115 Robert Streb 70 54' 6" 1,472.250 27 +1
T117 T115 Patrick Cantlay 69 54' 6" 1,688.250 31 +5
119 121 D.J. Trahan 66 54' 8" 1,693.500 31 +4
T120 T117 Will Zalatoris 82 54' 9" 1,971.500 36 +6
T120 T117 Doug Ghim 84 54' 9" 1,587.250 29 +10
122 122 Anirban Lahiri 60 54' 11" 1,208.167 22 -2
123 T129 Andrew Putnam 85 55' 0" 2,033.500 37 +5
124 123 Talor Gooch 87 55' 1" 2,864.833 52 +9
125 124 Matthew NeSmith 86 55' 3" 2,154.250 39 +15
T126 T117 Tyler McCumber 62 55' 5" 1,052.167 19 +4
T126 T126 Robby Shelton 80 55' 5" 2,050.917 37 +9
T126 T126 Kramer Hickok 65 55' 5" 1,163.750 21 +5
T129 128 Hudson Swafford 70 55' 6" 1,277.250 23 +5
T129 125 Rhein Gibson 56 55' 6" 1,387.167 25 +7
T129 T145 Sung Kang 84 55' 6" 2,942.167 53 +14
132 T145 Scott Brown 80 55' 7" 2,167.583 39 +3
T133 T131 J.B. Holmes 50 55' 8" 1,558.667 28 +10
T133 T131 Kelly Kraft 44 55' 8" 1,113.250 20 +3
T135 T148 Louis Oosthuizen 69 55' 9" 1,952.167 35 +5
T135 T133 Jason Dufner 84 55' 9" 2,063.500 37 +15
T137 111 Charl Schwartzel 82 56' 0" 1,958.583 35 +6
T137 T133 Matthew Wolff 52 56' 0" 1,905.000 34 +11
139 114 Peter Malnati 78 56' 1" 2,300.417 41 +7
140 155 Patrick Reed 73 56' 2" 1,292.750 23 +7
141 T138 Rory Sabbatini 71 56' 3" 1,630.083 29 +4
142 T162 J.J. Spaun 72 56' 5" 733.000 13 +4
143 140 Matt Wallace 59 56' 6" 1,185.917 21 +7
144 141 Justin Rose 50 56' 7" 1,187.417 21 +13
145 142 K.H. Lee 94 56' 10" 2,443.917 43 +9
146 137 Michael Kim 69 56' 11" 2,503.333 44 +5
147 144 Tony Finau 81 57' 0" 1,482.917 26 +7
T148 T148 Charley Hoffman 95 57' 8" 1,615.167 28 +5
T148 T156 J.T. Poston 83 57' 8" 2,940.333 51 +4
T148 T148 Sebastián Muñoz 93 57' 8" 2,250.000 39 +8
151 151 Tyrrell Hatton 57 57' 9" 809.000 14 +3
T152 T152 Harris English 79 58' 0" 2,495.750 43 +13
T152 T152 Doc Redman 76 58' 0" 1,973.333 34 +12
T154 154 Mark Hubbard 94 58' 3" 3,204.417 55 +12
T154 164 Bubba Watson 71 58' 3" 1,981.167 34 +14
156 T138 Sam Ryder 84 58' 4" 1,692.500 29 +7
157 174 Tom Lewis 82 58' 5" 2,102.583 36 +10
T158 147 Maverick McNealy 72 58' 7" 1,582.750 27 +6
T158 T156 Jon Rahm 74 58' 7" 1,170.833 20 +6
160 167 Michael Gligic 80 58' 8" 1,819.667 31 +9
T161 171 Sergio Garcia 65 58' 9" 1,233.333 21 +3
T161 158 Joaquin Niemann 89 58' 9" 2,759.417 47 +5
163 159 Brian Gay 64 58' 11" 1,472.917 25 +12
164 160 Jason Kokrak 79 59' 1" 2,777.250 47 +13
165 161 Sean O'Hair 49 59' 2" 887.333 15 +4
166 T162 Rory McIlroy 61 59' 4" 1,482.417 25 +4
167 165 Brian Harman 91 59' 6" 2,262.083 38 +16
168 172 Ben Taylor 48 59' 7" 893.917 15 +11
169 166 Lee Westwood 53 59' 9" 1,314.000 22 +5
170 168 Andrew Landry 64 59' 11" 1,379.000 23 +6
T171 T169 Hunter Mahan 59 60' 0" 1,439.833 24 +5
T171 T169 Billy Horschel 81 60' 0" 1,978.750 33 +14
173 173 Adam Scott 62 60' 4" 2,352.583 39 +18
174 T175 Henrik Norlander 86 60' 6" 2,177.333 36 +5
175 177 Ian Poulter 68 60' 7" 2,060.333 34 +10
176 178 Sepp Straka 94 60' 10" 2,614.167 43 +17
177 179 Adam Long 83 60' 11" 1,827.417 30 +12
178 180 Beau Hossler 86 61' 4" 1,103.250 18 +8
T179 T181 Abraham Ancer 85 61' 6" 1,722.333 28 +10
T179 T181 Carlos Ortiz 83 61' 6" 1,967.167 32 +5
T179 189 Fabián Gómez 54 61' 6" 1,722.167 28 +13
T182 T183 Danny Willett 51 61' 10" 989.500 16 +7
T182 T183 Richy Werenski 84 61' 10" 3,276.000 53 +14
184 185 Corey Conners 91 62' 0" 1,426.667 23 +9
185 187 Xander Schauffele 67 62' 3" 1,804.667 29 +9
186 186 Brandon Hagy 74 62' 4" 1,745.583 28 +6
187 188 Vincent Whaley 82 62' 5" 1,873.417 30 +11
188 190 Kevin Stadler 43 62' 10" 942.750 15 +8
189 191 Jim Herman 60 63' 4" 1,582.667 25 +6
T190 T192 Tim Wilkinson 46 63' 5" 1,078.583 17 +2
T190 T192 Daniel Berger 71 63' 5" 2,029.667 32 +8
T192 T194 Kevin Kisner 69 63' 6" 1,904.500 30 +5
T192 T194 Shane Lowry 67 63' 6" 1,460.500 23 +7
194 196 Ryan Armour 76 64' 0" 1,407.417 22 +10
195 197 Alex Noren 78 64' 2" 2,952.417 46 +18
196 198 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 64' 7" 1,032.833 16 +5
T197 T199 Cameron Smith 73 64' 8" 1,746.750 27 +5
T197 T199 Lucas Glover 86 64' 8" 2,197.500 34 +13
199 201 Aaron Wise 68 64' 9" 2,525.917 39 +14
200 202 Scott Harrington 79 65' 11" 1,780.250 27 +11
201 206 Jhonattan Vegas 80 66' 5" 1,593.250 24 +7
202 203 Kevin Na 70 66' 8" 2,133.333 32 +7
203 204 Adam Hadwin 82 67' 0" 3,013.750 45 +10
204 205 Henrik Stenson 47 67' 2" 1,745.917 26 +9
205 207 Marc Leishman 71 71' 7" 2,291.250 32 +12
206 208 Bill Haas 44 72' 6" 1,304.750 18 +8

The average distance the ball comes to rest from the hole in feet when a player hits his approach from a distance greater than or equal to 175 yards and less than 200 yards. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, and it must originate from the Rough. The approach must also end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (2368)