Approaches from 150-175 yards (Rgh)

Approaches from 150-175 yards (Rgh)

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 44' 1"

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL DISTANCE (FEET) # OF ATTEMPTS RELATIVE TO PAR
1 1 Brandt Snedeker 82 29' 6" 1,178.917 40 -1
2 25 Michael Gellerman 47 34' 2" 581.417 17 +1
3 3 Danny Willett 51 34' 11" 767.583 22 +1
4 2 Matthew Wolff 52 35' 4" 1,413.667 40 +6
5 4 Abraham Ancer 85 35' 8" 1,140.250 32 +9
6 5 Corey Conners 91 36' 4" 1,417.250 39 E
7 6 Paul Casey 63 36' 7" 987.083 27 +8
8 T7 Francesco Molinari 42 36' 8" 917.167 25 +3
9 9 Kevin Stadler 43 36' 9" 661.167 18 +1
10 11 Bubba Watson 71 36' 11" 1,439.167 39 +6
11 10 Aaron Baddeley 54 37' 2" 1,004.583 27 +4
T12 12 Stewart Cink 74 37' 3" 1,789.000 48 +3
T12 T7 Tyler McCumber 62 37' 3" 1,491.000 40 +8
14 13 Russell Henley 75 37' 4" 1,679.167 45 +7
15 15 Sam Ryder 84 37' 5" 2,095.833 56 +4
T16 14 D.J. Trahan 66 37' 8" 1,016.250 27 +1
T16 24 Hank Lebioda 70 37' 8" 1,355.083 36 +1
18 16 Talor Gooch 87 38' 0" 2,089.583 55 +4
T19 T17 Anirban Lahiri 60 38' 1" 1,561.917 41 +8
T19 T17 Marc Leishman 71 38' 1" 1,217.417 32 E
T19 T27 Cameron Percy 77 38' 1" 1,332.083 35 +5
T19 29 Camilo Villegas 73 38' 1" 2,169.750 57 +7
T23 23 Nate Lashley 72 38' 2" 1,449.667 38 +5
T23 19 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 38' 2" 1,145.250 30 +4
T25 T21 Grayson Murray 53 38' 4" 1,226.250 32 +3
T25 T21 Rob Oppenheim 74 38' 4" 1,533.583 40 +5
27 20 Luke Donald 54 38' 8" 1,199.667 31 +11
T28 26 Michael Gligic 80 38' 9" 1,550.583 40 +10
T28 T27 Robby Shelton 80 38' 9" 2,167.833 56 +9
30 31 Chase Seiffert 78 39' 0" 1,130.250 29 +3
T31 T32 Carlos Ortiz 83 39' 1" 1,955.250 50 +7
T31 T32 Nelson Ledesma 46 39' 1" 742.750 19 +3
T31 T32 K.J. Choi 52 39' 1" 743.250 19 +7
T34 T35 Ryan Palmer 71 39' 4" 1,179.167 30 +4
T34 30 Scott Brown 80 39' 4" 2,007.417 51 +10
T34 T35 Daniel Berger 71 39' 4" 1,220.333 31 -2
T37 T35 Brandon Hagy 74 39' 5" 1,813.167 46 -2
T37 T38 Vaughn Taylor 80 39' 5" 1,419.750 36 +11
T37 T38 Charley Hoffman 95 39' 5" 2,323.583 59 +4
40 40 Chez Reavie 80 39' 6" 1,067.583 27 +10
T41 45 Bronson Burgoon 70 39' 9" 1,748.167 44 +8
T41 T42 Emiliano Grillo 90 39' 9" 1,510.167 38 +6
T41 T42 Martin Laird 74 39' 9" 1,469.750 37 +6
T44 41 Gary Woodland 64 40' 3" 1,488.083 37 +10
T44 46 Lucas Glover 86 40' 3" 1,810.833 45 +5
T44 T49 Pat Perez 96 40' 3" 2,495.833 62 +13
T47 44 Ryan Moore 44 40' 4" 1,088.167 27 +8
T47 T52 Patrick Reed 73 40' 4" 1,653.417 41 +4
49 T47 Ian Poulter 68 40' 5" 1,132.417 28 +5
50 T49 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 40' 6" 2,266.667 56 +20
51 T47 Rafael Campos 58 40' 7" 1,176.333 29 +8
T52 T52 Brendan Steele 78 40' 8" 1,626.833 40 +6
T52 T52 Tyler Duncan 90 40' 8" 1,912.333 47 +13
54 T55 Harry Higgs 70 40' 9" 2,323.667 57 +6
55 T57 Seamus Power 50 40' 10" 1,019.833 25 +5
T56 T59 Harris English 79 40' 11" 1,963.583 48 +2
T56 T59 Si Woo Kim 83 40' 11" 2,413.083 59 +7
58 61 Sepp Straka 94 41' 1" 2,837.417 69 +18
T59 T57 Bo Hoag 87 41' 3" 2,309.583 56 +4
T59 51 Beau Hossler 86 41' 3" 2,023.000 49 +13
61 62 Billy Horschel 81 41' 4" 1,487.917 36 +9
T62 T63 Webb Simpson 61 41' 5" 1,160.417 28 +5
T62 T63 Ben Martin 48 41' 5" 497.083 12 +1
T64 T75 Chris Kirk 78 41' 7" 1,704.667 41 +1
T64 T65 Doug Ghim 84 41' 7" 1,704.750 41 +4
T66 T89 Charl Schwartzel 82 41' 8" 2,293.833 55 +4
T66 85 Scott Stallings 76 41' 8" 1,875.833 45 +6
68 T67 Kyle Stanley 90 41' 9" 1,963.500 47 +6
T69 T69 Henrik Norlander 86 41' 10" 2,386.583 57 +13
T69 T67 Wyndham Clark 78 41' 10" 3,054.583 73 +7
T71 T69 Sung Kang 84 41' 11" 3,017.667 72 +13
T71 T72 Kevin Tway 60 41' 11" 1,635.333 39 +8
T71 79 Peter Malnati 78 41' 11" 2,097.750 50 +9
74 T72 Cameron Tringale 86 42' 0" 2,560.333 61 +6
T75 78 Austin Cook 72 42' 1" 1,600.167 38 +12
T75 T72 Sebastián Muñoz 93 42' 1" 2,443.000 58 +1
T75 T86 Jason Dufner 84 42' 1" 1,976.250 47 +9
T78 T101 Jonathan Byrd 44 42' 2" 675.083 16 +4
T78 T75 Jordan Spieth 76 42' 2" 2,106.583 50 +7
T80 T83 Dustin Johnson 61 42' 3" 1,775.750 42 +10
T80 71 Sergio Garcia 65 42' 3" 1,607.000 38 +5
T80 77 Kevin Streelman 90 42' 3" 1,944.750 46 +14
83 T80 Patton Kizzire 92 42' 4" 2,414.167 57 +8
84 98 Chesson Hadley 68 42' 5" 1,780.083 42 +4
85 T55 Kris Ventura 72 42' 6" 1,488.833 35 +9
T86 T80 Kramer Hickok 65 42' 7" 1,701.750 40 E
T86 T80 Bill Haas 44 42' 7" 639.333 15 +6
88 T83 Brooks Koepka 52 42' 8" 1,407.417 33 +3
T89 T110 Joel Dahmen 78 42' 10" 1,156.833 27 +1
T89 T86 Zach Johnson 78 42' 10" 1,884.583 44 -2
T89 T86 Brian Harman 91 42' 10" 1,799.500 42 +5
T92 T96 Tony Finau 81 43' 2" 2,246.167 52 +10
T92 T89 Dylan Frittelli 72 43' 2" 2,116.333 49 +12
T92 T92 Rickie Fowler 76 43' 2" 1,814.667 42 +6
95 91 Richy Werenski 84 43' 3" 2,422.083 56 +11
96 T101 Bo Van Pelt 72 43' 4" 1,342.917 31 +5
97 99 Hunter Mahan 59 43' 6" 1,654.250 38 +15
T98 T94 Phil Mickelson 64 43' 8" 1,876.750 43 +9
T98 T118 Michael Kim 69 43' 8" 2,358.667 54 +9
T98 T94 Joaquin Niemann 89 43' 8" 2,312.667 53 +11
101 T96 Shane Lowry 67 43' 9" 1,663.917 38 +5
102 T134 Louis Oosthuizen 69 43' 11" 1,667.583 38 +7
103 T118 Scott Piercy 73 44' 0" 1,848.667 42 +11
T104 100 Russell Knox 88 44' 1" 2,293.000 52 +9
T104 T113 Andrew Landry 64 44' 1" 2,026.250 46 +5
T106 T122 Luke List 85 44' 2" 2,032.000 46 +6
T106 T106 Scott Harrington 79 44' 2" 1,500.333 34 +5
T108 T65 Ryan Brehm 56 44' 3" 885.000 20 +5
T108 103 J.J. Spaun 72 44' 3" 1,460.000 33 +7
T110 T127 Keegan Bradley 82 44' 4" 2,127.667 48 +12
T110 T104 Ben Taylor 48 44' 4" 974.583 22 +3
T112 T145 David Hearn 68 44' 5" 1,154.333 26 +5
T112 T104 K.H. Lee 94 44' 5" 3,063.083 69 +12
T114 T106 Keith Mitchell 76 44' 6" 2,225.583 50 +12
T114 T106 Will Zalatoris 82 44' 6" 3,248.917 73 +13
T116 109 Harold Varner III 80 44' 7" 2,316.750 52 +2
T116 T136 Vincent Whaley 82 44' 7" 1,649.917 37 +8
T118 T110 Joseph Bramlett 78 44' 8" 1,651.333 37 -1
T118 T110 Sungjae Im 107 44' 8" 2,990.583 67 +11
T120 T113 J.B. Holmes 50 44' 9" 1,431.000 32 +8
T120 T113 Justin Rose 50 44' 9" 849.667 19 +6
T122 117 Kevin Kisner 69 44' 10" 1,388.583 31 +5
T122 T127 Michael Thompson 74 44' 10" 1,703.750 38 E
T122 150 Mark Anderson 54 44' 10" 762.083 17 +3
T125 121 Brian Stuard 100 44' 11" 2,019.583 45 +8
T125 T140 Roger Sloan 78 44' 11" 2,110.000 47 +13
T125 T118 Henrik Stenson 47 44' 11" 898.417 20 +9
T128 T122 Justin Thomas 71 45' 1" 2,074.333 46 +5
T128 T132 Tom Lewis 82 45' 1" 2,207.667 49 +9
T128 T122 Patrick Cantlay 69 45' 1" 2,027.667 45 +3
T131 T125 Kelly Kraft 44 45' 2" 903.333 20 +7
T131 T125 Scottie Scheffler 93 45' 2" 2,120.917 47 +10
133 149 John Huh 56 45' 3" 1,538.417 34 +8
T134 T129 Tyrrell Hatton 57 45' 5" 1,452.667 32 +3
T134 T129 Padraig Harrington 44 45' 5" 1,135.083 25 +10
136 T132 Jamie Lovemark 42 45' 6" 1,274.417 28 +7
137 T134 Lee Westwood 53 45' 9" 1,281.250 28 +3
T138 T136 Kevin Na 70 46' 0" 1,793.167 39 +7
T138 T136 Adam Long 83 46' 0" 1,932.000 42 +13
140 T140 Bryson DeChambeau 67 46' 1" 1,844.000 40 +6
141 T92 Matthew NeSmith 86 46' 2" 1,894.417 41 +5
T142 142 Branden Grace 73 46' 3" 1,943.000 42 +6
T142 T162 Tom Hoge 88 46' 3" 2,125.667 46 +12
T142 T145 Martin Trainer 59 46' 3" 2,082.750 45 +5
T145 T152 Adam Hadwin 82 46' 4" 2,454.500 53 +14
T145 T143 Viktor Hovland 74 46' 4" 1,437.167 31 +6
T145 T143 Matt Jones 90 46' 4" 2,733.083 59 +17
148 T147 Sam Burns 72 46' 6" 1,535.417 33 +13
149 T152 Xinjun Zhang 68 46' 10" 1,732.500 37 +6
150 154 Jason Kokrak 79 47' 0" 1,833.417 39 +9
151 T155 Aaron Wise 68 47' 1" 2,212.333 47 +10
T152 T147 Jhonattan Vegas 80 47' 2" 1,319.500 28 +5
T152 157 Nick Taylor 88 47' 2" 2,357.583 50 +9
T154 T129 J.T. Poston 83 47' 3" 2,599.750 55 +11
T154 151 Satoshi Kodaira 74 47' 3" 1,654.333 35 +9
T156 T158 C.T. Pan 76 47' 4" 2,555.417 54 +12
T156 T158 Matt Kuchar 67 47' 4" 1,373.333 29 +2
T156 T158 Rory Sabbatini 71 47' 4" 2,510.750 53 +18
159 161 Alex Noren 78 47' 5" 2,560.417 54 +10
T160 T162 James Hahn 64 47' 7" 1,952.250 41 +2
T160 T165 Rhein Gibson 56 47' 7" 1,379.250 29 +4
162 164 Mackenzie Hughes 82 47' 8" 2,575.083 54 +8
163 180 Troy Merritt 98 47' 10" 2,535.333 53 +15
164 T176 Cam Davis 82 47' 11" 2,684.333 56 +18
165 167 Hideki Matsuyama 78 48' 0" 2,543.583 53 +15
T166 T176 Andrew Putnam 85 48' 1" 3,607.417 75 +20
T166 168 Cameron Smith 73 48' 1" 1,780.583 37 +7
T168 172 Lanto Griffin 89 48' 3" 3,330.250 69 +23
T168 T170 Jon Rahm 74 48' 3" 2,268.250 47 +7
T170 T155 Fabián Gómez 54 48' 4" 917.833 19 +4
T170 T188 Sean O'Hair 49 48' 4" 1,691.500 35 +5
T172 187 Josh Teater 50 48' 6" 1,164.583 24 +8
T172 T170 Byeong Hun An 82 48' 6" 2,570.417 53 +17
T172 173 Hudson Swafford 70 48' 6" 1,747.167 36 +12
T175 T176 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 48' 7" 1,650.500 34 +8
T175 T174 Denny McCarthy 86 48' 7" 2,038.833 42 +8
T175 T174 Will Gordon 88 48' 7" 2,527.250 52 +10
T178 T176 Brian Gay 64 48' 8" 1,801.083 37 +10
T178 198 Chris Baker 54 48' 8" 1,071.250 22 +4
T180 T181 Jim Herman 60 48' 10" 1,953.833 40 +14
T180 193 Erik van Rooyen 65 48' 10" 2,148.500 44 +12
T180 T181 Xander Schauffele 67 48' 10" 1,854.583 38 +4
183 183 Robert Streb 70 49' 0" 1,813.167 37 +7
184 184 Jason Day 66 49' 1" 1,569.833 32 +1
185 T191 Patrick Rodgers 100 49' 3" 2,562.750 52 +12
186 185 Maverick McNealy 72 49' 4" 1,627.083 33 +8
187 186 Max Homa 81 49' 5" 2,026.083 41 +8
188 T188 Sebastian Cappelen 54 49' 8" 1,142.917 23 +6
189 190 Doc Redman 76 49' 9" 1,841.250 37 +5
190 T191 Danny Lee 61 49' 10" 2,192.500 44 +17
191 194 Mark Hubbard 94 50' 3" 2,815.167 56 +17
192 T195 Adam Scott 62 50' 5" 2,268.833 45 +15
193 T195 Brice Garnett 90 50' 6" 1,768.417 35 +10
194 T165 Adam Schenk 100 50' 7" 2,680.917 53 +15
195 197 Matt Wallace 59 50' 11" 1,679.000 33 +9
196 169 Ryan Armour 76 51' 2" 1,587.417 31 +9
197 201 Charles Howell III 70 51' 7" 2,426.167 47 +12
198 199 Nick Watney 56 51' 11" 1,713.167 33 +6
199 200 Collin Morikawa 69 52' 0" 1,195.167 23 +8
200 202 Jimmy Walker 74 52' 6" 3,412.167 65 +19
201 203 Rory McIlroy 61 52' 11" 2,644.000 50 +11
202 204 Brendon Todd 87 53' 1" 1,591.250 30 +7
203 205 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 53' 8" 1,394.750 26 +6
204 206 Tommy Fleetwood 57 55' 6" 1,552.917 28 +7
205 207 Tim Wilkinson 46 58' 5" 759.750 13 +2
206 208 Cameron Champ 67 58' 9" 1,996.917 34 +16

The average distance the ball comes to rest from the hole in feet when a player hits his approach from a distance greater than or equal to 150 yards and less than 175 yards. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, and it must originate from the Rough. The approach must also end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (2367)