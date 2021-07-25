×
Statistics » Approach the Green » Approaches from 200-225 yards

Approaches from 200-225 yards

Season
Time Period
Tournament
Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 42' 7"

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL DISTANCE (FEET) # OF ATTEMPTS RELATIVE TO PAR
1 2 Marc Leishman 71 33' 4" 2,930.500 88 -6
2 3 Viktor Hovland 74 33' 6" 3,417.833 102 -3
3 1 Sepp Straka 94 34' 0" 3,161.167 93 -6
4 5 Kelly Kraft 44 35' 6" 1,277.333 36 +4
5 4 Louis Oosthuizen 69 35' 7" 2,950.083 83 +1
6 6 Paul Casey 63 35' 11" 2,980.917 83 -6
7 7 Ryan Palmer 71 36' 8" 3,523.083 96 -13
8 8 Tyrrell Hatton 57 37' 0" 2,588.583 70 -6
9 T9 Sam Burns 72 37' 2" 2,901.583 78 -6
10 11 Bryson DeChambeau 67 37' 4" 3,654.917 98 -10
11 T12 Jon Rahm 74 37' 5" 3,215.250 86 -6
T12 T22 Ben Taylor 48 37' 7" 1,577.583 42 -5
T12 T12 Will Gordon 88 37' 7" 3,384.667 90 -7
14 T22 Brice Garnett 90 37' 8" 3,428.833 91 -8
15 15 Scott Stallings 76 37' 10" 3,177.583 84 -1
T16 T20 Kyle Stanley 90 37' 11" 3,604.417 95 +1
T16 T25 Dustin Johnson 61 37' 11" 2,656.167 70 -10
T18 T9 Luke List 85 38' 0" 3,910.833 103 -18
T18 16 Will Zalatoris 82 38' 0" 3,836.500 101 -9
T20 T17 Sungjae Im 107 38' 1" 5,901.583 155 -9
T20 T17 Danny Lee 61 38' 1" 3,387.167 89 -2
22 14 Cam Davis 82 38' 2" 4,502.667 118 -9
T23 T22 Max Homa 81 38' 3" 3,024.500 79 +7
T23 T27 Tom Hoge 88 38' 3" 5,169.083 135 +7
T23 T17 Hank Lebioda 70 38' 3" 2,756.500 72 -1
26 T27 Xinjun Zhang 68 38' 6" 2,424.667 63 +4
T27 T30 Patrick Cantlay 69 38' 7" 3,241.917 84 -7
T27 T20 Keegan Bradley 82 38' 7" 4,402.167 114 -8
T27 T30 Lucas Glover 86 38' 7" 4,047.500 105 -7
T27 T30 Sebastián Muñoz 93 38' 7" 4,710.500 122 +12
T31 T30 Richy Werenski 84 38' 8" 4,869.750 126 -3
T31 T39 Chris Kirk 78 38' 8" 3,367.417 87 +2
T33 T45 Ryan Moore 44 38' 9" 2,520.000 65 E
T33 T39 Matthew Wolff 52 38' 9" 2,711.917 70 E
35 T39 Mark Anderson 54 38' 10" 1,670.000 43 -7
36 T39 Gary Woodland 64 38' 11" 3,540.583 91 -6
37 T37 Brooks Koepka 52 39' 0" 2,299.750 59 -8
T38 T25 Sam Ryder 84 39' 1" 3,672.250 94 +1
T38 35 Vaughn Taylor 80 39' 1" 3,908.083 100 -2
40 T43 Emiliano Grillo 90 39' 2" 3,917.333 100 -3
T41 T55 Cameron Percy 77 39' 4" 3,421.667 87 -3
T41 T47 Daniel Berger 71 39' 4" 3,976.167 101 -8
T41 T80 Michael Gellerman 47 39' 4" 1,846.917 47 E
44 36 Kris Ventura 72 39' 5" 2,874.583 73 +3
45 T51 Collin Morikawa 69 39' 6" 3,479.583 88 E
46 50 Sergio Garcia 65 39' 7" 3,126.500 79 -5
T47 54 Justin Rose 50 39' 8" 2,417.333 61 -5
T47 T37 Nate Lashley 72 39' 8" 2,540.583 64 +5
T47 T43 Wyndham Clark 78 39' 8" 3,964.583 100 -3
50 T55 Charley Hoffman 95 39' 9" 4,013.250 101 -7
T51 T27 Rafael Campos 58 39' 11" 1,875.500 47 +6
T51 T60 Jason Kokrak 79 39' 11" 4,107.667 103 -5
T51 T51 Harry Higgs 70 39' 11" 3,349.750 84 +4
T51 T60 Carlos Ortiz 83 39' 11" 4,667.750 117 -11
T55 34 Joseph Bramlett 78 40' 0" 3,198.583 80 -2
T55 T63 Corey Conners 91 40' 0" 4,316.083 108 +1
T55 T63 Joaquin Niemann 89 40' 0" 4,401.917 110 +4
58 T47 Nick Watney 56 40' 1" 2,045.833 51 +11
T59 T45 Luke Donald 54 40' 2" 2,813.500 70 +2
T59 T60 Matthew NeSmith 86 40' 2" 4,655.500 116 +6
T59 T65 Doug Ghim 84 40' 2" 4,012.583 100 +5
T62 T55 Patrick Rodgers 100 40' 3" 4,068.500 101 -11
T62 53 Cameron Tringale 86 40' 3" 4,185.667 104 +5
T62 T55 Tony Finau 81 40' 3" 3,262.583 81 -5
65 T65 Bo Hoag 87 40' 5" 4,530.250 112 +8
T66 69 Satoshi Kodaira 74 40' 6" 3,401.583 84 +9
T66 T67 Kevin Stadler 43 40' 6" 2,389.583 59 +13
68 T70 Anirban Lahiri 60 40' 8" 2,398.000 59 +6
T69 T74 Tim Wilkinson 46 40' 9" 2,201.000 54 -2
T69 T70 Tyler McCumber 62 40' 9" 2,609.583 64 +10
71 76 Kevin Kisner 69 40' 10" 4,285.000 105 +5
T72 T67 Patton Kizzire 92 40' 11" 4,254.417 104 +3
T72 77 Russell Henley 75 40' 11" 4,092.167 100 -6
74 T78 Alex Noren 78 41' 1" 5,340.917 130 -16
75 T80 Martin Laird 74 41' 2" 4,365.000 106 +12
T76 T78 Joel Dahmen 78 41' 3" 4,125.500 100 +17
T76 T90 Grayson Murray 53 41' 3" 2,352.917 57 +1
T76 T82 Cameron Smith 73 41' 3" 3,505.667 85 -2
T79 T86 Michael Kim 69 41' 4" 2,812.167 68 -3
T79 T84 Harris English 79 41' 4" 5,004.417 121 -11
81 T86 Hudson Swafford 70 41' 5" 3,438.667 83 -2
T82 T88 Jim Herman 60 41' 6" 3,360.083 81 +4
T82 T88 Brendan Steele 78 41' 6" 3,691.417 89 +7
T82 T55 Aaron Baddeley 54 41' 6" 2,034.833 49 +3
T85 T90 Rory McIlroy 61 41' 7" 3,288.167 79 +7
T85 T112 Scott Piercy 73 41' 7" 3,700.167 89 -4
T85 T90 Branden Grace 73 41' 7" 3,656.833 88 +8
T85 T90 Henrik Norlander 86 41' 7" 4,409.417 106 +8
T85 T98 Ben Martin 48 41' 7" 1,704.167 41 +6
T90 T70 Chesson Hadley 68 41' 8" 3,497.333 84 +1
T90 T106 Pat Perez 96 41' 8" 5,004.000 120 -3
T92 94 Jason Day 66 41' 9" 4,049.417 97 -11
T92 T98 Tom Lewis 82 41' 9" 4,385.167 105 -6
T94 T74 Sebastian Cappelen 54 41' 10" 2,218.083 53 -3
T94 T95 Shane Lowry 67 41' 10" 3,767.833 90 +4
T94 T95 Phil Mickelson 64 41' 10" 3,218.167 77 +4
T97 T98 Ian Poulter 68 41' 11" 3,650.167 87 +3
T97 T98 Webb Simpson 61 41' 11" 3,267.833 78 -7
T97 T112 Bronson Burgoon 70 41' 11" 3,308.167 79 +4
T97 105 Scott Brown 80 41' 11" 3,311.833 79 -1
T97 T98 Si Woo Kim 83 41' 11" 4,737.083 113 +2
T97 T98 Abraham Ancer 85 41' 11" 4,360.583 104 -3
T97 T98 Talor Gooch 87 41' 11" 5,193.417 124 -8
T104 T95 Mark Hubbard 94 42' 0" 6,169.500 147 -3
T104 T106 Andrew Putnam 85 42' 0" 4,749.250 113 +15
T104 T70 Bubba Watson 71 42' 0" 3,657.167 87 +1
T107 T84 Keith Mitchell 76 42' 1" 3,281.917 78 +2
T107 T106 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 42' 1" 3,533.167 84 -4
T107 T106 Doc Redman 76 42' 1" 4,503.750 107 +7
110 T116 Rhein Gibson 56 42' 2" 2,319.750 55 -6
T111 T112 Zach Johnson 78 42' 3" 4,351.167 103 E
T111 T116 Bo Van Pelt 72 42' 3" 2,873.667 68 -5
T113 T119 Lanto Griffin 89 42' 4" 4,826.583 114 -2
T113 T110 Erik van Rooyen 65 42' 4" 3,642.417 86 +8
T115 T116 Xander Schauffele 67 42' 5" 3,732.500 88 -17
T115 T112 Nelson Ledesma 46 42' 5" 2,290.417 54 +3
117 121 Justin Thomas 71 42' 7" 3,616.333 85 -11
118 T132 Cameron Champ 67 42' 8" 4,056.333 95 -6
T119 T82 Beau Hossler 86 42' 9" 3,593.500 84 -10
T119 125 Jason Dufner 84 42' 9" 4,655.833 109 +1
T119 T123 Chez Reavie 80 42' 9" 5,041.833 118 +13
T122 T136 Ryan Brehm 56 42' 10" 2,182.917 51 +7
T122 T136 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 42' 10" 3,166.583 74 +3
T122 T123 Lee Westwood 53 42' 10" 3,469.083 81 +2
125 T119 Andrew Landry 64 43' 0" 3,656.667 85 +2
126 127 Harold Varner III 80 43' 1" 4,046.917 94 -18
127 128 Brian Harman 91 43' 2" 5,140.167 119 -5
T128 T129 K.J. Choi 52 43' 3" 3,372.833 78 +14
T128 T129 Kramer Hickok 65 43' 3" 3,330.667 77 +8
T130 T151 Josh Teater 50 43' 4" 2,252.333 52 -2
T130 T132 J.B. Holmes 50 43' 4" 2,079.583 48 +6
T132 T110 John Huh 56 43' 5" 3,385.333 78 +1
T132 T134 Scottie Scheffler 93 43' 5" 4,691.083 108 -3
T134 T146 J.J. Spaun 72 43' 6" 3,477.917 80 +1
T134 T134 Robby Shelton 80 43' 6" 4,044.583 93 +8
T134 T136 Hideki Matsuyama 78 43' 6" 4,700.583 108 +4
T134 T140 Brian Stuard 100 43' 6" 6,345.083 146 +7
T134 T148 Fabián Gómez 54 43' 6" 2,262.917 52 -1
T139 T140 Padraig Harrington 44 43' 7" 1,916.250 44 +2
T139 T136 Byeong Hun An 82 43' 7" 4,318.167 99 +8
141 T129 Ryan Armour 76 43' 8" 4,152.000 95 E
142 T161 J.T. Poston 83 43' 9" 4,678.750 107 +7
T143 T144 Stewart Cink 74 43' 11" 4,301.250 98 -12
T143 T146 Seamus Power 50 43' 11" 2,326.667 53 -10
T143 126 Chris Baker 54 43' 11" 2,326.917 53 +9
146 143 Adam Long 83 44' 0" 4,836.250 110 +4
147 T148 Tommy Fleetwood 57 44' 1" 3,440.417 78 +6
T148 T155 Rickie Fowler 76 44' 2" 4,417.167 100 +1
T148 T151 Jordan Spieth 76 44' 2" 3,840.167 87 -2
T150 T140 Troy Merritt 98 44' 3" 5,351.917 121 +9
T150 122 Chase Seiffert 78 44' 3" 3,496.500 79 +11
152 T148 Russell Knox 88 44' 4" 4,791.833 108 +5
T153 T157 C.T. Pan 76 44' 5" 3,508.667 79 +5
T153 T163 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 44' 5" 4,573.083 103 +12
T155 T165 Sung Kang 84 44' 6" 4,721.083 106 +23
T155 T161 Henrik Stenson 47 44' 6" 2,759.917 62 +15
T155 T157 Peter Malnati 78 44' 6" 3,517.250 79 +4
158 T170 James Hahn 64 44' 7" 3,434.083 77 +1
159 T170 Michael Thompson 74 44' 8" 4,780.250 107 +5
160 T165 Rob Oppenheim 74 44' 9" 3,622.500 81 +9
161 T157 Robert Streb 70 44' 10" 3,903.167 87 +4
162 154 D.J. Trahan 66 45' 0" 2,790.083 62 +2
T163 T170 Kevin Na 70 45' 1" 4,235.167 94 +13
T163 T144 Patrick Reed 73 45' 1" 4,280.167 95 +8
T163 T151 Adam Hadwin 82 45' 1" 5,277.167 117 +8
T163 T165 Maverick McNealy 72 45' 1" 4,236.083 94 +1
T167 T165 Vincent Whaley 82 45' 4" 3,399.000 75 +2
T167 T157 K.H. Lee 94 45' 4" 4,712.500 104 +6
169 T155 Sean O'Hair 49 45' 5" 2,770.250 61 -5
170 T183 Charles Howell III 70 45' 7" 3,415.833 75 +8
T171 176 Kevin Streelman 90 45' 8" 4,837.583 106 +4
T171 T183 Scott Harrington 79 45' 8" 3,290.833 72 +5
T171 175 Adam Schenk 100 45' 8" 4,563.000 100 -4
T174 T177 Aaron Wise 68 45' 10" 3,481.500 76 +4
T174 T177 Danny Willett 51 45' 10" 2,660.250 58 -4
T174 T170 Dylan Frittelli 72 45' 10" 3,574.167 78 +4
177 174 Tyler Duncan 90 45' 11" 5,560.917 121 +14
178 T181 Mackenzie Hughes 82 46' 0" 4,832.667 105 -2
T179 T177 Matt Kuchar 67 46' 2" 3,828.917 83 +11
T179 T181 Bill Haas 44 46' 2" 2,306.250 50 +3
181 T185 Jamie Lovemark 42 46' 3" 1,990.083 43 +6
T182 T185 Jimmy Walker 74 46' 5" 4,363.833 94 +11
T182 187 Rory Sabbatini 71 46' 5" 4,962.500 107 +8
184 180 Charl Schwartzel 82 46' 6" 5,026.167 108 -1
185 188 Roger Sloan 78 46' 11" 3,332.583 71 +12
186 189 Francesco Molinari 42 47' 0" 2,395.167 51 -4
187 169 Camilo Villegas 73 47' 1" 3,483.917 74 +9
188 T190 Jhonattan Vegas 80 47' 7" 3,855.750 81 -3
189 T190 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 47' 8" 2,906.333 61 E
190 T192 Brandon Hagy 74 47' 11" 3,016.500 63 +3
191 194 Nick Taylor 88 48' 0" 5,331.917 111 +9
192 T192 Kevin Tway 60 48' 1" 2,740.083 57 +9
193 T196 Brendon Todd 87 48' 4" 6,046.833 125 +8
194 T196 Matt Jones 90 48' 5" 4,697.583 97 -2
195 T198 Adam Scott 62 48' 8" 3,306.583 68 -2
196 T198 Austin Cook 72 48' 9" 4,536.750 93 +5
197 200 David Hearn 68 48' 11" 3,964.917 81 +10
198 202 Michael Gligic 80 49' 2" 3,735.833 76 -2
199 204 Denny McCarthy 86 50' 3" 5,478.000 109 +11
200 195 Jonathan Byrd 44 50' 4" 1,813.250 36 +4
201 201 Brian Gay 64 50' 8" 4,663.667 92 -2
202 205 Billy Horschel 81 51' 1" 4,087.250 80 +6
T203 203 Brandt Snedeker 82 51' 7" 5,831.000 113 +5
T203 206 Matt Wallace 59 51' 7" 3,252.250 63 +10
205 207 Hunter Mahan 59 53' 10" 2,585.500 48 +2
206 208 Martin Trainer 59 57' 5" 3,733.000 65 +5

The average distance the ball comes to rest from the hole in feet when a player hits his approach from a distance greater than or equal to 200 yards and less than 225 yards. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, and it must originate from the fairway or the tee box on a par 3. The approach must also end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (2358)