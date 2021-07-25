×
Statistics » Off the Tee » Percentage of Yardage covered by Tee Shots

Percentage of Yardage covered by Tee Shots

Season
Time Period
Tournament
Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 62.08

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG (%) TOTAL SHOT DISTANCE TOTAL DISTANCE
1 1 Ryan Brehm 56 66.71 1,415,127 212,119
2 2 Bryson DeChambeau 67 66.33 2,299,315 346,665
3 3 Keith Mitchell 76 65.52 2,305,374 351,859
4 4 Will Gordon 88 65.22 2,759,766 423,118
5 5 Cameron Champ 67 65.18 2,273,321 348,800
T6 6 Brandon Hagy 74 65.16 2,267,400 347,954
T6 7 Joseph Bramlett 78 65.16 2,260,263 346,884
8 8 Luke List 85 65.03 2,895,611 445,241
9 11 Wyndham Clark 78 64.87 2,813,492 433,736
10 9 Tyler McCumber 62 64.82 2,001,185 308,718
11 10 Beau Hossler 86 64.78 2,738,122 422,657
12 12 Cam Davis 82 64.56 3,239,067 501,691
13 13 Kevin Tway 60 64.44 1,939,314 300,938
14 14 Sergio Garcia 65 64.39 2,292,788 356,094
15 16 Dustin Johnson 61 64.30 2,031,973 316,016
T16 15 Scott Harrington 79 64.28 2,508,755 390,283
T16 19 Martin Trainer 59 64.28 1,895,559 294,872
18 18 Patrick Rodgers 100 64.27 3,176,043 494,153
19 17 Joaquin Niemann 89 64.25 3,056,317 475,661
20 20 Jhonattan Vegas 80 64.20 2,373,634 369,717
21 23 Matthew Wolff 52 64.15 1,817,243 283,289
22 21 Rory McIlroy 61 64.09 2,016,266 314,582
23 22 Carlos Ortiz 83 64.05 2,960,721 462,241
24 24 Stewart Cink 74 63.89 2,592,930 405,851
T25 26 Charley Hoffman 95 63.84 2,926,905 458,475
T25 25 Sepp Straka 94 63.84 2,907,222 455,408
27 27 Dylan Frittelli 72 63.80 2,247,311 352,223
28 28 Brooks Koepka 52 63.79 1,607,719 252,038
29 31 Sebastian Cappelen 54 63.77 1,471,007 230,687
T30 29 J.B. Holmes 50 63.74 1,798,418 282,168
T30 30 Kris Ventura 72 63.74 2,042,572 320,459
32 33 Grayson Murray 53 63.69 1,479,855 232,357
T33 32 Sam Burns 72 63.67 2,340,276 367,553
T33 34 Maverick McNealy 72 63.67 2,357,536 370,296
35 T35 Byeong Hun An 82 63.65 2,716,653 426,836
36 40 Tom Lewis 82 63.54 2,782,128 437,856
37 41 Scott Piercy 73 63.53 2,431,476 382,751
T38 T35 Rafael Campos 58 63.51 1,512,164 238,093
T38 T37 Aaron Wise 68 63.51 2,375,885 374,087
40 39 Hunter Mahan 59 63.49 1,669,201 262,919
41 T37 Adam Schenk 100 63.48 2,999,183 472,489
42 42 Matt Jones 90 63.44 2,891,433 455,794
43 43 Ryan Palmer 71 63.41 2,362,145 372,493
44 T50 Charles Howell III 70 63.33 2,158,409 340,793
T45 44 Hudson Swafford 70 63.26 2,199,793 347,717
T45 T47 Patton Kizzire 92 63.26 3,278,003 518,143
47 45 Will Zalatoris 82 63.25 2,488,204 393,401
48 46 Jason Day 66 63.23 2,199,649 347,877
T49 T47 Patrick Cantlay 69 63.21 2,166,042 342,691
T49 T47 Harold Varner III 80 63.21 2,720,061 430,288
51 T50 Jon Rahm 74 63.20 2,200,490 348,193
52 52 Jason Kokrak 79 63.18 2,479,434 392,467
53 T58 Roger Sloan 78 63.15 2,278,174 360,783
54 T53 Anirban Lahiri 60 63.13 1,868,071 295,904
55 T53 Vincent Whaley 82 63.12 2,266,375 359,056
T56 T55 Jamie Lovemark 42 63.11 1,329,863 210,727
T56 T55 Adam Scott 62 63.11 2,047,688 324,485
58 57 Scott Stallings 76 63.10 2,586,674 409,908
59 T58 Emiliano Grillo 90 63.00 2,549,339 404,689
60 60 Harry Higgs 70 62.99 2,554,448 405,530
T61 65 Michael Gligic 80 62.98 2,258,238 358,576
T61 61 Sean O'Hair 49 62.98 1,694,243 269,014
63 T62 Danny Lee 61 62.97 2,308,818 366,662
64 T62 Bronson Burgoon 70 62.95 2,090,962 332,173
65 64 Scottie Scheffler 93 62.94 2,803,261 445,407
66 66 Seamus Power 50 62.89 1,377,633 219,043
67 67 Viktor Hovland 74 62.88 2,232,793 355,068
T68 70 Tony Finau 81 62.87 2,313,563 367,994
T68 68 C.T. Pan 76 62.87 2,370,402 377,029
70 69 Xander Schauffele 67 62.85 1,984,525 315,733
71 T76 Bubba Watson 71 62.76 2,232,257 355,698
72 71 Justin Thomas 71 62.73 2,160,214 344,385
73 72 Nick Taylor 88 62.70 3,189,336 508,648
74 T74 Ben Taylor 48 62.66 1,088,696 173,735
T75 73 Cameron Smith 73 62.63 2,168,927 346,296
T75 78 Keegan Bradley 82 62.63 2,835,648 452,727
77 T74 Chesson Hadley 68 62.59 2,099,562 335,454
78 T76 James Hahn 64 62.53 2,166,400 346,438
T79 79 Bill Haas 44 62.52 1,177,787 188,382
T79 T85 Erik van Rooyen 65 62.52 2,129,927 340,673
81 80 Sam Ryder 84 62.51 2,503,882 400,564
82 T87 Gary Woodland 64 62.43 2,163,058 346,450
83 T85 Charl Schwartzel 82 62.41 2,740,853 439,183
T84 T87 Josh Teater 50 62.38 1,240,330 198,845
T84 T83 Robert Streb 70 62.38 2,252,904 361,147
T84 T87 Cameron Tringale 86 62.38 2,967,322 475,704
T87 82 Nate Lashley 72 62.37 2,181,467 349,738
T87 81 Robby Shelton 80 62.37 2,786,807 446,847
89 T83 Bo Van Pelt 72 62.36 2,123,128 340,449
90 90 K.H. Lee 94 62.33 3,109,145 498,824
91 T97 Nick Watney 56 62.30 1,594,525 255,925
92 91 Sungjae Im 107 62.25 3,780,091 607,290
T93 T93 D.J. Trahan 66 62.24 1,759,567 282,726
T93 T97 Peter Malnati 78 62.24 2,414,899 388,012
T95 T93 Brendan Steele 78 62.23 2,619,432 420,957
T95 T93 Hank Lebioda 70 62.23 1,993,009 320,287
97 96 Sebastián Muñoz 93 62.22 3,126,283 502,460
98 T99 Chase Seiffert 78 62.18 2,154,293 346,469
T99 92 Matthew NeSmith 86 62.17 3,033,510 487,942
T99 T105 Joel Dahmen 78 62.17 2,416,818 388,756
101 T105 J.T. Poston 83 62.14 3,047,357 490,383
T102 T99 Lanto Griffin 89 62.13 3,022,457 486,446
T102 T99 Padraig Harrington 44 62.13 1,137,637 183,102
T104 T102 Jordan Spieth 76 62.12 2,368,889 381,335
T104 T102 Tyrrell Hatton 57 62.12 1,658,221 266,955
T104 T102 Si Woo Kim 83 62.12 2,808,124 452,022
T107 T105 Max Homa 81 62.10 2,229,515 358,993
T107 108 Scott Brown 80 62.10 2,455,724 395,435
109 109 Talor Gooch 87 62.08 2,911,097 468,929
T110 T110 Matt Wallace 59 62.06 1,510,915 243,470
T110 T110 Phil Mickelson 64 62.06 2,067,369 333,099
112 112 Andrew Landry 64 62.03 2,260,363 364,391
113 T113 Harris English 79 61.99 2,530,088 408,172
T114 115 Brian Harman 91 61.98 2,845,093 459,061
T114 T113 Richy Werenski 84 61.98 3,097,536 499,754
116 T118 Ben Martin 48 61.97 1,207,971 194,937
117 T129 Aaron Baddeley 54 61.96 1,351,566 218,135
118 116 Corey Conners 91 61.95 2,738,713 442,108
119 T118 Rickie Fowler 76 61.93 2,542,989 410,654
120 117 Kyle Stanley 90 61.92 2,781,013 449,154
121 120 Doc Redman 76 61.88 2,580,465 417,016
122 121 Xinjun Zhang 68 61.87 1,914,282 309,428
T123 122 Billy Horschel 81 61.85 2,154,180 348,283
T123 T126 Camilo Villegas 73 61.85 2,416,341 390,686
125 123 Austin Cook 72 61.82 2,489,740 402,722
T126 T129 Michael Kim 69 61.80 1,989,768 321,964
T126 124 Lucas Glover 86 61.80 2,753,570 445,555
T128 125 Webb Simpson 61 61.78 1,819,040 294,461
T128 T126 Pat Perez 96 61.78 2,932,982 474,768
T128 T126 Chris Kirk 78 61.78 2,488,286 402,756
131 131 Henrik Norlander 86 61.74 2,890,074 468,141
132 132 Hideki Matsuyama 78 61.73 2,701,652 437,683
133 T137 Mark Anderson 54 61.71 1,194,222 193,507
134 133 Shane Lowry 67 61.70 2,076,233 336,525
135 134 Jim Herman 60 61.69 2,084,847 337,932
T136 T135 Tommy Fleetwood 57 61.68 1,591,946 258,115
T136 T135 Kevin Streelman 90 61.68 2,882,918 467,430
138 T137 Kramer Hickok 65 61.67 1,967,956 319,088
139 139 Alex Noren 78 61.63 2,627,336 426,338
T140 141 Russell Knox 88 61.62 2,927,985 475,154
T140 T153 Chris Baker 54 61.62 1,384,621 224,701
T140 140 Abraham Ancer 85 61.62 2,602,058 422,242
143 146 Michael Gellerman 47 61.60 1,155,941 187,653
144 145 Jason Dufner 84 61.59 2,771,883 450,021
145 142 Denny McCarthy 86 61.58 2,847,244 462,395
146 143 Brice Garnett 90 61.57 2,468,798 400,988
147 144 Rory Sabbatini 71 61.53 2,495,250 405,532
T148 156 Jonathan Byrd 44 61.52 950,480 154,491
T148 T157 Jimmy Walker 74 61.52 2,544,967 413,654
150 T147 Daniel Berger 71 61.49 2,302,468 374,436
151 T149 Collin Morikawa 69 61.48 2,107,029 342,732
152 T149 Satoshi Kodaira 74 61.46 2,350,127 382,364
T153 151 Paul Casey 63 61.45 1,840,437 299,485
T153 T147 Nelson Ledesma 46 61.45 1,223,778 199,154
T155 T153 J.J. Spaun 72 61.44 1,985,568 323,175
T155 T153 Bo Hoag 87 61.44 2,911,827 473,946
157 152 Mackenzie Hughes 82 61.43 2,561,319 416,922
158 T157 Branden Grace 73 61.37 2,125,682 346,379
159 159 Doug Ghim 84 61.36 2,591,833 422,393
160 T161 Cameron Percy 77 61.34 2,203,913 359,289
161 160 Brian Gay 64 61.32 2,216,195 361,432
162 T167 Rhein Gibson 56 61.29 1,422,670 232,128
T163 T161 Danny Willett 51 61.28 1,121,024 182,925
T163 T161 Martin Laird 74 61.28 2,456,187 400,795
165 165 Sung Kang 84 61.26 2,815,392 459,575
166 164 Russell Henley 75 61.25 2,609,940 426,133
167 166 Justin Rose 50 61.22 1,309,358 213,872
168 T167 Zach Johnson 78 61.18 2,752,513 449,926
169 172 Adam Long 83 61.17 2,631,977 430,303
170 169 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 61.14 1,898,341 310,491
171 170 Tyler Duncan 90 61.12 2,831,740 463,298
172 178 Louis Oosthuizen 69 61.09 1,952,160 319,538
173 174 Michael Thompson 74 61.08 2,591,830 424,346
174 171 Marc Leishman 71 61.04 2,061,265 337,704
175 173 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 61.01 2,193,962 359,628
176 179 Patrick Reed 73 60.96 2,341,247 384,037
177 175 Rob Oppenheim 74 60.93 2,026,057 332,528
178 177 John Huh 56 60.92 1,937,443 318,045
179 176 Matt Kuchar 67 60.88 2,093,249 343,826
180 180 Kevin Stadler 43 60.86 1,337,103 219,704
T181 T184 Adam Hadwin 82 60.79 2,901,804 477,316
T181 186 Troy Merritt 98 60.79 3,078,301 506,364
183 181 Francesco Molinari 42 60.77 1,240,773 204,188
184 182 Tom Hoge 88 60.76 3,071,300 505,499
185 T184 Brandt Snedeker 82 60.72 2,575,210 424,099
186 183 Kevin Na 70 60.69 2,272,499 374,421
187 187 Luke Donald 54 60.62 1,667,759 275,104
188 189 Ryan Armour 76 60.61 2,516,319 415,174
189 188 Kevin Kisner 69 60.56 2,174,899 359,158
190 190 Lee Westwood 53 60.45 1,562,395 258,461
191 191 Andrew Putnam 85 60.42 2,631,684 435,573
192 192 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 60.38 2,373,879 393,149
193 195 Vaughn Taylor 80 60.19 2,389,514 396,983
194 T193 Ryan Moore 44 60.18 1,574,966 261,721
195 199 Mark Hubbard 94 60.02 3,261,361 543,360
T196 T196 Kelly Kraft 44 60.01 1,053,119 175,478
T196 T196 Ian Poulter 68 60.01 1,840,379 306,702
198 200 Chez Reavie 80 59.91 2,530,247 422,311
199 201 Brian Stuard 100 59.36 3,121,188 525,821
200 202 Tim Wilkinson 46 59.27 915,425 154,453
201 203 Fabián Gómez 54 59.18 1,246,372 210,610
202 204 David Hearn 68 59.12 1,738,565 294,069
203 205 Brendon Todd 87 58.78 2,485,498 422,828
204 206 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 58.38 1,258,402 215,536
205 207 Henrik Stenson 47 57.74 1,091,621 189,073
206 208 K.J. Choi 52 57.68 1,527,447 264,833

For those par 4's and par 5's where the tee shot was determined by a laser, the percentage of the hole distances that are covered by the tee shot. This is computed by taking the total distance of the tee shot, and then dividing by the total distance of the holes. Note: If the tee shot exceeds the distance of the hole, the distance of the hole will be used as the distance of the shot. (2341)