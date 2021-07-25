Percentage of Yardage covered by Tee Shots

For those par 4's and par 5's where the tee shot was determined by a laser, the percentage of the hole distances that are covered by the tee shot. This is computed by taking the total distance of the tee shot, and then dividing by the total distance of the holes. Note: If the tee shot exceeds the distance of the hole, the distance of the hole will be used as the distance of the shot. (2341)
