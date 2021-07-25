×
Birdie or Better Percentage - Rough

Birdie or Better Percentage - Rough

Season
Time Period
Tournament
Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 15.12

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS % TOTAL BIRDIES TOTAL HOLES
1 1 Ben Martin 48 27.59 24 87
2 2 Ryan Palmer 71 22.73 45 198
3 3 Bo Hoag 87 22.17 51 230
4 8 Patton Kizzire 92 21.77 64 294
5 4 Seamus Power 50 21.57 22 102
6 5 Rafael Campos 58 21.13 30 142
7 6 Anirban Lahiri 60 20.88 38 182
8 7 Russell Henley 75 20.83 40 192
9 9 Charley Hoffman 95 20.59 56 272
10 10 Danny Lee 61 20.43 38 186
11 11 Daniel Berger 71 20.35 35 172
12 21 Matthew Wolff 52 20.00 35 175
13 17 Wyndham Clark 78 19.93 61 306
14 18 Will Gordon 88 19.69 50 254
15 14 J.B. Holmes 50 19.62 41 209
16 15 Sam Burns 72 19.60 39 199
17 16 Si Woo Kim 83 19.59 48 245
18 13 Peter Malnati 78 19.51 48 246
19 97 Michael Gellerman 47 19.32 17 88
T20 23 J.J. Spaun 72 19.15 27 141
T20 T19 Jonathan Byrd 44 19.15 18 94
22 T19 Chase Seiffert 78 19.02 31 163
23 T24 Jamie Lovemark 42 18.97 33 174
24 46 Aaron Baddeley 54 18.90 24 127
25 T36 Emiliano Grillo 90 18.88 37 196
26 27 Kramer Hickok 65 18.84 26 138
27 28 Cameron Smith 73 18.82 32 170
28 29 Sean O'Hair 49 18.79 28 149
29 30 Adam Schenk 100 18.66 50 268
30 12 Bill Haas 44 18.63 19 102
31 31 Viktor Hovland 74 18.48 34 184
32 32 Scottie Scheffler 93 18.41 37 201
33 26 Gary Woodland 64 18.37 36 196
34 22 Cam Davis 82 18.27 59 323
35 34 Keith Mitchell 76 18.26 40 219
36 58 Nelson Ledesma 46 18.18 20 110
37 38 Marc Leishman 71 18.07 30 166
38 41 Bryson DeChambeau 67 18.02 40 222
39 54 Jhonattan Vegas 80 18.00 36 200
40 42 Xander Schauffele 67 17.88 27 151
41 T24 Brandt Snedeker 82 17.87 37 207
42 44 Paul Casey 63 17.83 23 129
T43 45 Mackenzie Hughes 82 17.81 44 247
T43 43 Patrick Rodgers 100 17.81 57 320
45 39 Dustin Johnson 61 17.79 29 163
46 T36 Andrew Landry 64 17.71 31 175
47 47 Harry Higgs 70 17.67 44 249
48 56 Hunter Mahan 59 17.54 30 171
49 53 Joseph Bramlett 78 17.51 38 217
T50 T71 Rickie Fowler 76 17.44 34 195
T50 35 Josh Teater 50 17.44 15 86
52 51 Harold Varner III 80 17.43 38 218
53 49 Rhein Gibson 56 17.42 23 132
T54 48 Tony Finau 81 17.37 37 213
T54 40 Cameron Percy 77 17.37 33 190
56 95 David Hearn 68 17.29 23 133
57 50 Bubba Watson 71 17.28 33 191
58 52 Louis Oosthuizen 69 17.12 25 146
59 33 Ryan Brehm 56 17.09 27 158
60 T61 Branden Grace 73 17.05 37 217
T61 T61 Mark Anderson 54 17.02 16 94
T61 63 Brooks Koepka 52 17.02 24 141
63 64 Justin Thomas 71 17.01 33 194
T64 T65 Jordan Spieth 76 17.00 42 247
T64 T65 Danny Willett 51 17.00 17 100
66 67 Phil Mickelson 64 16.96 39 230
67 T73 Brandon Hagy 74 16.94 42 248
68 68 Sebastián Muñoz 93 16.93 43 254
69 T73 Matthew NeSmith 86 16.89 38 225
T70 69 Aaron Wise 68 16.84 33 196
T70 T71 Chesson Hadley 68 16.84 32 190
72 55 Hank Lebioda 70 16.76 29 173
73 85 Scott Brown 80 16.59 36 217
74 60 Scott Stallings 76 16.52 38 230
75 57 Bo Van Pelt 72 16.49 31 188
76 77 Luke List 85 16.48 44 267
77 75 Beau Hossler 86 16.47 41 249
78 59 Scott Harrington 79 16.43 35 213
79 81 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 16.39 20 122
80 76 K.H. Lee 94 16.36 44 269
81 84 Kris Ventura 72 16.33 32 196
82 82 Patrick Cantlay 69 16.30 30 184
T83 86 Keegan Bradley 82 16.26 33 203
T83 80 Bronson Burgoon 70 16.26 33 203
85 83 Justin Rose 50 16.24 19 117
86 T104 Joel Dahmen 78 16.18 22 136
87 87 Will Zalatoris 82 16.14 36 223
88 88 Joaquin Niemann 89 16.12 44 273
89 70 Matt Kuchar 67 16.11 24 149
90 79 Sam Ryder 84 15.96 34 213
91 91 Rory McIlroy 61 15.93 29 182
92 92 Corey Conners 91 15.91 28 176
93 93 Sungjae Im 107 15.85 42 265
94 94 Hudson Swafford 70 15.82 28 177
95 T89 Doug Ghim 84 15.79 27 171
96 T89 Michael Thompson 74 15.73 28 178
97 98 Cameron Tringale 86 15.67 42 268
98 125 Roger Sloan 78 15.66 31 198
99 78 Michael Kim 69 15.64 38 243
100 99 Shane Lowry 67 15.53 25 161
101 100 Matt Jones 90 15.52 43 277
102 101 Jason Kokrak 79 15.50 31 200
103 102 Xinjun Zhang 68 15.38 28 182
104 T107 Byeong Hun An 82 15.31 45 294
105 T104 Talor Gooch 87 15.27 40 262
106 150 Chris Baker 54 15.24 16 105
107 106 Tommy Fleetwood 57 15.20 19 125
T108 T107 Zach Johnson 78 15.19 36 237
T108 T107 Jon Rahm 74 15.19 24 158
T110 112 Robby Shelton 80 15.14 38 251
T110 111 Rory Sabbatini 71 15.14 33 218
112 96 Tom Hoge 88 15.09 40 265
113 113 Vaughn Taylor 80 15.00 24 160
114 118 Sepp Straka 94 14.98 43 287
T115 T115 Collin Morikawa 69 14.93 20 134
T115 T115 Brian Harman 91 14.93 30 201
117 139 Jason Dufner 84 14.90 31 208
T118 T115 Ryan Armour 76 14.89 21 141
T118 T107 J.T. Poston 83 14.89 42 282
120 T119 Hideki Matsuyama 78 14.88 32 215
121 126 Kevin Tway 60 14.87 29 195
122 T137 Brendon Todd 87 14.84 23 155
123 T129 Tyler McCumber 62 14.81 28 189
T124 T122 Brendan Steele 78 14.80 29 196
T124 T122 Alex Noren 78 14.80 37 250
126 T140 Ben Taylor 48 14.78 17 115
127 121 Vincent Whaley 82 14.73 33 224
T128 T127 Kyle Stanley 90 14.69 31 211
T128 124 Chris Kirk 78 14.69 31 211
130 135 Brian Gay 64 14.66 28 191
131 103 Rob Oppenheim 74 14.65 23 157
132 114 Scott Piercy 73 14.63 30 205
133 T127 Kelly Kraft 44 14.56 15 103
134 131 Brian Stuard 100 14.50 29 200
T135 T132 Martin Laird 74 14.46 24 166
T135 T132 Abraham Ancer 85 14.46 24 166
137 134 Harris English 79 14.45 25 173
138 147 Sung Kang 84 14.43 42 291
139 136 C.T. Pan 76 14.42 31 215
T140 T129 Tom Lewis 82 14.29 35 245
T140 T140 Lucas Glover 86 14.29 30 210
T140 T140 Max Homa 81 14.29 28 196
143 145 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 14.22 32 225
T144 143 Jason Day 66 14.13 26 184
T144 T119 Patrick Reed 73 14.13 26 184
146 146 Tyrrell Hatton 57 14.04 16 114
147 144 D.J. Trahan 66 14.02 23 164
T148 T156 Jimmy Walker 74 14.01 44 314
T148 T137 James Hahn 64 14.01 22 157
150 158 Charl Schwartzel 82 14.00 35 250
151 T153 Pat Perez 96 13.97 32 229
152 148 Nate Lashley 72 13.93 28 201
153 151 Sergio Garcia 65 13.90 26 187
154 149 Kevin Kisner 69 13.89 20 144
155 161 Andrew Putnam 85 13.87 33 238
156 181 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 13.79 24 174
157 155 Satoshi Kodaira 74 13.73 21 153
158 162 Stewart Cink 74 13.70 30 219
159 T153 Fabián Gómez 54 13.68 16 117
160 T156 Kevin Na 70 13.56 24 177
161 159 Henrik Norlander 86 13.43 29 216
162 160 Doc Redman 76 13.37 25 187
163 167 Camilo Villegas 73 13.28 34 256
164 163 Maverick McNealy 72 13.23 25 189
T165 152 Denny McCarthy 86 13.16 30 228
T165 164 Carlos Ortiz 83 13.16 30 228
167 165 Ian Poulter 68 13.01 19 146
T168 166 Tim Wilkinson 46 12.99 10 77
T168 170 Cameron Champ 67 12.99 23 177
170 169 Brice Garnett 90 12.96 21 162
171 177 Robert Streb 70 12.63 24 190
172 171 Kevin Streelman 90 12.62 27 214
173 183 Tyler Duncan 90 12.56 27 215
174 168 Mark Hubbard 94 12.45 30 241
175 172 Sebastian Cappelen 54 12.42 19 153
176 174 Matt Wallace 59 12.40 16 129
177 176 Adam Scott 62 12.31 24 195
178 178 Nick Taylor 88 12.00 30 250
179 194 Nick Watney 56 11.80 19 161
180 175 Erik van Rooyen 65 11.76 22 187
T181 187 Martin Trainer 59 11.73 23 196
T181 173 Michael Gligic 80 11.73 23 196
183 182 Lee Westwood 53 11.63 15 129
184 188 Troy Merritt 98 11.45 30 262
T185 184 Padraig Harrington 44 11.43 12 105
T185 180 Kevin Stadler 43 11.43 12 105
187 186 Billy Horschel 81 11.38 19 167
188 179 Charles Howell III 70 11.17 22 197
189 185 Lanto Griffin 89 11.11 31 279
190 192 Adam Long 83 10.99 20 182
T191 190 Dylan Frittelli 72 10.96 24 219
T191 189 Webb Simpson 61 10.96 16 146
193 191 K.J. Choi 52 10.83 13 120
194 193 Jim Herman 60 10.43 17 163
195 199 Luke Donald 54 10.14 14 138
196 201 Adam Hadwin 82 9.91 22 222
197 200 Ryan Moore 44 9.90 10 101
198 T197 Chez Reavie 80 9.86 14 142
199 195 Grayson Murray 53 9.64 16 166
200 T197 Richy Werenski 84 9.62 25 260
201 196 Austin Cook 72 9.47 18 190
202 203 Francesco Molinari 42 9.01 10 111
203 202 Russell Knox 88 8.92 19 213
204 204 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 7.77 8 103
205 206 John Huh 56 7.64 11 144
206 205 Henrik Stenson 47 7.62 8 105

The percentage of time a player makes birdie or better with an approach shot from the right or left rough. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, the shot must not originate from on or around the green, and it must end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (2336)