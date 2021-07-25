×
Birdie or Better Percentage - Fairway

Birdie or Better Percentage - Fairway

Season
Time Period
Tournament
Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 22.22

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS % TOTAL BIRDIES TOTAL HOLES
1 1 Collin Morikawa 69 28.28 205 725
2 2 Jon Rahm 74 27.83 192 690
3 3 Jason Kokrak 79 27.71 220 794
4 4 Brooks Koepka 52 27.67 127 459
5 5 Jordan Spieth 76 27.55 189 686
6 6 Xander Schauffele 67 27.47 164 597
7 7 Justin Thomas 71 27.31 177 648
8 8 Bryson DeChambeau 67 27.16 160 589
9 9 Rory McIlroy 61 27.15 158 582
10 10 Adam Scott 62 26.96 165 612
11 11 Joaquin Niemann 89 26.91 250 929
12 12 Scottie Scheffler 93 26.88 243 904
13 13 Sam Burns 72 26.69 193 723
14 14 Webb Simpson 61 26.33 158 600
15 17 Cam Davis 82 26.25 246 937
T16 T15 Cameron Smith 73 26.22 178 679
T16 T15 Patrick Cantlay 69 26.22 177 675
18 18 Harris English 79 26.02 217 834
19 19 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 25.97 167 643
20 T24 Patrick Reed 73 25.90 194 749
21 20 Charley Hoffman 95 25.81 224 868
22 21 Seamus Power 50 25.66 116 452
23 22 Sepp Straka 94 25.52 220 862
24 23 Tyrrell Hatton 57 25.37 137 540
25 T24 Viktor Hovland 74 25.36 176 694
26 27 Carlos Ortiz 83 25.33 233 920
T27 34 James Hahn 64 25.28 183 724
T27 29 Max Homa 81 25.28 178 704
29 28 Cameron Tringale 86 25.21 241 956
30 T31 Ryan Palmer 71 25.17 182 723
T31 T24 Stewart Cink 74 25.03 196 783
T31 33 Daniel Berger 71 25.03 193 771
33 T31 Harry Higgs 70 25.00 191 764
34 30 Dustin Johnson 61 24.96 147 589
35 T37 Tony Finau 81 24.85 171 688
36 T37 Maverick McNealy 72 24.77 188 759
37 35 Paul Casey 63 24.76 153 618
38 36 Brian Harman 91 24.74 240 970
39 55 Louis Oosthuizen 69 24.69 158 640
40 41 Kevin Na 70 24.58 188 765
41 T43 Sebastián Muñoz 93 24.44 249 1,019
42 T37 Lanto Griffin 89 24.43 227 929
43 47 Sergio Garcia 65 24.38 166 681
44 46 Sungjae Im 107 24.37 310 1,272
45 40 Rafael Campos 58 24.35 112 460
46 45 Patton Kizzire 92 24.26 246 1,014
47 48 Talor Gooch 87 24.25 227 936
48 49 Abraham Ancer 85 24.19 223 922
T49 T50 Hideki Matsuyama 78 24.16 209 865
T49 T50 Kevin Streelman 90 24.16 236 977
51 52 Rory Sabbatini 71 24.11 197 817
52 T43 Satoshi Kodaira 74 24.07 201 835
53 53 Josh Teater 50 24.00 102 425
54 57 Doug Ghim 84 23.97 226 943
55 54 Roger Sloan 78 23.93 174 727
56 65 Brandt Snedeker 82 23.85 212 889
57 58 Justin Rose 50 23.84 103 432
58 T71 Keith Mitchell 76 23.83 153 642
T59 66 Rob Oppenheim 74 23.82 171 718
T59 64 Luke List 85 23.82 202 848
61 56 Will Gordon 88 23.77 188 791
62 T59 Aaron Wise 68 23.73 173 729
63 62 Vincent Whaley 82 23.70 159 671
64 T71 Beau Hossler 86 23.57 189 802
65 63 Corey Conners 91 23.55 223 947
66 T59 Adam Schenk 100 23.52 222 944
67 61 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 23.45 159 678
68 86 Cameron Champ 67 23.41 155 662
69 68 Matthew Wolff 52 23.35 120 514
70 T82 Hank Lebioda 70 23.32 153 656
T71 T71 Keegan Bradley 82 23.31 220 944
T71 42 Nelson Ledesma 46 23.31 93 399
73 67 Billy Horschel 81 23.28 166 713
74 T114 Ben Taylor 48 23.26 77 331
75 91 J.T. Poston 83 23.20 216 931
76 69 Matt Jones 90 23.19 195 841
77 70 Matt Wallace 59 23.17 111 479
78 T71 Anirban Lahiri 60 23.13 133 575
79 77 Kevin Kisner 69 23.09 178 771
80 88 Erik van Rooyen 65 23.08 150 650
T81 T78 Jim Herman 60 23.05 171 742
T81 T78 Nick Taylor 88 23.05 240 1,041
83 T92 Scott Brown 80 23.02 186 808
84 80 Chris Kirk 78 23.00 190 826
85 81 Tom Hoge 88 22.99 237 1,031
86 85 Emiliano Grillo 90 22.98 196 853
87 T82 Si Woo Kim 83 22.97 201 875
88 84 Brendan Steele 78 22.95 199 867
89 76 Ryan Armour 76 22.91 216 943
90 75 Pat Perez 96 22.88 232 1,014
91 94 Charl Schwartzel 82 22.86 190 831
92 90 Grayson Murray 53 22.73 95 418
93 T92 Harold Varner III 80 22.69 196 864
94 99 Mark Hubbard 94 22.65 265 1,170
95 126 Gary Woodland 64 22.62 147 650
96 96 Shane Lowry 67 22.57 151 669
97 101 Michael Gligic 80 22.56 162 718
98 109 Peter Malnati 78 22.54 163 723
99 T97 Lucas Glover 86 22.51 208 924
100 107 Matthew NeSmith 86 22.50 230 1,022
101 T97 Vaughn Taylor 80 22.49 197 876
102 104 Kevin Tway 60 22.46 126 561
103 116 Sam Ryder 84 22.43 179 798
104 103 Rickie Fowler 76 22.40 187 835
105 102 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 22.33 94 421
106 106 Francesco Molinari 42 22.28 88 395
T107 123 Cameron Percy 77 22.25 166 746
T107 89 Mark Anderson 54 22.25 89 400
109 87 Bill Haas 44 22.22 78 351
110 95 Camilo Villegas 73 22.21 167 752
111 T110 Danny Willett 51 22.19 81 365
112 T112 Phil Mickelson 64 22.17 131 591
113 100 Brendon Todd 87 22.16 209 943
114 132 Scott Stallings 76 22.15 181 817
115 T117 Troy Merritt 98 22.12 230 1,040
116 131 Adam Hadwin 82 22.11 218 986
117 T117 Zach Johnson 78 22.10 204 923
T118 T119 Martin Laird 74 22.09 190 860
T118 T119 Marc Leishman 71 22.09 146 661
120 108 Joel Dahmen 78 22.08 187 847
121 122 Will Zalatoris 82 22.06 167 757
T122 T114 Michael Thompson 74 21.97 203 924
T122 124 J.B. Holmes 50 21.97 105 478
124 T112 Bubba Watson 71 21.92 151 689
125 140 Scott Piercy 73 21.90 166 758
126 128 Alex Noren 78 21.89 183 836
T127 143 Bronson Burgoon 70 21.88 144 658
T127 129 Russell Henley 75 21.88 198 905
129 T135 Matt Kuchar 67 21.84 159 728
130 T135 Chesson Hadley 68 21.82 146 669
131 T110 Charles Howell III 70 21.81 147 674
132 105 Michael Gellerman 47 21.80 87 399
133 134 Brice Garnett 90 21.79 195 895
134 130 Brian Stuard 100 21.78 260 1,194
135 127 Ryan Moore 44 21.71 127 585
T136 T135 C.T. Pan 76 21.65 163 753
T136 T135 Hudson Swafford 70 21.65 155 716
T138 144 Patrick Rodgers 100 21.64 195 901
T138 139 Kelly Kraft 44 21.64 74 342
140 152 Chez Reavie 80 21.60 205 949
141 133 Joseph Bramlett 78 21.59 141 653
142 121 Aaron Baddeley 54 21.58 93 431
143 T150 Luke Donald 54 21.54 120 557
144 125 Richy Werenski 84 21.51 216 1,004
145 T150 Tom Lewis 82 21.49 185 861
146 141 Hunter Mahan 59 21.46 106 494
147 147 Andrew Landry 64 21.40 168 785
148 142 Austin Cook 72 21.35 184 862
149 160 Tyler McCumber 62 21.28 123 578
150 146 Russell Knox 88 21.27 221 1,039
151 148 Kris Ventura 72 21.25 129 607
152 155 Robby Shelton 80 21.23 180 848
153 176 Jhonattan Vegas 80 21.21 151 712
154 T153 Mackenzie Hughes 82 21.20 170 802
155 145 Dylan Frittelli 72 21.16 135 638
156 157 Tommy Fleetwood 57 21.14 104 492
157 149 Andrew Putnam 85 21.03 187 889
T158 156 John Huh 56 20.97 139 663
T158 159 Jason Day 66 20.97 147 701
T160 158 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 20.96 171 816
T160 T165 Denny McCarthy 86 20.96 200 954
162 T153 Brandon Hagy 74 20.90 130 622
T163 T169 Chase Seiffert 78 20.82 152 730
T163 161 Henrik Norlander 86 20.82 207 994
165 162 Branden Grace 73 20.78 134 645
166 T165 Jason Dufner 84 20.73 198 955
167 171 Wyndham Clark 78 20.62 154 747
168 173 D.J. Trahan 66 20.60 110 534
169 167 Ian Poulter 68 20.58 127 617
170 168 Kramer Hickok 65 20.57 144 700
171 163 Sebastian Cappelen 54 20.53 86 419
172 182 David Hearn 68 20.50 131 639
173 188 Bo Van Pelt 72 20.49 141 688
174 175 K.H. Lee 94 20.48 204 996
175 172 Danny Lee 61 20.46 150 733
176 174 Jimmy Walker 74 20.45 145 709
177 T183 Nate Lashley 72 20.40 144 706
178 181 Robert Streb 70 20.39 145 711
179 T185 Michael Kim 69 20.32 114 561
180 T169 Adam Long 83 20.30 189 931
181 164 Rhein Gibson 56 20.27 89 439
182 177 Doc Redman 76 20.22 180 890
183 178 Lee Westwood 53 20.20 101 500
184 179 Padraig Harrington 44 20.18 69 342
185 T183 Scott Harrington 79 20.13 157 780
186 T185 J.J. Spaun 72 20.12 139 691
187 180 Ben Martin 48 20.10 82 408
188 189 Tyler Duncan 90 19.86 198 997
189 190 Fabián Gómez 54 19.81 84 424
190 192 Byeong Hun An 82 19.74 149 755
191 187 Kyle Stanley 90 19.54 188 962
192 195 Bo Hoag 87 19.52 194 994
193 198 Brian Gay 64 19.35 137 708
194 193 Tim Wilkinson 46 19.34 64 331
195 206 Ryan Brehm 56 19.33 69 357
196 194 Sean O'Hair 49 19.30 105 544
197 191 Martin Trainer 59 19.28 102 529
198 200 Nick Watney 56 18.76 94 501
199 199 K.J. Choi 52 18.72 108 577
200 197 Chris Baker 54 18.48 85 460
201 201 Sung Kang 84 18.26 157 860
202 203 Xinjun Zhang 68 17.80 107 601
203 202 Kevin Stadler 43 17.78 80 450
204 204 Henrik Stenson 47 17.65 66 374
205 207 Jonathan Byrd 44 17.16 52 303
206 208 Jamie Lovemark 42 16.89 62 367

The percentage of time a player makes birdie or better with an approach shot from the fairway. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, the shot must not originate from on or around the green, and it must end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (2333)