Statistics » Approach the Green » GIR Percentage - 100+ yards

GIR Percentage - 100+ yards

, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 60.84

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS % GREENS HIT TOTAL HOLES RELATIVE TO PAR
1 1 Emiliano Grillo 90 69.16 648 937 -0.20
2 10 Michael Gellerman 47 69.05 290 420 -0.16
3 4 Cameron Percy 77 69.00 552 800 -0.16
4 2 Matthew NeSmith 86 68.53 736 1,074 -0.15
5 3 Collin Morikawa 69 68.06 503 739 -0.22
6 8 Kyle Stanley 90 67.57 698 1,033 -0.17
7 5 Stewart Cink 74 67.49 575 852 -0.17
8 6 Seamus Power 50 67.38 316 469 -0.17
9 7 Russell Henley 75 67.24 659 980 -0.19
10 11 Jon Rahm 74 66.81 477 714 -0.18
11 9 Russell Knox 88 66.79 712 1,066 -0.17
12 12 Doug Ghim 84 66.77 643 963 -0.19
13 13 Ben Taylor 48 66.41 255 384 -0.13
14 15 Hank Lebioda 70 66.34 479 722 -0.17
15 14 Mark Anderson 54 66.27 275 415 -0.16
16 18 Keegan Bradley 82 66.14 664 1,004 -0.17
17 16 Daniel Berger 71 65.71 527 802 -0.20
T18 28 Bo Hoag 87 65.60 694 1,058 -0.15
T18 26 Brian Stuard 100 65.60 820 1,250 -0.20
20 17 Henrik Norlander 86 65.46 690 1,054 -0.13
21 25 Adam Schenk 100 65.30 683 1,046 -0.16
22 21 Chez Reavie 80 65.20 650 997 -0.20
23 19 Aaron Wise 68 65.19 530 813 -0.12
24 27 Scott Stallings 76 65.07 585 899 -0.17
25 40 Roger Sloan 78 65.04 508 781 -0.19
26 20 Sungjae Im 107 65.03 833 1,281 -0.19
27 22 Martin Laird 74 64.98 553 851 -0.15
28 23 Webb Simpson 61 64.89 401 618 -0.20
29 24 Charley Hoffman 95 64.88 643 991 -0.22
30 46 Josh Teater 50 64.85 273 421 -0.17
31 32 Sean O'Hair 49 64.81 385 594 -0.10
32 33 Sam Ryder 84 64.73 578 893 -0.19
33 29 Corey Conners 91 64.67 626 968 -0.21
34 38 Patton Kizzire 92 64.58 742 1,149 -0.22
35 30 Kevin Streelman 90 64.57 667 1,033 -0.21
36 31 Jim Herman 60 64.56 510 790 -0.16
37 44 Sergio Garcia 65 64.55 448 694 -0.11
38 58 Chris Baker 54 64.49 316 490 -0.15
39 55 Bubba Watson 71 64.31 474 737 -0.13
40 34 Brooks Koepka 52 64.30 335 521 -0.20
41 35 Patrick Cantlay 69 64.29 450 700 -0.18
42 37 James Hahn 64 64.22 499 777 -0.22
43 36 Xander Schauffele 67 64.16 410 639 -0.20
44 39 Sam Burns 72 64.10 507 791 -0.23
45 56 Brice Garnett 90 63.95 596 932 -0.18
46 57 Luke Donald 54 63.94 406 635 -0.18
47 T86 Louis Oosthuizen 69 63.86 447 700 -0.22
48 42 Joaquin Niemann 89 63.82 628 984 -0.20
49 43 Carlos Ortiz 83 63.77 609 955 -0.20
50 45 Paul Casey 63 63.75 415 651 -0.17
51 T68 Joseph Bramlett 78 63.73 455 714 -0.13
52 50 Will Gordon 88 63.72 569 893 -0.19
53 51 Cameron Tringale 86 63.59 676 1,063 -0.21
54 47 Zach Johnson 78 63.57 663 1,043 -0.19
55 T48 Jason Kokrak 79 63.56 518 815 -0.21
56 52 Hudson Swafford 70 63.44 479 755 -0.15
57 53 Will Zalatoris 82 63.43 529 834 -0.16
58 62 Jhonattan Vegas 80 63.40 504 795 -0.15
T59 T48 J.J. Spaun 72 63.36 453 715 -0.15
T59 41 Chase Seiffert 78 63.36 486 767 -0.16
61 54 Shane Lowry 67 63.31 471 744 -0.17
T62 65 Ryan Armour 76 63.30 614 970 -0.22
T62 63 Matthew Wolff 52 63.30 357 564 -0.17
64 64 Chesson Hadley 68 63.26 477 754 -0.21
65 60 Chris Kirk 78 63.09 576 913 -0.21
66 67 Pat Perez 96 63.08 675 1,070 -0.18
67 75 Charl Schwartzel 82 63.07 584 926 -0.16
68 71 Luke List 85 63.06 589 934 -0.17
69 73 David Hearn 68 63.00 441 700 -0.17
70 59 Harold Varner III 80 62.94 613 974 -0.21
71 61 Kramer Hickok 65 62.92 453 720 -0.15
72 105 Nick Watney 56 62.65 364 581 -0.14
T73 T68 Jason Day 66 62.58 465 743 -0.17
T73 T107 Bo Van Pelt 72 62.58 470 751 -0.13
75 66 Bronson Burgoon 70 62.55 456 729 -0.14
76 78 Jonathan Byrd 44 62.54 217 347 -0.14
77 74 Nate Lashley 72 62.53 494 790 -0.17
78 72 Billy Horschel 81 62.47 471 754 -0.18
79 81 Sepp Straka 94 62.41 621 995 -0.18
80 70 Andrew Putnam 85 62.40 629 1,008 -0.18
81 79 Satoshi Kodaira 74 62.37 542 869 -0.20
82 76 Harris English 79 62.34 548 879 -0.20
83 77 C.T. Pan 76 62.33 536 860 -0.18
84 T93 Tony Finau 81 62.26 485 779 -0.18
85 80 Ryan Palmer 71 62.23 481 773 -0.17
86 91 Tom Lewis 82 62.14 581 935 -0.12
87 101 Maverick McNealy 72 62.13 489 787 -0.20
88 82 Viktor Hovland 74 62.10 449 723 -0.16
89 83 Justin Thomas 71 62.09 439 707 -0.21
90 84 Rory McIlroy 61 62.06 391 630 -0.21
91 85 Justin Rose 50 62.05 296 477 -0.21
92 T86 Abraham Ancer 85 61.96 557 899 -0.19
93 97 Michael Thompson 74 61.94 607 980 -0.18
T94 98 Matt Kuchar 67 61.86 472 763 -0.19
T94 88 Lucas Glover 86 61.86 626 1,012 -0.19
96 92 Doc Redman 76 61.75 586 949 -0.19
97 T93 Brendan Steele 78 61.74 576 933 -0.19
98 114 Jason Dufner 84 61.73 642 1,040 -0.15
99 95 Bryson DeChambeau 67 61.71 398 645 -0.19
100 T107 Patrick Rodgers 100 61.68 639 1,036 -0.15
101 104 Dustin Johnson 61 61.67 399 647 -0.22
102 96 Hideki Matsuyama 78 61.65 569 923 -0.17
103 99 Beau Hossler 86 61.61 528 857 -0.15
104 89 Michael Gligic 80 61.60 486 789 -0.15
105 T112 Aaron Baddeley 54 61.54 304 494 -0.19
T106 103 Scott Brown 80 61.46 555 903 -0.19
T106 100 Talor Gooch 87 61.46 638 1,038 -0.19
108 102 Matt Jones 90 61.40 606 987 -0.17
109 106 Danny Lee 61 61.22 491 802 -0.15
110 123 Brendon Todd 87 61.21 595 972 -0.21
111 143 Ryan Brehm 56 61.11 242 396 -0.10
T112 T112 Rob Oppenheim 74 61.07 466 763 -0.18
T112 130 Scott Piercy 73 61.07 502 822 -0.16
114 111 Lanto Griffin 89 61.04 647 1,060 -0.20
115 110 Si Woo Kim 83 61.03 570 934 -0.17
116 T136 Charles Howell III 70 60.92 449 737 -0.13
117 109 Austin Cook 72 60.89 573 941 -0.20
118 115 Sebastián Muñoz 93 60.88 649 1,066 -0.19
119 116 Marc Leishman 71 60.86 440 723 -0.18
T120 118 Ryan Moore 44 60.83 368 605 -0.21
T120 127 Andrew Landry 64 60.83 497 817 -0.21
122 90 D.J. Trahan 66 60.81 377 620 -0.15
123 120 Vincent Whaley 82 60.70 468 771 -0.19
124 117 Nick Taylor 88 60.68 676 1,114 -0.19
125 124 Harry Higgs 70 60.57 530 875 -0.22
126 121 Kevin Kisner 69 60.51 475 785 -0.21
127 125 Vaughn Taylor 80 60.50 559 924 -0.20
128 T133 Mark Hubbard 94 60.48 762 1,260 -0.20
129 135 Joel Dahmen 78 60.46 503 832 -0.20
T130 119 Nelson Ledesma 46 60.42 261 432 -0.18
T130 131 Cam Davis 82 60.42 632 1,046 -0.18
132 139 Ben Martin 48 60.29 249 413 -0.18
133 132 Troy Merritt 98 60.28 701 1,163 -0.19
134 T136 Camilo Villegas 73 60.27 537 891 -0.14
135 128 Robert Streb 70 60.23 480 797 -0.14
136 126 Adam Scott 62 60.17 417 693 -0.25
137 129 Anirban Lahiri 60 60.03 380 633 -0.20
138 149 Brandt Snedeker 82 59.98 589 982 -0.23
139 142 Rickie Fowler 76 59.87 540 902 -0.19
140 122 Kevin Tway 60 59.84 386 645 -0.16
141 T133 Tim Wilkinson 46 59.83 213 356 -0.13
142 T136 John Huh 56 59.58 429 720 -0.13
T143 140 Kevin Na 70 59.49 492 827 -0.18
T143 146 Denny McCarthy 86 59.49 633 1,064 -0.18
145 141 Francesco Molinari 42 59.46 264 444 -0.14
146 144 Rhein Gibson 56 59.44 321 540 -0.21
147 145 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 59.38 386 650 -0.23
148 147 Scottie Scheffler 93 59.30 545 919 -0.22
149 171 Cameron Champ 67 59.22 408 689 -0.16
150 153 Erik van Rooyen 65 59.21 437 738 -0.16
151 164 Keith Mitchell 76 59.16 436 737 -0.18
152 150 Cameron Smith 73 59.10 435 736 -0.21
153 154 Dylan Frittelli 72 59.09 429 726 -0.11
T154 T151 Tyrrell Hatton 57 59.08 335 567 -0.23
T154 T151 Phil Mickelson 64 59.08 410 694 -0.15
T156 T155 Jordan Spieth 76 58.96 464 787 -0.22
T156 T155 Mackenzie Hughes 82 58.96 543 921 -0.17
158 165 Scott Harrington 79 58.87 501 851 -0.15
159 158 K.J. Choi 52 58.84 376 639 -0.15
T160 159 Fabián Gómez 54 58.82 280 476 -0.18
T160 157 Grayson Murray 53 58.82 290 493 -0.14
162 163 Wyndham Clark 78 58.72 525 894 -0.16
163 T166 Richy Werenski 84 58.70 651 1,109 -0.18
164 160 Bill Haas 44 58.68 240 409 -0.16
165 161 Max Homa 81 58.66 454 774 -0.19
166 162 Rory Sabbatini 71 58.61 524 894 -0.20
167 168 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 58.54 514 878 -0.17
168 178 Kevin Stadler 43 58.44 284 486 -0.12
169 180 Adam Hadwin 82 58.42 635 1,087 -0.21
170 172 Tyler McCumber 62 58.40 379 649 -0.12
171 175 K.H. Lee 94 58.27 634 1,088 -0.17
172 169 Branden Grace 73 58.20 440 756 -0.20
173 T166 Tom Hoge 88 58.18 658 1,131 -0.21
174 170 Matt Wallace 59 58.16 310 533 -0.20
175 186 J.T. Poston 83 58.09 625 1,076 -0.19
176 173 Lee Westwood 53 57.96 335 578 -0.15
177 183 Tyler Duncan 90 57.79 590 1,021 -0.14
178 176 Peter Malnati 78 57.71 509 882 -0.23
179 192 Sung Kang 84 57.64 596 1,034 -0.17
180 179 Patrick Reed 73 57.62 465 807 -0.21
181 174 Brian Harman 91 57.61 583 1,012 -0.20
182 177 J.B. Holmes 50 57.55 347 603 -0.18
183 197 Gary Woodland 64 57.45 405 705 -0.19
T184 190 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 57.37 463 807 -0.15
T184 181 Robby Shelton 80 57.37 568 990 -0.15
186 182 Xinjun Zhang 68 57.18 398 696 -0.15
187 187 Kris Ventura 72 57.12 397 695 -0.16
188 191 Byeong Hun An 82 57.02 516 905 -0.13
189 184 Brandon Hagy 74 56.88 405 712 -0.16
190 195 Brian Gay 64 56.86 460 809 -0.14
191 188 Alex Noren 78 56.83 524 922 -0.16
192 189 Padraig Harrington 44 56.72 228 402 -0.18
193 196 Michael Kim 69 56.67 412 727 -0.14
194 200 Adam Long 83 56.55 561 992 -0.20
195 193 Tommy Fleetwood 57 56.46 306 542 -0.17
196 194 Rafael Campos 58 56.45 293 519 -0.20
197 198 Ian Poulter 68 56.01 396 707 -0.19
198 199 Kelly Kraft 44 55.42 220 397 -0.20
199 201 Jamie Lovemark 42 55.01 258 469 -0.12
200 202 Henrik Stenson 47 54.67 240 439 -0.13
201 203 Sebastian Cappelen 54 54.58 262 480 -0.15
202 204 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 54.22 257 474 -0.21
203 205 Danny Willett 51 53.40 220 412 -0.17
204 207 Hunter Mahan 59 53.37 325 609 -0.20
205 206 Jimmy Walker 74 53.20 482 906 -0.18
206 208 Martin Trainer 59 50.71 323 637 -0.18

The percent of time a player was able to hit the green in regulation when the approach shot was greater than or equal to 100 yards. The shot distance must be determined by a laser. Note: A green is considered hit in regulation if any portion of the ball is touching the putting surface after the GIR stroke has been taken. (The GIR stroke is determined by subtracting 2 from par (1st stroke on a par 3, 2nd on a par 4, 3rd on a par 5)). (2332)