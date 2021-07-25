×
Statistics » Approach the Green » Approaches from inside 100 yards

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 17' 1"

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL DISTANCE (FEET) # OF ATTEMPTS RELATIVE TO PAR
1 1 Danny Willett 51 12' 0" 239.500 20 -0.05
2 2 Michael Gellerman 47 12' 8" 418.333 33 -0.33
3 3 Adam Scott 62 13' 1" 679.417 52 -0.04
4 4 Nelson Ledesma 46 13' 2" 460.750 35 -0.29
5 16 Sergio Garcia 65 13' 6" 1,054.333 78 -0.35
6 T9 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 13' 7" 829.500 61 -0.21
T7 11 Brandt Snedeker 82 13' 8" 941.250 69 -0.35
T7 T5 Ryan Moore 44 13' 8" 560.333 41 -0.27
T7 T7 Chris Kirk 78 13' 8" 899.583 66 -0.27
T7 T5 Cameron Tringale 86 13' 8" 1,064.667 78 -0.29
T11 T12 Webb Simpson 61 13' 10" 651.333 47 -0.28
T11 T12 Matt Kuchar 67 13' 10" 914.000 66 -0.27
13 T14 Daniel Berger 71 13' 11" 735.833 53 -0.25
T14 T9 Mark Anderson 54 14' 1" 634.500 45 -0.31
T14 T17 Russell Henley 75 14' 1" 786.500 56 -0.14
16 T20 Luke Donald 54 14' 2" 706.833 50 -0.30
T17 T17 Chase Seiffert 78 14' 3" 941.167 66 -0.24
T17 T20 Max Homa 81 14' 3" 884.167 62 -0.18
T17 T20 Robby Shelton 80 14' 3" 797.667 56 -0.21
20 T23 Aaron Baddeley 54 14' 4" 487.833 34 -0.32
T21 T14 Charles Howell III 70 14' 5" 920.167 64 -0.31
T21 T23 Jonathan Byrd 44 14' 5" 316.500 22 -0.05
T23 T27 David Hearn 68 14' 6" 871.917 60 -0.38
T23 T25 Lanto Griffin 89 14' 6" 943.083 65 -0.20
T23 T25 Cam Davis 82 14' 6" 1,192.333 82 -0.29
26 T40 Fabián Gómez 54 14' 7" 525.250 36 +0.03
T27 T27 Roger Sloan 78 14' 8" 985.167 67 -0.25
T27 T27 Doug Ghim 84 14' 8" 967.500 66 -0.24
T27 T27 Jason Dufner 84 14' 8" 1,375.750 94 -0.21
T27 56 Sean O'Hair 49 14' 8" 733.417 50 -0.26
T31 T33 Matt Wallace 59 14' 9" 560.167 38 -0.11
T31 T33 Justin Thomas 71 14' 9" 915.917 62 -0.23
T31 T40 Bo Hoag 87 14' 9" 1,312.167 89 -0.24
T31 T27 Tom Hoge 88 14' 9" 1,221.750 83 -0.11
T31 T27 Mark Hubbard 94 14' 9" 1,389.750 94 -0.15
T31 T33 Sam Burns 72 14' 9" 824.750 56 -0.13
T37 T50 James Hahn 64 14' 10" 786.417 53 -0.23
T37 19 Michael Gligic 80 14' 10" 892.250 60 -0.22
T37 T36 Brooks Koepka 52 14' 10" 504.500 34 -0.21
T37 T36 J.B. Holmes 50 14' 10" 623.917 42 -0.10
T37 T36 Lucas Glover 86 14' 10" 965.667 65 -0.06
T42 T40 Tyrrell Hatton 57 14' 11" 897.250 60 -0.15
T42 44 Camilo Villegas 73 14' 11" 894.167 60 -0.20
T44 T36 Josh Teater 50 15' 0" 749.250 50 -0.20
T44 43 Aaron Wise 68 15' 0" 915.250 61 -0.28
46 T7 Kevin Tway 60 15' 1" 842.917 56 -0.27
T47 T45 Tommy Fleetwood 57 15' 2" 547.083 36 -0.14
T47 T45 Harry Higgs 70 15' 2" 1,032.417 68 -0.21
T47 T53 Bubba Watson 71 15' 2" 774.583 51 -0.12
T50 T53 Scott Stallings 76 15' 3" 992.417 65 -0.11
T50 T50 Brian Harman 91 15' 3" 1,220.583 80 -0.30
T52 T50 Rob Oppenheim 74 15' 4" 917.500 60 -0.08
T52 T53 Danny Lee 61 15' 4" 752.500 49 +0.02
T54 T45 Keith Mitchell 76 15' 6" 992.500 64 -0.17
T54 T58 Denny McCarthy 86 15' 6" 963.083 62 -0.21
T54 57 Kevin Streelman 90 15' 6" 1,146.167 74 -0.15
T57 T75 Matthew Wolff 52 15' 7" 902.500 58 -0.09
T57 T58 Stewart Cink 74 15' 7" 1,166.333 75 -0.23
T57 T58 Hideki Matsuyama 78 15' 7" 827.250 53 -0.23
T57 T71 Byeong Hun An 82 15' 7" 934.167 60 -0.13
T61 T61 Jordan Spieth 76 15' 8" 1,098.417 70 -0.17
T61 T69 Patrick Reed 73 15' 8" 988.333 63 -0.25
T61 T61 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 15' 8" 847.833 54 -0.17
T61 T61 Henrik Stenson 47 15' 8" 219.000 14 +0.14
T61 T61 Marc Leishman 71 15' 8" 908.583 58 -0.19
T66 T65 Sebastián Muñoz 93 15' 9" 1,414.667 90 -0.16
T66 T65 Rory Sabbatini 71 15' 9" 1,258.917 80 -0.26
T66 T45 Ryan Brehm 56 15' 9" 709.917 45 -0.16
T66 T65 C.T. Pan 76 15' 9" 851.167 54 -0.07
T66 T82 Andrew Putnam 85 15' 9" 1,088.917 69 -0.20
71 68 Francesco Molinari 42 15' 10" 584.667 37 -0.16
T72 T87 Dylan Frittelli 72 15' 11" 1,180.167 74 -0.19
T72 T82 Dustin Johnson 61 15' 11" 763.333 48 -0.25
T72 T69 Abraham Ancer 85 15' 11" 1,592.750 100 -0.22
T75 T71 Billy Horschel 81 16' 0" 608.000 38 -0.18
T75 T71 Viktor Hovland 74 16' 0" 895.083 56 -0.20
T75 T87 Bill Haas 44 16' 0" 479.167 30 -0.20
T75 T71 Doc Redman 76 16' 0" 1,165.000 73 -0.01
T79 T75 Nick Taylor 88 16' 1" 1,450.667 90 -0.18
T79 T75 Ryan Palmer 71 16' 1" 902.250 56 -0.18
T81 T78 Vaughn Taylor 80 16' 2" 1,246.417 77 -0.25
T81 T78 Phil Mickelson 64 16' 2" 695.250 43 -0.21
T81 T89 Luke List 85 16' 2" 1,036.250 64 -0.08
T81 T89 Adam Long 83 16' 2" 1,179.417 73 E
T85 T82 Richy Werenski 84 16' 3" 990.250 61 -0.18
T85 T82 Matt Jones 90 16' 3" 956.917 59 -0.19
T85 T82 Collin Morikawa 69 16' 3" 664.583 41 -0.24
T88 T89 Tim Wilkinson 46 16' 5" 493.250 30 -0.20
T88 T89 Brendan Steele 78 16' 5" 999.917 61 -0.18
T88 T94 Robert Streb 70 16' 5" 1,015.833 62 -0.23
T91 T94 Jason Day 66 16' 6" 925.833 56 -0.13
T91 T94 Sungjae Im 107 16' 6" 1,630.667 99 -0.18
T91 T94 Zach Johnson 78 16' 6" 1,323.167 80 -0.03
T91 T99 Hank Lebioda 70 16' 6" 989.583 60 -0.35
T91 T105 Kevin Stadler 43 16' 6" 628.167 38 E
96 T78 Tyler McCumber 62 16' 7" 997.333 60 -0.02
T97 T105 Scott Brown 80 16' 8" 814.667 49 -0.06
T97 T108 Joel Dahmen 78 16' 8" 1,500.750 90 -0.11
T97 T94 Peter Malnati 78 16' 8" 1,050.583 63 -0.17
T97 T101 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 16' 8" 717.417 43 -0.28
T101 T103 Henrik Norlander 86 16' 9" 987.250 59 -0.32
T101 T103 Cameron Smith 73 16' 9" 953.917 57 -0.26
T103 T108 Bronson Burgoon 70 16' 10" 772.667 46 -0.13
T103 T89 Joseph Bramlett 78 16' 10" 1,094.583 65 -0.09
T103 T105 K.J. Choi 52 16' 10" 908.500 54 -0.22
T106 T78 Ryan Armour 76 16' 11" 1,334.500 79 -0.23
T106 T112 J.J. Spaun 72 16' 11" 1,165.667 69 -0.14
T108 T118 Patton Kizzire 92 17' 0" 1,492.833 88 -0.15
T108 T112 Grayson Murray 53 17' 0" 662.000 39 +0.08
T108 T112 Jon Rahm 74 17' 0" 834.000 49 -0.10
111 117 Jimmy Walker 74 17' 1" 989.750 58 -0.16
112 T121 Michael Thompson 74 17' 2" 1,049.583 61 -0.07
T113 T121 John Huh 56 17' 3" 949.500 55 -0.18
T113 T128 Tom Lewis 82 17' 3" 1,518.667 88 -0.30
T113 T115 Erik van Rooyen 65 17' 3" 1,019.833 59 -0.24
T113 T118 Adam Schenk 100 17' 3" 1,346.167 78 -0.26
T113 T128 D.J. Trahan 66 17' 3" 654.833 38 -0.13
T113 T128 Vincent Whaley 82 17' 3" 948.750 55 -0.15
T113 T118 Martin Laird 74 17' 3" 1,400.583 81 -0.07
T120 T115 Cameron Percy 77 17' 4" 1,337.500 77 -0.12
T120 T143 Tony Finau 81 17' 4" 1,057.667 61 -0.28
T120 T121 Branden Grace 73 17' 4" 1,020.750 59 -0.10
T120 T121 Satoshi Kodaira 74 17' 4" 883.833 51 -0.37
T120 T99 Brandon Hagy 74 17' 4" 1,279.833 74 -0.16
T125 T125 Rory McIlroy 61 17' 5" 643.083 37 -0.16
T125 T45 Chris Baker 54 17' 5" 678.917 39 -0.21
T125 T101 Ben Martin 48 17' 5" 627.583 36 -0.19
T125 T108 Brian Gay 64 17' 5" 1,253.250 72 -0.21
129 T139 Nick Watney 56 17' 6" 978.583 56 +0.04
T130 T131 Shane Lowry 67 17' 7" 1,022.000 58 -0.03
T130 T131 Patrick Cantlay 69 17' 7" 1,071.333 61 -0.30
T132 T134 Kevin Kisner 69 17' 8" 1,427.917 81 -0.16
T132 T134 Troy Merritt 98 17' 8" 1,728.083 98 -0.10
T132 T134 K.H. Lee 94 17' 8" 1,415.917 80 -0.10
T132 T134 Matthew NeSmith 86 17' 8" 1,201.167 68 +0.04
T136 T131 Andrew Landry 64 17' 9" 1,330.583 75 -0.03
T136 T134 Scott Harrington 79 17' 9" 1,066.417 60 -0.13
T138 142 Seamus Power 50 17' 10" 658.917 37 -0.32
T138 T125 Kyle Stanley 90 17' 10" 1,354.417 76 -0.07
T138 T125 Martin Trainer 59 17' 10" 874.833 49 +0.04
T138 T139 Bo Van Pelt 72 17' 10" 1,122.250 63 -0.19
142 T143 Kevin Na 70 17' 11" 967.500 54 -0.17
T143 173 Charl Schwartzel 82 18' 0" 1,151.417 64 -0.02
T143 T150 Pat Perez 96 18' 0" 1,509.333 84 -0.10
T143 T157 Emiliano Grillo 90 18' 0" 953.917 53 -0.06
T143 T139 Sebastian Cappelen 54 18' 0" 935.583 52 -0.21
T143 T146 Mackenzie Hughes 82 18' 0" 1,186.917 66 -0.18
T143 T146 Si Woo Kim 83 18' 0" 1,491.750 83 -0.05
T149 T150 Kelly Kraft 44 18' 1" 452.833 25 -0.24
T149 T150 Corey Conners 91 18' 1" 1,413.167 78 -0.09
T149 T153 Jhonattan Vegas 80 18' 1" 1,085.500 60 E
T152 T182 Louis Oosthuizen 69 18' 2" 725.417 40 -0.05
T152 T153 Justin Rose 50 18' 2" 562.833 31 +0.03
T152 T153 Scottie Scheffler 93 18' 2" 1,398.750 77 -0.19
T152 T143 Maverick McNealy 72 18' 2" 1,650.583 91 -0.08
T156 T166 Nate Lashley 72 18' 3" 969.083 53 -0.21
T156 172 Gary Woodland 64 18' 3" 1,074.333 59 -0.05
T156 T157 Ian Poulter 68 18' 3" 766.333 42 -0.05
T156 T146 Sepp Straka 94 18' 3" 1,151.583 63 -0.14
T160 T160 Jim Herman 60 18' 4" 1,006.583 55 -0.16
T160 T160 Joaquin Niemann 89 18' 4" 1,650.167 90 -0.19
T162 T153 Beau Hossler 86 18' 5" 1,620.583 88 -0.19
T162 T163 Harold Varner III 80 18' 5" 1,140.333 62 -0.10
T162 T146 Ben Taylor 48 18' 5" 553.000 30 -0.03
T162 T163 Hunter Mahan 59 18' 5" 349.500 19 +0.11
T166 T166 Scott Piercy 73 18' 6" 1,183.583 64 -0.06
T166 T166 Charley Hoffman 95 18' 6" 1,278.167 69 -0.10
T166 T160 Will Gordon 88 18' 6" 1,037.833 56 +0.02
T166 T166 Anirban Lahiri 60 18' 6" 1,129.917 61 -0.16
T166 T163 Rhein Gibson 56 18' 6" 535.667 29 E
171 171 Will Zalatoris 82 18' 7" 1,266.417 68 -0.07
172 T175 Rickie Fowler 76 18' 8" 1,399.583 75 -0.09
173 T157 Keegan Bradley 82 18' 9" 1,104.000 59 +0.03
174 174 Lee Westwood 53 18' 10" 433.667 23 +0.09
T175 T175 Jamie Lovemark 42 18' 11" 624.667 33 -0.06
T175 T175 Russell Knox 88 18' 11" 2,027.500 107 -0.09
T175 T178 Sam Ryder 84 18' 11" 1,061.583 56 +0.05
178 T178 Brian Stuard 100 19' 0" 1,934.500 102 -0.11
T179 T186 Patrick Rodgers 100 19' 1" 1,410.250 74 -0.03
T179 T178 Talor Gooch 87 19' 1" 879.167 46 E
T179 T178 Paul Casey 63 19' 1" 706.833 37 E
T182 T182 Alex Noren 78 19' 2" 1,300.667 68 -0.22
T182 T182 Jason Kokrak 79 19' 2" 1,454.667 76 -0.18
184 T189 J.T. Poston 83 19' 4" 1,180.500 61 -0.10
T185 T186 Wyndham Clark 78 19' 5" 1,356.917 70 -0.20
T185 185 Brice Garnett 90 19' 5" 1,261.167 65 -0.23
187 188 Kramer Hickok 65 19' 6" 1,172.167 60 -0.17
188 195 Kris Ventura 72 19' 7" 783.500 40 -0.20
189 T189 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 19' 8" 1,432.750 73 -0.14
T190 T191 Cameron Champ 67 19' 10" 1,069.417 54 +0.02
T190 T193 Brendon Todd 87 19' 10" 1,547.500 78 -0.17
T190 T193 Xinjun Zhang 68 19' 10" 891.333 45 +0.09
T190 202 Michael Kim 69 19' 10" 1,049.333 53 -0.08
T190 T191 Tyler Duncan 90 19' 10" 1,683.833 85 -0.12
195 196 Carlos Ortiz 83 20' 1" 1,766.917 88 -0.02
T196 T197 Hudson Swafford 70 20' 2" 1,352.667 67 -0.06
T196 T197 Xander Schauffele 67 20' 2" 624.833 31 -0.06
198 T200 Rafael Campos 58 20' 3" 687.417 34 -0.06
199 T200 Chez Reavie 80 20' 5" 1,243.167 61 -0.07
200 199 Austin Cook 72 20' 7" 1,318.833 64 -0.17
201 204 Chesson Hadley 68 20' 11" 984.333 47 +0.04
202 203 Padraig Harrington 44 21' 4" 447.750 21 E
203 205 Sung Kang 84 22' 2" 1,306.167 59 +0.14
204 206 Harris English 79 22' 11" 1,007.917 44 -0.02
205 207 Adam Hadwin 82 23' 4" 1,444.083 62 +0.02
206 208 Bryson DeChambeau 67 24' 0" 1,198.333 50 -0.12

The average distance the ball comes to rest from the hole (in feet) when a player's approach is hit from a distance less than 100 yards. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, and it must originate from the fairway (or the tee box on a par 3). The approach must also end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (2329)