Sleeper Picks: RBC Canadian Open

Tyler Duncan (+400 for a Top 20) … Of all of the Sleepers on this page, his trends are the most converging. And because he’s an establish PGA TOUR member, confidence is highest for this expectation. Currently ninth in fairways hit, 38th in greens in regulation, eighth in proximity to the hole and T5 in par-3 scoring. That combination of skills is what it looks like to maximize one’s fit on shot-maker’s and/or classic tracks, which is what he’s done recently at Harbour Town (T12) and Colonial (T15).

John Huh (+400 for a Top 20) … At 24th in fairways hit, he’s still doing his usual thing off the tee, but this attention is more as a result of a T12 at another par 70, Colonial, two weeks ago. That week, he ranked second in driving accuracy, fourth in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and sixth in SG: Around-the-Green. St. George’s is almost 200 yards shorter from the tips, so his fit as a small-baller is even more accentuated.

J.T. Poston (+300 for a Top 20) … If you ever wanted an example of resiliency during a contract season, share his trajectory with the others. Fully exempt through this season via his victory at the 2019 Wyndham Championship, he opened 0-for-6 and entered the holidays with eight consecutive missed cuts. As he preps for the RBC Canadian Open – his 22nd start of 2021-22 – he’s 110th in the FedExCup. That’s how a T3 (Harbour Town) and a T9 (TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm) among four top 25s make an impact.

Aaron Cockerill (+800 for a Top 20) … This set of Sleepers for the RBC Canadian Open wouldn’t be complete without a native Canuck. The 30-year-old from Teulon, Manitoba, is a veteran of 37 starts as a professional on the PGA TOUR Canada (from 2015-2018), but this marks his debut on the PGA TOUR. He’s played abroad since. Currently 42nd in the DP WORLD Tour ranking with a pair of podium finishes in the last three months. His game off the tee should give him a fair chance to make the cut, but his ability to clean up brings the top-40 prop into play, so look for that if the market is open. He’s 11th on the DP WORLD Tour in putts per GIR.

Christopher Gotterup (+500 for a Top 20) … Not many can say that they’re undefeated as a professional after one event, but he can. After closing out his career at the University of Oklahoma at 25th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, the recently turned pro co-medaled at Monday’s Final Qualifying for the U.S. Open in New York. The field was 92 deep, yielded five exemptions into the major and his 36-hole aggregate was just 3-under 137, so conditions were tough on multiple layers. He’s also 1-for-1 on the PGA TOUR, albeit in career appearances, but it was noisemaker at the Puerto Rico Open in March. He tied for seventh and led the field in measured driving distance. He also finished third in par-3 scoring to prove that he’s equipped for a place like St. George’s and its five one-shotters.

Odds were sourced on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. For live odds, visit BetMGM.