Sleeper Picks: AT&T Byron Nelson

Maverick McNealy (+200 for a Top 20) … With every breakthrough victory on the PGA TOUR – there have been nine this season and 15 since dating back to K.H. Lee’s coronation at the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson – McNealy climbs another notch on the short list of the best talents who’ve yet to connect. As he cruises to his third appearance in the FedExCup Playoffs in as many seasons – he’s currently 31st in points – the 26-year-old native of California has elevated his consistency into the conversation of when, not if, he’ll be posing for pictures with hardware on a Sunday afternoon. Inside the top 45 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Tee-to-Green and Putting. He’s also 19th in putting: birdies-or-better, 24th in adjusted scoring and T10 in par-5 scoring.

Joohyung (Tom) Kim (+550 for a Top 20) … The sensational talent from South Korean doesn’t turn 20 until June 21, but he’s already won a series of tournaments in Asia, including a pair on the Asian Tour in its extended 2020-21-22 season for which he finished atop the Order of Merit. He’s currently fourth on the new season’s OOM thanks primarily to top fives in his last three starts, including Sunday in his homeland. And he’s already cashed in five of seven PGA TOUR starts, including a T15 as an 18-year-old in Puerto Rico early in 2021.

Cameron Percy (+1100 for a Top 20) … A season ago, the Aussie led the PGA TOUR in greens in regulation and finished a career-best 135th in the FedExCup. His percentage isn’t as strong in just nine starts this season, but he is T18 in proximity to the hole, 10th in converting GIR into par breakers and T4 in par-5 scoring. His only two paydays in his last eight starts were top 10s, and both were before he had lens-replacement surgery in both eyes. With a shootout in store on a par 72 with the full complement of par 5s, this prop is tantalizing.

Callum Tarren (+1100 for a Top 20) … It’s taken the 31-year-old PGA TOUR rookie from England a while to get going, but he’s making progress after opening the season 0-for-8. A T5 in Puerto Rico Open drew attention, and he’s cashed in three straight starts upon arrival at TPC Craig Ranch. Immediately prior to the string, he finished T7 at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Veritex Bank Championship in nearby Arlington, Texas. He wouldn’t be mistaken as one of the most accurate off the tee, but TPC Craig Ranch is a scorer’s track much more than it requires precision. Besides, when he finds the longer grass, he goes into the tournament knowing that he’s the most accurate on approach from the rough among all golfers on TOUR.

Shaun Norris (+650 for a Top 20) … While Wells Fargo Championship winner Max Homa admits to how his perspective is changing in real time as he awaits the arrival of his first child, Norris totally can relate and on both sides of a birth, and multiple times at that. In his last start as a pre-parent in October of 2018, the burly South African finished T5 at the Japan Open Golf Championship. After his son was born, he won in his very next start, also on the Japan Golf Tour, and wound up second on its Order of Merit for the first of two consecutive seasons. Jump ahead to just a couple of months ago when he prevailed at the Steyn City Championship at home and in his second start after his wife delivered the couple’s second child, this time a girl. That victory propelled him to the earnings title on the Sunshine Tour and exemptions into the U.S. Open and The Open Championship, but he already was exempt into the latter via his second career title at the Japan Open Golf Championship last October. He’s rested since a T10 on the JGTO three weeks ago and headed to next week’s PGA Championship with a level of perspective that Homa can only imagine until his son is born. Norris received the last sponsor exemption into the AT&T Byron Nelson where there is virtually no pressure; well, other than he could be playing through his 40th birthday on Saturday.