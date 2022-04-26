Sleeper Picks: Mexico Open at Vidanta

Aaron Wise (+100 for a Top 20) … As explained in my Power Rankings and always conveyed when the PGA TOUR descends on an unfamiliar course, consistent ball-striking upon arrival is like a head start. Even the best putters need a round or two to find the feel of the greens. You’ll find the 25-year-old inside the top 45 on the PGA TOUR in Stroke Gained: Off-the-Tee, greens in regulation, ball-striking and SG: Tee-to-Green. He’s also T6 in par-3 scoring, a metric of value since Vidanta Vallarta has five one-shotters. And for even further support, he’s rested since a T21 at Harbour Town where he put his strengths to use and ranked 21st in SG: Putting.

Tyler Duncan (+333 for a Top 20) … Fits the profile and he’s been performing well enough to warrant this reach. Currently third on TOUR in fairways hit, sixth in proximity to the hole, 37th in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and T4 in par-3 scoring. In his last eight starts, he’s cashed six times, thrice for a top 25, including a T12 at Harbour Town and a T14 with regular partner Adam Schenk at TPC Louisiana.

Emiliano Grillo (+400 for a Top 20) … When he’s on, the world-class ball-striker would be an automatic in the Power Rankings in a situation like this. At worst, it’d be considered cheating to classify him as a Sleeper, but with five straight missed cuts and 10 MCs in his last 12 starts dating back to November, there’s an argument that this endorsement is too hopeful. So, ease in only for a make-the-cut consideration.

Chase Seiffert (+400 for a Top 20) … Despite conditional status, he’s opted to focus on the PGA TOUR this season, at least thus far. Because he’s eschewed moonlighting opportunities on the Korn Ferry Tour, he's been limited to eight starts in the big leagues, but he’s made most of them count. Half have gone for a top 25, including a season-best a T18 alongside fellow Florida State University product Hank Lebioda on Sunday in NOLA.

Patrick Flavin (+700 for a Top 20) … He’s not quite at the level of Patrick Reed or T.J. Vogel in terms of open qualifying, but the 26-year-old product of Miami (Ohio) University is in the field at Vidanta Vallarta via the four-spotter that was conducted on April 18 . It’s the third time he’s turned the trick this season. He’s also 3-for-3 overall with a pair of top 25s, both of which as an open qualifier (into Bermuda and Puerto Rico).